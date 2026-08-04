Prince William has ‘given up’ trying to advise his father on the Sussex situation

I’m enjoying the shift in energy around Prince William right now. We waited to see William’s reaction to the Sussex family’s UK visit last month, and going strictly from the reporting, it appears as if William has had a very slow-motion nervous breakdown about it. Personally, I think that both William and Princess Kate were more upset about Duchess Meghan’s Instagram carousel (the carousel which brought down the monarchy!) than the Highgrove visit. But make no mistake, they’re absolutely miserable about the Highgrove visit as well. Don’t forget William’s clear panic about Clive Alderton’s retirement too. All in all, William has had a terrible summer! Well, it gets even worse, you guys. Apparently, William is being “pushed aside” in a big way. How the turn tables!!

Prince William has given up trying to advise King Charles III, a source tells Examiner. “Any advice that he gives his father is met with indifference or even outright anger,” reveals the source. “So, he’s decided the best thing he can do is stop trying to help and let him do whatever he pleases, since that’s the end result anyway.” As Examiner previously reported, William, 44, warned Charles, 77, that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not to be trusted ahead of their July trip to the U.K., but the cancer-stricken monarch still met with the Sussexes at his country home in Gloucestershire. “What’s really hurtful in all this is that it seemed like they were busy preparing him to take over,” adds the source. “Everyone was talking about a potential abdication and now, he’s suddenly been pushed to the side while Charles rolls out the red carpet for Harry any chance he gets.” On Sunday, July 26, The Sun reported that Harry, 41, will be invited to stay at Buckingham Palace when he returns to the U.K. for another visit in September. “It’s bewildering and enraging all at the same time, but William says he’s done trying to understand it,” Examiner’s source admits. “He’s still hoping somebody else can talk sense into his father, but he’s not counting on it and he’s through wasting his breath.” The way the future king sees it, “if Charles wants to have this relationship with Harry so badly, then he should have at it and let William get on with the business of ruling,” spills the source. “Because clearly, Charles is at a point in his life where he’s more focused on sentimental matters than practicalities.”

[From Yahoo]

There’s nothing quite like an incandescent tantrum from a middle-aged bald demon about daddy paying attention to brother. I can’t get over it, and this has truly been the messaging around Kensington Palace in recent weeks: How dare daddy allow brother to visit! Why doesn’t daddy listen to what I have to say about brother?? “Any advice that he gives his father is met with indifference or even outright anger…” Did Charles grow a spine and tell William to shut his mouth? Perhaps. I’m starting to see a thread in all of these post-Highgrove Summit reports: William has been cut out of any and all conversations about Harry, and Charles is making some interesting chess moves without William’s unhinged diaper-baby input. “…Let William get on with the business of ruling…” LMAO. Daddy, if you’re going to pay attention to brother, you should just give me your job!!!