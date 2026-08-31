Anya Taylor Joy: ‘Women don’t method act because we have things to take care of’

Last year, Kristen Stewart was giving interviews around her directorial debut, and she was asked about Method acting. Kristen really dissected why only men are so focused on Method acting, and she boiled it down to fragile masculinity and men wanting to prove that they’re big, tough jackasses who make their fragility everyone else’s problem. Well, Anya Taylor Joy is currently promoting multiple projects, and she was asked about Method acting too. Unsurprisingly, Anya’s thoughts mirrored Kristen’s.

Anya Taylor-Joy is known for giving full-bodied performances in the likes of “The Witch,” “The Queen’s Gambit,” “Furiosa” and more, but she’s never gone full Method on a set before nor does she have plans to in the future. The way Taylor-Joy sees it, women do not have the opportunity like men do when it comes to being a Method actor. “If you’ll notice, women don’t method act because we have things to take care of, so we can’t completely lose our minds,” Taylor-Joy recently said in a viral interview with Complex News. “I see acting as a controlled psychosis in a way. You’re pretending to be somebody else and having their thoughts 16 hours a day and moving like them, in their house, in their clothes. It’s like having a sister or a roommate check in up [in my mind] for a little bit.” Taylor-Joy continued, “I’m just very grateful that the people in my life understand that and know that. Sometimes if it gets out of hand, they’ll call me by the character name and they’ll be like ‘we need to check in again.’ But I can’t imagine keeping it up all the time because, again, you’re going to work with hundreds of people and it is your responsibility to be good to them and to help them do their best job. If you’re too invested in being an a–hole then that’s not gonna be very fun.”

[From Variety]

Exactly – “we have things to take care of, so we can’t completely lose our minds.” Some of the greatest actresses of all time put everything they had into their performance, and still went home every day and cooked dinner for their families or remembered to pick up the dry cleaning. Those same actresses might talk about how certain characters stick with them after a shoot, but that’s completely normal and not the same as choosing to be a d-bag to everyone for your “method.” I love that actresses have started to call out all of these Method actors, btw.