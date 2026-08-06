Duchess Meghan met someone from her old Girl Scout troop at Lili’s pre-K drop-off

In June, Princess Lilibet Diana turned 5 years old. I assume that means that she’s about to start kindergarten, having spent the past school year in pre-K. Lili’s birthday also means that she can probably join the Girl Scouts, if she hasn’t already. Well, the Duchess of Sussex is currently promoting Cookie Queens, the Girl Scout documentary which she executive-produced. Meghan chatted with People Magazine about dropping off Lili at pre-K (presumably last year) and running into a woman who was in her old Girl Scout troop!
Meghan Markle is looking back on an unexpected moment that brought her Girl Scout days rushing back.
The Duchess of Sussex is opening up as Cookie Queens—the coming-of-age documentary she and Prince Harry executive produced through Archewell Productions—heads to theaters on Aug. 7, marking the company’s first theatrical release. Directed by Alysa Nahmias, the film follows four Girl Scouts as they navigate the highs and pressures of cookie season while learning confidence, resilience and leadership.
Meghan, who is celebrating her 45th birthday on Aug. 4, says working on the documentary reminded her of her own childhood as a Girl Scout—including a sweet surprise she experienced during 5-year-old daughter Princess Lilibet’s first day of preschool.
“Funny enough, on Lili’s first day of pre-K, one of the moms came up to me at drop-off, and I realized we were in our troop together!” Meghan tells PEOPLE. “It was so sweet and nostalgic.”
The memory struck an especially personal chord for Meghan, who was a Brownie and Junior Girl Scout while growing up in Los Angeles. Her mother, Doria Ragland, even served as her troop leader.
Now, as the mom of Lilibet and 7-year-old Prince Archie, Meghan says revisiting that world through Cookie Queens brought back “great memories” while reinforcing the importance of empowering young girls.
“These girls are our future leaders and amazing role models,” she says. “I found this element of the film so important; showing young female entrepreneurs, girls with financial literacy, skills that will set them up for future success, and learning how to work to achieve their goals is so inspiring.”
For Meghan, those lessons have only taken on greater meaning with time. Asked whether the film resonated differently because she’s raising a daughter, she didn’t hesitate: “100 percent.”
As Meghan has been outside, promoting Cookie Queens, I’ve noticed that she isn’t talking about whether Lili has already joined the Girl Scouts or whether Meghan wants to be a troop leader like her mom. I suspect that Meghan does have thoughts and personal stories but she’s not sharing them, lest the Daily Mail run banner headlines about “Lili Has An American Accent And She’s a Girl Scout And WE CAN’T SEE HER FACE.” Regarding this sweet story about meeting up with someone from her old troop – that’s so funny, that two LA girls would grow up and end up in Montecito, sending their kids to the same pre-K.
Photos courtesy of Meghan’s Instagram.
I don’t think Meghan should disclose that info about Lili because I’m afraid they’d scour every troop in LA/Santa Barbara to find her. Yikes.
This is weird to me. It’s entirely possible that I don’t know Markle’s backstory well enough to open my mouth, but did she grow up in LA or Ohio? If LA, this chance encounter is still suspect… doesn’t mean I don’t fully support harry and meg in their informal abdication, it just means, this story seems like unnecessary bullshit.
She grew up in LA. Where are you getting Ohio? Thats never been a thing.
Looks like Cookie Queens is out now. It’s playing in theaters here in NoVA. I’m going to try to go see it this weekend or early next week.
Unfortunately not many theaters. I was thinking of taking my 6 year old granddaughter who is a Girl Scout on Sunday to the one in Fairfax. My 8 year old grandson wants to go too!
I think the minimum age to join is 6 years and she would start out as a Brownie. I could totally see Meghan being a scout leader just like Doria.
Daisies then Brownies, but you’re right, 6 years old or in kindergarten.
I love that holiday card snapshot of the Sussex family on the bridge in their garden. It’s like straight out of a fairytale garden.
World can seem small at times. Lovely
It won’t be long until there’s a new story in the British press-
“Evil Harry and Meghan won’t allow Lili to join the Girl Guides (British equivalent of the Girl Scouts) thereby depriving her of her British heritage. She could be in England, learning about her heritage and getting to know her royal cousins but Harry and Meghan refuse to apologize for hurting the royal family so deeply. It’s another cross for Will and poor Kate to bear. Kate puts up such a brave front as she had cancer and is careful to not let the stress bother her to much for fear of a relapse. Lili will be sorry one day when she realizes how much she has lost because of her parents actions.”
So different from Kkhate who always volunteers that her child wants to do/learn/be whatever charity or visit she’s making. A pilot, a ballet dancer, a tennis player, all the things. It always comes down to her kids. That’s all she can contribute to a conversation before word salad ensues.
Whereas Meghan has more to discuss than her children doing/trying the “thing”: original thoughts, ideas, theories that show she’s researched and done the work.
And yes, Meghan is right to keep her children’s activities off the radar. They’re stalking them enough without any assistance.
She’s as pretty as a human being can be, but she needs to take those eyebrows down a notch.
the littlest girl scouts are Daisies – wearing really cute blue pinafores!
Or, at least they were when my niece was in 20 years ago.