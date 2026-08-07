Prince William isn’t actually lazy, he’s just ‘working more like a CEO’

Even Prince William’s biggest defenders acknowledge that he’s “work-shy,” they just present his laziness as a good thing because it means he’s a “hands-on father.” That’s the royalist talking point, the built-in excuse for William’s refusal to work throughout his 20s, 30s and now his 40s. “He’s a father! He has to do the school run!” Incidentally, William stupidly blew up his big school run excuse a few months ago, when he revealed that Prince George was already boarding at Lambrook (and I think there are indications that Charlotte is already boarding too). But I digress, the subject at hand is William’s lazy guts. There’s some new commentary suggesting that William *secretly* is not lazy at all, he’s actually just working like a CEO. LMAO.
Prince William has been branded “work-shy” for years, but one royal expert says the heir to the British throne is quietly executing a CEO-style strategy designed to secure the monarchy’s future.
Dan Wakeford, founder of Celebrity Intelligence, told Fox News Digital that the father of three isn’t fazed by critics as he continues to prioritize his family while placing less emphasis on tradition and more on key engagements aimed at strengthening the institution.
“William is extremely good at setting boundaries and not working during the holidays, protecting his kids’ privacy and his wife’s mental health,” said Wakeford. “There’s some criticism of that. Some critics snipe at that and think that he’s ‘work-shy’ or a little bit lazy. But I think William is working more like a CEO and being very strategic with his time. He studies the monarchy in a way to help make it survive and keeps a boundary around his real life and his relationships so that he doesn’t get burned out, and he can do the best job possible,” Wakeford shared. “And the poll numbers show that he’s extremely popular, and he’s doing a good job.”
“William is the very antithesis of ‘work-shy,'” Christopher Andersen, author of “Kate!” told Fox News Digital. “The Prince and Princess of Wales want to make a real impact by raising awareness of mental health, cancer research and other causes they’re prioritizing. Does William want to be the first king to run the monarchy like a CEO? Well, it’s been called ‘The Firm’ for decades, hasn’t it? The royal family is worth billions, including extensive prime real estate holdings. To say it should be taken seriously as a business enterprise is a colossal understatement.”
“Princess Anne will always do more engagements,” British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital. “That’s her job. But William has the monarch’s permission to prioritize his young family. And in 2026, that stability is part of the job. Preparing to run the monarchy like a CEO doesn’t mean less work. It means different work. Forget 400 meet-and-greets. We’re getting 10-year projects. We’re talking about big goals, big partnerships and measurable, real outcomes.”
Wakeford noted that William’s workload cannot be judged solely by the number of public appearances he makes.
“The question needs to be asked: Does Britain want a royal family run like a business?” royal broadcaster Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital. “Why should William wish to change the principles of royalty devised over 800 years? The view I come back to constantly is that the royal family should never forget. It is the blood, sweat and tears of the British taxpayers who finance the royal family. Although King Charles understands this, the jury is out on William. The lazy label attached to William in the past may have spurred him into action. But his alleged new style for the future could change many things.”
They’re really obsessed with CEO-branding, right? It started about six years ago, when Tatler hilariously quoted someone claiming that Princess Kate works as hard “as a top CEO.” Since then, Bill and Cathy have tried to make the CEO-branding stick, to no avail. The reason it’s never landed is because a huge part of being any kind of public-facing chief executive is OPTICS. What’s the point of “working hard behind-the-scenes” if your public-facing personal brand is “lazy, illiterate and violently incandescent”? The whole *point* is looking busy, looking like a top executive, looking like you’re running things. William and his defenders want to claim that he’s secretly got Big CEO Energy, he just prefers to look lazy and insolent for some unknown reason.
Oh, and one of the most annoying things (to me) is this nonsensical “we only work on big projects, with big impact” argument from William and Kate. We can see their big projects and none of them have much impact. Their “10-year projects” are busywork and vanity projects which waste time, money and effort.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
They are not young kids anymore. So he has to follow them to the schools and spend the days together. Scooter is so not a ceo
I imagine that the 2 older kids are getting to the point where they don’t want to spend their time with their parents and younger brother, they want to be with their friends.
So he has to protect keen from work
TOP CEO is back!!!!
also I don’t mean to be mean but I’ll never get over Kaiser using those volleyball pictures
Also “ The lazy label attached to William in the past may have spurred him into action. But his alleged new style for the future could change many things.” what action? Half the time these two only ever appear if H is in the country or Meghan and Harry has an appearance. The only action is when they brainstorm with their mind maps aboht which outfit or charity or action they need to copy
They do like social events, don’t they? What they call engagements is entertainment and leisure for us. Tennis matches, horse races, awards shows, concerts, garden parties, football matches.
” But William has the monarch’s permission to prioritize his young family. And in 2026, that stability is part of the job. Preparing to run the monarchy like a CEO doesn’t mean less work. It means different work. Forget 400 meet-and-greets. We’re getting 10-year projects. We’re talking about big goals, big partnerships and measurable, real outcomes.”
Is this a SNL skit? When has Chucky ever prioritized his, back in the day, his young family. Why would he prioritize Work Shy William’s young family when, given all his faults, Chuck showed up, travelled, and worked a lot.
The jokes write themselves. Good CEO’S work hard and show up. A lot. They also have interesting/informative things to say. Not just saying, something something a nod and smile
This tells me of more about their perception of what a CEO does, then them actually working like a CEO. They clearly think that a CEO just pops in occasionally while all of the underlings do all the work for them so that they can take all the credit. While there are obviously exceptions to prove the rule that’s really not how it works for most successful companies.
And I really don’t understand why they keep leaning into the monarchy is a business, instead of we got this by hereditary hierarchy so you get what you get. Because in an actual business William and Kate would have been fired by the board by now.
You’re not producing? Our reputation has cratered under your leadership? The shenanigans with Andrew? They would have been too worried about their stock price. The lawsuits and HR shenanigans of Harry and Meghan? This family is an actual companies worst nightmare.
This quote though “Princess Anne will always do more engagements,” British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital. “That’s her job. ”
Why? Why is it her job to work harder than the heir? Again that tells you everything about how William views a CEO’s role, and it’s not servant leadership.
Preach, Dee. First thing that popped into my mind was, “But what does he DO?” I’ve worked for good and bad CEOs and the best of the best, the guy who turned a $4B company on the skids into a $40B growth stock, *always* gave the credit for every successful initiative or quarter to the people who actually executed the strategy.
Exactly. Just like “Super Bowl”, they are trying to explain away Scooter’s monarchy to Americans.
CEOs of multi billion dollar companies actually WORK. Most answer to a board or shareholders so they can’t just vacation 6 months out of the year.
This article makes two things clear to me: that KP is aware of the criticism regarding William’s work schedule, and that william’s priority is protecting his billions, not representing the country.
Also who caught the line about how he can’t work during school breaks because of Kate’s mental health??
@Becks1 I clocked it. I’ve always been of the belief, and many here have as well, that Kate’s health issues are more related to her mental health rather than the physical. And here’s William throwing her under the bus again, just like the Frankenphoto, to cover for his own inadequacies as the heir. If he was such a top CEO, he would’ve stepped up during Charles’ and Kate’s combined health crises rather than completely folding like a cheap suit and disappearing.
Oh I absolutely clocked that, because I thought I can’t believe they said that out loud. But it’s obvious that her issues while some may be physical, a lot are definitely mental health related. I remember a commenter here accusing me of saying that she was “on drugs” in 2023, because I pointed out that her glazed eyes at a lot of her engagements were indicating to me that they had not figured out a good dosage for mood stabilizing medications. She has clearly been struggling for years.
The monarchy is not a business because no one can get fired if they do a bad job. Also they have to make their taxes public.
The monarchy is a vesitigial form of government and as such they should all be held accountable the same as the civil servants and the elected MPs. That would expose the huge waste and so they will never do that.
And in any successful company, the CEO has skills and did not just inherit the job.
Kate should be working as much as William and both of them exponentially more than they are. If her mental health is an issue it is becuase of william’s poor treatment of her. Not because of the pidly engagements
Now that they’ve essentially run out the clock on cancer, especially given her 3 peaks whatever, I wonder if they’re going to lean into “Kate’s traumatic x no of years ” conveniently folding both cancer and sussexes into that narrative. They’ve started with leaks. Need a new excuse for keen to do nothing and play the victim.
Ps I’m not saying kate hasn’t had trauma, she has being married to William, but using it for her AND HIS laziness rather than getting help really bugs me. Plus most of us with trauma, abuse, ptsd still need to work full time. and we don’t have any emotional support pillow thrower to make cups of tea.
“Anne with always do more engagements..” Anne will not always be able to DO more engagements. She is not young and there is no one to step into her shoes should she no longer be around.
I also think every single CEO out there would be shocked to know that William is being compared to them. There is NO comparison – William doesn’t work at all and CEOs work very hard or they would be fired.
Also it should not be the default that Anne does more engagements. She and Charles are usually pretty even, I think as king Charles has outpaced her one or two years. If she does 550 Charles is usually at 500 or something like that. And QEII was also up there in terms of events, especially before she turned 90 or so and slowed down a bit (as can be expected.) But I think even right before the pandemic she was doing 300-400 events.
It was never this idea that Anne should do all the work while the monarch “spent time with family.” Anne has a family too.
CEO, another name for do-nothing.
CEO lol they have mo idea how to CEO. Can’t even run their house. Can’t even do the busy work right. They CEO the lazy, make-believe work, vacation mode. Both of them. Their position is not a work position, it is a free lifestyle opportunity.
The only reason they started with the whole CEO business, is because when Harry & Meghan fled the Firm for their lives, Harry landed a Chief Impact Officer role in California. Wilbur has been obsessed with outranking Harry ever since.
Remember the Queen’s funeral? Harry wasn’t allowed to wear his uniform? It’s because Workshy Wanderdick threw a fit, most likely. Harry was a Captain; Workshy never made it past lieutenant. I’m also convinced Cluck/Huevo convinced MoD not to allow Harry to be promoted to Major. He was on track for it. A second promotion would have done TOB’s head in.
Ha,ha you have outdone the photo selection ,, well done.!!
Scooter looks very happy and comfortable with knauf. In that picture knauf seems to be advising scooter about his wardrobe
Be careful what you wish for, William! CEOs are not born into their jobs. If they aren’t able to demonstrate these “measurable, real outcomes” for their shareholders and investors, they get fired.
Yeah, I was always under the impression that CEOs actually work–to get the job & to keep the job (& to get their big fat bonuses). William gets his job automatically and nothing except death will take it from him.
Oh. Okay that explains it.
He wants the freedom of the Sussexes on the taxpayers dime.
The difference is that the Sussexes actually work.
A CEO works though.
I don’t think William knows that. These people have never lived in the real world but in a bubble of privilege where people bend over backwards to tell them what they want to hear.
Interesting that along with the now-defunct “school run” excuse, the article specifically says that William wants to look after Kate’s “mental health.” Not “post cancer recovery,” not “health” in general…but her “mental health.” Hmmmm…breadcrumbs being dropped?
And Anne “I Leaked That William Is A Twat For Living In Windsor And Making Me Do Investitures” I’m sure will love hearing that she is bound to do all the many, many engagements that William can’t be arsed to do, until the day she dies. I hope she leaks something else funny about workshy William soon!
Good point. If she were to outlive her oldest brother, who is going to stop her from letting rip into William? I don’t get the sense Anne and William are close. I hope she goes for it! 🙂
Scooter is not king now. If he becomes king when aunt anne is in her nineties is it still expected by him that she does more work than he does
Ahhh yes. I’m just now remembering that silly season can also just mean embiggening season. KP staff teeing up insipid articles about William and Kate. Propaganda maintenance time.
Who on earth admires or respects CEOs anyway? My experience of them has been universally unpleasant.
Same. I also can’t really get behind the idea that a CEO will get fired by the shareholders if they don’t work hard enough or if they harm the company or whatever. Certainly didn’t work that way for Elon Musk and Tesla.
CEO…really? I spent years reporting to a Fortune 25 company CEO and the notion that 5 to 10 (if only) engagements a week and school runs amounts to a CEO schedule is delusional. And fear of burnout with that kind of schedule shows just how much of a snowflake William is. The reason the leave behinds continue to snipe at Harry and Meagan is because their work ethic puts them to shame. They actually think most people do not work, which is the view they have of the world outside the castle. They really are doomed!
I disagree. I think they know that most people work but most people are peasants and they think they are above all that. The peasants should do all the work and they shouldn’t have to.
William : British Monarchy :: Elizabeth Holmes : Theranos.
Correct!
KP/BP/tabloids are reading Celebitchy! They may have also left a few comments. Funny how the tabloids keep writing articles seemingly responding to Celebitchy.
Tell me you have no idea how a business works without telling me you have no idea how a business works.
Sure CEOs get the perks but for the vast majority their job is their life. A big part of which is facing the market and shareholders and being very visible.
They are so clueless it hurts and I want every penny of my taxes that goes to support these layabouts back. They give us nothing. The only industry they support is the rota press and its associated web. xx
This buffoon has no idea what a CEO is or does. A CEO with PW’s work ethic would be sacked within a week.
It’s just to try and make him sound important. Like the “global statesman” stuff (just as ludicrous).
I think the staff have come up with the ceo idea to explain why William (still) wont be out in public when he’s King. He’ll be quietly running the whole thing from his office behind the scenes rather than making public appearances. Of course he won’t be, but it will be a lot harder to prove than if he’s expected to be meeting crowds of people.
Interesting that William works so little (sorry, works like a CEO) to protect Kate’s mental health. I thought that was a….telling…..phrase dropped in the middle of everything.
They’ll both have to further reduce their public facing engagements to manage K’s mental health….how convenient!
The issues relating to Kate’s mental health, which look to include an eating disorder, relate directly to William and his treatment of her. It is insulting and gaslighting to even pretend it has anything to do with the number of engagements.
As for the excuse about kids, again they aren’t working when the kids are in school during the day and aren’t at home anyway. The monarchy is a dysfuncitonal system that will affect the kids far more than attending a few bread and butter events. It is playing favourites with one child and raising them above the others. Until that is abolished, there will alwasy be issues with the children.
Kate must surely be arguing with William re his insinuations about her mental health to the media. She didn’t want anyone to know what she was hospitalised for, and furious about the “baby brain” story being leaked. She never wants to be seen as less than perfect.
Their idea of “real world” is quite silly and comes probably from American sitcoms. Like Friends – they all have those “job things” but somehow mostly sit in a cafe or Monica’s living room.
William isn’t a CEO like a real CEO. He’s a CEO like Trump is a CEO: born into the position, gets everything handed to him but does nothing useful or good with it, takes credit for the work of others, corrupt as hell, spends most of his time on vindictive personal beefs, and thinks his public image is the whole of the job.
You’ve nailed it, @Lover. That’s the bull’s eye.
If C.E.O. means you do practically nothing, then that is (one) of the correct names for him. Asshat is another.
Willy is no CEO he doesn’t have the work experience, past accomplishments, education or intelligence to even compare himself with most company leaders because most were not born into the ceo title it’s an accomplishment unlike the king title, work experience, past accomplishments, education and intelligence mean nothing and hold no weight for who gets the crown only birth order matters and sadly the incandescent raging petty illiterate heir will someday be crowned.. the tabloids will embiggen him up so much the future king will be the dunce believing he’s a Mensa candidate. (A different version of the Emperor who wore no clothes)
I guess I’m unclear on what constitutes a measurable engagement. Is it only public appearances? Does the number of engagements not include the “work” W&K are doing on their signature projects?
I’m with Ian Pelham on this one: “… the royal family should never forget. It is the blood, sweat and tears of the British taxpayers who finance the royal family. Although King Charles understands this, the jury is out on William.”
Except the jury isn’t really out on William. The jury has ruled that he’s a workshy moron. There’s no changing that perception now, because it’s true.
Wakeford again. What a moron.
It’s really stepping on a hornets nest to declare that Princess Anne should continue to work more than William because “it’s her job”. She is probably the one most annoyed by him. Of course, she could just speak up.
If they are going to run the BRF like a real company, then they should follow HR, disclosure and compliance laws, and pay the corporate taxes that a real company would. And of course, show real results. That last one’s going to hurt, isn’t it?
Re: Wakefield,I am already sick of this new trend of desperate unemployed former PRs and journalists suddenly reinventing themselves as royal experts that side with Kate and William. At least in the past even the rota has taken shots at Kate and Will once or twice.
Also misogynistic. “The little woman” is good just for the very basic ribbon cutting bread and butter engagements. CEOing is for William!
Ironic they put this out during the Waleses’ annual two-month vacation, their 6-7th vacation of the year. Oh, I know George is going to Eton, so this vacation is just an extended version of the school run excuse.
Wonder if they’ll bother showing up for VJ Day (Aug 15) this year after prioritizing vacation last year?
They should be very careful putting out this “measurable outcomes“ BS. Before you know it, the public starts looking for real outcome measures.
In addition to the unfortunate reminders of the “working like a top CEO” from the infamous Tatler article, remember when they were going to hire a CEO and even advertised for one (seeking “servant leadership”) so they could do even less work and have their private secretary and staff report to that person instead of them? It was right before the cancer stuff, etc
Ah, yes, did they ever hire that person?