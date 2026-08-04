Rosie O’Donnell is returning to The View as a guest and will guest host Kimmel Live



Rosie O’Donnell and her youngest child, Clay, moved to Ireland after the 2024 election. Last summer, an unprovoked Trump threatened to revoke her American citizenship. Rosie responded by calling him a “dangerous old soulless man,” In February, she secretly traveled to the U.S. to see her adult children. Rosie returned alone for that visit, explaining that it was a test run to make sure it was safe to bring Clay home for the summer.

Well, Rosie and Clay’s stateside summer vacay is on. Rosie made her first public appearance at the Tony Awards in June and is finishing up a limited run of her one-woman show, Common Knowledge. Common Knowledge closes on August 8, but Rosie isn’t rushing back to Ireland just yet. She’s guest-hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! the week of August 17. During a recent appearance on The Tangle podcast, she also confirmed that she’ll be returning to The View as a guest during its 30th season. From TV Insider:

After recently teasing that a return to daytime TV could be “interesting,” Rosie O’Donnell has now confirmed she will be returning to The View for its milestone 30th season. O’Donnell, who co-hosted for two brief stints in 2006-2007 and 2014-2015, made the announcement on The Tangle podcast. The multi-time Daytime Emmy winner revealed she will appear as a guest on Season 30, which kicks off in late September. “I will go on the 30th anniversary next [season], and be on in whatever way they want me,” O’Donnell said, noting she will return “just as a guest” rather than a co-host. She also noted that, “They’re bringing back all the hosts, I think, for the 30th season.” Despite a contentious history with The View, O’Donnell said, “I’m pretty proud of that show, what it’s become and how it really speaks to the people and to politics,” adding that that was “not the case” when she first joined in 2006. “Many, many people got the short end of the stick there. It was, you know, it was a factory where people were being churned in and out and their tenuous security, nobody got to be calm,” she explained. “It also was a show at the time that was run by a man. A show created by a woman, for women, about women, and the man was deciding what we should talk about. And that didn’t sit right with me, you know.” O’Donnell first exited the show in 2007 after a tense on-air clash with former co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck. She returned in 2014 but again often found herself clashing with her co-hosts, particularly longtime host Whoopi Goldberg. “I had a sort of tense time with Whoopi,” O’Donnell shared. “I wanted to be on her team. I admire her EGOT status. I have respect for her. And I thought we’d be like Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan, passing the ball back and forth, and shooting, and leading the team to victory. But that’s not exactly what happened.” The A League of Their Own star said she thinks Goldberg might have felt “encroached upon” in some way. “And I was never trying to encroach, I was just doing it the way I knew how to do it, and it didn’t go so well.” O’Donnell said that she has seen Goldberg since and “we’ve gotten past it… we’re grown ass women and, you know, she’s a woman who supports women, as am I.”

[From TV Insider]

”I will go on the 30th anniversary next [season], and be on in whatever way they want me.” It would be rad if Rosie did a weeklong stint as a host instead of just appearing in one episode as a guest. I’m excited about her return to The View, and not just because it’s going to drive Trump crazy. Even if she doesn’t troll the sh-t out of him, I’m looking forward to having her back on my screen. I remember her clashing with Whoopi and Elisabeth Hasselbeck during those early years. It’s a cool idea to bring all the former View hosts back throughout the season. (RIP Barbara Walters.) I believe that Rosie and Whoopi are fine now, but I bet Hasselbeck will have very specific conditions for her return that don’t involve Rosie.

As for Rosie’s return to the spotlight, it’s not for the money. She recently revealed that she had $100 million in the bank when she quit The Rosie O’Donnell Show and rejected an offer for another $100 million to stay for two more years. When execs asked her why she turned it down, she told them, “Because I already have that money and if I think I need more, something’s wrong with me.” That is a quote for the ages.