Tom Holland & Zendaya hosted a private wedding-type reception in England

In the early part of the year, Zendaya was barely seen, and there was speculation that she was knocked up. By the time The Drama’s promotion rolled around, it was clear that the speculation was a big nothingburger. But in the middle of all of those rumors, Law Roach announced, in early March, that Zendaya and Tom Holland’s wedding “already happened” and that everyone missed it. Zendaya and her people didn’t deny Law’s words, and it was generally believed that Tom and Zendaya slipped away and had a secret wedding, probably in January or February. By the time The Odyssey and Spider-Man promotional tours came up, Tom was calling Zendaya his wife and they had both confirmed it in their own ways. Well, because it was a secret, I guess they didn’t get to invite everyone to the first wedding, so they just went ahead and had a second wedding – or perhaps a reception – this week in England.

Zendaya and Tom Holland are celebrating their love! The Spider-Man: Brand New Day costars hosted a private party on Aug. 4 celebrating their wedding after getting married earlier this year, a source tells PEOPLE.

Holland and Zendaya celebrated with friends and family at Beaverbrook Hotel, a luxury country house hotel, in Surrey, U.K. The property is located near Holland’s hometown of Kingston upon Thames, South West London.

“There was very natural theme to the wedding,” the source adds, noting that Holland’s three brothers Sam, Harry and Paddy were in attendance and stayed in the cottages dotted around the estate.

[From People]

Yeah, it sounds like they hosted a reception for Tom’s extended friends and family in England. They timed it for when they were finally done with promotion. Just kidding, Zendaya’s Dune Part 3 promotion will start in a few months, probably. But I bet they’re both taking a break right now, a summer holiday in England. One thing I love about Zendaya & Tom is that they seem equally comfortable with each other’s families and friend groups. I’ve seen videos circulating of Tom with Zendaya’s extended family (and they’re calling him Spiderman), and Zendaya often talks about how much she loves spending time in the UK with Tom’s family. Anyway, they’re adorable. I hope they had a lovely reception.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.

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10 Responses to “Tom Holland & Zendaya hosted a private wedding-type reception in England”

  1. Lala11_7 says:
    August 7, 2026 at 11:32 am

    I saw “Spiderman” on Wednesday…and as always when Tom dons the suit… enjoyed it IMMENSELY! And the way they run their lives OFFSCREEN…is SUPERLATIVE ✨️

    Reply
  2. NeptuneSupernova says:
    August 7, 2026 at 11:37 am

    They are a couple that, when I see them together on the red carpet or in a face-to-face interview, make me smile from ear to ear. I hope they had a celebration that they both loved and enjoyed with their family.

    Reply
  3. Snuffles says:
    August 7, 2026 at 11:39 am

    I look forward to them having vaguely ethnic, curly haired babies.

    Reply
  4. Brassy Rebel says:
    August 7, 2026 at 11:54 am

    I have loved these two ever since I first saw that viral lip sync video. You could see her falling in love in real time. And who wouldn’t? ¯⁠\⁠_⁠(⁠ツ⁠)⁠_⁠/⁠¯

    They are both super charming and very down to earth. I hope we all let them stay that way. May they have a long happy life together. 🤞

    Reply
    • Bqm says:
      August 7, 2026 at 3:49 pm

      Nothing will top that lip sync video. But you should watch one of the recent promo trail videos with them costar Jacob Batalon. The interviewer read a song lyric and neither guy recognized it as one of her songs. It was so cute and playful.

      Reply
  5. Roan Inish says:
    August 7, 2026 at 1:03 pm

    I think she did have a baby. Last Christmas they were photographed in England I believe. She was wearing a weird oversized coat (not a chic one though) and definitely could have been covering up a late pregnancy. I’m not sure if this fits with her work schedule last year. Did she have 4 or 5 months where she did not work? I haven’t followed her closely.

    Reply
  6. Nanea says:
    August 7, 2026 at 1:09 pm

    Still salty that the Lip Sync producers didn’t let Tom wear heels like he wanted to.

    He’s a dancer, he would’ve known what he was doing.

    And Tomdaya are so cute together, and comfortable around each other. I sincerely hope for a happily ever after for them.

    Reply
    • Ms single malt says:
      August 7, 2026 at 1:44 pm

      Tom says it was suggested that he wear heels but he said no. He has said that he regretted saying no to the heels in hindsight. He was game for all the other suggestions.

      Reply
  7. ChillinginDC says:
    August 7, 2026 at 2:13 pm

    I adore them. And I love they had two weddings and no one knew. They kept it the way they have been moving the whole time. And I love watching them together with each other’s families. One of my favorite videos was when they were just friends and she had Tom and others sleeping over and hanging out.

    Reply

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