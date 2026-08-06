SpaceX crashed a four-ton rocket into north side of the moon, creating a new crater

I literally only heard about this for the first time yesterday, August 5th. Apparently, Elon Musk’s SpaceX was given clearance to crash a rocket into the moon. Did you guys hear about this? The worst part is, I don’t even think it was a situation where SpaceX had to be given clearance or permission to do it. It sounds like SpaceX just gave people heads up that they were crashing a rocket into the moon. Apparently, the impact is going to have long-lasting effects, and has likely created a new crater. WTF??

Part of a SpaceX rocket has collided with the moon at more than seven times the speed of sound. The discarded upper stage of the aerospace company’s Falcon 9 rocket is thought to have made contact with the moon on Wednesday, Aug. 5.

The rocket is believed to have crashed close to the Einstein Crater on the north side of the moon, according to the BBC and the New Scientist. It was on course to collide at around 2:35 a.m. ET at a speed of 5,400 mph, per CBS News.

In the days before the space event, experts thought the rocket part would likely create a new crater near the Einstein Crater, possibly even producing enough dust that scientists would be able to detect it all the way from Earth, according to USA Today and Space.com. And because the moon doesn’t have an atmosphere, there wasn’t any chance of it burning up before impact.

NASA confirmed the collision would not pose any danger to Earth.

Libby Jackson, head of the Science Museum in London, told Sky News that satellite images of the impact are likely to be released “in a few days” and “there’s no reason” to think the collision didn’t occur. A telescope operator in Chile also told the BBC he detected changes in light around the expected impact time.

As for what exactly happened, well, Benjamin Fernando, a postdoctoral researcher at Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico, previously told ABC News that in addition to creating a fresh crater, experts expected the rocket will “create a flash of light” as well as a “plume of ejecta — dust, regolith, other stuff mixed into it.”

The rocket part is left over from a January 2025 launch that sent a lunar lander to the moon, per USA Today. Since the mission, it has remained in orbit around Earth, taking 26 days to complete each trip without falling back into the atmosphere.