Prince William has ‘given up’ trying to advise his father on the Sussex situation

I’m enjoying the shift in energy around Prince William right now. We waited to see William’s reaction to the Sussex family’s UK visit last month, and going strictly from the reporting, it appears as if William has had a very slow-motion nervous breakdown about it. Personally, I think that both William and Princess Kate were more upset about Duchess Meghan’s Instagram carousel (the carousel which brought down the monarchy!) than the Highgrove visit. But make no mistake, they’re absolutely miserable about the Highgrove visit as well. Don’t forget William’s clear panic about Clive Alderton’s retirement too. All in all, William has had a terrible summer! Well, it gets even worse, you guys. Apparently, William is being “pushed aside” in a big way. How the turn tables!!
Prince William has given up trying to advise King Charles III, a source tells Examiner.
“Any advice that he gives his father is met with indifference or even outright anger,” reveals the source. “So, he’s decided the best thing he can do is stop trying to help and let him do whatever he pleases, since that’s the end result anyway.”
As Examiner previously reported, William, 44, warned Charles, 77, that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not to be trusted ahead of their July trip to the U.K., but the cancer-stricken monarch still met with the Sussexes at his country home in Gloucestershire.
“What’s really hurtful in all this is that it seemed like they were busy preparing him to take over,” adds the source. “Everyone was talking about a potential abdication and now, he’s suddenly been pushed to the side while Charles rolls out the red carpet for Harry any chance he gets.”
On Sunday, July 26, The Sun reported that Harry, 41, will be invited to stay at Buckingham Palace when he returns to the U.K. for another visit in September.
“It’s bewildering and enraging all at the same time, but William says he’s done trying to understand it,” Examiner’s source admits. “He’s still hoping somebody else can talk sense into his father, but he’s not counting on it and he’s through wasting his breath.”
The way the future king sees it, “if Charles wants to have this relationship with Harry so badly, then he should have at it and let William get on with the business of ruling,” spills the source. “Because clearly, Charles is at a point in his life where he’s more focused on sentimental matters than practicalities.”
[From Yahoo]
There’s nothing quite like an incandescent tantrum from a middle-aged bald demon about daddy paying attention to brother. I can’t get over it, and this has truly been the messaging around Kensington Palace in recent weeks: How dare daddy allow brother to visit! Why doesn’t daddy listen to what I have to say about brother?? “Any advice that he gives his father is met with indifference or even outright anger…” Did Charles grow a spine and tell William to shut his mouth? Perhaps. I’m starting to see a thread in all of these post-Highgrove Summit reports: William has been cut out of any and all conversations about Harry, and Charles is making some interesting chess moves without William’s unhinged diaper-baby input. “…Let William get on with the business of ruling…” LMAO. Daddy, if you’re going to pay attention to brother, you should just give me your job!!!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland, during the Thistle Service at St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh, as part of the King’s visit to Scotland for Holyrood Week.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Edinburgh, United Kingdom
When: 01 Jul 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
London, UK, 16th Sep 2025. King Charles, Prince William, Princess Catherine. HRH King Charles III, The Prince and Princess of Wales Prince William and Princess Catherine, Anne the Princess Royal, Prince Andrew The Duke and Duchess of York, Prince Michael of Kent and other senior members of the Royal Family all pay their last respects as the coffin is carried to the hearse. They then depart from Westminster Cathedral after the a requiem mass, a Catholic funeral service held for the Duchess of Kent, who passed away on 4 Sep.,Image: 1037888774, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Imageplotter/Avalon
-
-
17/09/2025. Windsor , United Kingdom. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump with King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton , the Prince and Princess of Wales, at Windsor Castle for the start of their State Visit to the United Kingdom.,Image: 1038113527, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
Magazines contact agency for fees before use.
Images Single use only then repro fees apply.
Info@i-images.co
Tel: 07860204379, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stephen Lock / i-Images/Avalon
-
-
Their Majesties The King and Queen, accompanied by The Prince and Princess of Wales, The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, and The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester attended the annual Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey. Prince Albert of Monaco greets Commonwealth Secretary General Shirley Botchwey,Image: 1081463086, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Arthur Edwards/Avalon
-
-
(left to right) The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland, Queen Camilla and King Charles III during the Thistle Service at St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh, as part of the King’s visit to Scotland for Holyrood Week. Picture date: Wednesday July 1, 2026.,Image: 1113760059, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
-
-
King Charles III (right) and the Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland during the Thistle Service at St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh, as part of the King’s visit to Scotland for Holyrood Week. Picture date: Wednesday July 1, 2026.,Image: 1113760120, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
-
-
The Prince of Wales playing game of bowls using a score wedge during a visit to the Ysgol Gymraeg Llundain (The London Welsh School) in Hanwell, West London, to join pupils in sending their best wishes to Team Wales ahead of the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, taking place from July 23 to August 2, featuring 10 sports and six para-sports. Picture date: Tuesday July 7, 2026.,Image: 1115025391, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
-
-
Trooping the Colour 2025 ceremony, marking the monarch’s official birthday
Featuring: King Charles III, Prince William, Prince Louis and Prince George
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 14 Jun 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
he Prince of Wales and King Charles III arriving for the Countdown to Cop30 event, hosted jointly by the Natural History Museum and UK Government and held at the London Museum, which brings together changemakers tackling climate change and nature loss, ahead of the Cop30 Summit in Belem, Brazil, in November
Featuring: Prince William, King Charles III
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 09 Oct 2025
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
-
-
Annual Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbe
Featuring: Prince William
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 09 Mar 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
British royals William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales with children Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George attend the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Whilst atteding, Their Royal Highnesses will also meet Team Wales athletes and their families, as well as spending time with those supported by SportsAid, of which The Princess is Patron. This will include the next generation of national competitors being supported through their Team England Futures project. The Princess became the Patron of SportsAid in 2013 and has met many young athletes helped by the charity, as well as Olympians and Paralympians who were previously supported by the organization, at training days, performance workshops and fundraising events. Their Team England Futures project will see talented young athletes and aspiring support staff given the opportunity to attend the Glasgow Games and take a first-hand look behind-the-scenes to prepare them to deliver medal-winning performances as Team England, Team GB or ParalympicsGB debutants at future games.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh
Where: Glasgow, United Kingdom
When: 01 Aug 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
Scooter wants to get on with the business of ruling with his father the king still alive. Scooter and his defenders should keep quiet
Scooter hasn’t gotten the memo that the king of England (and Scotland and Wales and Northern Ireland) doesn’t rule, he only reigns.
Charles was possibly going to abdicate but that’s off the table since he met with Harry/Meghan/the children? Say what now? Waiting for Charles or Camilla to slap Willy down for that little tid bit!
Yes?! Abdicate? Celebitchy would have TOLD me if that was being discussed. Ergo: did not happen.
“ it seemed like they were busy preparing him to take over,” adds the source. “Everyone was talking about a potential abdication”
How unhinged and crazy this reads. He wants his father to ignore his other son because reasons? I still don’t get what is going on with all of them. They keep changing why Charles shouldn’t talk to Harry and it’s been isane to read/watch. And him demanding that Charles, Charles who waited forever to sit on that throne to abdicate? LOL. Anyway.
That was my first thought. Charles waited, quite impatiently, nearly his entire life to assume the Crown, and now William thinks it’s already his turn? Boy be crazy if he thinks he won’t have to pry that scepter out of Daddy’s cold, dead, puffy hands.
Or maybe BillyIdle is just scared that the longer he is still just the heir, the more people will realize if they want to keep the Monarchy at all, Good King Harry would do far, far better at the job. Not to mention what a stellar Queen Princess Meghan would make.
Not BillyIdle. I am deceased.
OMG EXACTLY. “Everyone was talking about a potential abdication and now…”
Who is everyone? William and Jason?
Right? I think “everyone” here probably covers William, Knauf, Tom Sykes, and maybe Richard Eden. lol
LMFAO – Billy Idle, so perfect!
…also, just wanted to point out that the platinum haired, septuagenarian rock-legend Billy Idol, *still* touring and out-working his pun-tacstic namesake.
XOXO – a classic rock fan
What does scooter rule now
He has low work numbers.
Oh please, the only job Prince sway sway is good at is sleeping it off . Like we all know if he was to get the big hat now he won’t show his face till 4 pm on the days he deem it necessary. So Thursday and Friday during the months of February, some of March then he needs a break for Easter as he and kitty sit waiting on those presents from Harry and Meghan. Then he will be off again every six weeks till summer when he disappears for months till September, then it’s back to the six weeks schedule on Thursday and Friday then it’s Christmas again and that my friends if Willy being head king schedule
Can you imagine taking advice from someone who has done absolutely nothing with his life, and can’t even get his personal life in shape? Why would anyone at all take advice from ragey? He has no world experience, no work experience, no personal experience beyond being a spoiled child given everything.
Narcissists hate losing control more than anything. Wee Willy is so used to being pandered to, even by Chuckles (who, up till recently) seemed to acquiesce to his tantrums. Now, Daddy Dearest is saying, “Not so fast…I’M actually in charge Dear Boy!” and Willie is pissed.
All of his moves are half-assed reactive moves to try and show he has *some* control, when he, in fact, has none.
Gotta say, I’m kind of getting a kick out of seeing Willie cut out of the loop, and losing his mind lol
Just came to say the same thing. Narcissists that have been catered to go ballistic when they hit a wall. Reality has nothing to do with it.
*SLOW CLAPPING* Bravo Will-i-am! Reading the room, or just having a pouty tantrum cause you’re not winning?
“The way the future king sees it, ‘if Charles wants to have this relationship with Harry so badly, then he should have at it and let William get on with the business of ruling,’ spills the source. ‘Because clearly, Charles is at a point in his life where he’s more focused on sentimental matters than practicalities.’”
😂😂😂
I’m unsure how you get from Peggy getting shunted aside and the last to know about what CIII is doing re: H&M to “just abdicate and let me rule.” He can barely function while on vacation, how in the world is he fit to RULE?!
I think Will was advised, or just independently thinks, an independent Harry is a threat to the monarchy. So they sowed lies and stoked hatred against Harry when he left. The story they present: Harry didn’t leave, he wasn’t bullied out, he was banished
It’s extremely depressing if it’s taken UNTIL NOW for Charles to grow a slight backbone re: his sons
In the immortal words of Cher Horowitz, as if.
👏👏👏 I’m so loving it:
The Entire World: “tldr William – go suck a lemon.”
William: CAN. NOT. PROCESS. THIS.
Sunny Bullets must have read the bad press about how Willy looking exactly like an infant screaming until it turns purple. But some things never change. They’re not letting go of the “hey Charles, everyone thinks you should abdicate, so take that!” Nor does anyone believe that Willy is planning to, you know, get on with the business of ruling/working.
“Everyone was talking about a potential abdication”? What? No. Willy, his most sycophantic courtiers, and his tame personal rats like Sykes, were talking about it. Everyone else thought Charles would work until his last breath, like Queen Elizabeth meeting Liz Truss a few days before she died.
Who is the ‘everyone’ and do they all live at Forest Lodge?
“Everyone” is William, Jason Knife, Sir Clive and the Middletons, lol. I don’t think William is well liked by many, unless they feel there is a financial or power gain in it for them. Kind of like Thump.
Charles will no more abdicate than his mother did.
What William is too stupid and lazy to realise is that he could have done for his father what Charles did for the queen in taking on more and more of the actual duties, only Charles knows he is a lazy liability
It is interesting that William seems so unwilling to take on any of his father’s duties, like overseas travel, in order to build alliances and friendships in other countries. It seems to me that William won’t do much until he has the title, and even then who knows *shrug*.
yeah, no one was talking about an abdication outside of Forest Lodge. There was clearly some discussion about what to do if Charles’ condition worsened and he actually died, but no abdication talk. At least I wouldnt think so.
Despite that, I’m going back to a Tom Sykes article from a few days ago – maybe last week – where he said something similar. that basically William had been making all these moves to take control and then Charles yanked control back. My guess is that William was majorly overstepping his bounds and Charles had had enough, especially once he was done treatments. So william isn’t just mad about the Harry situation, he’s mad that he’s been put in his place in a significant way by Charles.
William’s been planting all these seeds about Charles being weak – his health, how he’s handled Andrew, how he’s succumbing to Harry – but the plan isn’t working. William would need help from behind the scenes, people who would prefer him to be king, rather than Charles. Was that someone Alderton? Or is it becoming more and more clear that William is a liability? Is the Harry situation played out? Are the emotional support polls wrong and William isn’t the best beloved?
I think its clear that there is a growing sense that William is a liability – think of it, how many of the negative stories have we heard about William have come from people with inside knowledge? when we heard that he yells at Charles in such an awful way that Camilla is appalled and has to leave the room (or whatever the specifics were) – that comes from someone. RRs make things up, of course, but a lot of times there is still a source. (i.e the story of M making Kate cry was a lie, but I absolutely believe Tominey had a source, its just that the source lied.) And we’ve heard so much about William’s temper and rage over the years – even things that are meant to make him sound good make him sound like a bully.
So I wonder if now there is a sense of panic because its clear he can’t be managed or controlled. Maybe Alderton tried and between William being a liability and Harry being a thorn in the Wasp’s side, he’s out. He couldn’t manage one son and can’t block the other.
Or maybe like you’re saying, Alderton overplayed his hand, tried to help William take control, and that’s why he’s out – not bc of Harry but because of William.
WhyTF is William so eager to get a job that everyone in the world can see he clearly doesn’t want? He’s been putting off royal duties by slinking away under various cover stories to do as little as possible for decades now, AND the only thing he’s put any actual effort into is lowering the public’s expectations when it comes to how much they’ll even see W&K when he’s the monarch.
Is it just because he thinks that on his first day, he can run wild, fire anyone he doesn’t like that was kept on staff by his father, and then immediately move on to the important business of stripping the Sussexes of their titles and security — and anything else petty and vindictive that he can think of — then he’ll just peace out, and go back to alternating between luxury ski vacations and trips to Mustique? Does this man have the foresight of a goldfish?
@Lorelei I think its a few things. first, he’s been told since birth that he will be king. its literally his whole identity – that one day he will be the king. I think on some level he knows that’s why he has friends, that’s why Kate married him, its why people agree to meet him, etc. He knows – however subconsciously – that being king is all he has that makes him of value or interest to other people.
second, what is one thing harry can never ever have unless William lets him have it? the crown. obviously with the wales children its more complicated now but I feel like William has probably lorded that over Harry his entire life. he’s not going to give that up at this point.
I also think he wants to be able to tell people what to do and doesnt’ want anyone telling him what to do, which he thinks will be the case when he’s king.
Do you think William making plans to take control/Charles yanking control back is connected to the sudden departure of Clive Alderton? Maybe Clive Alderton was planning with William the possibility of Charles abdicating and Charles, outraged (because I agree he would not) thrust a Clive out and has stopped talking to /listening to William?
I thought that was the wildest part! Just throwing out there that everyone behind the scenes had been talking about Charles abdicating? I’m willing to bet money that it was mentioned as a contingency plan, Will latched onto that, and someone (Alderton) has been implying to him that it was possible to get his cooperation on something. That’s the only news we can use out of this whole thing, other than confirming Willie is a narc who is losing control.
Charles is a bad dad and granddad, but I think he is looking at the big picture: he wants to protect his legacy as trying to broker peace with the Sussexes and rehab the BRF’s image. (Hard call becausd of the protection of Andrew now but I digress.) William is doing the most to make the Windsors look bad. If the the House of Windsor implodes it will be on William’s watch due to his pettiness.
I’ve always wondered if subconsciously William wants the monarchy to implode? He likes the perks and privileges of the monarchy but really seems to see himself as a country squire, walking his fields, messing with the neighbors wife and wileing away his days in comfort and wealth. I think his plans to “modernize” the monarchy, doing away with so many of the traditions that ordinary people crave, will be the British monarchy’s ultimate undoing.
Nah, he wants to be king asap and then wants to do the bare bare minimum while being protected by the press.
Yup, @harla, I have long wonder that myself. William wouldn’t do well as king with all of the attendant responsibilities, above and beyond any walkabouts they might do. Can you see him being tied down to talking with the PM once a week? Actually working and going through papers on the regular? Indeed, doing anything he doesn’t want to do or meeting with anyone he doesn’t like? I can’t. I think you’re right. He wants the money and the jewels and then hide out in the countryside, with of course the occasional flights to do things like, watch soccer and hook up with Jecca or David (I think Rose was a front!).. And of course he wouldn’t abdicate in favor of someone else because he would want all of the goodies for himself.
@lorelai, 🎯. When William was named, in the press you saw mentioned occasionally an allegedly old saying that: the monarchy will begin with the William and end with a William.
For the life of me I can’t find a reference to that saying now online but I would not be at all surprised if the crows fly away and leave the Tower of London in the near future (and there was always the now dead psychic that said that William would never be king – that it would skip to George and then Harry)!
@Mayp- because you wrote this here, Ma Middleton knows it 😁
He knows – however subconsciously – that being king is all he has that makes him of value or interest to other people.
AND, I believe BillyIdle fully expects his children to do all the work when he is king. For example, the article describing Louis as the latest ‘secret weapon’.
Agree about Charles protecting himself. Would say he’s protecting his popularity rather than his legacy
@Mayp, I could not agree more. The way a lot of us said that we felt like Kate never really looked past the engagement and wedding, and never really thought about everything that would be expected of her once she married into that role? That’s what it feels like when William briefs on “skipping” Charles or Chuck abdicating. It’s like he’s only thinking of those first few heady days of power when he believes he’ll be able to devastate the Sussexes by stripping them of everything he can (lol). It does not seem like he’s given much thought into what it will take to actually fulfill the role on a daily basis, and he is not going to be happy when he finds out. (He’ll still find a way to do the least, but hopefully it will be a very bumpy ride for him.)
Poor William. He was so busy planning his coronation and how he will rule – all via zoom, but statesman-like! After stripping his brother and family of everything he can (too bad that’s not much and won’t have any impact).
Now not only daddy dearest is feeling better, seems he is also tired of his lazy heir and the tantrums. Charles avoids the Wales as best he can, ignores the “future king”, and goes on with the rest of his life. Working, as he always did, meeting the public, which he seems to enjoy, and building bridges for the son which actually works, makes an impact in the world, has a happy family life, and wants to have a healthy relationship with him.
Poor William, no one cares about him. So well deserved.
If there was mumbling about abdication (it wouldn’t be from Charles!), that certainly would be why Will is being pushed aside. And wasn’t there something here a few weeks ago, maybe in comments, maybe an aside in one of Kaiser’s remarks on an article, about Alderton possibly getting closer to KP? Something is afoot. At a minimum, seems like Charles is getting the message that next year’s IG could be a badly needed boost for his PR (and ignoring it would be a big mistake).
Oh, but first William was planning Charles’ funeral and how Meghan wouldn’t be invited and how they’d seat Harry out in the hall behind a coat rack.
Oh, I forgot about the funeral, which would be the last time William has to see his brother (and Meghan won’t be invited!). Harry won’t be invited to the coronation, he might steal the spotlight. From the coat rack. Except, maybe, William could coerce Harry to go down on his knees, kiss his scepter (he doesn’t wear a ring to kiss) and swear lifelong fealty and servitude? Dressed in a beggar’s burlap?
“Everyone was talking about a potential abdication” What? Who was?
I think the subtext of that is really, “I thought he’d be dead by now.”
Tom Sykes was, in every other column. And “sources close to William” were talking about it. So basically, William and people on his payroll.
Harry & Meghan should just keep up what they’re doing. Slow and steady wins the race. I think all they want is civil family relations and more of an official welcome to be in the UK occasionally, while William is continually melting down in toddler fits over anything and everything he can grasp in his baby hands to throw on the floor. He can’t take his brother being a person, he wants a servant.
Did anyone catch the line about abdication? I found it very interesting.
William and I are the same age. I have a sibling I avoid and have never tried to pit my parents against said sibling. I have a job and hobbies. I and my spouse raise our kids. I can’t even imagine being as hollow and idiotic as William is.
I’m guessing your life is not nearly as empty and devoid of purpose as his is.
I wonder how he feel about his pathetic life. he has everything but let his life burn with hatred. I dont think he ever feel real happiness. too much negativity.
I think William is angry because he’s a narcissist and losing control (as someone above observed).
But I think William is afraid his own lies will be uncovered in some way. Just my impression
It’s my impression, too. Obviously all speculation but I do believe William probably thought Chuck would have been gone by now, and every single one of us knows that all William is currently living for is his chance to (what he believes will) publicly humiliate the Sussexes. He’s like a small child who can’t focus on anything else until he gets there.
Someone should remind Baldy and his team that the British monarch does not rule, s/he reigns. BIG difference. And don’t do it at all until s/he actually gets the job. So take a seat, Scoots.
That’s the line that stood out for me as well. Even the Prime Minister isn’t a dictator with all the power in his/her hands. The monarchs in the UK rule nothing except purse strings for their family money, who wears what tiara or brooch and who lives in royal accommodations.
Omg and Lol – in earlier days this would have been Tower of London talk. Let him do whatever he pleases? Excuse me? Let the KING do whatever he pleases?
Right? As the king should…by definition of being…the king.
I shouldn’t be by this point, but I’m always aghast at the abject stupidity of the people who eat this up.
Charles spends a couple of hours with Harry and suddenly he has no time for kinging? William, who literally never works, is going to do all the kinging Charles can’t do because he met with Harry that one day?
And nobody can acknowledge that William’s vindictive obsession with Harry is A Big Problem?
Charles is not going to abdicate. Other than George VIII, another worthless Prince of Wales, it is not done. Charles waited decades for this and is not going to give up being King.
Edward 8 as prince of wales was very popular. He had a work ethic too unlike scooter. He was not a worthless prince of wales. As king he became neglectful of duties and eventually gave up the throne. Scooter is a very lazy prince of wales.
I think Charles and William were on the same page until the Palace announced that Harry won’t be staying at BP. At the beginning of that week the Palace was saying that Charles had snapped and had enough of Harry. But by mid week the Palace was telling the Mirror that Charles would do everything he could to meet his grandchildren. The change came after the public backlash to the news that the Palace had refused Harry a room and the media reporting that he and his family would be visiting Althrop. I’m sure Charles and William will be manipulated enough by the press to find common ground again in the future.
Not sure about that. William has long been consistently unpleasant and disrespectful directly to his father, who is monarch, to the point where there seems to be no personal social rapport at all. Not sure if or how the Clive Alderton’s retirement fits into all of this, but just interesting to note that his and William’s views were aligned. I also wonder if there was any blowback to the lame explanation that the reason why Harry’s security review was paused was because the police lacked the resources to do it due to heavy workload. What a thing to imply that the country’s security apparatus can’t keep up! I’m sure government officials were displeased at the implied reputational insult. Would be interesting to know who came up with that.
I’ll be the first to line up & call Charles a trash father and overall human being. Still, Charles can read a room far far better than his bratty and emotionally stunted heir. Even he realizes the best thing he can do about Harry is stay quiet publicly, do his best to reconcile the situation, and forgive Harry (not that there is anything to forgive except Harry being truthful).
William would do well to take a page from Papa’s playbook. Scooter doesn’t realize all of this gossip of complaining makes him look weak and suggests he lacks the mental and emotional capacity to rule.
I don’t know that I think Charles can read a room. But something has happened in which he has seen the writing on the wall. Idk if it was the yanking of the high grove rooms and the world’s reaction but something sure did.
From what I understand, Chuckles only decided to ” read the room” after he was getting dragged to hell and back on those call in radio shows. They over played their hand and now it’s swinging back at them.
@Jais and @Mel, exactly. Charles has better PR instincts than W&K/KP. That’s obviously a ridiculously low bar, but I feel like Charles knows when to seize a moment, even if it took him WAY too much time and dithering to reach that point. The BRF/BM could not have possibly botched their handling of the Sussexes wedding any worse if they’d tried, but Chuck did get some of the best press of his life after walking Meghan down the aisle. William would have been too stupid and stubborn to have done that, had he been in Charles’s place, IMO. Charles is always looking at the next headline.
It’s about time William decided to mind his own business. I hope it lasts.
I hope scooter does not become a controlling father and interfere in his kids lives disapproving of people they want to marry. The way he treated harry may not bode well for his kids
Nah… Bully will be a FAB father. Not lining up his kids in stereotype supporting-just-him prisons already. No waaaay…
Let’s translate, shall we? Chuckles The King has finally realized that bowing to the childish rantings and jealousies of his bald, lazy heir exposes him to be the POS parent he’s always been and he can’t have that. Chuckle also can’t have another Spencer show him up so he will deign to meet his youngest son and grandchildren. Jealous, bald and lazy heir throws MEGA internet tantrum that he fails to realize makes him look like a certain orange wanna be dictator who always has a full diaper. Check yourself Lazy.
Wills wants it so badly but what’s he going to do when he actually gets it???? He doesn’t do squat now! Remember “we have to be seen to be believed?” William is MIA half the time as is! He’ll be a terrible King.
This Yahoo article is full of the lie that supporting the monarchy and supporting the Sussexes are mutually exclusive. As long as people like William, Clive Alderton and Jason Knauf want to build the institution on a foundation of racism, the institution will become more and more irrelevant.
Advice = Unsolicited screaming baby-man trantrums.
Accurate!
So let me get this straight. We believe these sorts of stories from these sorts of sources about William, but not these sorts of stories from these sorts of sources about Harry and Meghan?
One group actively briefs to the tabloid press, the other group doesn’t.
This seems like a weak episode of House of the Dragon – minus the inc*st and substituting Velaryon steel swords for Royal Rota rats and dragons for electric scooters.
I’ve said it before, William needs professional therapy. When will he take responsibility for assaulting Harry? For screaming and throwing things at Kate? For raging against anyone who doesn’t worship him? For his insecurities when compared to smarter, more competent people? He’s a mini version of Donald Trump right now, but once he has the crown, any restraint will be gone.
Omg, they actually used the “A” word! As if anyone is going to be able to pull the scepter from Charles’ swollen sausage fingers!! He waited so long for Mummy to kick it and now it’s his time!
William and his contingent are so delusional.
The “Sussex situation” is no more than William being an insecure, incompetent idiot.
I do wonder if this talk about abdicating was really more like ‘conspiring to engineer a regency’. That would piss Charles off a lot more than trying to pressure him into abdicating.
Poor Willie got his hopes up! There was talk of abdication! 😩
There is something about William…
No really.
He is the only heir that everyone seems to think his younger brother MUST “be by his side”. When Charles was heir in waiting, NO ONE mentioned that any of his siblings were necessary for his reign. When the Queen was the heir in waiting, again no one assumed that Margaret was vital to her role as Queen.
Whatever “it” is about William, Charles gave him enough time and opportunity to prove himself. Instead of stepping up to the plate, he decided to attack his brother’s wife, attack his brother, attack his wife and attack his father. If you really want to know who the parents are, look into the kids’ faces. The disconnect between William and Kate’s public-facing grins and the solemn faces of their children is all you need to know. I think Charles just realised that he was spending more effort trying to subjugate his younger son’s good work and still had nothing to promote from his heir.
Tina Brown floated rumours in 2025 that the Wasp was leaving. I think Camilla and William got him a reprieve and promised that, once and for all, they would get rid of the pesky son/brother. This trip to the UK seemed like it would be Harry’s downfall. All the stars were aligned; they even timed the verdict of the DM trial to the very minute (2 pm) at the exact moment Harry entered his first function in London. You could tell the copy had already been written. Live feeds of journalists SAYING how sad and defeated Harry looked. Yet, a beaming, smiling Harry was literally passing behind them.
From London, everything went downhill for the Wasp. Birmingham showed up and showed out, with the lovely Alison Hammond making the one-year-to-go a viral event. Scotty’s goat yoga and a podcast that had 15 MILLION views for the preview.
The loss of the DM court case was not the “win” they hoped it would be because, no matter what you felt about Harry, no one was cheering the devil that won. (BTW, has anyone seen Charlotte Griffith recently since her tell-all?)
Charles was made to look petty and unhinged, refusing security for his son’s family, including grandkids. Then worse by reneging on the invitation for Harry to sleep one night at BP.
But the coup de grace was Meghan’s Instagram carousel!!!
Under the Wasp’s advice, Charles publicly tried to humiliate his son and intentionally put his grandchildren in harm’s way by denying their security. A big deal was made that under no circumstances would the King take pictures with his grandchildren… “the money shot” the rota was drooling over. That is what he got… nothing.
So while Charles refused to take pictures with his grandchildren, guess who did? Diana
No, these are not in Meghan’s carousel, but it is inferred that they exist.
Charles: 0 Diana: 1
This is why all the UK media lied collectively to say she posted pics of the gravesite. What they were really doing was poisoning the well if she ever decided to post the pictures they know she has. (All to skew reality of AI LLMs)
That week was supposed to restore Charles’ faith in the Wasp. It is EXTREMELY interesting to note that Camilla and William were kept in the dark about the meeting. I don’t think Camilla was there because, to this day, no inside info on what happened at the meeting has leaked. Instead, Charles got rid of his Wormtongue.
I keep remembering how sad it was when Harry was blocked from meeting his grandmother by Charles and William via the Bee and the Wasp. She was Queen for 70 years, and she was not allowed to see her grandson. So, when people quote that the Queen was adamant that there would be no half-in, half-out, remember, at this point in her life, in her nineties, she had no agency.
Still, who secretly entered the UK to make sure she was okay? Harry and Meghan.
So Will has stopped screaming in Charles’ face every day about Harry? Okay. Good for Charles, I guess.