Platell: The British public will be ‘appalled’ if King Charles attends the Invictus Games

Over the weekend, the Daily Mirror “broke” a well-worn, oft-reported story about Prince Harry extending an invitation to his father to attend the Birmingham Invictus Games next year. Various royal reporters have been talking about this for months, if not years. As soon as Birmingham was announced as the next host city, people began wondering aloud if King Charles would attend and what the Windsors would do and say around the games. But sure, Russell Myers broke the story anew, that Prince Harry apparently invited his father in some way. Well, the Daily Mail’s Amanda Platell is absolutely furious that King Charles, the UK head of state and head of Britain’s Armed Forces, would even consider appearing at an international sports competition for wounded veterans. She barfed out an unhinged column about it, because apparently no one has ever complained about Harry’s memoir or Netflix contract before.

Just weeks after King Charles was reunited with his Californian grandchildren Archie and Lilibet in Highgrove for the first time in four years, Prince Harry is now planning to extend an ‘olive branch’ to his father with an invitation to join him at the Invictus Games in 2027. According to royal insiders, the exiled prince is said to be ‘hopeful’ that his father will accept.But here’s my warning for King Charles: To do so would be a grave mistake indeed and a decision that your loyal subjects may never forgive.

One source added: ‘Harry would love the King’s support’. I bet he would, but the brutal truth is that the British public would be simply appalled.

It would feel like a betrayal for the millions of loyal monarchists like me who stood by the King while Harry and Meghan made millions trashing not just our King and Queen, but William and Kate and the very institution of the British Monarchy.

We all remember how Prince Harry made the final years of our beloved Queen Elizabeth’s life a misery – forcing her to choose between the love of a grandmother and the duty of a Monarch when she nobly and steadfastly refused to abide the Sussexes’ ‘half-in, half-out’ working royals proposal. We remained unquestioningly and steadfastly on the Queen and her heir Charles’s side throughout the bitter fallout. We stood by them during the ensuing vicious onslaught from Harry and Meghan, in which they accused the royals of being racist – a cruel slur made by Meghan and endorsed by Harry to Oprah Winfrey that could have destroyed the monarchy.

Which is why King Charles would be letting down every one of us if he put fatherhood before duty and gave in to Harry’s pleas. The Invictus invitation is not an ‘olive branch’. For Harry to dress it up as such is a cynical ploy for his own gain, which sees him fall even lower in our already low expectations of the dim-witted prince.

I can see Harry’s plea for what it really is: Not a genuine appeal for father and son to reunite to celebrate his Invictus Games together, but another squalid attempt to promote his and Meghan’s profile. After all, as we say in the media world, let’s look at the optics. Harry opening the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham solo wouldn’t necessarily make the front pages, let alone go viral on social media, even if Meghan is clinging limpet-like to his arm. But pictures of King Charles alongside his once-estranged son certainly would, as the cunning money-grubbing Sussexes are fully aware. Just look at the global coverage King Charles’s State Visit to Washington DC in April, hosted by an over-excited President Trump, garnered.

A less kind person than I might conclude that the only reason Harry wants the dad he berated in his memoir Spare and vilified in the Sussexes’ Netflix series on board is to increase his and Meghan’s dwindling social media profile and money-making capacity in America.

…We are told that the Invictus Games organisers are behind the plan to invite King Charles. Yet it is, as many have commented, ‘inconceivable’ that organisers of an event of which Prince Harry is Patron and Founder would not have consulted him first. So King Charles must ask himself one simple question: who really benefits from his son’s invitation?