Martha Stewart: ‘I had dinner with Meghan Markle the other night,’ in California

Martha Stewart just turned 85 years old this week. Leo Szn is always crazy, because every single day, like twenty celebrities are celebrating their birthday. That’s by design, if you know Leos, they are the “celebrities” of the zodiac. They love attention, they love a spotlight, they love it when everyone is paying attention to them. It must kill every one of them that they have to share their birthdays with so many equally famous people. Anyway, Martha is never retiring. She’s still waking up at 3 am and staying busy on all of her projects, sponsorships and businesses every day. Hilariously, Martha DGAF, especially when it comes to bad-mouthing other people, especially wannabe lifestyle peeps encroaching on her turf. She covers this week’s issue of People Magazine and she talks about her life at 85, how she loathes her ex-husband, how she met the Duchess of Sussex and how all she really wants is a yacht. Some highlights:
Her mornings: No blueberry muffins were made (she now prefers a simple breakfast of green juice and cappuccino), but she did wake up at 3:00 a.m., like she does every morning, to do her daily puzzles before starting her day, which included an appearance on Today to promote her new home intelligence app Hint.
Still a perfectionist: “I’m very particular still. I still am a perfectionist. I still like to do many things at the same time. I like to do all the same things I’ve pretty much always done. I’d like to have a little bit more free time. I don’t have any free time at all—but I’m working on that.”
Looking back to the ‘90s: “It was a great time because my company was thriving. My magazine Martha Stewart Living was being read by millions of readers. We were on all the late-night shows. We were being fêted and fêting other people in New York City. The ’90s were a very, very good time….[but] I don’t think we need a resurgence of the ’90s. I mean, we had that. Now we have something else. Evolution is good.
She met Duchess Meghan at a dinner party: “My friends call me LIFO: last in, first out. I don’t like cocktail parties terribly much. I don’t like standing around. If it’s a dinner, I like to get there when people are about to sit down. And then I like to leave shortly after dessert is served. But I have a good time while I’m there. I had dinner with Meghan Markle the other night. We were both guests at a dinner party in California. And she had just gotten back from the palace. I didn’t talk to her really more than to say a couple words, but I know she was talking about it.
What Martha thought about With Love, Meghan: “If you’re an actress, it’s hard to then transition to a princess and then from a princess into a homemaking guru on a television show. It doesn’t sort of follow. So go from there.
Whether she heard from her ex-husband after her scathing Netflix docuseries: “Only legally, to remind me of divorce settlement statements, which I had never read. I mean, who cared after two years of arguing about a settlement? I still haven’t read it. He’s a jerk.
She still cooks for herself: “All the time. I love going to the grocery store. You have to go to the grocery store to know what prices are, if you want to know what people can buy and the quality, is it any good? If I’m buying fish, I go to the fishmonger. One day I went to three stores to get the right lamb chops. [If I send out staff,] they bring home the wrong stuff. My driver goes and gets the milk, that’s all, because we use a tremendous amount of milk because we have a lot of cappuccino machines. We have a cappuccino machine in the stable. We have a cappuccino machine in the groundskeepers’ lunchroom. We have one in the greenhouse, and we have one in my house, and we have one in the studio. [Laughs]
She has street cred because of her prison time: “Of course it gave me street cred. I mean, you would never know what jail was like until you go to jail. It’s a horrible place. It’s not a restorative process.
What she wants out of life now: “I couldn’t care less about being rich and famous. All I want to be is comfortable, have beautiful gardens, have enough money to support my family and treat my friends well. [Pauses] I would like a yacht — a big yacht. I don’t have that yet.”
I’m sure people will disagree, but I actually think that Martha’s comments on Meghan were sort of nice, in the context of “Martha is usually a lot harsher on the women following in her path.” Martha even spilled some tea – Meghan was talking, at the dinner party, about visiting England and the visit to Highgrove, which isn’t really a palace but same difference. Martha could not wait to tell People that she met Meghan, which I find charming. Meghan isn’t just a global icon, she’s a local celebrity among her neighbors and Cali friends. Anyway, if you haven’t watched her Netflix docuseries from a few years ago, I would recommend it. I always respected her, but that series made me understand her and have a lot of sympathy for her. She did that prison time standing up too, and she earned the respect of a lot of people for that.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, cover courtesy of People.
She’s knows the media landscape around Meghan and chose to add an unnecessary piece of information because she knows exactly what it would do. This was very petty, jealous and mean spirited, it seems like she’s lowkey envious and I don’t know why, Meghan isn’t even trying to be her.
She deliberately said she was talking about the palace. That’s not being less jerky. Now the bm will use this as a source saying Meghan’s been spilling secrets. That’s just evil imo.
i’m not martha’s biggest fan. to me, she’s just another out of touch richie rich who doesn’t care about anything other than herself (don’t care if she’s rich and famous, my ass. i think she cares very much). but i can’t imagine a world in which she’s jealous of meghan, or anyone else. if you want, you can read her comments as unnecessary or petty or shadey, but envious? no.
She’s absolutely envious of a younger, beautiful woman, whose star power might eclipse her own.
I agree, she’s not envious, she’s Martha Stewart! And she’s 85, there’s no envy left at that age, you simply enjoy your life.
I’m not so sure it’s envy on part of Stewart: her sense of self as apex is as solid as GIBRALTER. 😉
But I think her comments function as (1) savvy, because she knew it would be picked up and spread which bolsters her celebrity presence and (2) she does love to put a person “in their place.” Which positions her as above, as arbiter.
I agree with you, but maybe not envious. Her ego is too large.
But she makes this vague statement
“I didn’t talk to her really more than to say a couple words, but I know she was talking about it.”
So, how does she “know.”
Martha is smart and petty. She knows just how to phrase her statement to keep herself in the news for days.
People with large egos aren’t less susceptible to envy, they are more so.
@BISYNAPTIC , sorry, You are right. It’s something I see displayed everyday in our current administration.
She said more than that! Google it! I don’t like her!
One only has to look back at what the Barefoot Contessa has said over the years about their relationship to understand the dynamic. Martha Stewart has never struck me as a “girls’ girl.” Time and again, she’s publicly minimized or dismissed others who’ve entered her space. The only reason the Duchess of Sussex’s name is in her mouth now is because it generates clicks and headlines. And frankly, I don’t believe for a second that she genuinely understood what Meghan was saying, or was sitting close enough to hear. All she saw was Meghan’s mouth moving from the other end of the table.
@Em, Dante
Exactly!
I have no idea how some people here manage to find something nice about Meghan in Stewart’s remarks.
She’s a nasty bitch who—with full awareness—lobbs verbal grenades at the media and anyone else willing to listen, knowing full well the press will use them to crucify Meghan all over again.
And she knows it… She also knows she’ll get press coverage out of it, because—thanks to Meghan—she even landed a magazine cover.
In reality, Stewart is acting like a small-town fan shouting: “Guys, I met Tina Turner! I talked to her—well, I *almost* talked to her; I said ‘hi,’ but she probably didn’t hear me because she was walking on the other side of the street, a bit far away… but it was definitely her… still… guys, I saw Tina Turner! :)))”
Because what did Stewart actually see or hear?
First, there was… – “I had dinner with Meghan”
– then, the reality was—”it was an event in California that the Duchess of Sussex also attended; she had just returned from the Palace”
– “I didn’t actually talk to her—just exchanged a few words—but I know she spoke about it; someone else heard it.”
It will turn out Meghan simply said a polite “hello” to her, and when someone else asked, “Yes, I was in England,” the Stewart ran to the press with the story just because she’d had a brush with Meghan 🤣
And finally, she offers advice: saying that if you’re an actress, it’s hard to transition into the role of a princess, and then from princess to a domestic guru on a TV show—and that she should learn a lesson from it.
Three shots and three misses, because Meghan was excellent in every one of those roles; it is Stewart who should reflect on what drove her to act like an envious idiot and a nasty woman who—just to get a cover story in a rag—deliberately throws another woman into the jaws of a media that is constantly attacking her.
It was a completely unnecessary and intentionally misleading comment designed to draw attention to herself. Martha doesn’t care about being rich and famous? LOL sure, Martha. She has a long history of being a real piece of work.
I agree, i don’t think this is badmouthing Meghan at all. She’s saying she saw her at a dinner party and they talked for a “couple of words” – it honestly is more name dropping than anything else lol. And I think the part about the lifestyle show makes sense too – Meghan has had a crazy decade and people are still trying to put her into a category and its hard because her life has been such a roller coaster. Is she still an actress? Is she a businesswoman, philanthropist, movie producer, etc?
And while we as fans can answer those questions pretty clearly, most people like to put their celebrities into at least general categories – Jennifer Garner is the actress who also cooks in her kitchen and has a food company. Jennifer Aniston is the actress with a hair product line. And so on.
I think that’s pretty much what Martha was saying. It wasn’t anything negative. Just that many people are still figuring Meghan out in some ways.
ITA. I know Meghan’s had a hell of a decade and has been through some shit, but I think we need to resist the urge to baby her. She’s happy and thriving now; let’s not treat her like the RR treats Kate and take the greatest offense at any comment that isn’t borderline hagiography. Meghan does not need defending from Martha’s namedropping (and yeah, that’s exactly what it is, lol. She’s an inveterate gossip).
100%. Sometimes the Meghan defense is exactly borderline hagiography. Frankly I found it amusing that martha name dropped Meghan. That’s maybe the biggest compliment she could have given her.
It’s fine to admire Martha (I do) and admit that she was absolutely being catty here. She has form of a mean girl approach especially when asked about other women in the lifestyle space which the press know. That’s why they keep asking her about Meghan and why people magazine were being messy by asking her that question.
Martha knows the attention that comes with comments about Meghan in the past (helpful to promote her new show which I only learnt about because of this comment) so has had practice if she wanted to keep it cute and not give more press fodder. But choosing to comment on Meghan’s life and career plus divulging that Meghan was allegedly talking about her time at the “palace” at a private dinner was definitely a choice.
And in what world is “If you’re an actress, it’s hard to then transition to a princess and then from a princess into a homemaking guru on a television show. It doesn’t sort of follow. So go from there” – not a very shady comment? And as many have pointed out it’s not like Martha herself or many other high profile figures don’t have multiple hats. The big thing in that many people’s careers are multi faceted now – even people who aren’t celebs.
Also isn’t it bad etiquette to be divulging what someone was discussing at a dinner? That was giving eaves dropping and clout chasing which is kind of embarrassing for someone of Martha’s stature. But maybe she’ll get more invites from Charles & Camilla (remember she was at their king’s trust event in nyc this year & wrote some real sycophantic post about Charles after ) or even William now she’s shaded Meghan
Also it’s annoying that the media keep asking any lifestyle person about Meghan as if Meghan needs their blessing.
I mean, I said what I said, lol. I think the issue for a lot of Meghan fans is that they react very knee jerk to any comment that’s not “Meghan is the most wonderful person in the world.”
We can and should be more nuanced than that.
I don’t need people to praise Meghan and I’ve shared my criticism of Harry and Meghan’s approach on certain issues on here before.
What would be nice is if people didn’t join in on the pile on. It’s ok if people think differently but most of the UK& US press reporting on her comments think she was being shady and I agree.
@abritguest, 💯. Yes, that transition quote from Martha was definitely pissy. You notice that she didn’t even say whether or not she’s even seen Meghan’s series. The last time she was asked about it she noted that she hadn’t seen it but that she hopes that she is coming from a genuine place. All deranger talk: Disingenuous, lying Meghan who couldn’t even make it as an actress or princess is now throwing herself into yet another venture in which she will crash and burn. Do these people not even remember the Tig? Has Martha even bothered to watch Meghan’s show, even one episode?! For some reason Martha appears to be predisposed to disliking Meghan and anything she does and throwing shade at her. I wish Martha would just shut the-f-up..
@Becks1
The point here isn’t Meghan; it’s about what Stewart did and about Stewart herself—regardless of whom she chose to name-drop and exploit for her own ends.
She knows perfectly well how ruthlessly Meghan is attacked by the Palace and the media, yet—or perhaps precisely because of that—she decided to throw more fuel on the fire. Now she gets a few days of media attention, and maybe William will even give her a medal, since she’s clearly sucking up to the royals.
You’d think Stewart had established herself by now—she has fans and should be above these kinds of games—but you can’t change your true nature. Stewart’s real self has come out: a nasty female dog who, instead of using her position to support the persecuted—or at least keeping her mouth shut—joins forces with the bullies. Because that is exactly what Stewart did here. She didn’t go to the media to recount an actual conversation with Meghan (or whoever else might be involved), because no such conversation ever took place. She concocted a story—”someone said that someone heard”—and used it to stoke a fire she intends to warm her hands by.
It’s disgusting, and I can’t stand the sight of the woman.
I’ll stress this again: this isn’t about Meghan.
Although funny to watch a woman who considers herself superior acting like a star-struck fan, running to the media with the news: “I hat dinner with Megan”—only to eventually admit that they were simply at the same party and didn’t even speak to each other.
“And I think the part about the lifestyle show makes sense too – Meghan has had a crazy decade and people are still trying to put her into a category and its hard because her life has been such a roller coaster. Is she still an actress? Is she a businesswoman, philanthropist, movie producer, etc?”
What is Martha? She started as a model. Became a Wall Street Broker. Had a catering service. Then she became the blueprint for a good housewife, cooking, baking, decorating, gardening. TV producer. Had a magazine. Is she still a model? A broker? She isn’t a chef but cooked live on TV. Why does she, with this background, not simply acknowledge that Meghan can do the same? Meghan didn’t even reinvent herself, as Martha did. Meghan simply made her interests and hobbies her business.
Martha is a bitch. Always had been.
Bingo 🎯
But as Paul Harvey would say, “the rest of the story…”
With Martha’s love of lucre and her social circles, anyone could have guessed she’d be highly susceptible to insider trading. Or that she’d make an attractive target for federal investigators seeking to burnish credentials with a high profile charge. Anyone could have also guessed that imperious Martha would repeatedly refuse to talk to congressional investigators, who finally threw up their hands and turned ImClone stock sale investigation over to DOJ. But who could have guessed that the jury would find her guilty—of lying to investigators, conspiracy, and obstruction of agency proceedings. Of course she had “done nothing wrong” and appealed the verdict, claiming one of the jurors lied! (gasp) during jury selection. Her appeal was rejected.
Prior to trial, she couldn’t shake off persistent media questioning while trying to cook on TV. According to Variety, “Unable to devise a recipe to fight off allegations of insider trading, home decorating titan Martha Stewart on Thursday resigned as a board member of the New York Stock Exchange” in October 2002. In June 2003, Martha stepped down as CEO and chairman of her company, ‘Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia’ when she was federally indicted for activities connected to sale of her ImClone stock. Trading of shares in her company were halted before jury verdict in her March 2004 trial. When trading resumed, the shares took another nosedive.
Before her appeal was rejected, Martha decided to suck up and go to jail—where she promptly compared herself to Nelson Mandela. 🙄
I share my birthday with Martha. Meghan’s birthday is the day after. Two Leos are ride or die BFFs or mortal enemies, there is no in between. I admire Martha’s business acumen and hustle. She didn’t ask permission to join the billionaire’s club. In the documentary, she was 100% correct when she said she paid the price for being a self made female billionaire. She’s ridiculous saying she doesn’t care about being rich while saying she wants a yacht. Bless her. Her plastic surgeon is the best.
So I’m going to have to disagree, just because someone is always saying something jerky saying something slightly less jerky doesn’t make it nice. I don’t understand the confusion about what Meghan does for a career, it just sounds like these people want to put people in a box, and are frustrated that they won’t fit in the one they created.
Because it doesn’t make sense to me to be confused that someone could have diverse interests and be talented at multiple things? People can act and dance, people can be good at math and paint. You can have a green thumb and be really good at gardening, and be a doctor. So it’s weird to me for someone to ” not understand” how you can act, be interested in interior design, gardening, and philanthropy. So the confusion always just comes across like gatekeeping.
Thank you @Dee(2)
It’s perplexing that folks declare themselves confused when faced with a multi-talented woman like Meghan who refuses to be placed in a box and be who they think she should be.
Its also disappointing when seemjngly discerning folks fail to recognize a gate-keeping, passive-aggressive old fart who thinks she’s still queen B.
This right here@ KINGSTON!!👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽
100% this!
It doesn’t make sense for Martha of all people to be confused about a woman having many hats, when Martha has been a model, stockbroker, magazine author, television personality, actress and has been an entrepreneur with the houseware and cookware business she created. She has made more transitions than anyone. She went to prison and came out able to transition to other avenues of business, including working with Snoop Dog.
Exactly. She transitioned from being a stockbroker to a Hamptons dwelling lifestyle maven, so all the ” I don’t understand what she’s doing” is just a little too cute by half for me.
Agreed.
Martha should know, more than anyone, that etiquette calls for keeping your mouth shut about what discussed at a social gathering with people of that caliber. The detail leak was purposeful. Martha Stewart knows better, because if it was done at her dinner party or party, she would not be pleased. And her overall comments striking at a young woman trying to make it the same way she did – is a bad look.
Eh, stuff etiquette and the whole phrase, ‘people of that caliber’. You go to a party & you want to talk about the people you met? Do it. It’s fine. Don’t censor yourself; too many people are chomping at the bit to do that for you.
Martha is an old bitch pure and simple and always has been. And America is the land of reinvention, so miss me with that “transitioning” remark. Has she forgotten we’ve had an actor and a con man/ game show host as (terrible) presidents? We’re constantly in search of our next chapters, Martha. Just like you were when you got out of Camp Cupcake.
Martha is a smart person who has had a long career in media etc. I doubt Martha is confused or thinks it’s super confusing to an audience that a high profile individual has fingers in different pies or has tried different areas. I mean she famously has a friendship with Snoop Dogg and did a cooking show with him! He’s more known as a hip hop artist but has done pretty much everything in entertainment from acting to directing, to running a music label, to being an US Olympic team mascot. He has various business ventures including drinks line and is a co owner in a football team. Interesting that such transitions didn’t really follow there when she did the foreword for Snoop’s cookbook 😒
People in the public eye having multi faceted careers is so common now. Even ex First Ladies like Hillary and Michelle have production companies, other business ventures whilst continuing public service work etc . Michelle is a podcast host, author and has an energy drinks company.
That’s why I have always found this take about what lane is Meghan in, disingenuous.
Actresses especially pivot. Being a multi hyphenate outside of the movie/tv world has been de rigeur for *years* now. Really since Gwyneth started goop and then Jessica Alba had the Honest Company. Reese, Jen G, etc all have businesses/interests that aren’t in the entertainment field. Clothing lines, book clubs, food companies, lifestyle brands, makeup lines and on. Hollywood can chew up even A list actresses especially after a certain age. Many pivot to expanding their brand.
I said this above, but me, its more about how you fit into the public eye. Of course people have diverse interests. But we like to put celebrities into boxes and Meghan has jumped into quite a few different ones over the years. Should we put celebs into boxes? No, no more than we do for anyone else.
But it is what it is.
I don’t think Martha Stewart is actually “confused” about Meghan’s trajectory, I think she was speaking more from a public POV.
I think the only people that are confused about that are either people still in sort of an antiquated way of thinking about how people handle careers, or people purposely seeing her as flighty. Because I’m 43 and having a side hustle or at least having that mentality is pretty normal to me. So I don’t know if Meghan’s target audience is really like I don’t get what she’s doing, but I can see how Martha may think that.
For the other stuff it may just be putting my own personal experience in certain spaces onto this situation. But the “mmmm I’m not sure why she’s doing that, or if it it’s fits” just tingled my micro aggression radar. Again that could just be projecting but thats how it came across to me.
I think that Martha just made sure she’s not invited to another gathering at this person’s house. All she had to say was that they had dinner together. She’s an ass.
The way the British press is reporting it Meghan was telling everyone about her meeting with Charles and Camilla but it’s not clear from the way Martha describes it. It’s obvious she follows everything Meghan does though.
I actually thought Martha meant Meghan was talking about how she had just met Martha Stewart, not that she told people at this party about the meeting with KCIII and Queen Side-piece.
@Elizabeth … “I had dinner with Meghan Markle the other night. We were both guests at a dinner party in California. And she had just gotten back from the palace. I didn’t talk to her really more than to say a couple words, but I know she was talking about it.”
I think she is definitely implying that Meghan was talking about ‘the palace,’ which many in the UK are now interpreting as Meghan talking about the Sussex family visit with King Charles and Camilla, and getting raked over the coals for it. Because she’s broken her promise, don’t you know, not to talk about what happened in their meeting with Charles and Camilla.
@Elizabeth, I agree with you. Don’t believe Martha was saying anything about Meghan talking about the C&C meet up. Meghan simply wouldn’t do that at a dinner party. At all. Martha Stewart “maybe” heard Meghan saying something about their Summer Holiday as a whole. We went here and there kind of thing. Martha may have heard Meghan say something about meeting Martha. Still, Meghan is more discreet.imo
Also, factor in that People magazine chooses what to print and rewrites interviews. That doesn’t change the fact that Martha Stewart has been a salty beyotch to other women in her sphere.
LOL. Love the comments from posters reminding people that Martha went from this to this to this when she did the same d*mn thing. Martha might need a memory exam @ 85. That’s not an excuse. It’s an insult to someone that believes she’s the Queen Bee. Will she go after Beyonce next? I smell the old scent of Waspy in the air.
This is the same playbook of the royals and palace claiming to want to keep things private, while they are the first reporting or leaking things. Kate is the first to leak about someone making someone else cry. Of course she lied, but she was the first to do it and as soon as Meghan finally corrects that lie years later, it’s Meghan who “betrayed them”. William was the one who leaked his “concern” about his brothers mental health and how there were talks about the Sussexes moving to Africa, but as soon as Harry writes about the constant leaks from the family about Meghan and him as well as their earlier talks about doing the half in half out from Africa, suddenly it’s Harry that “betrayed the family”. Buckingham Palace are the only ones who announced the meeting between the Sussexes with Charles and his former mistress, now wife. The meeting happened weeks ago and it was announced the moment the Sussexes left, so Meghan mentioning she was in the UK meeting with family, isn’t her leaking anything. It’s obvious that Meghan didn’t even give any real details because it wasn’t even a palace that they met at. This is like when William forged Harry’s name on a statement saying that William didn’t bully them out of the royal family and then wants to be mad that Harry corrected that lie years later.
Reading about her life makes me realize that she is probably an undiagnosed autistic. That’s probably why neurotypical people do not like her.
My son is on the spectrum and he’s not a mean spirited gossip like this. So she gets nothing from me.
I heard a saying at an education conference that stuck with me: “If you know one person with autism, you know one person with autism.” It’s not a personality type. Difficulty reading social cues manifests itself differently in every person with autism. But because women are given most of the chore of reading social cues and adapting behavior accordingly, it can be especially misunderstood for women with autism.
I don’t know about Martha. Arm chair diagnoses are problematic at best. But I was fascinated by her post prison essay. I have some interest in her for that.
Ohhh Martha. Idk I kind of always have a soft spot for her. I want to know more about the dinner party. Who was hosting? What was it for? What food and drinks were served? It sounds like it was a sit down one so there’s a good chance she was not seated next to Meghan. And I can imagine people were asking Meghan about her summer which yes included both England and Portugal. The palace Martha describes could even have just been althorpe. But yes ofc royalists will be weird about this. But who cares. No tea has been spilled on what Charles and Camilla wore or said or whatever.
Royalists will be weird about it and either ignore the fact that even if Meghan mentioned her time in the UK, she has every right to, especially in private amongst friends and more importantly, it was the palace who leaked the meeting to begin with. We haven’t even gotten any confirmation that the meeting actually happened outside of what the palace has leaked. I still don’t believe that Charles met Archie and Lilibet during the Queen’s Jubilee because the only people who claimed it happen is the palace that lies constantly to make the left behind royals look good or get them sympathy.
To clarify – the palace did not “leak,” they actually announced it. and I’m sure it was agreed that BP would announce it and exactly what it would say.
Seated away but doing her best to eavesdrop has Martha confusing Althorp House with “the palace”. She’s 85 don’t forget and possibly hard of hearing
Martha is a a pro- she is absolutely dropping Meghan’s name in here for more article space, and relevancy. It’s a strategy that has been proven to work – using Meghan’s name as a hook to sell your own product. I am sure there were plenty of well-known people at this dinner party, but Martha is no dummy – she knows what she is doing.
All I can hear are the knives being sharpened across the Atlantic already. “Meghan discussed the royal family and their PRIVATE business! How dare she! So vulgar, let’s hope she’s not MONETIZING her access to Charles!”
It was absolutely a name drop for engagement. It will get more eyes on the article about her.
Yup. That’s how I took it too. Martha is a name dropper and player. It’s nothing personal, but it is for personal gain. She knows that that part will obviously get picked up by other outlets.
Thats why I dont understand the posters taking this too personally on Meghan’s behalf. Martha is a big gossip and she picked the biggest name from that dinner party to get attention. It says a LOT about Meghan’s status in hollywood.
I agree with Becks1 here. Martha name-dropped Meghan because Meghan’s was the biggest name to drop.
I don’t think there’s too much more than that going on.
(I did LOL at Martha’s remarks about her ex and her not reading the divorce settlement statements. I mean, you know she read the hell out of those statements.)
It’s really very funny – a PR way of saying “I ate food in the same room as Meghan.” Both Meghan’s fans and detractors would be eager to say the same.
I find the image of Martha excitedly trying to eavesdrop on Meghan’s conversations hilarious – how undignified! Martha must have missed the memo from the British media that everyone in California is “done” with Meghan 🤔
I also want to add that while I think Martha’s comments are typical for her, and not necessarily spiteful towards Meghan, that doesn’t mean that Meghan won’t pay a price for it in the coming days. Like, do I think Martha had a plan to sic the royal rota on Meghan? No, I don’t.
She’s namedropping the biggest star she can, hoping to draw some implicit comparisons to her own work, and also connect herself to the kind of powerful people that visit palaces. I doubt she foresaw the implications of mentioning that Meghan may have talked about visiting the palace or her husband’s family because it’s actually such a normal thing! If you plug almost any other celebrity name into this story, it’s a nothingburger. Woman at dinner party mentions visiting her husband’s family. No big deal.
Of course, I think most of us who have been reading about Meghan for awhile knew right away that this would give the rota some red meat to tear into while the summer drags on, but the casual People reader? Martha in her very closed Waspy bubble? I doubt it.
And I want to be clear – just because Martha may not have intended her words to cause harm is a poor excuse. However thoughtless, her remarks will cause more vitriol against Meghan, and I want to acknowledge that those harms are real and not make excuses.
Ultimately, Martha will get the good press she’s looking for by leveraging Meghan’s name, while Meghan will be the subject of countless negative stories as a result.
It’s funny how the confusion always reads as gatekeeping, @Dee(2), I agree, it’s wilfully obtuse. And I think there is also kind of a gender bias to it. Like, Harrison Ford was a carpenter when he was just starting out with film & acting, and he’s also a qualified pilot. Cause most people have to pay bills somehow and it helps to have a trade. It also just keeps you grounded. When I worked in tv, we had months off every summer and if you weren’t one of the headliners, you had to have a second job, to tide you over. You end up being a lot more self-reliant when you’re in a sector that is — almost by definition — only offering contract work, sporadically. Couple that to the fact that many well known actors get offers to sponsor product lines, and invest in companies for which they serve as spokesmen, they do collaborations, like Sarah Jessica Parker & GAP, or Madonna & H&M, if you can cast your mind back that far. But the men always kind of get credit for keeping one foot in “the real world” and the women get hammered for having the gall to step outside the gilded cage.
I don’t understand her reasoning for mentioning Meghan specifically, unless she was asked specifically if she’s ever met her. Even though this was the first time meeting Meghan, it was obviously very brief and non eventful, so why bother mentioning it? I don’t think she was necessarily trying to create a story but her bringing it up and making the bizarre comment about her being a former actress to princess to having a television show only added to an unnecessary dialogue about someone she doesn’t know and obviously knows nothing about. I don’t see how being a former actress, becoming a royal and then having a show would be seen as unusual or even a discussion for her because in her own way, Martha has had some of the same experience going backwards. She was a model, a stock broker who then a caterer who made something of herself through her love of cooking and gardening, then she became a household name with her own magazine, cooking show, cookware and eventually an actress playing herself and others. No one person, especially actresses and actors have a career just acting. There was a path to it and even after reaching that goal, they still continue to do other things beyond acting. Martha Stewart’s life is a testament to not being put in a box and being more than just what others expect someone to be by exploring all our interests and never putting limitations on ourselves. So I don’t know if she had any intentions with what she said but she definitely shouldn’t have been so vague. She’s seen how the media works to tear down successful women.
People mag asked Martha about Meghan specifically
“ Here’s what Martha Stewart said about Meghan Markle’s Netflix series
Martha was asked by People, “What do you think about her stepping into your space with her own cooking show?”
And this is why people mag were being deliberately messy because how is it Martha’s space even as one of the most successful to ever do it. Im fairly certain a woman of colour who was a pioneer or super successful in a certain space wouldnt be asked the same question about a newcomer.
Was Martha not stepping into Julia Child’s space at one point? That’s why I know longer buy People, its become a racist rag to me. If there’s something I really want read, I will read it on Libby instead.
Sorry just read this again and it seems you are right and Martha brought up Meghan unprompted lol.
“I would say it is funny that in the cover story it seems Martha brought up Meghan unprompted.
“I had dinner with Meghan Markle the other night. We were both guests at a dinner party in California. And she had just gotten back from the palace,”
Martha was then asked by people mag about Meghan’s show. Again a bit clout chasey & name droppey that surprises me
This is Martha being Martha, which is to say Martha is being catty. Martha loves to take on any and all pretenders to her throne, especially in the cooking department.
She did something in a similar vein to Rachel Ray a few years back regarding a cookbook Ray had just published. A very savvy Rachel took the criticism and said basically of course Martha has a better skill set, and who wouldn’t want to eat her food (I’m paraphrasing). Shut Martha right down.
Martha is the OG in the US Lifestyle & Living business. Any mention by her to the press regarding a fellow “lifestyler” is a plus. It means you’re good enough to catch her attention, which seems to really piss her off.
Point goes to Meghan.
Martha is the Queen of Catty. To me, this reads as “Oh yeah, Meghan was there, some blah, blah about the palace, but whatever, boring, I moved on.”
Who calls Highgrove “The Palace”??? So much weird.
Someone who was not a part of the discussion but was a few seats down at the table and eavesdropping. It’s actually funny when you think about it. She is revealing herself as a true gossip.
I know! Its hilarious to me. She was eavesdropping on Meghans conversations with other people lol.
That’s how I took it. And it is making me laugh. It’s not like she said Meghan’s new jam makes her want to vomit. Ahem, BM.
I don’t know about this . I have always thought that Martha is a bit salty about Meghan because she dose she made Ina roasted chicken and not Martha’s and yes I do believe that Martha thinks she is the best and most important cook ever so how dare Meghan cook Ina chicken and not hers.
While I love the content Martha produces, I do not like her a person. She just rubs me the wrong way and I can’t quite place my finger on it.
A friend of mine was the craft editor for Martha’s magazine back in the day. When Martha would arrive, a warning would sound, “Satan’s in the building.”
😳
Slay ⚔️
Martha is a genius at selling her brand, but is she even that good at what she does? Does anyone have a Martha recipe as their go-to for anything?
I can speak for her fresh cranberry & blood orange relish, made with fresh ginger, jalapeño, etc – I make it at least once every winter holiday season and it’s a-mazing. I have other Martha go-to’s but that’s one I end up Googling every year like clockwork. I’m not a Martha fan by any means but her empire is pretty solid when it comes to offering help/info/tips/guides for a lot of domestic arts, without (to my knowledge) pushing some trad-wife agenda.
Years ago I gifted a former neighbor with homemade lemon curd. She raved about it and said she’d always wanted to try it, but her Martha Stewart recipe seemed too daunting. Lort! complicated recipe dirtied every pot in the kitchen 🤷♀️
Simple little Junior League cookbook recipe that I cut out of the newspaper works fine. So, I won’t be swapping it for Martha’s, no matter how many, or how much, people seem to revere her.
She likes being outrageous in quotes – kind of a troll, so to speak – which gives her interviews and sound bytes some spice and keeps her in the news from time to time. And at least she’s not hyping MAGA, I guess? Also, remember, she publicly attacked Blake Lively for her lifestyle efforts but is still (allegedly anyway) close friends with her. I’ve mentioned this here before, I knew a totally normal non-suck-up person who worked with her in Connecticut on one of her teams years ago who spoke highly of her as a person and as a boss. Martha’s reputation has always been totally fearsome so that was interesting to hear.
Now all new “leaks” about the meeting can be attributed to Meghan, thanks to Martha. I have no doubt Meghan was talking about her summer holidays, though. Everyone would ask her. I haven’t watched Martha’s biography on Netflix, but I’ve always had the impression that Martha is not a girl’s girl like Meghan. I think she likes to be the queen bee. Great respect to her for creating her empire. She’s smart, driven, and works hard. I have the impression that Martha is a bit of a mean girl. I’ve watched Martha hundreds of hours on TV, and I loved her cooking shows, especially the “How to” ones. However, I’ve just realized as I’m typing away, I don’t have a single cookbook by Martha. I do have several of Ina Garten’s though. Have no idea what that signifies. I do find Ina much more down to earth, though.
Yeah no lie. I do think that will be the result. Camilla should really send her flowers or invite her to the palace…ahem I mean highgrove. I’ve always appreciated Martha but at the same time I can see her and Camilla getting on well if that makes sense.
I’ve met Martha a few times. She’s fab. I’ve always admired her.
“If you’re an actress, it’s hard to then transition to a princess and then from a princess into a homemaking guru on a television show. It doesn’t sort of follow. So go from there.” that’s straight up bitchy, no two ways about it to me. Unless she added something positive at the end and they didn’t add that bit, but ‘so go from there’ sounds like the closing statement. I’m not giving her a pass for this, big mean girl energy.
“If you’re a model, it’s hard to then transition to a stockbroker and then from a stockbroker into a homemaking guru on a television show. It doesn’t sort of follow. So go from there.”
I’ve watched her Netflix documentary and I came out finding her a self-absorbed woman with an empty soul, despise all her weath, businesss savviiness and creativity. Even her only daughter, whom she has/had a difficult relationship with, doesn’t like/understands her. And she’d never been able to hold the attention of the men in her life for a reasonable period.
About her Meghan comments:
First: So she can do “many things at the same time”, but Meghan can’t? Interesting.
Second: Despite all her pretences of being a modern woman, she still is an old white woman with the mindset of being deferential to white power, like that of the colonisers/monarchy, and the patriarchy. I.o.w.: know your place, black woman. You must be grateful that they’ve allowed you in these places, and now you’ve dared to enter into the space where I am queen, so shut up. And I will try helping you to.
She’ll never beat the allegations of being a b*tch to other woman/people. The woman needs some deep soul searching.
Her constant bitchy comments about Meghan, especially this time, stems from somewhere:
Meghan is nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award in the same lifestyle category Martha was nominated, but didn’t receive the award for.
Envy, maybe?
She knows how to play this “theritorial” game perfectly well.
yeah but then she also had this to say which is less than nice…
The cookbook author, 85, was asked if she had any thoughts on Markle “stepping into [her] space” with her own cooking show, “With Love, Meghan.”
“If you’re an actress, it’s hard to then transition to a princess and then from a princess into a homemaking guru on a television show,” Stewart shared.
“It doesn’t sort of follow. So go from there,” she added.
But it follows that Martha can go from lifestyle entrepreneur to incarceration and then back again? Believing only certain women have the capability to be multifaceted in their public roles would have limited Martha’s many careerS.
I shall keep it 100 ….if Martha Stewart can go from model to stockbroker to caterer to lifestyle entrepreneur to incarceration and return to being a lifestyle entrepreneur, then Meghan Sussex can do whatever she wants.
Where’s the LIKE button? (lol) This comment is perfect 🙂
Yes, and who is she as a model to other women, to limit what a woman can accomplish! We can do it all. And do so ALL the time. IF men would just get out of our way…
I love Martha and I love Meghan!
So a felon can go on to do anything but Meghan needs to pick a lane, okay.
@Constance – Exactly!!!
I worked for her ex-husband’s publishing house years ago with people who knew Martha during that time in her life. Lots of stories about her petty, selfish, and social-climbing behavior. She wasn’t nice to their daughter, but seems to have cleaned up that relationship in the years since. I don’t mind Martha, but I don’t see her as anyone worth listening to, much less admiring. Not enough people go to prison for white collar crime, but when they do go, it’s not horrific. Just ask Stephanie Seymour’s husband, Peter Brant.
I have never been a fan of Martha Steward because I looked for people who looked like me in that space, B. Smith was my go to. I am a staunch supporter of the Sussexes and will comment frequently when I see racism or unjustified criticism against them. I offer no apology for my stance. In most cases Meghan nor Harry need defending because it is all nonsense for clicks. There was no need for Steward to mention an eavesdropped conversation she was not a part of. She commented on it purposely to elicit comments. Either she is out of touch at 85 or delusional. Always makes me laugh when folks cannot fathom a person who is multifaceted or have many interest and like to explore them, to me it is a facet of their intellect. Does not mean you have to be excellent but we all deserve the opportunity to express ourselves in multiple mediums. Steward found her niche others deserve the opportunity to explore theirs without catty comments.
I have never cuddled Meghan or Harry, there has never been a need to from me. I just call things as I see it. I look for racism and lies only, all the other nonsense does not warrant a comment from me.
@Shiela Kerr
I cosign EVERYTHING you say here!
Martha Stewart has friends?
I think by “I know she was talking about it” Martha meant that M was talking about her visit to the UK, not about her visit to Highgrove. Meghan is not that indiscreet. But Martha’s comments of course provide tabloids and other bottom feeders with a wide latitude to tap into their unhinged deranger sides and immediately clutch their pearls that “people at a dinner party” know about what happened at Highgrove and they don’t.
I think you are right, if she was – someone would have leaked to the ‘loids already.
Martha is showing her azz by talking crap about Meghan. Here is Martha perched above everybody supposedly, but she blows it by taking shots at other women. Yes she is 85 and it probably rankles to see a woman half her age able to take her time to see what works best for her. But being nasty isnt a good look on anyone.
I don’t think Martha needs to be coddled either. Martha, Martha. Has done quite well for herself, and will no doubt continue to do so. I have felt solicitous about Martha at times. But her comment was nasty, and meant to be. You tell me at 85 she has no concept of what she says and it’s import? I think it is a shame that she can’t, if not like or promote, then lay off of a younger woman who lost a child and has been hounded to hell and back. Meghan has paid dues she didn’t owe. I think what makes me the most angry is my interpretation that Martha, along with other people, want to be in the royal court, and seen to do so. They court the royals, and think that some shine is going to rub off of them. If they want to suck up, then do so. Why jump into a family quarrel? Also, was Harry at the dinner? If he was, why did she choose to pick Meghan apart from Harry. Yeah, my beef is people who woo the royals and don’t give a shit what kind of person they are. Most especially makes me mad that Americans are awed by the f-ing royals. Stupid, inbred, dithering people and country we broke away from. We owe them no allegience.
Martha inserted herself in Megan’s business on purpose. I feel it was full-on snark towards another woman for her gain. Nothing more! If not, she would have issued another statement on the matter by now, clearing up that no private info was being discussed at a dinner party!
Martha is not a nice person. I saw her documentary and it was eye-opening how very not nice she is.
The thing I find most interesting is that people complain about Meghan but you never hear any specifics. For example, we know all about Andrew’s teddybear seating chart, and Camilla fleeing a car accident on foot, but we have no information on how Meghan supposedly bullied her staff. And I have a feeling that is because if people knew the full story they would side with Meaghan, like with the whole crying over bridesmaid dresses thing.