Princess Eugenie gave birth to her third child, a girl, in Portugal this week

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank finally got their girl! Eugenie gave birth to their third child and first girl on August 3rd, Monday. Eugenie posted the baby photo, above, on her Instagram with this message: “Jack and I are so excited to announce Baby Girl Brooksbank!! We are beyond in love with our girlie.” They have not released her name, but I feel certain that it will be very old-school. Eugenie and Jack’s sons are named August Philip Hawke Brooksbank and Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank. Baby girl is probably going to be named something like Victoria Phillippa Elizabeth Lark Brooksbank.

Several interesting pieces of gossip about this new royal baby. For one, Eugenie allowed Buckingham Palace to announce it, just as they did with her pregnancy. Reportedly (and this came via the Daily Mail), Zara Tindall advised her cousin to write a letter to King Charles, telling him about the pregnancy and asking for guidance about how to announce everything, given Sarah Ferguson’s abscondment and Prince Andrew’s vile disgrace. So Charles, Eugenie’s uncle mind you, has now taken the position as surrogate “father” to Eugenie, and announcing his niece’s new baby like a proud grandfather.

The other fascinating piece of gossip? Eugenie gave birth to her third child in Portugal, where she and Jack have a home. Back in 2023, Jack took a lucrative position with a property developer building luxury vacation villas on the Portuguese coast. The job came with a villa in the development, and ever since, Jack and Eugenie split their time between England and Portugal. Although it sounds like Eugenie has been spending more time in Portugal in the past year. Given how badly the British media freaked out about Prince Harry and Meghan’s daughter being born in America – not to mention the kids’ American accents – it will be fascinating to watch the reaction to Eugenie choosing to give birth outside of the UK, and the baby girl is likely eligible for citizenship in Portugal as well. It’s an excellent royal trivia question: which royal baby received the first post-Brexit EU passport?