Acting AG Todd Blanche privately confirmed that they want to ban abortion nationally

Donald Trump’s Acting Attorney General is Todd Blanche. Blanche stepped in as Acting AG when Trump fired Pam Bondi in early April, in what was likely a decision made entirely because of Bondi’s lies and dithering over the Epstein Files. Blanche has benefited from being a milquetoast white man, but he’s been making headlines for weeks as Trump attempts to get Blanche confirmed by the Senate. The first controversy was Blanche’s statements and promises around Trump’s slush fund and tax fraud, but that matter has seemingly been settled. But it’s like Whack-a-Mole with all of these Trump people, and this week, reproductive rights have entered the chat. In a newly leaked audio, Blanche promised that the administration is planning a nationwide abortion ban.
As his confirmation to lead the Justice Department hung by a thread last week, acting Attorney General Todd Blanche told faith leaders on a private call that he was preparing to take action to roll back abortion access nationwide.
On a recording of the call posted online Thursday by the religious group Intercessors for America and hosted by the White House Faith Office, Blanche lamented that the Trump administration’s efforts to restrict abortion are “taking longer than we want” but said the Justice Department was “working hand in hand” with federal health agencies and the White House “so that the Dobbs decision becomes permanent in every single state.”
Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the 2022 Supreme Court ruling that overturned the federal abortion protections of Roe v. Wade and allowed states to either ban or protect the procedure, created a national patchwork of access. To the consternation of abortion opponents, the number of abortions has increased since then despite dozens of states enacting restrictions.
“We don’t have complete victory yet, but we will have victory, and victory will be soon, and and and it will be permanent,” Blanche vowed.
In addition to those broad pronouncements, Blanche appeared to suggest specific restrictions were coming on telehealth prescription and mail delivery of abortion pills, saying the administration is “putting practices and policies in place” to stop shipment of the medications to states where they are banned.
As Politico notes, the Dobbs decision is NOT “ban abortion everywhere and criminalize it completely.” The Dobbs decision is that every state should make their own abortion laws. The decision threw everything back to the states, which was the anti-choice argument for decades, that reproductive rights and reproductive medical privacy are not federally guaranteed, that they are merely a state issue. Blanche doesn’t even understand the Dobbs decision. No, that’s incorrect, he understands it perfectly well, this is just the masks-off moment where the anti-choice people are like “Gotcha! We always planned to ban abortion nationally!” Anyway, I’m glad that the Trump administration is putting abortion on the table so prominently before the midterms.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Bbbut … sTAteS riGHtS!
I’m sorry younger generations. We have failed you.
F*ck these motherf*ckers.
It’s pretty obvious that this has been the plan all along but nice work Blanche on saying it out loud for all to hear.
Thanks for reporting on this. I would love to see more reporters pressing on this – why are you trying to ban a type of healthcare which 75% (or more?) of Americans want to be legal?
Of course abortions are up. It is unwise for young women to be allowing themselves to risk being baby trapped under the current socio-political climate. Anyone who is not absolutely certain of their situation should be very careful stepping into motherhood right now. And even those who are certain should be wary. There are a lot of opportunistic predators who are happy to benefit from this fuckery.
Birthing age folks with functioning wombs need to be absolutely ruthless about who they make people with.
ITA with all of this but will only add that pregnancy is very risky when miscarriages cannot be treated by law. Abortions can be planned in advance by those with means. The abortion pill is still available by mail and travel to other countries is an option for those who can afford it. But if your planned and wanted pregnancy experiences a medical emergency, your only options are the emergency services nearby. This is the point that the anti abortion nutters love to overlook. Abortions will always happen. But these laws prevent emergency care for pregnancies.
100%.
ITA as well. That has ALWAYS been my opinion on the matter. Bans don’t stop abortions, they just make them exponentially more dangerous for the pregnant person.
Bottom line, ABORTION IS HEALTH CARE.
And I always go back to Kamala Harris’ question to Kavanaugh at his confirmation hearings: “Have you ever been denied medical care because the government says ‘No’?
Of course you haven’t. Because that only happens to women/trans men. But of course, trans men are “really” women 🙄
No shit, Sherlock. But sure good to have it laid out. Putting words to the obvious. And hey go watch that movie about only being allowed to have sex once a year. God, I hate it here.
I made the decision after Trump was elected in 2024 not to have any more children for fear of a national abortion ban happening. I have a history of miscarriages that all had to be medically attended to. Women who had miscarriages have died under state abortion bans. I cannot and will not leave my daughter.
@Sue — I’m so sorry for your losses. We say “may your loved one’s memory be for a blessing.” I hope that’s not inappropriate.
I know those experiences must be heartbreaking, and the decision not to risk your life and your daughter’s ability to have her mom with her, under this oppressive regime, is both very sad and very brave. Wishing you much love and much happiness.
It’s what they’ve always wanted so no surprises there. Of course, banning abortion is insanely unpopular with the vast majority of Americans but why do anything popular when you can please the 20% of Americans who identify as Evangelical Christian? Can we just ban men instead???
I mean, I have a son, a husband, and a 79 year-old dad (who I am really proud of!) who are feminists and allies (and I’m really attached to them) but I could get behind an opt-in system for men. They’re all banned until they prove why they should be unbanned. An all-female panel decides who stays and who goes.
And this turd and his ilk are why I will always, always, ALWAYS have funds ready and available for my daughter to get anywhere she needs to go to access necessary healthcare. Right now that’s to her aunt in Minnesota (we live in TX).
My SIL (in TX) had to fly to New Mexico to get an abortion for anon-viable pregnancy. Meanwhile, my rep here in MA is the second most-conservative Dem in the state legislature and has voted for every single bill that has sought to expand abortion access. My husband is challenging him from the left and I told him to post about this today to remind the district of the necessity of protecting abortion access on the state level.
I am fully on board with the opt in plan. I have several men in my life who would qualify, including my husband, but I just mentioned this to to DH and agrees. Point being, any man who doesn’t agree to the opt-in plan is probably sketchy. My father who has always called himself a feminist has very weird ideas about women (being a boomer and all) and would probably take offense. I think a reeducation strategy for men like him might work.
If all women in reproductive age could leave the country we could let the men all have fun with each other. And since many republicans live in the closet, they wouldn’t have a problem.
As a retired labor and delivery nurse, I wish more people understood what they mean when they say “abortions.” This means that if your water breaks at 18 weeks and your body doesn’t go into labor spontaneously, you stay pregnant until either the baby finally dies and passes on its own or you get an overwhelming infection from the open cavity in your body caused by the rupture. This means if you conceive a child with severe anomalies, you have no choice but to stay pregnant, even if the pregnancy is harming you. This means if your placenta partially ruptures and you start hemorrhaging, either internally or extremely, as long as there is a heartbeat, no one will do anything to save you. It’s not just “abortion.”
This was all thoroughly discussed during the 2024 presidential campaign. America was presented with the specter of women bleeding out in parking lots because health care professionals feared being imprisoned, in some states for life. Yet, America shrugged and voted for it anyway. You can’t fix stupid.
Bless you Henny Penny! My mom was a labor and delivery nurse also. Early in her career, she worked at the county hospital. Although abortion was legal and available throughout her career, she saw things that she’d bring home to her pre-teen daughter, like girls barely older than me having babies and saying they didn’t even understand how they got pregnant. (It was possible back then pre-internet for a young girl to truly not know). She made sex so clinical and demystified for me before I was even old enough to be interested in sex that I was *extremely* cautious. She made sure I wasn’t a girl who didn’t know how pregnancy happened. (Not that violence can’t still occur to someone well informed, but I was very thoughtful in my experimentations as an adolescent).
Exactly, HennyPenny. There isn’t a distinction between medical emergency and elective abortion. If your state banned elective abortions, they have banned any sort of intervention. I’m not sure why we need to take a perfectly fine surgical procedure and criminalize it in some states because people who can’t have children (men, incels, old folks) are disturbed by it. Also, why aren’t we making it clear to men and teen boys that they can’t be anti abortion if they are having unprotected and/or casual sex? If you don’t like abortions, don’t have sex. Otherwise, keep your mouths shut because you are contributing to the problem.
Remember that one and only debate Trump had with Kamala where she dragged his bloated carcass across the stage for ninety minutes? It was so bad he refused to let her rip him a new one again. Anyway, in that debate, he refused to say that he would veto a national abortion ban as Vance had said he would. This is Project 2025 and it’s always been non-negotiable.
Watching America slide backwards is a wake up call to all who care.
Anyone who’s still asleep doesn’t care. The only shift we can hope for is the generational progression of older voters being replaced by new voters who demand the future previous generations were promised. If someone sat out the last three elections or voted carelessly, they can’t be saved at this point.
Good Luck in Minnesota. Tim Waltz, when he had control of both State House and Senate, amended our constitution for Reproductive Healthcare and Trans rights.
Let the record show our reply:
“Over our dead bodies”
It’s a threat and it is our truth
What’s the motto of the 4B movement in Korea? If the world born from my body oppresses me, I will not allow that world to exist. I made the decision not to have kids for many reasons, but the last 5 years or so have really cemented the fact I made the right decision. I feel for my Gen Z friends though. They’re right in the age to start thinking about kids, but it’s such a dangerous decision to make now.