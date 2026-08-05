Low: Clive Alderton isn’t to blame for the Sussexes not receiving security in the UK

You can really tell, from the way royal reporters are talking and writing about Clive Alderton, that he was one of their main sources. Maybe he wasn’t on the royal rota WhatsApp, but all of the reporters know him and have gotten stories, quotes and briefings from him. They’re not just mourning King Charles’ longtime gatekeeper and private secretary, they’re mourning their loss of access. Speaking of, Valentine Low appeared on The Royalist Podcast to talk about Alderton. Low wrote the book on “the courtiers,” and Alderton was clearly one of Low’s long-time sources, especially when it came to the palace’s campaign against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
King Charles has lost the gatekeeper who stood between him and Prince Harry—and a pair of experts say it could mark a turning point. Buckingham Palace announced last week that Sir Clive Alderton, the King’s most senior aide, will step down next year after working for Charles and Camilla for two decades.
Speaking on The Royalist podcast, royal reporter Valentine Low said Harry views Alderton as one of the key figures in Charles’ inner circle responsible for driving a wedge between him and his father.
“Harry… is pretty scathing about Clive in his memoir Spare,” Low said. “One of the things about Spare is he doesn’t actually name his enemies, but the intelligent or the well-informed reader knows who they are. And he comes up with this description of… the important private secretaries as being the bee, the fly, and the wasp. Clive in that was the wasp. Harry basically describes how he’s very sort of charming and courtier-like and self-effacing, but, you know, if you cross him, if you push back—in Harry’s view—you’d learn about it.”
Low, a former royal correspondent for The Times, noted that he had learned firsthand that “it’s not necessarily a strategically wise thing to get on the wrong side of Clive Alderton…. Speaking as someone who, you know, he hasn’t always treasured everything I’ve written about him. And I think he, should we say, remembers that to this day,” he added.
Tom Sykes, the Daily Beast’s royal expert and European editor-at-large, asked what “went so wrong” between Harry, 41, and Alderton, 59. Low noted that Alderton represented the 77-year-old king’s interests as well as those of the “palace machinery,” which was not necessarily aligned with those of Harry and Meghan, who left their roles as working royals and moved to California in 2020.
“There was a certain amount of antipathy—I mean neither Meghan nor Harry liked Clive. He wasn’t their kind of guy, and they didn’t trust him, rightly or wrongly,” Low said. “Because what you have to remember about these palaces, it’s all separate fiefdoms, isn’t it? And sub-fiefdoms. And so Harry’s was a sub-fiefdom.”
Sykes said that “if you speak to Harry’s people now,” they blame Alderton for blocking Harry from receiving taxpayer-funded security from the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC), on which Alderton sits—a dispute over RAVEC nearly derailed Harry’s trip to the U.K. in July. Harry, Meghan, and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, met Charles and Camilla at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire during the trip—the first time the King has seen his grandchildren in person in more than four years.
But blaming Alderton for “everything” is “a bit absurd,” Sykes said. Low agreed, saying that regarding the RAVEC security Harry is seeking, “The palace private secretaries have an input—obviously, their voice is listened to—but in the end, I don’t think it’ll affect it.”
“The palace private secretaries have an input—obviously, their voice is listened to—but in the end, I don’t think it’ll affect it…” Yeah, it was all one big coincidence that King Charles and Prince William have representatives on RAVEC and that Charles and William’s position has always been that the Sussex family must never receive security because they’re still being punished for leaving! Not only that, but Charles and William are desperate to control the Sussexes’ movements, which is another reason why RAVEC just *happens* to never give them security since QEII died. I still want to know why RAVEC paused their risk assessment for the Sussexes in March and no one told Harry until just before he traveled to England last month.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
I have no hope that Harry will ever get his security back
I think Harry’s chances of getting security actually go up when his father dies. He’ll finally be free to blackmail William with all the “deep, dark” secrets he’s been protecting for years. Harry’s obviously been keeping quiet out of respect for his father and to preserve their relationship. But once Prince William is on the throne, Harry can reveal that the now-King William’s favorite pastime is taking leisurely strolls through his rose garden. 🌹🌹🌹
They do sound like they long for their access which is being minimized. Especially if Theo Rycroft who I imagine is in charge in the interim isn’t as forthcoming or as negative. They are probably worried that going forward they will not only have lost a key source, but the new boss/bosses may have a little more control over the leaks coming from the Palace.
And they can’t possibly expect us to believe that the private secretaries have nothing to do with the security decisions, when they have also written articles about how the people on RAVEC that are part of the security apparatus agree that Harry needs the highest security and that there are a few ” holdouts” that are blocking it. Geez I wonder who those could be??
Well, the reporters actually pretended that the holdouts were not from the palaces, but from “Home Office representatives”, but people saw through that, so Low is back to doing cleanup duty for his pal Clive Alderton the Wasp. It’s not about “Harry and Meghan” didn’t like the Wasp. LOW himself once admitted, as did a few of the other rota rats, that there was “one courtier who really LOATHED Meghan”. That was the word used. One got the impression that the individual was so utterly racist that he could not countenance the fact that she was a senior member of the royal family while he was a servant, and that she was not bending to his will or bowing and scraping to him. Pretty sure it was him. The Bee as well, but this Alderton man most definitely was that one being referenced.
Given that he is leaving, I hope they have already removed him from RAVEC. Its reputation has well and truly been sullied, both at home and abroad, thanks to the vindictive actions of this man and William’s nameless, faceless representativeS.
It begs the question: how many other British citizens and high profile visitors have been deprived of well-needed protection because someone on RAVEC didn’t like them?
He definitely overplayed his hand and did something that made KC back him all the way up, which I find intriguing. The sad part is that these “advisors” or “proxies” feel like relics from medieval times, when access to information and education was limited. Today, they seem about as necessary as a Beefeater. Sure, the Royals need professionals on staff, but they should be able to make informed executive decisions without someone constantly running interference.
Yet they continue to behave in these privileged, “can’t set out my own clothes” ways, which feel out of step with the current times and their actual needs. It is also deeply damaging to their family relationships. The fact that he did not like Meghan seems indicative of this grasping at pseudo-power, because she could see right through all of them. I once worked for a very large, old bureaucratic institution, and rather than modernizing, people spent far too much time justifying their positions and procedures, many of which were largely unnecessary in the current day.
OK, RAVEC. You have a whole year before Birmingham to lift the pause and sort out Harry’s security. If you can’t manage it before next July, there will be absolutely doubt that you’re compromised and biased.
Unfortunately, I don’t think Alderton is leaving BP until next spring. But still.
Am I the only one who thinks it’s wild that these people think it’s acceptable to “gatekeep” an elderly man from his son.
Yes Chucky is a dogshit father, but to think it’s virtuous to exacerbate the situation is wild
Charles isn’t kept from anyone. Did anyone succeed in keeping him from Camilla? His own late mother said, to Harry, “your father does what he wants.”…. And only what he wants, and nothing else. Duty might come into it, but unfortunately Charles has passed his pig-headed, thin-skinned, self-absorbed temperament to William. And what William wants is to do nothing. LOL.
So will Clive Alderton also step down from RAVEC then once he retires? Who will be put in his place? Theo Rycraft?
That’s a good question!
Tom Sycko talks of speaking “to Harry’s people” as if he’s actually done it. Which is utter BS 🐂💩
Tom talks to clouds in his backyard and cockroaches in his kitchen, and claims them as sources. 🙄
The Times reporting in July that “it is understood” that Harry’s security assessment was paused because of strains in capacity of the team assigned to protect public figures doesn’t mention who or from where that source said that. Clearly the intended message was to say that Harry is insignificant, both as a public figure or a celebrity, so he doesn’t merit the attention of former prime ministers or actual celebrities like Taylor Swift, etc.
But the actual effect of that statement was to indicate vulnerabilities in lack of personnel to properly protect the country’s security interests, which forced this statement in The Times article: “ A Home Office spokesperson said: “The UK government’s protective security system is rigorous and proportionate.”” This is where family pettiness crosses the line into government business— a really bad look when the Home Office has to issue such a statement — and I wonder about the blowback to whoever that source was.