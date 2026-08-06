Acting AG Todd Blanche privately confirmed that they want to ban abortion nationally

Donald Trump’s Acting Attorney General is Todd Blanche. Blanche stepped in as Acting AG when Trump fired Pam Bondi in early April, in what was likely a decision made entirely because of Bondi’s lies and dithering over the Epstein Files. Blanche has benefited from being a milquetoast white man, but he’s been making headlines for weeks as Trump attempts to get Blanche confirmed by the Senate. The first controversy was Blanche’s statements and promises around Trump’s slush fund and tax fraud, but that matter has seemingly been settled. But it’s like Whack-a-Mole with all of these Trump people, and this week, reproductive rights have entered the chat. In a newly leaked audio, Blanche promised that the administration is planning a nationwide abortion ban.

As his confirmation to lead the Justice Department hung by a thread last week, acting Attorney General Todd Blanche told faith leaders on a private call that he was preparing to take action to roll back abortion access nationwide. On a recording of the call posted online Thursday by the religious group Intercessors for America and hosted by the White House Faith Office, Blanche lamented that the Trump administration’s efforts to restrict abortion are “taking longer than we want” but said the Justice Department was “working hand in hand” with federal health agencies and the White House “so that the Dobbs decision becomes permanent in every single state.” Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the 2022 Supreme Court ruling that overturned the federal abortion protections of Roe v. Wade and allowed states to either ban or protect the procedure, created a national patchwork of access. To the consternation of abortion opponents, the number of abortions has increased since then despite dozens of states enacting restrictions. “We don’t have complete victory yet, but we will have victory, and victory will be soon, and and and it will be permanent,” Blanche vowed. In addition to those broad pronouncements, Blanche appeared to suggest specific restrictions were coming on telehealth prescription and mail delivery of abortion pills, saying the administration is “putting practices and policies in place” to stop shipment of the medications to states where they are banned.

[From Politico]

As Politico notes, the Dobbs decision is NOT “ban abortion everywhere and criminalize it completely.” The Dobbs decision is that every state should make their own abortion laws. The decision threw everything back to the states, which was the anti-choice argument for decades, that reproductive rights and reproductive medical privacy are not federally guaranteed, that they are merely a state issue. Blanche doesn’t even understand the Dobbs decision. No, that’s incorrect, he understands it perfectly well, this is just the masks-off moment where the anti-choice people are like “Gotcha! We always planned to ban abortion nationally!” Anyway, I’m glad that the Trump administration is putting abortion on the table so prominently before the midterms.