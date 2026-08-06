An R-rated ‘The X-Files: I Want to Believe’ director’s cut is coming to Hulu



I was really deep into the X-Files fan community when the first movie, The X-Files: Fight the Future came out in 1998. It was during the height of the series’ popularity, and fan reaction was positive. Ten years later, a second movie, The X-Files: I Want to Believe finally hit theaters after years in development hell. It featured a standalone monster-of-the-week plot rather than the show’s mythology, got mixed reviews, and underperformed at the box office.

During a 2025 appearance on Duchovny’s Fail Better podcast, Carter said his original cut was much darker, but Fox made him take out several scenes to secure a PG-13 rating. He also revealed that he was working on an R-rated director’s cut of the film that restores those scenes and puts it in line with his original vision. The X-Files: I Want to Believe – Vrach Frankenshteyn drops on Disney+ and Hulu on August 14. Here’s more from ABC:

“The X-Files” is back with a darker take on a familiar story, as creator and director Chris Carter unveils his original vision. “The X-Files: I Want to Believe” first debuted in 2008 as the second feature film based on the hit series. The standalone supernatural thriller follows FBI partners Fox Mulder and Dr. Dana Scully as they investigate the mysterious disappearances of several women. As the case unfolds, Mulder and Scully are forced to confront their past while uncovering a terrifying mystery hidden beneath a frozen landscape. Now, Carter’s fully realized R-rated cut delivers the darker, more unsettling thriller he originally envisioned, inspired by a real-life Dr. Frankenstein. The restored version offers fans the chance to experience the film in a way it has never been seen before. “The X-Files: I Want To Believe – Vrach Frankenshteyn” premieres August 14 on Disney+ and Hulu. The original 2008 film “The X-Files: I Want to Believe” will also be available the same day.

[From ABC7 NY]

“Vrach Frankenshteyn” means “Doctor Frankenstein” in Russian (some are translating it as Victor Frakenstein), which is fitting given what Mulder and Scully are up against. I don’t think there was a big demand for The Carter Cut, but I’d rather he spend his time improving old XF material than making mediocre new content. That said, I’m curious if “scary” means more gruesome, more suspenseful, or more jump scares. The original X-Files was full of creepy, slow-burning suspense, so if Carter is restoring that kind of tension, it might actually be worth watching. I’m the only X-Phile in my household, so I’ll wait for fan reaction before committing.

I suspect Carter getting to do the R-rated version has everything to do with Ryan Coogler’s upcoming XF reboot, which should bring back interest in the original series and movies. Coogler promised some ”really f-cking scary” episodes. Filming for the pilot wrapped up earlier this summer, but the series hasn’t been picked up yet. A recent report claims that it was shot on 65mm film and that Coogler asked Disney to consider releasing the two-hour pilot as a movie if they don’t move forward with it as a series. I hope Disney says yes. I want Coogler to make his series, but if it falls through, I’d still love to see what his vision was.

Here’s the trailer for The X-Files: I Want To Believe – Vrach Frankenshteyn:

