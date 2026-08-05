Princess Eugenie gave birth to her third child, a girl, in Portugal this week

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank finally got their girl! Eugenie gave birth to their third child and first girl on August 3rd, Monday. Eugenie posted the baby photo, above, on her Instagram with this message: “Jack and I are so excited to announce Baby Girl Brooksbank!! We are beyond in love with our girlie.” They have not released her name, but I feel certain that it will be very old-school. Eugenie and Jack’s sons are named August Philip Hawke Brooksbank and Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank. Baby girl is probably going to be named something like Victoria Phillippa Elizabeth Lark Brooksbank.
Several interesting pieces of gossip about this new royal baby. For one, Eugenie allowed Buckingham Palace to announce it, just as they did with her pregnancy. Reportedly (and this came via the Daily Mail), Zara Tindall advised her cousin to write a letter to King Charles, telling him about the pregnancy and asking for guidance about how to announce everything, given Sarah Ferguson’s abscondment and Prince Andrew’s vile disgrace. So Charles, Eugenie’s uncle mind you, has now taken the position as surrogate “father” to Eugenie, and announcing his niece’s new baby like a proud grandfather.
The other fascinating piece of gossip? Eugenie gave birth to her third child in Portugal, where she and Jack have a home. Back in 2023, Jack took a lucrative position with a property developer building luxury vacation villas on the Portuguese coast. The job came with a villa in the development, and ever since, Jack and Eugenie split their time between England and Portugal. Although it sounds like Eugenie has been spending more time in Portugal in the past year. Given how badly the British media freaked out about Prince Harry and Meghan’s daughter being born in America – not to mention the kids’ American accents – it will be fascinating to watch the reaction to Eugenie choosing to give birth outside of the UK, and the baby girl is likely eligible for citizenship in Portugal as well. It’s an excellent royal trivia question: which royal baby received the first post-Brexit EU passport?
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Backgrid, Eugenie’s Instagram.
And the face of the baby is not shown. Only the sussexes get criticized by derangers for not showing faces of their kids
Congratulations! We can’t possibly know ofc but I got the feeling that they really wanted a girl…that must be wonderful and I’m glad mom and baby are doing fine!
I don’t know why Eugenie would need any help from – of all people – Zara Tindall to ask Charles to announce the birth through BP. I just don’t believe Zara is that close to Charles, or that important and Eugenie outranks her (as much as that matters, which is to say, in the BRF it matters). I have never heard that they are close…
But who was in Portugal just recently? Meghan. Who writes letters on important matters, including to Charles, all the time? Meghan. I think that the rota swapped Zara for Meghan! But I could be wrong…
Charles has always been much closer to Anne’s kids than Andrew’s (because he likes Anne) and Zara has always occupied that sweet spot of being close to the family without any of the obligations or expectations, so I really do believe it was her.
Heck charles even suggested Zara’s name. Remember that Anne and Charles are closer in age and so it makes sense that Zara is closer to Charles than maybe Eugenie or Louise.
Most people in the family, including M, seem to know that letter writing is KFC’s preferred mode of communication. I think it’s more likely that S&A advised E how to work KFC.
Even if she didn’t advise them on the announcement thing, I feel like Auntie Meg (yes, I know she’s not their literal aunt, but whatever) is exactly the sort of presence any expectant mom and dad would love to have around, whether it’s the first baby or the third. You just know that she’s very calming and reassuring and helpful.
I think they want the public to believe that Charles doesn’t have as close of a relationship with Andrew, but he has housed Andrew, Fergie and at least one of his daughters, if not both. I don’t believe the story about Zara just because I don’t see what the purpose was? It’s not as if Eugenie needed to announce her pregnancy through BP, since she has her own Instagram account to announce her pregnancy. We see that her Instagram account is just as effective since this birth announcement is from her Instagram account. I didn’t understand the reasoning behind BP announcing it because it just makes BP seem less official and more like a school newspaper where you can purchase ad space to make announcements in. I’m always happy for any couple expanding their family but there was something cheap and unofficial about announcing the pregnancy through BP. I think it partially has to do with how the royals have made their households into a petty high school atmosphere.
Zara is absolutely close to Charles and for sure closer than Eugenie is.
Congratulations to Eugenie and jack
There’s also jacks family it’s not just charles. I didn’t think Zara and the York princesses were close.
Aren’t they godparents to each other’s children?
I was surprised that they had the baby in Portugal. I would have thought that as a British princess that she would have wanted to have the baby in the UK. But on the other hand it does makes sense for them to stay in Portugal because she has more privacy there.
A lot of August babies being born of late – best month to be born TBH!
And yes am also an August baby and Virgo!!!
I have a feeling that we’ll get nothing but August babies until 1 September, then nothing for another year.
Its weird how it goes in annual cycles like that.
congratulations to the new family!
While we’re picking apart IG photos….whose hand do we think that is, with the signet ring? The obvious thought is Jack, but he’s credited for taking the photo.
I also would not be surprised if they name the baby Elizabeth.
Ha yeah I wondered that too, it’s an older hand but not freckled like Sarah, fat like Andrew’s or swollen like Charlies (not that he would rush down to Portugal for this). My money is on Jack’s dad since the hand is hairy, lol
I told my husband this is one baby name I am confident putting money on, at least that Elizabeth will be included since all of QEII’s grandchildren who have a daughter have honoured her in the name.
Lovely to see Charles stepping in and announcing the Baby girl, Especially as the media have been trying to get rid of the York daughters.
Didn’t scooter tell them to stay away from some events
I wonder if the fact that Meghan’s birthday fell on the same day Eugenie’s daughter was born paradoxically resulted in Eugenie receiving far more numerous and prominent congratulations than she otherwise would have. A lengthy article about the birth and a large photo remained on the *Daily Mail* homepage for hours, and the Palace even issued an official statement: “The King and Queen are delighted by the arrival of another member of the Royal Family.”
By deliberately remaining silent about Meghan, the intention was likely to sideline her and use the birth of Eugenie’s child to “overshadow” Meghan’s birthday.
If that was indeed the Palace’s aim, it failed once again; so many newspapers—even those not typically known for their kindness—offered Meghan such warm wishes that news of her birthday dominated the headlines. At the same time, Eugenie also received a massive wave of positive attention—something she truly deserved after the hostility she had previously faced from the media. Congratulations are due to all three ladies. 🌷🌷🌷
the baby was born august 3, so not Meghan’s bday. I do find it a little sketchy that the palace announced it on M’s birthday, but if Eugenie wanted to announce it on her own IG and not wait for days then she probably told the palace to go ahead.
and knowing that Eugenie and Meghan are close, its also plausible that Eugenie asked M if she would mind if she announced it on the fourth and meghan said ‘go ahead.” She seems like the kind of person who understands that there are plenty of warm wishes to go around.
Becks1
Oh! If that’s the case—and the baby was born a day earlier—then I see even more evidence of manipulation by the Palace and the media. My point was about the level of fanfare the *Daily Mail* afforded Eugenie this time around, and about Charles suddenly speaking up.
Eugenie and Meghan are close; they wouldn’t hurt each other and certainly wouldn’t mind celebrating together, but I get the impression that Eugenie and her newborn daughter were used to downplay Meghan.
@Kasztanka The Palace statement regarding Ernest’s arrival was released six days after his birth. It does smell like KFC seized on E’s news to divert attention from M.
Yeah, KFC can step up for HRH Princess Eugenie (12th in line to the British throne) but finds it considerably more difficult doing the same for his son (just a prince and 5th in line) and biracial grandchildren.
Aww, congrats to Eugenie and Jack (and I hope August and Ernest are excited about having a baby sister, too)!
Also, does anyone have an ID on that precious angel wings onesie? My husband and I are expecting our first niece on his side in just a few weeks, and that would be a perfect addition to the gift basket!
“Marie-Chantal: Founded by Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece, this luxury label is the original creator of the iconic angel wing babygrow and sleepsuit line.”
I was going to say the same. Try MarieChantel.com as it looks like one of her baby sleepsets.
Thanks so much! Looks like a splurge, but hey, why not.
Ugh, just saw a video pointing out the hand in the photo is wearing a signet ring, much like Andrew has worn. I get it, he’s her father, but if that is his hand, they should have used a different photo.
But I’m happy for Eugenie and Jack.
Jack wears a signet ring. It’s seen in at least one of the photographs above. It’s quite likely his hand.
Fergie used to wear a signet ring with her wedding band and rolling rings after the divorce. There is a band with that signet. I don’t know if he wore a band on his pinkie. Obviously there is hair on the hand. Jack’s father passed away but he has a brother. Yeah not great if it is him. I wouldn’t want my first picture holding creepy grandfather’s finger. I thought his hand would be larger though.
How lovely for Eugenie to have a baby girl! I can’t think it would be anybody’s finger she is holding but her papa’s.