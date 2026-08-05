‘Ted Lasso’ Season 4, which premiered today, is getting a lot of mixed reviews

There was a big premiere event for Ted Lasso last night in NYC. Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple and the rest of the cast all made some appearances. This is all for “Season 4,” which AppleTV begged for over three years ago. Like, AppleTV would have thrown any amount of money at Jason Sudeikis to keep Ted Lasso going on a steady schedule. Instead, Sudeikis and the writers drove the series off a cliff in Season 3 and ruined a lot of goodwill with fans. Now they want to come back three years later like nothing happened. What a mess. Well, Season 4 premieres today on AppleTV+. I haven’t watched the first episode yet, but I’m looking through some of the reviews:
Variety: “‘Ted Lasso’ Season 4 Is Both a Promising Reboot and a Tedious Sequel”
Anyone with even the vaguest understanding of the profit motive can understand why Apple TV sports comedy “Ted Lasso” has returned three years after its poorly received — yet still widely watched — third season seemed to close the book on its story. A streaming service continuing to milk one of its few major hits doesn’t prohibit the result from being enjoyable; if the first three seasons of “Ted Lasso” are effectively one (overlong, especially toward the end) sports movie, then Season 4 is its perfectly routine sequel. And in a genre filled with redemptive second chances, “Ted Lasso” could use one of its own. If a show has the chance to correct for mistakes like overindulgence and bloat, why not take it?
Slate: “The New Season of Ted Lasso Is Actually … Good? The previous season was a disaster. The surprise new one might actually make you “believe” again.”
The world didn’t need more Ted Lasso. By the time it wrapped up in 2023, the pandemic comfort watch had worn out its welcome, its winsome appeal pushed far past the point of cloyingness. The folksy charm of Jason Sudeikis’ Midwestern goofball had curdled into hokum, and the other characters had become calcified in their own quirkiness. Three seasons and 34 episodes turned out to be as much as the conceit of a soccer ignoramus turning a bedraggled group of misfits into a tightly knit team could sustain, and although the show managed to keep it together through the final stretch, the ending was as much a relief as anything else: Thank God they stopped before it got really bad.
The Hollywood Reporter: ‘Ted Lasso’ Review: Season 4 of Apple’s Hit Soccer Dramedy Struggles to Find Anywhere Interesting Left to Go
It would surely take a real a-hole to hate on Apple’s Ted Lasso. As of the latest season — the fourth, following a third that played coy to the very end about whether it might be the last — it remains perhaps the most insistently warmhearted series on television, full of kindly heroes who are open of mind and generous of spirit.
Every new person is just a new friend waiting to happen. Every new challenge is an exciting opportunity to extend oneself or someone else a bit of grace. In a world where cruelty so often seems to be the point, it should be a balm for the soul, a fortifying reminder that common decency still matters and always will.
And yet, I must confess, what this latest outing brought up in me was not my better angels but my inner grump, growing ever more impatient with the whole endeavor. Unimpeachably well-intentioned but frustratingly hollow, the long-delayed new season mostly serves to confirm that the Richmond way may have run its course. Perhaps I’m being harsh on a season that, in fairness, I did not actively despise. (I did warn you I was a jerk.) Where season three frustrated with its aimless pacing, its unruly plotting, its self-congratulatory strain of goodness, new showrunner Jack Burditt (30 Rock, Modern Family) dials back the worst of the show’s excesses.
[From Variety, Slate and The Hollywood Reporter]
Yeah, it doesn’t sound promising, but I’ll give it a shot. The reviews confirmed one of my favorite unhinged things about the series: that Jason Sudeikis uses Ted Lasso to exorcise his demons over Olivia Wilde. Magically, in Season 4, Lasso is able to uproot himself from his Kansas life because his ex-wife agrees to uproot herself and their son so they can all live in England. Yeah… Olivia wasn’t even willing to live full-time in New York with you, Jason, I’m sorry.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
Critics can say whatever they want, I’m still going to watch the hell out of it. Seasons 1 & 2 were utter perfection, season 3 wasn’t as strong but it also wasn’t as terrible as some made it out to be (imho). I loved it to the very end and I’m really looking forward to seeing what the gang is up to these days, and hopefully falling in love with some new additions.
Same. I didn’t hate season 3 at all, and I’m pretty particular. The whole Nate story was hard to watch, but in the end, a lot of the other characters evolved because of him. He became the backdrop against which you saw their humanity (or not). I will be watching.
I didnt hate Season 3 – at least not for the reasons Slate seemed to hate it, lol i just disliked what they did with a lot of the characters – and not even Nate, his story arc made sense to me. I didn’t like Keely’s storyline, I didnt like Ted’s storyline, etc. the only one I liked was Rebecca’s pretty much. her ending was perfect.
So I’ll give this new season a chance. I’ve watched worse things lol.
This is how I felt about season 3, as well.
I watched the new episode this morning and I’m not sure how I feel about it. I hated where Ted was working. I didn’t find it believable. As someone who was born and raised in Kansas, went to KU, and lived in KC for a while, I do appreciate that Jason is a one man tourism board for Kansas City (KS/MO). I’m not sure I’m ever going to like his ex wife. Its become one of those situations where a friend tells you all the crappy things their partner did to them, they break up, they get back together, but I haven’t forgotten about all of that crappy behavior. That’s how I feel about the ex wife. Why are we supposed to be fine with her?
I think Sudeikis needs Bill Lawrence to counterbalance his over-indulgent choices.
Season 1 was great, season two was so cloyingly sweet and conflict free I had to quit at the Christmas episode.
The only storyline I liked in Season 3 was Roy and Jamie’s bromance. If you’d told me in Season 1 that Jamie Tartt was going to become my favorite character, I would not have believed you. And there’s no Jamie in season 4, right? Sigh.
There are a lot of rumours he pops up as a guest star at some point, and there is a mention of him in the first episode (I won’t spoil). But as a regular? No. He was filming a different series at the time. None of the male players are series regulars. Remains to be seen how that works out.
If you like the actor who played Jamie Tartt check out Rooster on HBO. He’s a bit of a prick in that one too but kind of ingratiating in a good way.
Seconding ‘The Rooster’ recommendation!!
There’s no reason you should have anything but straight, searing hate for Phil Dunster’s character in that show, but that man manages to put enough charisma and vulnerability into his characters that I seem to find myself hoping for their redemption. Although, that might be because he’s turned me around on what I thought was an irredeemable character in Jamie Tart before.
Also, the fact that I was able to find things I actively enjoyed in Season 3 (Sunflowers [Amsterdam Episode] would probably make my top 5 episodes of the series), and the reviewers seem to view Season 4 as an improvement, so I’m cautiously optimistic.
I loved the whole series and the way they ended it. So I’m a bit hesitant to watch the sequel. I don’t think the characters have interesting internal conflicts left to resolve. But I will probably watch it at some point as it’s by the same team right?
I don’t see any mention of Brett Goldstein. Is Roy Kent not in this new season?
IIRC he said in interviews he had the hard job of calling previous cast members and let them know. They will not be in season four. Looking on IMDB he is not listed for season 4 either.
But for Brett maybe it was a scheduling conflict. He has been doing more movies now.
And his own Apple show too. They made a reference about Jamie not being around during the first episode.
I couldn’t get past season 1. Did try to watch some of season 3 and turned it off. It reminds me of Shrinking. I want to shake every character.
The first two of Ted Lasso seasons were a revelation for me. But I could not get into season 3. I am not coughing up money right now for one more season. Which felt more like a money grab after all the money Jason spent suing Olivia over their kids.
When the next season of Foundation airs sometime in 2027. Then they will get my money and I will binge season 4 then.
I am conflicted about this. I liked the entire series, but admit season 3 did not work well (Beard’s psycho girlfriend, Nat’s personality flip wasn’t earned through the writing, Keeley’s billionaire girlfriend fling, Sam and Rebecca’s fling). Any movie, tv show, book or sport that features women (and people of color and LGBT content) is always gonna get review bombed though. Check out imdb and goodreads and you can see it yourself in real time. I want feel good content centered on women’s sports and issues around women’s sports (like motherhood and funding). Also…. Do we really like Jason at this point? In all likelihood he used the Johnny Depp/Brad Pitt pr smear method to attack Olivia Wilde through the media and socials. She is less likeable than Angelina, but I am icked by how all that played out with such bot fervor.
Not a spoiler but a funny Easter Egg. In the first scene there’s a reference to Red Apple cigs, which is the fictional brand of smokes created by Quentin Tarantino. That kinda means Ted Lasso takes place in the same cinematic space as Pulp Fiction.