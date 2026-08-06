Sykes: Duchess Meghan broke the Windsors’ omerta by talking at a CA dinner party!

Earlier, I covered People Magazine’s cover story this week, a splashy exclusive with Martha Stewart for Martha’s birthday week (she just turned 85 a few days ago). Within the interview, Martha was asked about whether she still socializes and goes out to parties. Martha began her answer by describing how much she dislikes cocktail parties but she still enjoys a good dinner party. Then, rather suddenly, she dropped a fantastic piece of gossip: “I had dinner with Meghan Markle the other night. We were both guests at a dinner party in California. And she had just gotten back from the palace. I didn’t talk to her really more than to say a couple words, but I know she was talking about it.” I expressed my joy that Martha still delivers such high-quality gossip, but the royalists have declared a Code Red Emergency over this piping hot tea. Can you imagine their fury?? The thought of Meghan being invited to a dinner party and speaking about the Highgrove meeting! IN CALIFORNIA!! From Tom Sykes’ latest Royalist piece:

“I had dinner with Meghan Markle the other night,” [Martha Stewart] said. “We were both guests at a dinner party in California. And she had just gotten back from the palace. I didn’t talk to her really more than to say a couple words, but I know she was talking about it.” “It,” of course, is the Highgrove summit, the private July reunion between Harry, Meghan, their children and the King, a meeting whose repetition depends on no briefing. Meghan discussing a family meeting with friends over dinner doesn’t in itself wreck the arrangement. And so far, that is the beginning and the end of the story: Martha Stewart says she heard Meghan was talking about it. Full stop. But consider the mechanics. Martha, by her own account, exchanged barely a couple of words with Meghan, and still came away knowing she was discussing her meeting with the King. That fact traveled across a dinner party, into Martha’s ear, and out into the pages of People magazine, which may explain a certain nervousness in royal circles, because it raises the obvious questions: whose house? Which night? Who else was at that table? And do any of them know any journalists? If actual content starts to emerge (what Meghan said about Charles, about Camilla, about the atmosphere in the room) this becomes a genuine problem, because it would breach the one condition that made the meeting possible: omerta. It is also a neat illustration of why the palace has been so reticent about these reunions. The two camps now inhabit different worlds with different rules. In the circles the Windsors move in, nobody at a British dinner party would dream of relaying to a magazine what William or Kate had been discussing at the table; it simply isn’t done. In Montecito, table talk is a renewable resource. I’m quite sure Martha doesn’t think she did anything wrong, and she didn’t. That’s rather the point.

[From The Royalist Substack]

Yes, they’re furious because Meghan went to a dinner party in California and probably answered some questions about her family’s recent travels. I would also like to know who hosted the party and who asked the questions, not to mention what Meghan actually said. But I want to know because I’m genuinely curious and I’m a professional gossip. The royalists want to know because this continues to be their worst case scenario. A “rogue” duchess, living in California, invited to elite dinner parties, discreetly answering questions about briefly meeting with her father-in-law, and it all comes out because Martha Stewart (of all people) spilled it to People Magazine. This is also why they’re so furious about Meghan’s Instagram: it’s about control, and it’s about silencing Meghan specifically.

As for the “omerta” part of Sykes’ column… lmao. Post-Highgrove Summit, all of the gossip has come from one side, and that side is not in Montecito. Since July 10th, we’re heard that Queen Camilla “left Ray Mill in quite a hurry” to meet up with the Sussexes. We’ve heard, via Camilla and Charles’ favorite biographer Robert Jobson, that Camilla attended the summit as a “witness.” We’ve heard that Charles and Camilla both wanted time with “their grandchildren,” Archie and Lili. Those stories are not coming from Montecito. Team Sussex would never refer to Archie and Lili as Camilla’s grandkids. Team Sussex would not brief about Cammy hauling ass to Highgrove. So it’s not so much about the Windsor Omerta as much as it’s about who controls the story.