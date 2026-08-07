Tom Holland & Zendaya hosted a private wedding-type reception in England

In the early part of the year, Zendaya was barely seen, and there was speculation that she was knocked up. By the time The Drama’s promotion rolled around, it was clear that the speculation was a big nothingburger. But in the middle of all of those rumors, Law Roach announced, in early March, that Zendaya and Tom Holland’s wedding “already happened” and that everyone missed it. Zendaya and her people didn’t deny Law’s words, and it was generally believed that Tom and Zendaya slipped away and had a secret wedding, probably in January or February. By the time The Odyssey and Spider-Man promotional tours came up, Tom was calling Zendaya his wife and they had both confirmed it in their own ways. Well, because it was a secret, I guess they didn’t get to invite everyone to the first wedding, so they just went ahead and had a second wedding – or perhaps a reception – this week in England.
Zendaya and Tom Holland are celebrating their love! The Spider-Man: Brand New Day costars hosted a private party on Aug. 4 celebrating their wedding after getting married earlier this year, a source tells PEOPLE.
Holland and Zendaya celebrated with friends and family at Beaverbrook Hotel, a luxury country house hotel, in Surrey, U.K. The property is located near Holland’s hometown of Kingston upon Thames, South West London.
“There was very natural theme to the wedding,” the source adds, noting that Holland’s three brothers Sam, Harry and Paddy were in attendance and stayed in the cottages dotted around the estate.
[From People]
Yeah, it sounds like they hosted a reception for Tom’s extended friends and family in England. They timed it for when they were finally done with promotion. Just kidding, Zendaya’s Dune Part 3 promotion will start in a few months, probably. But I bet they’re both taking a break right now, a summer holiday in England. One thing I love about Zendaya & Tom is that they seem equally comfortable with each other’s families and friend groups. I’ve seen videos circulating of Tom with Zendaya’s extended family (and they’re calling him Spiderman), and Zendaya often talks about how much she loves spending time in the UK with Tom’s family. Anyway, they’re adorable. I hope they had a lovely reception.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
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Actor Tom Holland and actress Zendaya pose at the photocall for the film ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ in the Courtyard of the Four Seasons Hotel on 15 May 2026 in Madrid (Spain).
CELEBRITIES;COUPLE;SPIDER-MAN;FILM;HOLLYWOOD
06/15/2026,Image: 1110318030, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Raúl Terrel/Europa Press/Avalon
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New York, NY Tom Holland and Zendaya were spotted holding hands as they headed to an event in New York City. Zendaya stunned in a chic black plunging dress with a thigh-high slit and pointed heels, while Tom kept his look classic in a navy crewneck sweater, light blue jeans, and black boots. The couple stayed close as they made their way through the city with security escorting them to the venue. Pictured: Tom Holland, Zendaya BACKGRID USA 16 JULY 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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New York, NY Tom Holland and Zendaya were spotted holding hands as they headed to an event in New York City. Zendaya stunned in a chic black plunging dress with a thigh-high slit and pointed heels, while Tom kept his look classic in a navy crewneck sweater, light blue jeans, and black boots. The couple stayed close as they made their way through the city with security escorting them to the venue. Pictured: Tom Holland, Zendaya BACKGRID USA 16 JULY 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Mexico City, MEXICO Zendaya, Tom Holland, and director Destin Daniel Cretton attended the red carpet premiere for Spider-Man: Brand New Day at Aztlán Chapultepec Fair in Mexico City. The trio posed for photographers and greeted fans as they celebrated the latest installment of the Spider-Man franchise. Zendaya and Holland drew enthusiastic crowds during the high-profile event, while Cretton joined the stars to mark the film’s promotional tour in the Mexican capital. Pictured: Tom Holland, Zendaya BACKGRID USA 20 JULY 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: The Grosby Group / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Fan event for the new movie ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ at UCI Luxe East Side Gallery on Uber Platz, Berlin
Featuring: Tom Holland, Zendaya
Where: Berlin, Berlin, Germany
When: 22 Jun 2026
Credit: Manfred Behrens/Future Image/Cover Images
**NOT FOR PUBLICATION IN GERMANY**
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Fan event for the new movie ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ at UCI Luxe East Side Gallery on Uber Platz, Berlin
Featuring: Tom Holland, Zendaya
Where: Berlin, Berlin, Germany
When: 22 Jun 2026
Credit: Nicole Kubelka/Future Image/Cover Images
**NOT FOR PUBLICATION IN GERMANY**
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Tom Holland and Zendaya attend the ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ fan event at UGC Cine Cite Bercy on in Paris, France
Featuring: Tom Holland and Zendaya
Where: Paris, France
When: 24 Jun 2026
Credit: L.Urman/Starface Photo/Cover Images
**UK AND USA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Celebrities arrive for the UK premiere of ‘Spider-Man Brand New Day’ at Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square, central London
Featuring: Tom Holland and Zendaya
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 29 Jul 2026
Credit: Ian West/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Celebrities arrive for the UK premiere of ‘Spider-Man Brand New Day’ at Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square, central London
Featuring: Tom Holland and Zendaya
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 29 Jul 2026
Credit: Ian West/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
I saw “Spiderman” on Wednesday…and as always when Tom dons the suit… enjoyed it IMMENSELY! And the way they run their lives OFFSCREEN…is SUPERLATIVE ✨️
They are a couple that, when I see them together on the red carpet or in a face-to-face interview, make me smile from ear to ear. I hope they had a celebration that they both loved and enjoyed with their family.
I look forward to them having vaguely ethnic, curly haired babies.
I have loved these two ever since I first saw that viral lip sync video. You could see her falling in love in real time. And who wouldn’t? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
They are both super charming and very down to earth. I hope we all let them stay that way. May they have a long happy life together. 🤞
Nothing will top that lip sync video. But you should watch one of the recent promo trail videos with them costar Jacob Batalon. The interviewer read a song lyric and neither guy recognized it as one of her songs. It was so cute and playful.
I think she did have a baby. Last Christmas they were photographed in England I believe. She was wearing a weird oversized coat (not a chic one though) and definitely could have been covering up a late pregnancy. I’m not sure if this fits with her work schedule last year. Did she have 4 or 5 months where she did not work? I haven’t followed her closely.
Same.
The shape of her face changed slightly/looked a little fuller around that time too
Still salty that the Lip Sync producers didn’t let Tom wear heels like he wanted to.
He’s a dancer, he would’ve known what he was doing.
And Tomdaya are so cute together, and comfortable around each other. I sincerely hope for a happily ever after for them.
Tom says it was suggested that he wear heels but he said no. He has said that he regretted saying no to the heels in hindsight. He was game for all the other suggestions.
I adore them. And I love they had two weddings and no one knew. They kept it the way they have been moving the whole time. And I love watching them together with each other’s families. One of my favorite videos was when they were just friends and she had Tom and others sleeping over and hanging out.