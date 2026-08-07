Samantha Morton: ‘I haven’t worked for a year since making The Odyssey’

One of the best parts about The Odyssey’s success and discourse around the film is that people are discovering or rediscovering Samantha Morton. Morton plays Circe in the film and she’s already garnered a lot of Oscar buzz. She already has two Oscar nominations, but both came over two decades ago. Well, it looks like Morton’s scene-stealing turn in the Odyssey has not led to other roles. She told Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast that she hasn’t booked a job since working with Christopher Nolan, which is insane. She also talked about being recast in Spike Jonze’s Her. Some quotes:
She hasn’t worked in a year: “I haven’t worked for a year since making The Odyssey, you know. And I’ve got really good agents and a manager, but at the end of the day, I’m 49. While I do believe I’m a good actor, there are other good actors out there. Do you know what I mean? So, the politics of the industry has changed massively.”
Being replaced by Scarlett Johansson on Spike Jonze’s Her. Morton was originally the voice of Samantha, the AI operating system that Joaquin Phoenix’s Theodore Twombly falls in love with. However, Samantha was recast in post-production, with Johansson taking over the role. The film went on to receive five Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, and won for Best Original Screenplay. “I have to say that it’s every director’s prerogative in regard to the final cut of the film. For any job, you’re never guaranteed to be in it in the end. But with that, I was surprised. A little sad would be an understatement. The time I had on set with Joaquin [Phoenix], working with Spike on the script and finding Samantha, and all the work that we did was really special. We did some mad stuff. They designed and built a booth for me to record all my sound. I would be in this black, padded phone box, or I’d be in the trunk of a car. I think my version of Samantha was very different. She’s English. Scarlett Johansson has a beautiful voice; she’s incredibly evocative. I got it, but I was sad. It does hurt when you’re fired from something. What I would have wished for was another chance in a booth to do an American accent. But Scarlett Johansson — I mean, come on.”
[From HuffPo & The Independent]
I totally forgot about the Her issue, and the fact that Morton was replaced in POST-production. As in, Morton filmed everything – or rather, voiced the entire role – and then Scarlett came in as a replacement after principal filming was over. That’s insane. Samantha has every right to still be upset about that. As for Samantha not booking any jobs… that’s also bonkers, because she’s easily one of the best actresses of her generation, and it’s been like that for decades. Yes, the industry politics have changed a lot in that time, but it also just goes to a real lack of imagination among directors and casting directors. They’d rather cycle through the same five actresses than actually cast someone like Morton.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
I haven’t seen Odyssey yet but her role is one that I’m most interested in. The book Circe was amazing.
Samantha was the reason I kept watching Harlots for so long. She transforms in her characters.
Her scene in The Odyssey is one of the best, and there are several good ones.
Totally agree! I just saw it the other day, and I found a lot of the female characters so poorly written and boring. But in a short amount of time, Circe’s story was made believable and interesting, and Samantha Morton was amazing in the role.
Samantha Morton was exceptional as Circe in The Odyssey! She should get a nom for best supporting actress. He scenes were amongst the most riveting in the whole movie!
Offer her roles already, directors? ! What’s wrong with you??? She’s brilliant!
Harlots, The Serpent Queen, even The Walking Dead. I enjoy her on television where she can really dig in and develop a character and walk us through the character’s journey over a more extended period of time than 2 hours. She deserves to be a bigger star.
I worked on set with her when she was doing the walking dead and she was so serious about her craft. There was no vibe of oh I’m doing some zombie show. She took her character seriously.
That’s bonkers. I do think ScarJo has a wonderful sounding voice and I like her as an actress and person, but why?! They had Samantha Morton’s voice all ready to go and they replaced her? Yeah, it stings.
I loved her on “Harlots.” I started watching for Jessica Brown-Findlay who was just amazing in it, but Morton was wonderful too. Such a great series, even if I didn’t care for the ending.
Her daughter Esme is going to be playing Marianne in the new version of Sense and Sensibility, with Daisy Edgar-Jones and George MacKay. I forget who is playing Willoughby. Maybe we will see the “reverse nepo baby” effect and Samantha will start getting more buzz again because of Esme.
“Her” is one of my faves…so is Samantha Morton😍…I LOVE her response regarding losing the role because Spike is one of my faves along with Phoenix…I KNOW it was GOOD work…✨️🎬✨️
That being said I agree with decision regarding the movie & hope she gets an Oscar nod for Circe & 🙏🏾 she gets the MAGNIFICENT parts her talent deserves!
Hopefully now that people have seen her performance and the buzz around it she’ll start getting booked. This is insane.
She was excellent in The Odyssey, and in my personal opinion by far the best performance. The movie just came out, I cannot imagine that she’s not going to be booked soon?
She’s in the same age range as Kate Winslet. Maybe she loses parts to her. She did say there are other good actresses out there, and when I looked at her age, I figure Winslet is who she might be competing with.