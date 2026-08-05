The palace is working on contingency plans in case Prince Harry & Meghan divorce

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding was held in Windsor on May 19, 2018. I assume the palace began making “divorce contingency plans” on May 20, 2018. Why the delay, you might ask. That’s because the palaces – especially Kensington Palace – were doing everything they could to stop the wedding in the first place. When Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding went off without a hitch, that’s when the divorce plans began. That’s when Harry’s family began trying to convince him to leave Meghan or send her back to America. Remember how mad they were when Meghan became pregnant? Yeah. Well, eight-plus years later, and they’re still telling themselves that a divorce might happen, and Harry might finally leave Meghan and come crawling back to them. So they’re spreading rumors of NEW divorce contingency plans.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s rumored marriage issues have caused talk once again as Buckingham Palace reportedly created a “divorce plan” should the couple ever part ways. According to an insider, the royal residence might “quietly be drawing up contingency plans in the event of a split.” A source told Heat World recently that problems between Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, are stemming from the Duke of Sussex’s desire to visit the U.K. more often. “Meghan won’t want to come back from the U.S. – and that schism is potentially dangerous,” the source also claimed, adding the possible “tension” between the As Ever founder and the Spare author comes from them being on “very different paths.” While Harry reportedly wants to be closer to Charles, 77, Meghan is more focused on building her brand. The couple’s potential breakup would also force the Palace to take drastic actions. “The agreement would also grant Meghan the continued use of her Duchess of Sussex title. The Palace sees it as a face-saving measure, because tearing it away from her could spark a media war,” the source said. However, the insider also revealed the sovereign will stand by his son’s side no matter what. “This isn’t about trying to come between Harry and Meghan, in fact contrary to what a lot of people might think, Charles is actually rooting for them. The king would reportedly help Harry if the latter ever needed advice,” they said. Reports of Meghan and Harry — who tied the knot at Windsor Castle in May 2018 — splitting up have swirled for months, as another source divulged they are building a “secret divorce plan.” “The royals generally try not to dignify gossip, but Harry and Meghan’s marriage has become a major talking point behind palace walls,” one royal source told Heat World earlier this month.

[From OK Magazine]

You might say “but this is just OK Mag,” and while you’re correct, this is exactly what’s happening though. It’s just not new – the palace has been war-gaming a Sussex divorce since 2018. Not just war-gaming what would happen if Harry and Meghan split, they’ve been loudly advocating for a Sussex divorce since the wedding. “The royals generally try not to dignify gossip, but Harry and Meghan’s marriage has become a major talking point behind palace walls…” Yeah, I’ll bet. I’ll bet it’s been a major talking point for years. Those talking points are along the lines of “What can we say to Harry to convince him to leave his wife?” and “it’s time to start spreading rumors about the state of the Sussexes’ marriage to distract from the slow-motion catastrophe of the Wales marriage.” That’s the real question: what are the palace’s divorce contingency plans for Prince William and Kate? Were those plans modified by the 2024 agreement between the Middletons and the Windsors?