Mail: King Charles & Camilla ‘lived apart for long stretches before their marriage’

Multiple things can be true all at once: King Charles and Camilla have a strong marriage and they’ll never divorce; Charles and Camilla mostly live separate lives apart from their royal work; Camilla is the one behind all of the stories about how Charles would never, ever do something she disagreed with; Charles continues to do whatever he wants and Camilla just has to eat that. The “separate lives” part of the equation is what fascinates me the most. Charles blew up his first marriage, did irreparable harm to the monarchy, neglected his sons for decades, all “for Camilla.” And once he got her, he promptly told her to busy herself at Ray Mill while he enjoys ample time away from her. In the Daily Mail’s Palace Confidential show, the royal commentators try to spin this dynamic as a huge positive.
On the latest episode of Palace Confidential, royal experts Robert Hardman and Rebecca English sit down to answer questions about the monarchy you’ve always wanted to ask. One question on the minds of several viewers was why the King and Queen so often choose to spend their weekends apart.
When the royal couple married in 2005, Camilla was determined to keep Ray Mill House in Wiltshire, the home she bought after her first marriage ended, as a private bolthole. Ever since, the Queen has often chosen to spend her weekends there, away from the King. The Daily Mail’s royal editor English explained that the arrangement simply works for the couple, who lived apart for long stretches before their marriage.
‘They live quite independent lives, and I don’t think it affects their relationship at all,’ she said. ‘[Ray Mill] is a real bolthole for her. It’s very informal. She has the children over. She has the grandchildren over, whereas the King can potter around his gardens doing his dry stone walling at Highgrove. He can do his own things. I can understand why it looks a little odd to people, but it actually works for them. Often when you go on a royal tour, if we’re landing at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire, you’ll often see two cars turn up and they’ll give each other a kiss. It just works for them and I have learnt not to judge at all.’
Hardman, who travelled extensively with the then Prince Charles during his years as a royal reporter, agreed. He added that Ray Mill offers Camilla’s family a sort of ‘decompression’ from the formality of royal life.
‘Her grandchildren need to have somewhere that they feel is theirs, where they can run around,’ he began. ‘If her grandchildren want to run around in Windsor or at the Palace, it’s like: “Oh don’t knock that vase over, you can’t kick a ball in there!” When they’re at Granny’s house, it’s Granny’s house. Everyone can put on jeans and run around. They don’t have to call anybody ma’am or Royal Highness. It’s a sort of decompression, I think.’
English shared a glimpse of Queen Camilla’s life at Ray Mill to give a sense of how it differs from palace life.
‘I remember once during the Covid lockdown, doing an interview with the Queen, well, obviously Duchess of Cornwall as she was then, about a particular issue that they wanted to get out there. I think it was about domestic abuse and domestic violence,’ she said. ‘The call was put through to me via the press office, it was clear that she was at Ray Mill, and there was obviously a horse clip-clopping nearby because the dog started barking, and I could hear her saying: “Excuse me, shut up!” So it kind of made you realise this really is a homely environment for them, away from the formality and pressures of palaces.’
“English explained that the arrangement simply works for the couple, who lived apart for long stretches before their marriage…” Wow. Almost as if their first marriages only count as time spent “living apart.” I’m irritated that they present Ray Mill as the *only* private space for Camilla. I’m not denying that the home is the only space that belongs to her alone, but Highgrove is not a palace. It’s not a castle. It’s Charles’ private home – although he folded it into the Duchy of Cornwall – and it’s been his sanctuary for over forty years. It says something about both of them that Charles doesn’t want Camilla in Highgrove and that Camilla doesn’t want to be there either. And this is why it’s so bizarre that these same people will huff and puff about the state of Prince Harry and Meghan’s marriage as well. It’s like royalists find comfort in what appear to be very dysfunctional marriages built on royal couples having mostly separate lives. They’re suspicious of a demonstrative, affectionate couple who spend a lot of time together, but there is nothing but glowing commentary for what sounds like a royal family full of separations, divorces, affairs and trauma.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Far be it from me to defend the royal family but I think it’s fine. My husband travels a lot for work. I miss him when he’s gone and I’m thrilled to have him back but it’s not harmful to our marriage. He loves to go out in the wilderness alone and commune with nature so he does that sometimes on weekends while I stay home in my comfy house. It works for us.
I agree, this is not a big deal. Say what you want about Camilla, but honestly who wouldn’t want a non-royal place that you control to retreat to if you were in that situation?
Agree, especially if she does want to see her grandkids and let them run around and be normal kids. I hate to say it but it sounds like she creates the kind of environment that Meghan was expecting from Harry’s family when they aren’t in the public eye. Instead they still don’t act like a family.
Cam was charles booty call and they were both married – so DUH they were living apart for long stretches of time before getting married. She was after all the tampon mistress and he was the betrayer unworthy husband to Diana. There was no way he could create so much sh!t and get away with it: he used Cam to make the public believe he loved her for realz, and she took the opportunity to make herself an honest woman and access the top chair, because her reputation was down the drain, in the caca. Anyway, i agree that in cam’s position I wouldnt want a gazillion places to call home, just one real private home sweet home. And now she has the land beside because charles bought it to secure her privacy. She won.
I don’t begrudge this at all. Many happy marriages are partnerships where the couple maintains separate homes, and if that arrangement works for them, so be it.
That being said, the irony, and yes, the hypocrisy, isn’t lost on me. The very idea of a “decompression” site is apparently perfectly acceptable when it comes to Camilla and Charles, giving them a place to escape, relax, and step away from the tribulations of royal life.
But when Harry and Meghan do something similar, suddenly it’s evidence of dysfunction, separation, or some deeper problem in their marriage.
You can’t really argue that having a separate space to decompress is perfectly normal for one couple while treating the same arrangement as suspicious or problematic for another.
If it’s good enough for them, it should be good enough for H&M.
LMAO. Yeah… that’s what happens when you’re both married to other people. The white-washing and gaslighting of Tampon Charlie and his sidepiece is wild to watch. And what’s really funny is – no one is buying it. Not even the younger folks. Because we ALL know what really went down.
That was exactly what came to my mind, it truly is hard to cohabitate with the side piece when they are both married to other people…
And Gladys’ ex is still very much in her life. Feels like APB and Fred just switched places, and now APB is the sidepiece to Gladys, and he’s benefitting from that.
Honestly that property next door to Ray Mill purchased for ‘her privacy’?
Wouldn’t be surprised if that were to cover up any liasons with APB. Gotta protect Gladys from bad press, doncha know.
Two things:
English recalls a call being put through to her from Camilla and “there was obviously a horse clip-clopping nearby” — so she heard Camilla coming to the phone.
Also: “It just works for them and I have learnt not to judge at all.” … Funny how some royals don’t get judged and others get judged on every single aspect of their existence.
She heard Camilla coming to the phone! QuiteContrary, thank you for the morning chuckle.
🤣🤣🤣 @quitecontrary amazing.
And chefs kiss @Kaiser for that photo of Camilla with horsey ears please always use that for Camilla posts, IDK if I have missed this photo previously but this is how I want to visualize the Queen of England on a go-forward basis.
I was going to say that I love the pic of Camilla with horse’s ears! Absolutely perfect!
I think it’s bizarre they’re insisting she needs Ray Mill for *her* grandchildren to decompress from “royal pressures.” What royal pressures exactly? The only concrete thing they give is kids can’t romp through areas with priceless antiques. Based on her kids being my age or a little older (mid 40s), I assume her grandkids are approaching their teens and 20s. It’s just ridiculous how they’re infantilizing her “royal” family and emphasizing they’ve “learned not to judge.” Ok.
Also, every year I forget that she and I have the same birthday until there’s the public stories 😂. Between her actual promotion of reading and her rescue Jack Russell terrorists (I had one growing up), I want to like her. But the amount of work she puts into the media stuff and the being the scenes nonsense she’s clearly been doing for always, it’s a no.
They’re willing to push a lie to protect the principals and not willing to say the truth for the Sussexes.
These two are not giggling and dancing barefoot in any of their kitchens! The lovebirds in Montecito are the standard.
But they might still be doing it over the phone 🤭
So glad that they’ve decided to learn not to judge all of a sudden. They seem pretty judgy to me about everything else. This is a load of BS. Camilla’s family seems more than happy and anxious to spend time in Royal spaces and wasn’t it Camilla who took every opportunity to set herself up as Queen of highgrove during Charles and Diana’s marriage.
The knots these people twist themselves into to make this dysfunctional family seem “normal”🙄🙄🙄🙄
Exactly! These judgy McJudgersons are liars. They judge and judge all day. It’s about who they choose to judge and who they choose to discuss obsequiously.
I remember reading when Diana and Charles were still married that Charles spent a lot of time at Highgrove and that Diana didn’t like to be there. At the time I didn’t realize it wasn’t his love for gardening, but where he spent time with the mistress.
Highgrove may be a ‘private’ home but it will still be run Charles’ way (does he still have the guy who puts the toothpaste on his brush?). I do not blame her for wanting a regular home without all the nonsense protocols and formality that I’m sure Charles has with him wherever he goes.
Cute that they’re saying ‘she’ bought it.
Yes, I feel the same. The whole article is just code for Camilla and family need space away from Chuck the pen raging, wash basin breaking control freak. He would be a nightmare around kids of any age disturbing his peace.
I’m not up for correct hyphens, in hospital. Lol
And Camilla’s kids have a father right there, and Charles is not her grandkids’ grandfather. Plus Charles seems irascible and I’m sure no one wants to be around him constantly.
I’ve always wondered how’s the relationship between the men in grey and Camilla. Do they favor her or not.
Anyhow, she had to be called to attend the meeting with the Sussexes. Certainly not a traditional wife, I think at this point in life, with sex gone, Camilla and Charles are just old friends.
As if Camilla’s ever had a job in her life!
What an elegant way to say she was the mistress he hit on the side while married to Diana.
He just seems miserable to live with but just continuing their routine seems to work for them. King Louse and Queen Mistress.
Becky English says she has learned not to judge at all. Oh rlly???? So you just save all the judgment for Meghan then? Cool cool cool. I see you. Judge the hell out of the non-white one but not the king and his wife. Yeah, I bet.
This is why I have to laugh at “contingency plans” in case H&M divorce. The RF is used to marital messes. Maybe they need a contingency plan in case H&M stay together.
Interesting that Camilla apparently doesn’t want to be at Highgrove now. I seem to remember a story of Diana coming to Highgrove and it being obvious to her that Camilla had been there.
One? Yes Diana told when she arrived she noticed the marital bed had been used by too. The other she turned round one Sunday and came back to highgrove and Camilla was there. And then there was the butler who told the tampons fuc… in the gardens and he had to clean the stains out of Charles Pyjamas while Diana slept inside. And if Diana slept inside the children were there too.
A married couple that wants to be together is very peasant behavior.
LOL! True.
If they’re happy that way, I don’t see a problem. If I were to ever even consider remarrying if something happened to my husband, I don’t want to live with another man full time again. I’d do something like this. In any case, I also think that the Rota see “cold” marriages as normal and healthy. The sight of a couple that actually like each other , spend time together and with their kids and it’s not a photo op, they just can’t deal.
I mean, it’s their marriage – they don’t have to be living under the same roof constantly. In public, it’s clear that they are a team.
I can’t help but wonder if this story might be preparing the ground for news that the Wales ALSO might live apart sometimes, but it’s okay, because Charles and Camilla do, too! As the Wales kids get older, it might become more obvious that WanK are helicoptering to events separately, you know? And unlike C and C, they’ve never been good at feigning so much as familiarity with each other, let alone love or respect.
This is exactly what I thought. English, in particular, is aware that rumours about William and Kate being separated are escalating and seeping out into regular media, so she is laying the groundwork for a positive comparison to Charles and Camilla’s living arrangements.
Is Rebecca trying to tell us that Archie and Lilibet’s experience meeting them was cold, stuffy and royally formal? Did they have to call the mistress who broke up their deceased grandmother’s marriage ma’am or your highness? Did they have to call the deadbeat grandfather who took away their security and evicted them and their parents, your majesty?
Camilla has seen what the people (men) around Charles have done to him and his life and I think she has enough self-preservation instinct to know they could turn on her at any moment. So she keeps away from it as much as she can. And still gets to be queen.
Camilla won’t be turned on. For one thing Charles had the Great Love Story spin and after that would look foolish if he wanted a divorce. And Charles could have realized if he got two divorces, it could prove damaging to his “image.”
Camilla has to eat it up? Don’t think so. She got what she (allegedly not) wanted – a win over Diana and the crown. And she is absolutely not keen on spending time with a guy who does more talking to his flowers than to his sons. This agreement suits Camilla just well. Charles set up some fonds for her children, secured the area around Ray Mill to prevent her from being disturbed and put all of this in her name. Now she can retreat when ever she wishes and spend time with her family, including very much Andrew Parker-Bowles. And probably a hefty amount of booze…
Camilla was married to and living with Andrew Parker Bowles at the time charles confessed his involvement with camilla in.1994 .which caused the Parker Bowles to divorce.
It was said that Andrew was playing away as well, it seems you don’t get divorce when you have an affair you get divorced when the world finds out.
Had Diana not been judged from day one by press, Charles, Camilla and the firm, she might not have developed such a, severe ED. Maybe one shouldn’t be get angrier 45 years after. But who in hell thought bringing in a naive romantic girl to the mess Charles is, was anything then a disaster? Looking at Mountbatton and queen mum, but at Diana’s parents too. Hell she was looking for a happy family life, a real one while Charles is a bachelor at heart. If c& c are happy with their arrangement? Well, I would like to know if this lifestyle includes more sidepieces for both. And they nevet were in any position to judge H&M.
And the description of the grandchildren in Charles world: is that the Wales children live? Formality with grandpa? Do they meet him sometimes?
Mountbatten wanted Charles to marry Amanda Knatchbull, Mountbatten’s granddaughter. He would go on trips with Amanda and Charles (before she came of age). Nobody suspected because Amanda and Charles were cousins. When Amanda came of age, Mountbatten wanted Charles to propose. Mountbatten was killed in a terrorist attack. Had he lived he might have gotten the Amanda- Charles match. After Mountbatten died Charles proposed and Amanda told Charles no to his proposal. Charles also courted Anna Wallace pre Diana and she was older and a lot more savvy than Diana. She broke up with Charles when he did not pay attention to her at a party and was with Camilla. Charles even wanted Anna back but she told him no. The Queen Mother could not “force” Charles to marry Diana. Possibly the Queen herself wanted the match of Charles and Diana but she was not one to force the issue. And Charles never really put forward Camilla Shand as a prospect for wife. He told Dimbleby he did not want to marry then and did not tell Camilla to wait for him. Diana being housed with the royals after the engagement did not help matters, it was more difficult if she wanted to break the engagement.
This is an excellent summary. Charles also had numerous mistresses before, during and after Diana. I’d forgotten Diana was moved into – Clarence house with queen mum, correct? She really lacked good guidance.
“[I]t was clear that she was at Ray Mill, and there was obviously a horse clip-clopping nearby…”
— HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HAH…
@ Kaiser, are you sure it was Charles‘s decision, not hers, for her to spend time away at Ray Mill?
I would go with both.
Of course, another explanation is that Camilla doesn’t get the deference she thinks she deserves at Highgrove or wherever, so she goes to Ray Mill to escape the perceived disrespect. Just thinking about the recent article about how W&K failed to curtsy for her. She is the queen in name, but it’s hard to imagine anyone treats her the way the QE2 was treated, which maybe she thinks she deserves.
Camilla has essentially gotten everything she wanted. Rebecca English is the mouthpiece of WC, and it’s obvious why they’re specifically talking about this topic. Charles and Camilla are together in London Monday through Friday and then separate for some weekends, so it doesn’t seem like a big problem to me. They also have many weekends together, as there are plenty of photos of them going to church together, and they spend most of the summer together in Scotland. I know many couples, including some of my family, who have their own weekends with friends or travel alone with friends. In my opinion, long-term marriages need independent space, and even being apart for a day or two out of the week is good for couples (to be fair, Charles and Camilla do work together; they have a lot of shared work and use the same team). But honestly, the British tabloids won’t discuss William going on vacation to Switzerland alone and dancing in a nightclub with two beautiful women, going to Africa alone to attend his ex-girlfriend’s wedding, or going hunting alone in Spain in 2024. Moreover, it’s not that William and Kate are uncomfortable appearing together, but these tabloid reporters always ignore that.