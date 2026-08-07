Prince William & Kate’s foundation raised millions in the US, to pay 80 staffers

Richard Eden’s weekly Mail column is always a trip. Some weeks, he’s screaming and crying about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but then in other weeks, he’s spilling interesting tea about Prince William and Kate. This is one of those weeks where Eden, arguably unintentionally, is telling us something fascinating about William and Kate. In 2019, Harry and Meghan disentangled themselves from William and Kate’s Royal Foundation and started their own foundation, which was then shuttered when they exited the UK for good. Once the Sussexes left, William and Kate’s foundation team began a completely one-sided competition over fundraising. For years now, the Waleses’ people have promoted this idea that they are raising more money for their foundation than the Sussexes raise for what is now Archewell Philanthropies. Which is technically true – W&K have raised more money. But why? Where does it go? It goes towards paying the salaries of EIGHTY staffers. Eden dropped that little tidbit in a piece which is ostensibly about William & Kate’s American fundraising efforts.

The Duchess of Sussex marked her 45th birthday this week by posting a photograph online of her leaping into an outdoor swimming pool while holding a bunch of balloons and wearing a pair of sunglasses – as you do. It is, however, her estranged brother-in-law and his wife who have something to celebrate.

I hear that the Prince and Princess of Wales have continued to charm supporters in Meghan’s native America, with newly published figures for their charity revealing their growing popularity across the Atlantic.

It comes after it was announced that Prince Harry and Meghan’s charitable arm, Archewell Philanthropies, was undergoing a ‘reset’ after making some staff redundant in December to streamline the operation. Despite the setback, the Sussexes have promised to ‘broaden their global philanthropic efforts’. Meanwhile, accounts filed this week at the Charity Commission reveal that the Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales received an astonishing £8.7million last year from its US office.

The monies from the ‘American Friends’ branch of the foundation, which is a separately controlled entity established in 2011, is almost £4million up on the £4.9million that it handed out in 2024. The generosity of their US supporters is so great that it accounts for 44 per cent of the foundation’s total reported income of £19.6million in 2025.

The accounts report that the foundation retained £10.6million in funds as of December 2025 after spending £16.5million on its charitable activities. These include Catherine’s Early Years programme supporting young children, William’s crusade to end rough sleeping through his Homewards initiative, and United for Wildlife, a new enterprise launched last year to help tackle the illegal trafficking of animals.

Staff costs at the Royal Foundation ran to £6.4million, as its headcount increased to 80 from 67 in 2024.

Since 2022, the Royal Foundation has been entirely separate from the Earthshot Prize, which was established by William and Catherine ‘to find, support and celebrate those who turn bold ideas into real solutions to repair our planet’.

Those figures must now seem remote to Harry and Meghan, who announced that they would form their own charitable organisation, Archewell, after they quit royal duties in 2020. When they moved to California, their supporters expected them to raise millions with the help of a ‘court’ of wealthy American friends such as Oprah Winfrey and journalist and TV personality Gayle King. However, Archewell’s latest accounts report total revenues in 2024 of just $2.6million (£1.93million). They brought in $5.7million (£4.25million) the previous year.