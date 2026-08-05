Brad Pitt demands to know how much money Angelina Jolie made after she dumped him

For years now, every update on Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Chateau Miraval lawsuit and countersuit reads like textbook abuser and victim. Specifically, Brad is clearly using this lawsuit to not only financially abuse Angelina, but he’s also using it to stalk her and harass her. His latest filing shows that he’s using the lawsuit to go on a fishing expedition through Angelina’s finances after she left him in 2016. Angelina’s lawyers have already responded and they’re calling him out yet again.

Brad Pitt is requesting that Angelina Jolie disclose financial information, including film earnings, amid the pair’s ongoing legal battle over their former French winery.

According to documents obtained by Us on Tuesday, August 4, lawyers for Pitt, 62, requested during a Friday, July 31, court hearing that Jolie, 51, provide “documents sufficient to show her income” after their 2016 split, particularly the period from 2017 to 2019.

Lawyers for Jolie, who had previously provided financial records of her earnings between 2020 and 2021, have argued that the requested financial information is not relevant to the former couple’s legal dispute over their French winery Château Miraval, which they owned together from 2008 to 2021.

Per the documents, Pitt’s legal team is “not even seeking all of her profit statements … just seeking statements that show for films they are already in the money and she is receiving payments.”

After Jolie had previously stated during the legal battle that she had “largely put her career on hold, forgoing years of compensation in the process,” Pitt’s team argued that the disclosure of their request will put Jolie’s allegations of Pitt’s “coercion” and “economic leverage” into “context.”

In a legal response to Pitt’s request, Jolie’s team stated that “the entire basis for Pitt compelling these answers is a made-up theory that Jolie did not allege.”

The response continued, “Pitt claims that Jolie has put her entire financial condition at issue going back to 2017 because of her allegation that she was seeking ‘financial independence.’ But Pitt’s selective quote misleadingly fails to include the entirety of her allegation. Jolie does not allege that she was seeking financial independence in the abstract; she alleges that she was seeking ‘financial independence from her ex-husband.’ Separating from one’s ex-husband is categorically different from an allegation that one is suffering general financial distress.”