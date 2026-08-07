Prince William & Kate’s foundation raised millions in the US, to pay 80 staffers

Richard Eden’s weekly Mail column is always a trip. Some weeks, he’s screaming and crying about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but then in other weeks, he’s spilling interesting tea about Prince William and Kate. This is one of those weeks where Eden, arguably unintentionally, is telling us something fascinating about William and Kate. In 2019, Harry and Meghan disentangled themselves from William and Kate’s Royal Foundation and started their own foundation, which was then shuttered when they exited the UK for good. Once the Sussexes left, William and Kate’s foundation team began a completely one-sided competition over fundraising. For years now, the Waleses’ people have promoted this idea that they are raising more money for their foundation than the Sussexes raise for what is now Archewell Philanthropies. Which is technically true – W&K have raised more money. But why? Where does it go? It goes towards paying the salaries of EIGHTY staffers. Eden dropped that little tidbit in a piece which is ostensibly about William & Kate’s American fundraising efforts.

The Duchess of Sussex marked her 45th birthday this week by posting a photograph online of her leaping into an outdoor swimming pool while holding a bunch of balloons and wearing a pair of sunglasses – as you do. It is, however, her estranged brother-in-law and his wife who have something to celebrate.

I hear that the Prince and Princess of Wales have continued to charm supporters in Meghan’s native America, with newly published figures for their charity revealing their growing popularity across the Atlantic.

It comes after it was announced that Prince Harry and Meghan’s charitable arm, Archewell Philanthropies, was undergoing a ‘reset’ after making some staff redundant in December to streamline the operation. Despite the setback, the Sussexes have promised to ‘broaden their global philanthropic efforts’. Meanwhile, accounts filed this week at the Charity Commission reveal that the Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales received an astonishing £8.7million last year from its US office.

The monies from the ‘American Friends’ branch of the foundation, which is a separately controlled entity established in 2011, is almost £4million up on the £4.9million that it handed out in 2024. The generosity of their US supporters is so great that it accounts for 44 per cent of the foundation’s total reported income of £19.6million in 2025.

The accounts report that the foundation retained £10.6million in funds as of December 2025 after spending £16.5million on its charitable activities. These include Catherine’s Early Years programme supporting young children, William’s crusade to end rough sleeping through his Homewards initiative, and United for Wildlife, a new enterprise launched last year to help tackle the illegal trafficking of animals.

Staff costs at the Royal Foundation ran to £6.4million, as its headcount increased to 80 from 67 in 2024.

Since 2022, the Royal Foundation has been entirely separate from the Earthshot Prize, which was established by William and Catherine ‘to find, support and celebrate those who turn bold ideas into real solutions to repair our planet’.

Those figures must now seem remote to Harry and Meghan, who announced that they would form their own charitable organisation, Archewell, after they quit royal duties in 2020. When they moved to California, their supporters expected them to raise millions with the help of a ‘court’ of wealthy American friends such as Oprah Winfrey and journalist and TV personality Gayle King. However, Archewell’s latest accounts report total revenues in 2024 of just $2.6million (£1.93million). They brought in $5.7million (£4.25million) the previous year.

[From The Daily Mail]

Again… 80 staffers for a foundation which barely does anything. They’re aggressively fundraising to… pay their foundation staffers’ salaries. It’s insane. That’s the quiet part of the story. What Eden is trying to do here is also bonkers, basically arguing that Harry and Meghan will surely be jealous that William and Kate are raising so much money and let’s compare and contrast what money is being raised and America, look at us, Harry, look at us, Meghan! While I would love it if Harry and Meghan were even more active in their philanthropic efforts, they clearly have a different kind of structure for their charitable work, and they’re clearly very busy with a million other things, including their commercial ventures. This is only a competition in William and Kate’s fixated (baby) brains.

Photos courtesy of Cover Images.

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35 Responses to “Prince William & Kate’s foundation raised millions in the US, to pay 80 staffers”

  1. windyriver says:
    August 7, 2026 at 9:12 am

    I didn’t realize they were paying 80 people. But what struck me previously, and I’ve mentioned before, is that they have a CEO, eight other director positions, and a chief of staff. Remember too, the previous executive director, Amanda Berry, had been CEO of BAFTA for a couple of decades. She replaced Jason in that position but it’s gone as of early this year. So I always assumed a large portion of the foundations expenses were for salaries. And for all this, what the heck do they actually accomplish? What projects do these multiple directors actually direct?

    Reply
  2. Ameerah M says:
    August 7, 2026 at 9:23 am

    Charity Navigator would give this “foundation” and F. Literally. If most of your money is going to paying staff then you’re not actually a charity.

    Reply
    • Sure says:
      August 7, 2026 at 9:34 am

      So the charity wouldn’t be eligible for the usual tax exemptions if most of the money earned is used to pay staff salaries?

      Reply
      • Lucy says:
        August 7, 2026 at 10:23 am

        They would be eligible, just being rated F means anyone who researches them before donating would see that they aren’t an effective organization. I think most people who are donating to them is for access/connection, the foundation is essentially money laundering of access for cash. I don’t know why they have so many employees and what they could be doing. It sounds like there’s not actual results coming from this other than a larger foundation than the Sussexes.

      • Dwi says:
        August 8, 2026 at 10:25 am

        Only a certain % of money each year can go towards staff and a certain amount must be spent on grants every year as well.

    • SpankFD says:
      August 7, 2026 at 5:13 pm

      Let’s do some quick math. They pay 6.4 million pound sterling which translates into an average per person spend of $107K US. In the US half that amount would go to benefits and half to salary. That would mean (in the US) their average peon has an annual salary of $54K. Does that hold in the UK? If so, perhaps they ought to invest in quality rather than quantity? Or do they just need *lots* of people to cheer them on?

      Reply
  3. Eurydice says:
    August 7, 2026 at 9:24 am

    Ok, whatever.

    Reply
  4. Magdalena says:
    August 7, 2026 at 9:25 am

    As I recall, one of the things which had pissed off William and Kate was that when the Sussexes started their own foundation, they were actually in a position to raise a TON of money because they had UK donors lining up to contribute. One of their lead fundraisers actually said that the foundation was “very well endowed” and many millions and billionaire supporters were being mentioned. That’s when the plan to get them OUT of the country really accelerated, I think.

    This American Friends contribution sounds shady to me. Sounds like a concealed bribe or kickback. What of significance has happened in the past year to make funds from that arm double? I smell a rat. But then I remember that stellar piece of reporting from the New York Times which highlighted, among other things, that the bot engagement of Kensington Palace’s instagram actually *increased* whenever anything of significance happened with H+M or their Instagram. For example, if M posted something re the US Mother’s Day, then follower counts went up on KP’s instagram (in ways it never did when KP posted something about WanK), and so on, and nearly always by the same amount.

    Reply
    • Harla says:
      August 7, 2026 at 9:42 am

      I imagine that there’s a huge overlap of those who contribute to the “American Friends” and those who contribute to Dump and other GOP PACs, in fact I bet that they’re one and the same.

      Reply
      • GTWiecz says:
        August 8, 2026 at 1:37 am

        Bingo. I always say, the royal family is a right wing institution of undeserved privilege and performative charity. A big, fat centuries-old scam.

      • Where'sMyTiara says:
        August 8, 2026 at 2:59 pm

        A Venn diagram with the Heritage Foundation is probably a circle.

  5. jferber says:
    August 7, 2026 at 9:29 am

    Ameerah M., Exactly! Also in the top pic William is using all of his acting talent to look at his wife neutrally, not lovingly, but more importantly, without hatred, contempt or disdain. Give the man an Oscar! No, I guess it would be a Bafta, for the short film, “No, I Really Don’t Hate My Wife.” Playing in theaters all over the world.

    Reply
  6. Blujfly says:
    August 7, 2026 at 9:32 am

    Millions raised from a small elite network of shadowy benefactors for nothing specific, aka, selling access and themselves. They learned well from Charles.

    Reply
    • YankeeDoodles says:
      August 7, 2026 at 9:51 am

      Exactly! @BluJFly, this is what I was coming to say. You really don’t want to be seen to be socking away carrier bags from Fortnum & Mason’s full of stacked bills. I mean. Why are these people raising money at all, for their own office???? They have the Sovereign Grant. They have the Duchy of Cornwall. The monarch has the Duchy of Lancaster. They have — in addition to those supremely generous portfolios — security paid for, in the millions, and a half billion pounds that were earmarked for the restoration of Buckingham Palace, where, we’ve learned, no one will actually live. That half billion could have been used to transform the crumbling edifice into a state-of-the-art centre for children’s education, or music tuition, or ballet, or opera, or art therapy, all niche sectors that are on the block at the moment in the UK. Yet these people — despite their munificent public funding — are raising money, privately, in America??? Why???? Their staff is on the public payroll. The money isn’t going to charities. It’s going to *them* and their “umbrella group.” Oy vey oy vey oy vey. How utterly disreputable. They are *crying* out for a Charities Commission audit. And then you have the charities they have spitefully and sadistically sabotaged, like Sentebale, which supports HIV-positive orphans. My god. Just, my god.

      Reply
      • Lorelei says:
        August 8, 2026 at 3:04 pm

        I wonder how many of these 80 employees live in the U.S./work out of the NYC office.

  7. Mary says:
    August 7, 2026 at 9:45 am

    Over 6 millions for staffing! Then what about other administration and mantanance cost??? I don’t believe 16 million spent for charity. I suspect they use charity money to pay for transportation. Especially her italy trips???? Hotels, flights her security and other staffers. Then PR management cost. They don’t have clear proof how much spent on which project.

    Reply
    • GTWiecz says:
      August 8, 2026 at 1:40 am

      And the bots. Wouldn’t be surprised the dozens of staff members are the bots on social media, although I’ve noticed many KP bots are from bot farms in the Philippines. Pakistan too, where many people know English.

      Reply
  8. KellySays says:
    August 7, 2026 at 9:46 am

    I cannot fathom, when looking across the charity landscape, choosing to give my money to these lazy, overpaid, underperforming, uninspiring, insipid people. I don’t believe that anyone said, “yes, right, that’s where my money can really help someone.” The only way they’re getting donations is from people who have so much cash that they need to sprinkle it around… to somewhere that will ultimately benefit themselves.

    Reply
  9. Amy Bee says:
    August 7, 2026 at 9:47 am

    This is kinda sad. William and Kate can’t do anything without Harry and Meghan being mentioned. I agree that 80 members of staff for a charity seems excessive considering they don’t do a lot.

    Reply
  10. Iheoma Nwakpadolu says:
    August 7, 2026 at 9:58 am

    Harry and especially Meghan dont need to raise money for charities.
    Their acknowledgement and presence in these charities make the charities visible to the entire globe.
    They charities start grow on their own. Meghan has never operated on giving money to charities. She enables them to do their own fundraising.
    What wk are doing now exposes them to dubious characters.

    Reply
  11. Over it says:
    August 7, 2026 at 10:03 am

    I didn’t know that kitty was also a founder of earth flop . News to me. I also find it ridiculous that these two fundraise to pay staff and they themselves have so much money and once they part this staff. What exactly do any of them do? It’s like they have a payroll for sitting around all day so they they can say see Harry and Meghan. We have more staff than you . Yet none of us can tell you what this foundation of willy and kitty actually accomplishes ever

    Reply
  12. CSC says:
    August 7, 2026 at 10:18 am

    80 staffers to do what? And why fundraise in the US? Am puzzled by this is the kindest comment that I can make.

    Reply
  13. Jamjam says:
    August 7, 2026 at 10:38 am

    The American org’s finances are public. It paid out $5.3m for Earthshot, $1.5m for Homewards, $750k for United for Wildlife, $3.2m in unrestricted funds to the Royal Foundation. Contributors aren’t disclosed.

    Reply
  14. Lady J says:
    August 7, 2026 at 12:42 pm

    What in the world does their charity even DO with 80 people? That is insane.

    Reply
  15. Frida’s Xolo says:
    August 7, 2026 at 1:20 pm

    How did they pay staffers before they set up their foundation? Employees and courtiers have been notoriously underpaid and that didn’t seem to change not even a few years ago when W&K advertised for a position requiring a degree and demonstrated fluency (Nanny? Assistant?) in 3 languages for £36K/year. It is absolutely astounding to me that the British public can’t even pressure the monarchy to use their own monies from the Lancaster and Cornwall Duchies to pay median salaries for their employees, courtiers, assistants, and so forth. I would LOVE for William’s “emphasis” on “measurable” progress manifest in documents showing generosity in paying the people whose very jobs are to embiggen him.

    Reply
    • Lurker says:
      August 7, 2026 at 4:05 pm

      The Palace staff is paid off the Souvereign Grant (taxpayer’s money). The staff for the private household (66) is paid from William’s income from the Duchy, and is tax deductable.

      The 80 people working for the Royal Foundation are paid off donations to the Foundation.

      Staff Costs Breakdown
      Gross wages and salaries: £4,192,956
      Social security costs: £491,613
      Pension costs (defined contribution): £299,015
      Other benefits (including medical insurance): £58,970
      Total Staff Costs: £5,042,554

      Reply
      • Frida’s Xolo says:
        August 8, 2026 at 9:12 am

        Thank you for taking the time to respond with that info, I should have remembered the Sovereign Grant! With 146 various employees, the majority work for their private foundation and presumably spend all their time fundraising for their own salaries? That is real distortion of the standard practices of non-profits but perhaps the laws and practices are different in the UK. IME a successful foundation doesn’t rely on yearly donations for salaries (those are standard/expected costs for an operating year) and most donors would question a non-profit with 80 salaried employees. Interesting. Thanks again!

  16. tamsin says:
    August 7, 2026 at 1:20 pm

    Is the figure 80 referring to just their Foundation staff or does that include their domestic staff. They need to keep at least three huge residences staffed, right? I assume that doesn’t include EarthShot employees because it’s an independent foundation now. Nevertheless, that just seems a huge staff for almost no output. How many people do you need to leak effectively to the tabloids?

    Reply
    • Lurker says:
      August 7, 2026 at 4:07 pm

      Just Foundation staff. For their office and private household they have another 66. Living frugal, no butler!

      Reply
  17. ChillinginDC says:
    August 7, 2026 at 2:30 pm

    Wow. Actually not a good look for them but Eden is too dumb to understand that.

    Reply
  18. Me at home says:
    August 7, 2026 at 3:47 pm

    Isn’t Bloomberg one of the big American donors, for Earthflop? Earthflop is funded through their foundation , so presumably millions of Bloomberg’s money went into the Foundation as a “big American donor” and then came out to pay for that 5+ mil in Earthflop awards and events.

    Which isn’t exactly the groundswell of grassroots American support Eden wants us to think. Also don’t Earthflop and Bloomberg’s role in it wrap up in another few years? Will the foundation be left high and dry after that, or will Will find another shell game?

    Reply
  19. bisynaptic says:
    August 7, 2026 at 3:50 pm

    EIGHTY staffers??? Doing what??

    Reply

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