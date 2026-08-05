Brad Pitt demands to know how much money Angelina Jolie made after she dumped him

For years now, every update on Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Chateau Miraval lawsuit and countersuit reads like textbook abuser and victim. Specifically, Brad is clearly using this lawsuit to not only financially abuse Angelina, but he’s also using it to stalk her and harass her. His latest filing shows that he’s using the lawsuit to go on a fishing expedition through Angelina’s finances after she left him in 2016. Angelina’s lawyers have already responded and they’re calling him out yet again.
Brad Pitt is requesting that Angelina Jolie disclose financial information, including film earnings, amid the pair’s ongoing legal battle over their former French winery.
According to documents obtained by Us on Tuesday, August 4, lawyers for Pitt, 62, requested during a Friday, July 31, court hearing that Jolie, 51, provide “documents sufficient to show her income” after their 2016 split, particularly the period from 2017 to 2019.
Lawyers for Jolie, who had previously provided financial records of her earnings between 2020 and 2021, have argued that the requested financial information is not relevant to the former couple’s legal dispute over their French winery Château Miraval, which they owned together from 2008 to 2021.
Per the documents, Pitt’s legal team is “not even seeking all of her profit statements … just seeking statements that show for films they are already in the money and she is receiving payments.”
After Jolie had previously stated during the legal battle that she had “largely put her career on hold, forgoing years of compensation in the process,” Pitt’s team argued that the disclosure of their request will put Jolie’s allegations of Pitt’s “coercion” and “economic leverage” into “context.”
In a legal response to Pitt’s request, Jolie’s team stated that “the entire basis for Pitt compelling these answers is a made-up theory that Jolie did not allege.”
The response continued, “Pitt claims that Jolie has put her entire financial condition at issue going back to 2017 because of her allegation that she was seeking ‘financial independence.’ But Pitt’s selective quote misleadingly fails to include the entirety of her allegation. Jolie does not allege that she was seeking financial independence in the abstract; she alleges that she was seeking ‘financial independence from her ex-husband.’ Separating from one’s ex-husband is categorically different from an allegation that one is suffering general financial distress.”
[From Us Weekly]
Every single time I’ve read one of these “Brad seeks such-and-such documentation, Angelina claps back on her creepy ex” stories, I’m struck by the fact that Brad has basically no case and he probably has accumulated millions of dollars worth of legal bills, all because he thinks “but she hurt my feelings when she legally sold her half of Miraval” is a legal argument. Why in the world does he think that “you have to tell me how much money you had after you left me” is any way relevant to the larger argument of “Angelina has every right to sell something which is legally hers.” It’s literally been five years of Brad punishing Angelina with this lawsuit specifically. It’s insane.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
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Amsterdam, NETHERLANDS Brad Pitt is seen on set as he films scenes for the upcoming Hollywood movie “The Riders” in Amsterdam. The actor continues production on the project as filming takes place across the city.
Pictured: Brad Pitt
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Brad Pitt,Image: 903812997, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Maria Laura Antonelli/AGF Foto/Avalon
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BEVERLY HILLS, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – JANUARY 05: Angelina Jolie wearing McQueen arrives at the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2025 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 952077052, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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40th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival Maltin Modern Master Award honoree Angelina Jolie,Image: 960693301, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: JERRY PEREZ/Avalon/Avalon
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Actress and director Angelina Jolie during the presentation of the film ‘Couture’, at the 73rd edition of the San Sebastian Film Festival, at the Kursaal Conference Center and Auditorium, September 21, 2025, in San Sebastian, Guipuzcoa, Basque Country (Spain). “Couture” is a French-American film directed by Alice Winocour that premieres today, September 21, with world premiere at the San Sebastian Film Festival and preview screening at the Toronto Film Festival. The festival celebrates its 73rd edition from September 19 to 27, 2025, reinforcing its global prominence with 254 titles from 56 countries and an outstanding presence of Spanish cinema. The participation of women behind the scenes is increasing and Basque cinema has 38 productions. The event includes official sections, premieres, forums and activities for professionals and audiences.
SEPTEMBER 21;2025
09/21/2025,Image: 1039192446, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Unanue/Europa Press/Avalon
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Internationnaux de france de roland Garros 2026 – Finales Dames – Mirra Andreeva gagne face a Maja Chwalinska – Brad Pitt , Ines de Ramon attend Day Fourteen of the 2026 French Open on June 06, 2026 in Paris, France,Image: 1108439774, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Lionel Guericolas/Avalon
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Internationnaux de france de roland Garros 2026 – Finales Dames – Mirra Andreeva gagne face a Maja Chwalinska – Brad Pitt , Ines de Ramon attend Day Fourteen of the 2026 French Open on June 06, 2026 in Paris, France,Image: 1108439795, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Lionel Guericolas/Avalon
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Nea Makri, GREECE Hollywood actor Brad Pitt is seen arriving by boat for the last day of filming on his new movie “The Riders” in Nea Makri, Athens.
Pictured: Brad Pitt
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Amsterdam, NETHERLANDS Brad Pitt is seen on set as he films scenes for the upcoming Hollywood movie “The Riders” in Amsterdam. The actor continues production on the project as filming takes place across the city.
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Good lord, he will never leave her alone
I genuinely hope that his new girlfriend Ines de Ramon reads these articles and see’s red RED flags. (Unless of course this is a purely contractual relationship)
Ines is with him for the fame and money. Red flags aren’t likely to deter her. Besides, she’s as obsessed with him as he is with Angelina. Unfortunately, Angelina will never get Pitt out of her life, and Pitt will never get rid of Ines. But it’s hard to sympathize with him on this one.
I think he has money problem. I just checked out the producer section under his imdb page. Good lord, there are 13 producer or executive producer credits in 2025 alone! In 2024, there were 8 credits. In 2022, there were 7 credits. In 2026, there will be at least 8 credits! Apparently his acting salaries are not enough (he earned $30 million for Wolfs, $30 million for F1, and $40 million for the Netflix Clift Booth film). These producing credits look like the equivalent of Bruce Willis doing 8 straight-to-video pictures a year type of situation. He hides it well. And then two French commentators here wrote in an earlier post that he was doing all sorts of commercials in Europe. He is really scraping for money. So if Ines is hoping for the dough, she will be greatly disappointed. He isn’t a generous person in the first place, let alone now.
I can’t imagine any possible scenario where he deserves to be privy to her financial life after she left him. He’s REALLY looking stalker/psycho now.
Especially since she did give him information for 2020/2021 which was around the sale. Why does he need information from 2017 other then to be controlling.
Dear goodness! Just this year three of his kids legally dropped his yet he’s still harassing their mother. First by trying to get her messages and now this. That’s how you know he doesn’t care if ever reconciles with them. His obsession with Angelina is scary.
Right? It is amazing that he cannot connect the dots.
Any good Judge would see through all this and put a stop to it. How this case is even going to court baffles me. He shut Angelina out of her own business. Pitt had no problem with the sale until new partner asked to see all the books. Pitt used Miraval as his own piggy bank for years and not run as a business. That’s why he wants the sale undone.
Can this please be over soon? It doesn’t even go to trial until next year right? My god.
Just… Horrifying stalker behavior that is reinforced by his pr and bot armies. Sickening that his career keeps ticking along and his behavior is normalized and rewarded by toxic bro culture. Sooo many women I know without Angelina’s resources are being put through similar ongoing legal nightmares by former partners. Pitt’s toxic behavior is being emulated by millions of horrid men.
Damn, leave the woman alone, Brad. You divorced ages ago and you are still obsessed with her and harassing her. Just so you know, many people hate you for the way you treat your 2nd ex-wife. I’m boycotting you for the rest of your/my life, whichever comes first.
Dude has to stop. It’s just ridiculous. The divorce is finalized. The kids dropped your name. This is just psychosis at this point
I don’t understand why this case wasn’t tossed out.
I hate these corrupt judges who know there is no evidence and yet allow abusers like Pitt abuse their victims .. Pitt still hasn’t provided the contract he said he had , he’s continuing to do post separation abuse of power over Angelina Jolie.