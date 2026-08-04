Ariana Grande says she ‘planned’ to take a post-tour break ‘a long time ago’

On Sunday, Ariana Grande’s team announced that Ari would be “taking a step back from visibility” once her tour ended on September 1st. The announcement seemed to be specifically related to the release of Ariana’s “Petal” music video late last week, because even Ariana’s biggest fans were openly expressing concerns about how emaciated she appeared within the video. Ariana’s weight has been a discussion online for months, but the “Petal” video felt like the point of no return, where absolutely no one could pretend that Ariana looked or seemed healthy. As for the statements from Ariana’s team… the message came with a strong streak of denial, as a “source” maintained that Ariana was strong enough to perform her concerts. Well, after last night’s concert in Chicago, Ariana made a statement:

The show must go on for Ariana Grande. The pop star, 33, returned to the stage for the next stop of the Eternal Sunshine Tour at the United Center in Chicago on Monday, Aug. 3 after her representative told PEOPLE over the weekend that she’s “taking a step back from visibility” once her current run of shows comes to an end in September. Grande addressed the crowd with a written speech directly to her fans. “The announcement that was made yesterday was not a reactive or impulsive thing. It is something that I had decided to plan,” Grande said, adding that she made the plan “quietly, a long time ago.” She later told fans that it was not true that “negativity” was “ruining things for me.” “No matter what noises exist out there, nothing will be able to distort my reality or be more real to me or not as real to me as this love that we share,” Grande told her audience. As she ended her speech, Grande called her Eternal Sunshine Tour “one of the most healing, beautiful, correct and special experiences” of her life. “That felt good,” she said before resuming the show. “I wish that words were enough to articulate how much I love you.”

[From People]

My most generous read on this is that Ariana wanted to tell her fans that she wasn’t bothered by their concerns and online discussions. Like, is that it? She’s trying to tell her fans that she’s not mad at them for showing concern, and she’s trying to say that this break was always planned and it had nothing to do with the backlash to the “Petal” music video? I actually sort of believe her – while the “Petal” video was, as I said, the point of no return for her fans, it’s more than possible that Ariana and her team had already planned to take a big break post-tour, and that people around Ariana were already well aware of the issues she’s facing.