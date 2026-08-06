Miss USA org stripped Miss North Carolina Brittany Boltinhouse of her crown

Years ago, we used to have a steady stream of beauty pageant scandals and crises. It’s been ages since something major happened in pageant world, but this new scandal sounds like a doozy. Apparently, the newly-crowned Miss North Carolina has been dethroned and de-crowned, just one month after she won the title. The Miss USA organization says that some new information came to light about Brittany Boltinghouse and they’re no longer comfortable with Brittany wearing the Miss NC crown. It sounds really bad too.
Just over a month after being crowned Miss North Carolina USA 2026, Brittany Boltinhouse’s reign has come to an abrupt end. The Miss USA Organization announced on Aug. 5 that Boltinhouse is no longer Miss North Carolina USA 2026, saying the decision was made jointly with the titleholder, her state directors and the organization following what it described as conduct that violated its standards.
While Thom Brodeur, chairman and CEO of Miss USA and Miss Teen USA, did not specify the conduct that led to the decision, he said the organization “does not tolerate racism, homophobia, transphobia nor language that strips any person of their dignity.”
“That is not a policy written for a press release,” he wrote in the statement. “It is the floor of what it means to represent this brand.”
PEOPLE has reached out to reps for Boltinhouse and Miss USA for comment.
Brodeur also emphasized that holding the title comes with expectations beyond winning a pageant. “A title here isn’t a trinket,” he said. “It is a position of trust, extended by an organization and accepted by a woman who agrees to carry a standard in public. When that standard is broken, the title cannot continue as though nothing happened.”
The organization’s decision was not based on a single incident, according to Brodeur.
“What was brought to us was not a single moment,” he said. “It reflected conduct over an extended period of time. That is why this outcome was reached, and I stand behind it without qualification.”
Brodeur said state titleholders are “recruited, vetted and approved for competition at the state level” and that the organization acted “as soon as this reached us.”
While standing by the decision, Brodeur also urged people to remember that Boltinhouse is “still a human being.”
“There is a young woman at the center of this,” he said. “She has been named, examined, and judged in public in a way that most of us would not survive, and she is still a human being with a family, a future, and a life ahead of her that is longer than this part of her journey.”
This guy says the organization “does not tolerate racism, homophobia, transphobia nor language that strips any person of their dignity.” Ooooh. Wow. What’s crazy is that this dethroning isn’t some face-saving measure after a scandal already broke – perhaps there was chatter on some forum or what have you, but it looks like whatever her scandal was, it was pretty hidden or private. Did someone provide receipts to the Miss USA org? That’s probably exactly what happened – someone sent screenshots or a text thread of Boltinhouse saying something horrible. Okay… after I wrote all of this ^^ the story started coming out – apparently, Brittany used the n-word in old tweets and messages. YIKES.
Photos courtesy of Brittany Boltinhouse’s Instagram.
A child of Honduran immigrants who openly supported Trump. I can’t.
I suppose I’m crazy behind in my intel, but didn’t Trump own the Miss USA pageant and use it as one of his vehicles for sex trafficking? He built this culture. I am glad that they’re taking racism seriously, but I’m having a hard time pearl clutching for a pageant that has always been problematic.
The fact that she is Honduran and supports Trump should be no surprise. Hispanics are traditionally very conservative, very religious, and will vote for whoever is the opposite of perceived communism. Racism, colorism, etc are totally a thing. Source: I am first generation Hispanic who grew up in an environment like that. The hypocrisy is unreal. The voting against their own interests is laughably embarrassing.
A Latina Trump supporter who throws the N word around openly. She sounds like a mess.
and now watch as the tangerine taco fights to have her re-instated to compete because she’s a supporter…….
Guaranteed.
I’m surprised they didn’t check her socials before awarding her the title? WTF.
A racist Trump supporter? Shocked. Eyeroll.
These Pick Me types are so pathetic. I’m sure Dumpy will get involved and get her her crown back SMDH.
Does she realize to these White Supremacists she’s part of the problem!! She needs to do her research on the NEW republican party!! Disgusting!! She’s a hot mess & glad they saw what she’s really like when she’s not putting on a act for a pagent!!
Does she realize to these White Supremacists she’s part of the problem!! She needs to do her research on the NEW republican party!! Disgusting!! She’s a hot mess & glad they saw what she’s really like when she’s not putting on a act for a pagent!!
No surprise. In my experience, some Latinos not only identify as white or white-adjacent, they share many racist attitudes. Somehow it doesn’t seem to register to the former beauty queen that with her tawny skin tone, the bigots are calling her similar racist slurs as they call the Black folks.
Too many Latinos forget that not so long ago folks didn’t want to rent to them. Keep thinking that those same folks who smile in your face because “you’re a good one” aren’t calling you all kinds of names behind your back. Nolan Wells thought he was among friends also……
So pathetic. She’s not even close to yt-passing, and is a daughter of immigrants. Such self hating trash
How fitting that she gets to watch the Black runner-up assume the title. What delicious irony! Her parents must be so proud.
Oh well, receipts will nail you every time.🤷🏾♀️
Kitten, agree. She’ll be like Nicki Minaj and betray her entire culture for whatever crumbs he may give her. And I have NO idea what Nicki thinks she gained for her rank fealty to the Orange Monster. Except the hatred of most people in this country.
Nicki thought she was going to get pardons/ get out of jail cards for her pedo husband and brother.
Some people stand in their own way…