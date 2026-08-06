SpaceX crashed a four-ton rocket into north side of the moon, creating a new crater

I literally only heard about this for the first time yesterday, August 5th. Apparently, Elon Musk’s SpaceX was given clearance to crash a rocket into the moon. Did you guys hear about this? The worst part is, I don’t even think it was a situation where SpaceX had to be given clearance or permission to do it. It sounds like SpaceX just gave people heads up that they were crashing a rocket into the moon. Apparently, the impact is going to have long-lasting effects, and has likely created a new crater. WTF??
Part of a SpaceX rocket has collided with the moon at more than seven times the speed of sound. The discarded upper stage of the aerospace company’s Falcon 9 rocket is thought to have made contact with the moon on Wednesday, Aug. 5.
The rocket is believed to have crashed close to the Einstein Crater on the north side of the moon, according to the BBC and the New Scientist. It was on course to collide at around 2:35 a.m. ET at a speed of 5,400 mph, per CBS News.
In the days before the space event, experts thought the rocket part would likely create a new crater near the Einstein Crater, possibly even producing enough dust that scientists would be able to detect it all the way from Earth, according to USA Today and Space.com. And because the moon doesn’t have an atmosphere, there wasn’t any chance of it burning up before impact.
NASA confirmed the collision would not pose any danger to Earth.
Libby Jackson, head of the Science Museum in London, told Sky News that satellite images of the impact are likely to be released “in a few days” and “there’s no reason” to think the collision didn’t occur. A telescope operator in Chile also told the BBC he detected changes in light around the expected impact time.
As for what exactly happened, well, Benjamin Fernando, a postdoctoral researcher at Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico, previously told ABC News that in addition to creating a fresh crater, experts expected the rocket will “create a flash of light” as well as a “plume of ejecta — dust, regolith, other stuff mixed into it.”
The rocket part is left over from a January 2025 launch that sent a lunar lander to the moon, per USA Today. Since the mission, it has remained in orbit around Earth, taking 26 days to complete each trip without falling back into the atmosphere.
“NASA confirmed the collision would not pose any danger to Earth.” First of all, they don’t know that. Scientists would not be able to accurately predict that crashing a rocket into the moon will pose zero danger to earth. Second of all, it f–king poses danger to the MOON. Why is the space community so unbothered about this? Why isn’t the international space community raising hell? A private company crashed a damn rocket into the moon!! The moon belongs to everyone! I literally feel sorry for the moon. Imagine sitting up there, minding your business, and a four-ton rocket crashes into you, traveling at 5,400 mph!! I WOULD SUE! Get the moon a neck brace and a lawyer!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
WTF is this lunatic doing? He couldn’t figure out a way to steal the moon ( ala Gru) so he’s going to throw rockets at it?
It wasn’t deliberate — it was a piece of space junk whose orbit degraded. Still awful, and it’s just one of literally thousands of pieces of zombie space junk no one has control over.
Well I think it was done intentionally and I also feel like they are alluring something or distributing something that is happening in moon.
I always wonder why no other country goes to moon except usa? I mean why there is no first asian, European , African or latin american first one race to moon.
Also whenever ppl asked about moon , elon change the subject and talks about mars . Why ?
In addition to the US and the USSR/Russia, there have been Moon missions of some description from China, Japan, the European Space Agency, Italy, India, Pakistan, and Israel (I’m sure I’m missing another country or 2, but those are the ones I can recall off the top of my head). For many of them, the missions were impact probes, so basically uncrewed crash landings. Causing serious damage to the Moon’s surface is pretty rare, though.
Apparently they were supposed to nudge into an orbit that would take it into the sun eventually but they either didn’t want to or didn’t care enough to do it.
Oh this doesn’t sound ominous at all.
I can’t stand this ugly ho.
I second your ugly ho comment.
😆 lol. same
Your last paragraph made me picture Bowen Yang as the Iceberg that sunk the Titanic. “First of all, you came to where I live and YOU hit ME!”
Poor moon! I saw that this was going to happen last weekend. But they made it sound like it was an accident, an out of control rocket will crash into moon. Now it’s more like some mad scientist thing which totally tracks because it involves Musk. To me the question is can a heavy, large object traveling at such high speed knock the moon out of its orbit when it crashes into it? I’m going to have nightmares about a rogue moon suddenly wandering drunkenly all over space and eventually crashing into earth in retribution. I think I just invented the plot of a science fiction film. Moon Running Amuck!
This is worrisome. We need the moon! We need it where it is, doing its thing, for all eternity! I had no idea there was even the possibility that there would be rich out of control idiots like this trying to blow up sh*t on the moon. And you know what? Willing to bet musk got federal grant $$ to do this.
Too bad he wasn’t in the rocket.
Such a bad idea. Wouldn’t it be possible that crash could change the moon’s orbit, ever so slightly, and could mess up things here on earth..Did no one think of that..?!
Elon Don’t Care!
🎯
Now we have billionaires treating celestial bodies like their personal trash bins….
Elons is like, what environmental impact?
The rest of us can agree an awful waste of resources – what a shame this is ….
So we’re officially destroying space after all the shit we did to Earth?
This regime is always looking for new worlds to eff up. Onward!
There is so much beauty and intelligence that has been left by many over the ages in the arts, architecture, science, etc. but it never occurs to these selfish, myopic losers to add value – only destruction.
I don’t know exactly what these crazy people are doing, but I know nothing good will come of it because they have no intention of doing anything good.
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: Billionaires are psychopaths.
Why the Einstein Crater? Is there a newly-minted Musk Crater? Because once our fearless leader hears about it, we all know NASA is going to have to implode a rocket on the moon to create the bigliest, most beautiful crater there ever was—The Mango Crater.
Mango+Musk have destroyed so much of our fragile earth home and now they want to mess up our little moon.
As much as I loathe these two, it can’t compare to the contempt in which I hold their enablers.
Terrifying as it is, you’re probably right. The 💩 stain is not going to allow Musk to have his own crater while he has none. And you know it will have to be much larger with a bigger explosion 💥. 🫣
OMG you’re right.
Ah, geez. 🙄
This is so effed up. Given how the moon dictates our tides etc…he really wants to kill us all
He’s such a POS. Who in TF does something like this? He should be have to pay damages…. to who? I don’t know. Just because the moon is not inhabited by anything that looks like us or that we can detect, doesn’t mean we can disrespect it.
NASA intentionally crashed several Apollo stages into the Moon post-mission throughout the ’70s (to generate seismic data), and deliberately crashed into the lunar south pole back in 2009 to confirm the existence of water ice. I know the involvement of Elon is always concerning, but there are legitimate scientific reasons for this sort of thing (but in this particular case, who knows).
That was NASA. This is Musk, the eugenicist trying to kill us all.
Exactly. Worse yet, I think they’re siphoning off NASA’s budget to provide grants to musk for this crapola.
I’m not defending Elno (ugh) in any way, but there’s something like a million pieces of “space junk” up in orbit, and it’s inevitable that eventually something would hit the moon. I do find it concerning that it’s such a big piece of the rocket, but apparently scientics are quite excited about it, because they can like…analyse the space dust or something like that?
Honestly, I’m just glad that, so far anyway, nothing is heading towards us here on Earth.
Space-X junk has crashed into the earth–in pieces, yes, but still. It’s already happened.
I wish he would crash into the moon.
Musk is such an evil menace.
So it’s not enough to destroy this planet – they have to start damaging other celestial bodies.
Scientists and billionaires, such a dangerous combination.