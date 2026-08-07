Mail: King Charles & Camilla ‘lived apart for long stretches before their marriage’

Multiple things can be true all at once: King Charles and Camilla have a strong marriage and they’ll never divorce; Charles and Camilla mostly live separate lives apart from their royal work; Camilla is the one behind all of the stories about how Charles would never, ever do something she disagreed with; Charles continues to do whatever he wants and Camilla just has to eat that. The “separate lives” part of the equation is what fascinates me the most. Charles blew up his first marriage, did irreparable harm to the monarchy, neglected his sons for decades, all “for Camilla.” And once he got her, he promptly told her to busy herself at Ray Mill while he enjoys ample time away from her. In the Daily Mail’s Palace Confidential show, the royal commentators try to spin this dynamic as a huge positive.

On the latest episode of Palace Confidential, royal experts Robert Hardman and Rebecca English sit down to answer questions about the monarchy you’ve always wanted to ask. One question on the minds of several viewers was why the King and Queen so often choose to spend their weekends apart. When the royal couple married in 2005, Camilla was determined to keep Ray Mill House in Wiltshire, the home she bought after her first marriage ended, as a private bolthole. Ever since, the Queen has often chosen to spend her weekends there, away from the King. The Daily Mail’s royal editor English explained that the arrangement simply works for the couple, who lived apart for long stretches before their marriage. ‘They live quite independent lives, and I don’t think it affects their relationship at all,’ she said. ‘[Ray Mill] is a real bolthole for her. It’s very informal. She has the children over. She has the grandchildren over, whereas the King can potter around his gardens doing his dry stone walling at Highgrove. He can do his own things. I can understand why it looks a little odd to people, but it actually works for them. Often when you go on a royal tour, if we’re landing at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire, you’ll often see two cars turn up and they’ll give each other a kiss. It just works for them and I have learnt not to judge at all.’ Hardman, who travelled extensively with the then Prince Charles during his years as a royal reporter, agreed. He added that Ray Mill offers Camilla’s family a sort of ‘decompression’ from the formality of royal life. ‘Her grandchildren need to have somewhere that they feel is theirs, where they can run around,’ he began. ‘If her grandchildren want to run around in Windsor or at the Palace, it’s like: “Oh don’t knock that vase over, you can’t kick a ball in there!” When they’re at Granny’s house, it’s Granny’s house. Everyone can put on jeans and run around. They don’t have to call anybody ma’am or Royal Highness. It’s a sort of decompression, I think.’ English shared a glimpse of Queen Camilla’s life at Ray Mill to give a sense of how it differs from palace life. ‘I remember once during the Covid lockdown, doing an interview with the Queen, well, obviously Duchess of Cornwall as she was then, about a particular issue that they wanted to get out there. I think it was about domestic abuse and domestic violence,’ she said. ‘The call was put through to me via the press office, it was clear that she was at Ray Mill, and there was obviously a horse clip-clopping nearby because the dog started barking, and I could hear her saying: “Excuse me, shut up!” So it kind of made you realise this really is a homely environment for them, away from the formality and pressures of palaces.’

[From The Daily Mail]

“English explained that the arrangement simply works for the couple, who lived apart for long stretches before their marriage…” Wow. Almost as if their first marriages only count as time spent “living apart.” I’m irritated that they present Ray Mill as the *only* private space for Camilla. I’m not denying that the home is the only space that belongs to her alone, but Highgrove is not a palace. It’s not a castle. It’s Charles’ private home – although he folded it into the Duchy of Cornwall – and it’s been his sanctuary for over forty years. It says something about both of them that Charles doesn’t want Camilla in Highgrove and that Camilla doesn’t want to be there either. And this is why it’s so bizarre that these same people will huff and puff about the state of Prince Harry and Meghan’s marriage as well. It’s like royalists find comfort in what appear to be very dysfunctional marriages built on royal couples having mostly separate lives. They’re suspicious of a demonstrative, affectionate couple who spend a lot of time together, but there is nothing but glowing commentary for what sounds like a royal family full of separations, divorces, affairs and trauma.