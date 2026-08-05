The palace is working on contingency plans in case Prince Harry & Meghan divorce

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding was held in Windsor on May 19, 2018. I assume the palace began making “divorce contingency plans” on May 20, 2018. Why the delay, you might ask. That’s because the palaces – especially Kensington Palace – were doing everything they could to stop the wedding in the first place. When Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding went off without a hitch, that’s when the divorce plans began. That’s when Harry’s family began trying to convince him to leave Meghan or send her back to America. Remember how mad they were when Meghan became pregnant? Yeah. Well, eight-plus years later, and they’re still telling themselves that a divorce might happen, and Harry might finally leave Meghan and come crawling back to them. So they’re spreading rumors of NEW divorce contingency plans.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s rumored marriage issues have caused talk once again as Buckingham Palace reportedly created a “divorce plan” should the couple ever part ways. According to an insider, the royal residence might “quietly be drawing up contingency plans in the event of a split.”
A source told Heat World recently that problems between Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, are stemming from the Duke of Sussex’s desire to visit the U.K. more often.
“Meghan won’t want to come back from the U.S. – and that schism is potentially dangerous,” the source also claimed, adding the possible “tension” between the As Ever founder and the Spare author comes from them being on “very different paths.”
While Harry reportedly wants to be closer to Charles, 77, Meghan is more focused on building her brand. The couple’s potential breakup would also force the Palace to take drastic actions.
“The agreement would also grant Meghan the continued use of her Duchess of Sussex title. The Palace sees it as a face-saving measure, because tearing it away from her could spark a media war,” the source said.
However, the insider also revealed the sovereign will stand by his son’s side no matter what.
“This isn’t about trying to come between Harry and Meghan, in fact contrary to what a lot of people might think, Charles is actually rooting for them. The king would reportedly help Harry if the latter ever needed advice,” they said.
Reports of Meghan and Harry — who tied the knot at Windsor Castle in May 2018 — splitting up have swirled for months, as another source divulged they are building a “secret divorce plan.”
“The royals generally try not to dignify gossip, but Harry and Meghan’s marriage has become a major talking point behind palace walls,” one royal source told Heat World earlier this month.
You might say “but this is just OK Mag,” and while you’re correct, this is exactly what’s happening though. It’s just not new – the palace has been war-gaming a Sussex divorce since 2018. Not just war-gaming what would happen if Harry and Meghan split, they’ve been loudly advocating for a Sussex divorce since the wedding. “The royals generally try not to dignify gossip, but Harry and Meghan’s marriage has become a major talking point behind palace walls…” Yeah, I’ll bet. I’ll bet it’s been a major talking point for years. Those talking points are along the lines of “What can we say to Harry to convince him to leave his wife?” and “it’s time to start spreading rumors about the state of the Sussexes’ marriage to distract from the slow-motion catastrophe of the Wales marriage.” That’s the real question: what are the palace’s divorce contingency plans for Prince William and Kate? Were those plans modified by the 2024 agreement between the Middletons and the Windsors?
Photos courtesy of Meghan’s Instagram, Netflix.
These ghouls also want Harry to leave his kids behind. The article carefully sidesteps that huge issue. Good thing the “insider” leaking this is Alderton or someone like him, so we can ignore it.
I’m reading this as palace courtiers trying to get the message out to Harry, “We desperately need Harry back because Billy is unstable af, and we need a replacement just in case of a regency for Bill and/or George… but we’re also unrepentantly racist and don’t want a mixed race Queen Consort”.
The clown car needs to get it through their tiny heads that the Sussexes have been a package deal from day dot. It’s not up for negotiation.
I refuse to even read that. It’s all lies and horrible wishful thinking. They can all just FO!
You mean William and Kate divorce
Yup. This is the partial contingency plan after charles/when William and the part they are not showing is the plan for wont and kant’s divorce. These 2 came this close to divorce so many times – when Kant waa accused of racism, she went into hiding, it was the perfect moment to divorce (wont was presenting himself as a hot dude on the lookout for women jogging in parks) but she then she pulled the cancer card, and the divorce option looked pretty impossible for william after that to divorce his ill wife. And so William was locked-in for another few years.
I called that cancer card a massive Hail Mary at the time, and I still stick by that description. It was so audacious, no wonder William upped his day drinking and was visibly swaying at one of his engagements, then disappeared around the same time she did. Can you imagine the incandescence??? 😀 One minute he’s lining himself up as the world’s sexiest bald hot single dad and suddenly he’s reminded that not only has he got a wife, but that he “shares” not one, not two, but THREE children with her, and now he’s got to play the part of doting husband who has been devastated by the news of her affliction, even more than she was.
It still reads like a dramatic act in a soap opera. 😀
It reminds me of the end of the Nanny Diaries, when the dad is clearly getting ready to split from the wife and bam, she announces she’s pregnant again, and is sitting there at the table pleased as punch with herself and hes realizing he’s never getting out of this marriage.
We dont know what happened in 2024. but Wiliam’s comment that it was “pre cancerous cells” was deliberately trying to downplay her health issues.
What i dont get though is that if Kate were lying about it, or exaggerating, or anything – then she just gave William the trump card in a potential divorce.
That was exactly my reaction. I do think Kaiser is right – that they have hoping and planning for a Sussex divorce since the start – but I also think that there are current contingency plans being made for a royal divorce and its not Harry but his brother. I think whatever happened in 2024 changed things but maybe not permanently.
A divorce contingency plan exists for everyone of them since Diana.
The King, his brother, and his sister all divorced and set possible roadmaps/contingency plans for what that looked like, what remarriage looks like, cohabitation, step children, grandparenting, etc. Not saying they are successful, but it is stupid to pretend that that reality isn’t what is driving these conversations. Divorce is completely normal for them. William and Kate are absolutely more likely to divorce because they are still deep in that family. Harry and Meghan are less likely to divorce because they broke free.
Oh, when the Palace leaks news that they’re working on a contingency plan for a potential divorce between Prince Harry and Meghan, it means William is preparing to leave Middleton.
In articles like this, you simply have to swap “Harry and Meghan” for “William and Kate,” and you’ll discover what the journalist really meant to say.🤣
Exactly. Harry and his kids aren’t important to the succession and he’s not moving a continent away from his kids. No plan is needed.
And that doesn’t even include the reality that Harry and Meghan are not in any danger of divorce. They handled a lot of hell, especially in the UK, and they weathered it. They are now on the other side of it and they are not good enough actors to post the candid moments they do and it somehow isn’t anything but a very strong relationship.
It’s absolutely not going to happen but even if it did Harry would stay in California. His children and his life are there. He’s an American now. Deal with it.
I doubt Harry thinks of himself as American. I’ve lived in England for eighteen years having come here for work, when I was still young enough to be totally unattached to a mortgage or a spouse and happy to give it a go. I thought it would be two or three or max four years. Life gets in the way of whatever plans you might have made. But I would bet anything Harry never wants to live in England again. I feel the same way about my original country. We swapped. ;-D
I suppose I meant an American in mindset more than anything, the belief in possibility. California especially has a culture of people reinventing/defining themselves, and he seems to have embraced that entirely.
I hope they are war gaming the possiblity of Harry not coming back, i dont think he is just there because he is married and has Kids but america gives him something the UK never will and that is the freedom to live his life the way he wants. why would he come back to play second fiddle to the other brother? and be stifled in all his endeavours ?
Oh what a pickle to be a boring, uncharismatic family with a media machine you have agreed to feed for life…
This is hilarious. Harry has said with his ENTIRE chest that he is NEVER going to be a working royal again and he’s NEVER going back. Even if they got divorced, he will stay close to his children in California. However, they aren’t getting divorced, this is about Willard and Kitkat.
Surely there is a divorce plan for W&K. They actually need one.
Exactly – Harry has done nothing but prove that he and his family have made their own way, their own fortune, and their own life outside of the UK and have no desire to rejoin the family that continues to endanger his wife and young children, and the British media are like “So, you’re saying there’s still a chance you might come back?” It’s embarrassing at this point.
“The royals generally try not to dignify gossip…” No, they don’t dignify it. They invent it, package it, market it, and put it on the production line run by the media ecosystem. But never forget! They will never dignify gossip. So there!
🎯🎯🎯
👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 absolutely everything you said @Brassy Rebel.
Yep – they’re already dignifying the gossip but leaving out that they created it. Such dummies.
Standing ovation
I read this article yesterday, and I laughed OUT LOUD when I read this part: “The royals generally try not to dignify gossip, but Harry and Meghan’s marriage has become a major talking point behind palace walls…”
The royals are much too dignified to gossip about something they’ve done so *non-stop* for the past 8+ years. 🙄🙄🙄
Right???? 🤣 The idiocy is off the charts.
This line is also particularly ridiculous: “This isn’t about trying to come between Harry and Meghan”
Riiiiiiight.
These bigger outlets are using small super unreliable sources like Heat magazine, Closer, RadarOnline and other bottom feeder gutter gossip rags that will write up a fake source quote about ‘rumors’ of bullying or divorce then launder it through a slightly bigger reliable outlet like Ok mag or Hello or tabloids like daily express, page 6, by post. Then it gets picked up by grifting losers like Sykes, Dolan, Campbell, Scofield and Wooten.
There are no rumors of divorce or problems in the marriage other than the garbage they make up to sell their papers and substacks. This has been going on for years and silly season has only made this more prominent.
So can’t dignify gossip when it’s an outright lie, but can about non-existent rumors of divorce? Rumors aren’t rampant if the same five people are holding on to a feverish desire to see two people break up.
It’s actually disgusting how much they want them to break up. And no concern about their kids. It’s like they don’t even exist to them, they are just props to be pulled out to be used. Because I guess they feel like the only reason Harry has a backbone is because of Meghan? That if he wasn’t fighting for her and their kids he just accept whatever the BRF wanted from him?
They refuse to acknowledge how happy they look, Harry saying on the record he has no interest in being a working royal, him saying specifically that he feels sorry for the trolls because it doesn’t fit their narrative. It’s clear that they know that all the polls in the world aren’t saving them from the rot that’s actually going on behind the scenes. Even if Harry came back they are too far gone.
Based on what we have read from that firm for years they have tried to poison the water surrounding the Sussexes marriage. But based on what we have seen from the Sussexes they have gone from strength to strength in their marriage. The firm cannot wrap its head around Prince Harry wanting to visit his home country, maintain a relationship with his father while being married. From what I have seen from Prince Harry, his wife and children are nonnegotiable to him. To suggest otherwise reminds you of how they view this man as their property and their property alone, there is no room to them for this man to have a heathy normal life with a wife he loves and children he adores. Shows how sick the folks are who put out statements like this, the lack of respect they have for this Prince and his marriage and the ownership they feel towards him.
That is a hilarious headline.
HE IS NOT COMING BACK TO YOU.
This is one of the biggest reasons (besides loving her obviously) he married her in the first place!!!
YOU MADE HIS LIFE A LIVING HELL HE DOESN’T WANT TO BE THERE ANYMORE
@Lily, This! why would Harry want to come back to the institution that tried to destroy his wife, and when that didn’t succeed, tried to destroy him?
Charles wants them to stay together and would give Harry advice? Imagine turning to Charles for advice on how to keep your marriage together.
Epic LOL. And apparently all he’s offering is sage wisdom, there’s not a single mention of offering home and hearth.
I wonder how far one had to dig to get to this story. Ok Magazine? They’ll have people believe Kate is an intellect, it’s definitely a gossipers go to, especially if they hate Meghan.
I await the day when people act as if Harry and Meghan communicate with one another while low ranked gossipers celebrate useless magazines.
Well he’s been married to Hornbull for 20+ years so I reckon he thinks he’s an ‘expert’ on marriage. ‘Just buy her a separate house, Harry. That’s the key!’
ETA: this was in reply to @Lover but somehow it ended up here.
@MsIam
Right you are, what a laugh, Charles giving advice on marriage. The thing is, Meghan can buy her own house. She has never been a “kept woman” like Camilla has been her whole life.
Quite likely they’re projecting other people’s marital issues onto the Sussex’s. Sad!
Hmm…marriage advice from a man who was a conniving cheater from the start of his marriage to Princess Diana, & who’s now “married” to his life-long sidepiece who doesn’t even live with him!!! These rota rats are clowns, who think – in the age of the internet – there aren’t receipts for every last lie they spout!!!
This report is utter nonsense . However, Charles and Camilla do live together (Camilla spends some weekends with her family but she and Charles live together in London from Mon to Fri). This is a fact, and we don’t need to distort the facts to prove our point. I think it’s clear from Harry’s autobiography that he didn’t believe his brother loved Kate, but he acknowledged that his father loved Camilla. I believe Harry’s judgment
Jesus these people. 🙄. I know it’s stupid BS season for the BM but what I don’t know is why anyone pays attention to this nonsense.
It’s funny, because I think that this is another Opposites Day story: just replace H+M’s names with William and Kate and you’ll have the true story.
They had made contingency plans years ago when William and Kate separated, and heavy hints were dropped by their own media buddies at the time. Whatever is currently brewing now, after the initial “triumph” of the Middletons and the Hail Mary kansa card, their sources have clearly been instructed to revisit those plans, but they are doing so using H+M’s names, as always, to throw people off the scent and hide their true intentions.
Yes, they DO still want to split up H+M, but I think they are realising that the rumours about William and Kate are starting to get loud again, so we get a deflecting/projecting article like this. They seem to be working overtime trying to dampen down the enthusiasm people have expressed for Meghan’s holiday photographs and now the birthday photographs.
Having wet dreams of their divorce, more like. Harry will never leave his family.
Imagine sitting there having wet dreams about a couple who are clearly crazy for each other in another country getting divorced when you have another couple literally under your roof who are performing happily ever after and doing a terrible job of it
Peter Phillips divorced and remarried to a divorcee. Were there “contingency” plans set up for him?
Just because a couple disagree on something does not mean that they’ll divorce. They’re both aware of the security situation. I don’t understand why they think the obstacles they constantly throw at this couple will make them divorce when they’ve been through a lot together and work hard on making a stable secure home for their family. They’ve both aware they have a very public marriage but the UK seems to treat it as more of a celebrity marriage, a fling or Harry will eventually come to his senses. I see it as a political marriage, which has a lot more at stake. They constantly underestimate this couple, especially Meghan. Just saying they understand the ramifications of everything they do with the scrutiny they’re under.
Celebrities can have long, happy marriages (Sedgewick/Bacon come to mind), same as politicians (look at the Obamas).
When you marry for love, have your partner as a best friend and confidant, support each other and have the same goals it is easy to stay happily married. Especially when you are attracted to each other, as the Sussexes clearly are.
This marriage is neither one of convenience or political.
William’s marriage isn’t either. His is “too late to kick her to the curb and nobody else wants me” settling for one who wanted him and was willing to swallow each humiliation just to be with him. Not for his sparkling personality, but for the crown. Which William ignores, it is his personality and his sex appeal, isn’t it? They won’t divorce. He couldn’t get rid of her before the marriage, then because of the children, the well timed cancer card used when he tried last. Now it seems they have come to an agreement, live apart, play the part, no photos with new partners.
The palace can plan all they want, nothing will come of it. Even if they would declare William unfit to rule, George would be the next king, not Harry. Harry wouldn’t even have to come back as regent while George is a minor, the Regency (Special Provisions) Act allows for others (Anne, Edward) to act as regents.
I think we are watching in real time the slow drip of the Wales divorce. Wills is completely done w her and has been setting up the board for the divorce more carefully since the cancer card a couple of years ago. This time when he goes at it again, he will be better prepared at handling Kate and the Middletons after seeing their moves the last time he tried. Like the media has said before. Kate keeps trying but nothing is working & 100% the contingency plans are for when William divorces Kate. Just better prepared this time. There is a reason the kids are being protected in boarding schools the palace approves & Kate was tucked away in “her forever home” w a lease that ends around the time the kids are close to 18, Willy hiring Diana’s divorce lawyer, hiring a crises manager….This go around the palace could always let Kate and ma know…. We will unload the info that you faked cancer if you want to continue to play hardball…plus I’m sure God only knows what about Kate and all the horrendous Middletons.
The RF don’t just wish for H to divorce M, they’ve been running an intensive Psy Ops campaign for years to achieve just that. I wonder if Clive Alderton is being fired because it failed.
Yes, that video of Harry took of Meghan dancing in their kitchen on her birthday really shows how precarious their marriage is. Meghan looks distraught. Harry is clearly angry at her. Divorce is coming any day now, I just feel it!
(snark, obvs.)
It’s always so lovely when your family is planning on you getting divorced. #sarcasm #eye roll
Yeah I’m going to have to go ahead and guess it’s cover for the “What would happen if…” polls and legal inquiries they are making on behalf of a Wales’ split. It’s so sad. It’s not like they are terrific people or anything but divorce sucks for the couple and the kids. I wouldn’t wish it on anyone. :/
“divorce sucks for the couple and the kids. I wouldn’t wish it on anyone. :/” I reckon W&K’s kids are already suffering the consequences of the performative nature of their parent’s miserable marriage behind closed doors, & having to play along as a “happy family” in public. You can see that in the face of George in many pics.
This is so dumb, because i’s based on a string of unlikely contingencies: IF Harry and Meghan divorce (big IF), then IF he wants to return to Britain, and then IF he wants a royal role. Meanwhile, there are so many more likely possibilities in the *very* unlikely event they divorce, including Harry staying in California, or Harry living as a private citizen in Britain. None of these would require the BRF to lift a single finger or make a single decision. If it actually comes to that 1% outcome, and Harry wants to return to royal work, then just make a decision.
This divorce contingency planning is just another way to spread false Sussex divorce rumors. Or as WheresMyTiara said, this is the palaces and rota begging Harry to come back to cover for William’s deficiencies. Or it’s for the other couple.
Is it that time of year already? LOL
If you want to know the state of their marriage and Harry’s feelings about Meghan just listen to him salivate over her in the kitchen birthday video where’s she’s dancing. He’s drooling and she’s eating it up. They’re as gaga over each other as they were the first time they met. Eat your hearts out left behinds!
This is just getting sad, guys. They are living in a sad fantasy world where Harry gets divorced and loses his entire fortune so that he has to come crawling back to England, leaving behind his two beloved schoolaged children in warm, sunny California. All so that he can either play third wheel on William and Kate’s events and/or do all of the engagements outside of the Home Counties while living on a stipend in Nottingham Cottage and dealing with the British press on a daily basis. I’m sure he’s missed all that. These are all ideas I’ve heard from the rota over the years, and it’s just… delusional. Strange. Alarming. Embarrassing! Why aren’t the royals embarrassed by this?
I agree. I just shake my head at these pitiful people who keep obsessing over Harry coming back. Harry wanted to leave before he even knew who Meghan was. They must think Harry has Stockholm syndrome where he will come crawling back to his abusers. Harry has had a taste of true freedom from those horrible people and even if he and Meghan do get a divorce, I doubt that he will find a woman who ticks as many boxes for him as Meghan. I pity the woman who would unfortunately have to live up to her reputation in his eyes.
Oooh, contingency plan, as if there’s never before been a divorce in the RF.
Of course the Palace has divorce contingency plans. The same one that they devised when they couldn’t get Thomas Markle to stop the wedding.
🎯
“The king would reportedly help Harry if the latter ever needed advice.”
Oh, that’s RICH.
They are just salivating about a possible divorce. They want it so badly, I’m surprised they haven’t started proceedings themselves (without an assist from Harry and Meghan). Why don’t they make contingency plans for a truly loveless marriage, like William’s?
British tabloids are always so hypocritical and hypocritical. They never mentioned William going to a pub and dancing with beautiful women as evidence of his marriage being in trouble. They go to great lengths to cover everything up for William and Kate, creating a modern-day fairy tale. Meanwhile, if Harry and Meghan aren’t seen together, it’s assumed they’re about to divorce. Frankly, William and Kate are the darlings of the British media. I’ve seen tabloids mention Charles and Camilla “getting a divorce,” but they never seem to see William’s disrespect towards Kate. Regardless of our opinions of Charles and Camilla, they have feelings for each other. I remember Harry acknowledging that his father truly loves Camilla, and that his father is happy to have Camilla around. But William and Kate? They have no attraction for each other. William has repeatedly and publicly disrespected Kate, but the British tabloids still won’t mention it once.
Pretty sure the contingency plans began on or before May 19, 2018. 😁
They are clearly unhappy and I can’t believe the naivety of people on this site.
@Rosa — I agree with you, the Rota Rats and billionaire tabloid publishers are clearly miserable from dawn to dusk.
All of them, plus the Left Behinds, need to grasp one simple fact about Prince Harry:
HE’S JUST NOT THAT INTO YOU.
Not really at all