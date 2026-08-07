Tom Holland & Zendaya hosted a private wedding-type reception in England

In the early part of the year, Zendaya was barely seen, and there was speculation that she was knocked up. By the time The Drama’s promotion rolled around, it was clear that the speculation was a big nothingburger. But in the middle of all of those rumors, Law Roach announced, in early March, that Zendaya and Tom Holland’s wedding “already happened” and that everyone missed it. Zendaya and her people didn’t deny Law’s words, and it was generally believed that Tom and Zendaya slipped away and had a secret wedding, probably in January or February. By the time The Odyssey and Spider-Man promotional tours came up, Tom was calling Zendaya his wife and they had both confirmed it in their own ways. Well, because it was a secret, I guess they didn’t get to invite everyone to the first wedding, so they just went ahead and had a second wedding – or perhaps a reception – this week in England.

Zendaya and Tom Holland are celebrating their love! The Spider-Man: Brand New Day costars hosted a private party on Aug. 4 celebrating their wedding after getting married earlier this year, a source tells PEOPLE. Holland and Zendaya celebrated with friends and family at Beaverbrook Hotel, a luxury country house hotel, in Surrey, U.K. The property is located near Holland’s hometown of Kingston upon Thames, South West London. “There was very natural theme to the wedding,” the source adds, noting that Holland’s three brothers Sam, Harry and Paddy were in attendance and stayed in the cottages dotted around the estate.

[From People]

Yeah, it sounds like they hosted a reception for Tom’s extended friends and family in England. They timed it for when they were finally done with promotion. Just kidding, Zendaya’s Dune Part 3 promotion will start in a few months, probably. But I bet they’re both taking a break right now, a summer holiday in England. One thing I love about Zendaya & Tom is that they seem equally comfortable with each other’s families and friend groups. I’ve seen videos circulating of Tom with Zendaya’s extended family (and they’re calling him Spiderman), and Zendaya often talks about how much she loves spending time in the UK with Tom’s family. Anyway, they’re adorable. I hope they had a lovely reception.