Prince William isn’t actually lazy, he’s just ‘working more like a CEO’

Even Prince William’s biggest defenders acknowledge that he’s “work-shy,” they just present his laziness as a good thing because it means he’s a “hands-on father.” That’s the royalist talking point, the built-in excuse for William’s refusal to work throughout his 20s, 30s and now his 40s. “He’s a father! He has to do the school run!” Incidentally, William stupidly blew up his big school run excuse a few months ago, when he revealed that Prince George was already boarding at Lambrook (and I think there are indications that Charlotte is already boarding too). But I digress, the subject at hand is William’s lazy guts. There’s some new commentary suggesting that William *secretly* is not lazy at all, he’s actually just working like a CEO. LMAO.

Prince William has been branded “work-shy” for years, but one royal expert says the heir to the British throne is quietly executing a CEO-style strategy designed to secure the monarchy’s future.

Dan Wakeford, founder of Celebrity Intelligence, told Fox News Digital that the father of three isn’t fazed by critics as he continues to prioritize his family while placing less emphasis on tradition and more on key engagements aimed at strengthening the institution.

“William is extremely good at setting boundaries and not working during the holidays, protecting his kids’ privacy and his wife’s mental health,” said Wakeford. “There’s some criticism of that. Some critics snipe at that and think that he’s ‘work-shy’ or a little bit lazy. But I think William is working more like a CEO and being very strategic with his time. He studies the monarchy in a way to help make it survive and keeps a boundary around his real life and his relationships so that he doesn’t get burned out, and he can do the best job possible,” Wakeford shared. “And the poll numbers show that he’s extremely popular, and he’s doing a good job.”

“William is the very antithesis of ‘work-shy,'” Christopher Andersen, author of “Kate!” told Fox News Digital. “The Prince and Princess of Wales want to make a real impact by raising awareness of mental health, cancer research and other causes they’re prioritizing. Does William want to be the first king to run the monarchy like a CEO? Well, it’s been called ‘The Firm’ for decades, hasn’t it? The royal family is worth billions, including extensive prime real estate holdings. To say it should be taken seriously as a business enterprise is a colossal understatement.”

“Princess Anne will always do more engagements,” British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital. “That’s her job. But William has the monarch’s permission to prioritize his young family. And in 2026, that stability is part of the job. Preparing to run the monarchy like a CEO doesn’t mean less work. It means different work. Forget 400 meet-and-greets. We’re getting 10-year projects. We’re talking about big goals, big partnerships and measurable, real outcomes.”

Wakeford noted that William’s workload cannot be judged solely by the number of public appearances he makes.

“The question needs to be asked: Does Britain want a royal family run like a business?” royal broadcaster Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital. “Why should William wish to change the principles of royalty devised over 800 years? The view I come back to constantly is that the royal family should never forget. It is the blood, sweat and tears of the British taxpayers who finance the royal family. Although King Charles understands this, the jury is out on William. The lazy label attached to William in the past may have spurred him into action. But his alleged new style for the future could change many things.”