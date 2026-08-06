Martha Stewart: ‘I had dinner with Meghan Markle the other night,’ in California

Martha Stewart just turned 85 years old this week. Leo Szn is always crazy, because every single day, like twenty celebrities are celebrating their birthday. That’s by design, if you know Leos, they are the “celebrities” of the zodiac. They love attention, they love a spotlight, they love it when everyone is paying attention to them. It must kill every one of them that they have to share their birthdays with so many equally famous people. Anyway, Martha is never retiring. She’s still waking up at 3 am and staying busy on all of her projects, sponsorships and businesses every day. Hilariously, Martha DGAF, especially when it comes to bad-mouthing other people, especially wannabe lifestyle peeps encroaching on her turf. She covers this week’s issue of People Magazine and she talks about her life at 85, how she loathes her ex-husband, how she met the Duchess of Sussex and how all she really wants is a yacht. Some highlights:

Her mornings: No blueberry muffins were made (she now prefers a simple breakfast of green juice and cappuccino), but she did wake up at 3:00 a.m., like she does every morning, to do her daily puzzles before starting her day, which included an appearance on Today to promote her new home intelligence app Hint.

Still a perfectionist: “I’m very particular still. I still am a perfectionist. I still like to do many things at the same time. I like to do all the same things I’ve pretty much always done. I’d like to have a little bit more free time. I don’t have any free time at all—but I’m working on that.”

Looking back to the ‘90s: “It was a great time because my company was thriving. My magazine Martha Stewart Living was being read by millions of readers. We were on all the late-night shows. We were being fêted and fêting other people in New York City. The ’90s were a very, very good time….[but] I don’t think we need a resurgence of the ’90s. I mean, we had that. Now we have something else. Evolution is good.

She met Duchess Meghan at a dinner party: “My friends call me LIFO: last in, first out. I don’t like cocktail parties terribly much. I don’t like standing around. If it’s a dinner, I like to get there when people are about to sit down. And then I like to leave shortly after dessert is served. But I have a good time while I’m there. I had dinner with Meghan Markle the other night. We were both guests at a dinner party in California. And she had just gotten back from the palace. I didn’t talk to her really more than to say a couple words, but I know she was talking about it.

What Martha thought about With Love, Meghan: “If you’re an actress, it’s hard to then transition to a princess and then from a princess into a homemaking guru on a television show. It doesn’t sort of follow. So go from there.

Whether she heard from her ex-husband after her scathing Netflix docuseries: “Only legally, to remind me of divorce settlement statements, which I had never read. I mean, who cared after two years of arguing about a settlement? I still haven’t read it. He’s a jerk.

She still cooks for herself: “All the time. I love going to the grocery store. You have to go to the grocery store to know what prices are, if you want to know what people can buy and the quality, is it any good? If I’m buying fish, I go to the fishmonger. One day I went to three stores to get the right lamb chops. [If I send out staff,] they bring home the wrong stuff. My driver goes and gets the milk, that’s all, because we use a tremendous amount of milk because we have a lot of cappuccino machines. We have a cappuccino machine in the stable. We have a cappuccino machine in the groundskeepers’ lunchroom. We have one in the greenhouse, and we have one in my house, and we have one in the studio. [Laughs]

She has street cred because of her prison time: “Of course it gave me street cred. I mean, you would never know what jail was like until you go to jail. It’s a horrible place. It’s not a restorative process.

What she wants out of life now: “I couldn’t care less about being rich and famous. All I want to be is comfortable, have beautiful gardens, have enough money to support my family and treat my friends well. [Pauses] I would like a yacht — a big yacht. I don’t have that yet.”