Platell: The British public will be ‘appalled’ if King Charles attends the Invictus Games

Over the weekend, the Daily Mirror “broke” a well-worn, oft-reported story about Prince Harry extending an invitation to his father to attend the Birmingham Invictus Games next year. Various royal reporters have been talking about this for months, if not years. As soon as Birmingham was announced as the next host city, people began wondering aloud if King Charles would attend and what the Windsors would do and say around the games. But sure, Russell Myers broke the story anew, that Prince Harry apparently invited his father in some way. Well, the Daily Mail’s Amanda Platell is absolutely furious that King Charles, the UK head of state and head of Britain’s Armed Forces, would even consider appearing at an international sports competition for wounded veterans. She barfed out an unhinged column about it, because apparently no one has ever complained about Harry’s memoir or Netflix contract before.
Just weeks after King Charles was reunited with his Californian grandchildren Archie and Lilibet in Highgrove for the first time in four years, Prince Harry is now planning to extend an ‘olive branch’ to his father with an invitation to join him at the Invictus Games in 2027. According to royal insiders, the exiled prince is said to be ‘hopeful’ that his father will accept.But here’s my warning for King Charles: To do so would be a grave mistake indeed and a decision that your loyal subjects may never forgive.
One source added: ‘Harry would love the King’s support’. I bet he would, but the brutal truth is that the British public would be simply appalled.
It would feel like a betrayal for the millions of loyal monarchists like me who stood by the King while Harry and Meghan made millions trashing not just our King and Queen, but William and Kate and the very institution of the British Monarchy.
We all remember how Prince Harry made the final years of our beloved Queen Elizabeth’s life a misery – forcing her to choose between the love of a grandmother and the duty of a Monarch when she nobly and steadfastly refused to abide the Sussexes’ ‘half-in, half-out’ working royals proposal. We remained unquestioningly and steadfastly on the Queen and her heir Charles’s side throughout the bitter fallout. We stood by them during the ensuing vicious onslaught from Harry and Meghan, in which they accused the royals of being racist – a cruel slur made by Meghan and endorsed by Harry to Oprah Winfrey that could have destroyed the monarchy.
Which is why King Charles would be letting down every one of us if he put fatherhood before duty and gave in to Harry’s pleas. The Invictus invitation is not an ‘olive branch’. For Harry to dress it up as such is a cynical ploy for his own gain, which sees him fall even lower in our already low expectations of the dim-witted prince.
I can see Harry’s plea for what it really is: Not a genuine appeal for father and son to reunite to celebrate his Invictus Games together, but another squalid attempt to promote his and Meghan’s profile. After all, as we say in the media world, let’s look at the optics. Harry opening the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham solo wouldn’t necessarily make the front pages, let alone go viral on social media, even if Meghan is clinging limpet-like to his arm. But pictures of King Charles alongside his once-estranged son certainly would, as the cunning money-grubbing Sussexes are fully aware. Just look at the global coverage King Charles’s State Visit to Washington DC in April, hosted by an over-excited President Trump, garnered.
A less kind person than I might conclude that the only reason Harry wants the dad he berated in his memoir Spare and vilified in the Sussexes’ Netflix series on board is to increase his and Meghan’s dwindling social media profile and money-making capacity in America.
…We are told that the Invictus Games organisers are behind the plan to invite King Charles. Yet it is, as many have commented, ‘inconceivable’ that organisers of an event of which Prince Harry is Patron and Founder would not have consulted him first. So King Charles must ask himself one simple question: who really benefits from his son’s invitation?
I’ll repeat something I said a few days ago: we are witnessing WASP dysfunction on an international scale. Berating a king for… potentially accepting an invitation from his son, an invitation to his son’s massive achievement? And Charles is supposed to stay strong and promote misery, estrangement and dysfunction. But here’s the real problem: “Harry opening the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham solo wouldn’t necessarily make the front pages, let alone go viral on social media, even if Meghan is clinging limpet-like to his arm.” Whenever Harry and Meghan do ANYTHING, it makes the front pages of every British newspaper. They are literally still obsessing over the Sussexes’ visit to Highgrove on July 10. Meghan’s Instagram posts become a days-long front-page story. Harry’s annual visits to the UK become breaking news, and all of the reporters and photographers stalk his events. These are all reasons why Charles should go to the Birminham games, by the way. Because the only other option is “ignoring Invictus and putting together some pitiful counterprogramming.” And then Charles would have to drown in misery because his pitiful counterprogramming got overshadowed by Harry, Meghan and the spirit of Invictus.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Amanda has it backwards. Charles took away the sussex uk residence. Scooter goes on about removing titles. Charles never stopped the media fake stories about the sussexes. And scooter is in a snit that Charles met the sussexes. And the queen supposedly had a one year review of sussex returning to part time work
As said member of the British taxpaying public I would the THRILLED if he attended Invictus Games, in fact as head of the UK armed forces he SHOULD.
Platell can eat @£$^.
Also as a member of the British (Scottish) public, I’d add that I don’t think most of us would notice one way or the other – but apart from the small minority of rabid monarchists who read the Mail or the Telegraph, those of us who did would think, “Yeah, makes sense.”
And veterans are loyal subjects, too. They literally pledged their allegiance to the king.
People will be appalled if he doesn’t turn up for his injured soldiers.
Amanda you don’t speak for all despite using all of us think and using we a lot
I’m torn between thinking that the vitriol and stridency of these royal experts’ opinions either demonstrates some seriously questionable mental health (talk about a parasocial relationship!), or is just a deeply cynical and unpleasant way of keeping themselves employed. Or both.
Or how about going because this is an international event honoring wounded veterans, many of whom served in the army of the country you reign? These are soldiers who serve in the name of the King, for pete’s sake.
This reads like Willy flailing and panicking. We’ll get to watch Willy melting down about this for a whole year, yay /s
These so-called journalists are seriously sick. I get that they publish in garbage-rags, but even by those standards, I think these people need some serious mental health care.
Well. She just confessed that the Monarchy isnt about the people, its veterans or the causes it claims to protect. Its about THEMSELVES and everything they do (but for harry) is selfish. Way to go with that confession.
Birmingham assembled an entire packagE to the IGs that no doubt offered to have the monarch there to probably open the games as well as a full security package and a laundry list of other enticements in what was a competition with other cities to get the games, including Washington. Harry doesn’t need to invite his father, it was in the offer to get the games and if not the king then the PM.
So far, it seems that Birmingham was unable to deliver on a full security package seeing that Harry didn’t get any at the one year to go events causing Meghan to pull out. There’s no guarantee that he’ll have security for the games because it’s all up to RAVEC.
Unhinged is quite accurate. What I don’t get is: what does Amanda Platell, or any RR get out of this kind of nonsense?
–They don’t get gongs. Only courtiers do
–They don’t get paid well. They are notoriously underpaid as “royal reporters” and looked upon with scorn by proper journalists
–They have to say to William “Yes, Sir! Absolutely, I’ll pen another column from your WhatsApp Royal Rota talking points. Yes Sir!” In British establishment terms, it’s because sucking up to the future King will get you something…
but in the case of the RR, is there one who even has a summer house or a nice car from writing this drivel? I fail to see their incentive and I don’t think it’s merely hatred, racism or ignorance…With so little to gain, why do they do this as a career?
Amanda Platell makes aat least 200,000 (pounds) a year. I’m sure she can afford a summer home or nice car.
The reason Platell is writing this is to warn Chuck off showing up to the IG, and trying to ram that wedge between father and son (remember, if there are no family feuds, how will the press make money?)
The press, some courtiers, and some members of the BRF also want to put H&M in danger. Which cannot be achieved if Chuck shows up to IG, because he will have RPOs in tow.
I think it would be a show of respect on Charles’ part for the veterans. Yes, Harry and Meghan will make bank on it; but so what? It’s about wounded veterans.
I think a lot of people would be thrilled to see a hint of humanity from the king, and even a glimmer of backbone. The tabs spew their toxic fantasies for a small segment of the population. The rest would cheer.
Seriously? Even students of Marketing 101 can see that the IG are goodwill on a platter. Charles wouldn’t have to exert any more effort than showing up and speaking a few words about veterans and it becomes an instant feel good story for him. Anyone who can’t put a positive spin on this is either a moron or a villain.
“a moron or a villain”. 🎯
or both “a moron” and “a villain.”
These press and palace idiots are forgetting an important detail: the British sovereign is commander in cheif of the UK’s armed forces. Charles not showing up is bad optics. These morons want Charles to disrespect veterans in order to keep a family fued going for coin.
Then don’t go, and see how it works out for him. I mean you people just saw how rescinding the Buckingham Palace stay invite went worldwide. Have the Commander in Chief snub an internationally attended military event held in his country, that is started by his son.
These people are so obsessed with sticking it to Harry and refusing to acknowledge success, that they would literally rather make it seem like they don’t support the military. Please explain to me how you’re going to show up later with a thousand medals on for some event on horseback, but you wouldn’t support actual vets??
And this is one of those times where I don’t know if this is actually coming from KP or if this is the BM crashing out about their lack of access and bitterness and it just jibes with what KP would want.
Weird opinion, because at this point it’s a given that if Charles would participate in the opening of Invictus he would get more media attention than he has had in the previous years combined.
Just more of “zero sum game” mentality that assumes that ANY perceived gain by Harry means a loss for the RF. It’s sick, narrow thinking.
They really are mad that they didn’t know about them visiting and didn’t get any pictures.
Kinda bonkers. When you end up saying, basically: “The King is letting me down by not backing up how mad I am about someone who hurt the King, he should shun his own son because my feelings about how the son has treated him are more important than how he feels about it” … you’ve lost it. Doesn’t even matter whether you’re right about the son or not, or whether we disagree, it is sheer lunacy.
Harry will get the front page for opening the Invictus Games
He’ll get the front page if Charles shows up.
He’ll get the front page if Charles doesn’t show up.
And if Meghan goes, the front page will be theirs for days.
“we are witnessing WASP dysfunction on an international scale” …. Oh, my god, YES. Thank you. ;-D …..I could not have put this better and oh, how true it is. Also? Kate is the one who was apparently nicknamed the limpet. Interesting that they continue to attribute the scuttlebut around WanK’s loveless contract marriage to the couple who really gave up everything for each other.
I think her editor must tell her ‘It’s time to write something stupid about Harry and rest of the Windsors, Amanda’ and this is what she barfs out. Anything to keep the paychecks rolling in.
She may not even need to barf it out. Multiple Mail columnists have said the columns are written for them and they just agree to put their name to it. The “celebrity” ones often use this as a defense when they come under fire.
This might get deleted but I will say it anyway. Amanda pitiful is a rancid , hateful, racist B. Meghan didn’t accuse those people of being racist. Here is a little fact for you Amanda, those colonizers are indeed racist . And those same British public join Charles arm forces to defend him and the rest of the useless left behinds and people like you even though you don’t deserve it. So if Charles can’t support the literal people who gave life and limbs for his and the rest of you when it’s in his own country, then why the f should any of these people join the arm forces to defend any of you all ?
Amanda is a virus that just won’t go away
If Charlie doesn’t know what to say I can send him the german presidents speech at the closing ceremony in Düsseldorf.
The Royal Family would have received a lot of praise if they had acknowledged that they have issues with race and that they were going to make improvements instead of stating that recollections may vary. There has never been a black or brown Private Secretary in the Royal Household and the Royal Family maintains its exemption from Equality and anti-discrimination laws. Not to mention racist incidents involving Harry, Charles and Philip. So we didn’t really need Meghan to tells us that there were concerns about Archie’s skin colour. As for the rest if the press believes that IG won’t get attention if the King doesn’t appear, they’re deluded. In my opinion once the Veterans Minister attends there’s no need for Charles to be there. He has never shown any affinity for veterans.