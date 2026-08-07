An official Gilmore Girls documentary is filming for HBO Max, one of two in the works



Last year, we learned that an independent Gilmore Girls documentary titled Drink Coffee, Talk Fast was in the works. Kelly Bishop, Jared Padalecki, Keiko Agena, Sally Struthers, and Chad Michael Murray were all confirmed to take part in it. Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel, however, were not confirmed. Graham told Entertainment Tonight at last year’s Emmy Awards that she won’t participate in anything that GG creator Amy Sherman-Palladino isn’t involved in.

A second documentary is now in production from HBO Max. Since Warner Bros. owns the rights to GG, this is the first officially “authorized” documentary. It will delve into what made the show so popular and feature brand new behind-the-scenes clips and outtakes. Amy Sherman-Palladino and her husband, EP Daniel Palladino, are on board, as is Graham. Here’s more from The Hollywood Reporter:

HBO Max is headed out on the road to Stars Hollow. The streamer is in production on a documentary about Gilmore Girls, the beloved series that ran from 2000-07. Bonni Cohen (Athlete A, An Inconvenient Sequel) is directing the film from Warner Horizon Unscripted Television and R.J. Cutler’s Sony-based This Machine banner. Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, executive producer Daniel Palladino and star Lauren Graham are all set to take part in the documentary, along with other cast and crew members. HBO Max notes that the film is the first “authorized” documentary about the show, though at least one other independent doc is also in the pipeline. Sherman-Palladino and Graham are also collaborating on a book about the making of Gilmore Girls, which is due for publication in fall 2027. Warner Bros. TV, a corporate sibling to HBO Max and Warner Horizon, produced Gilmore Girls, which ran for seven seasons on The WB and The CW. The currently untitled HBO Max documentary will “reveal how the show eclipsed expectations to become a cross-generational phenomenon by unpacking the unique alchemy of the creators, cast, crew, and collaborators,” according to the film’s description. It will also feature previously unseen behind-the-scenes clips, outtakes and script pages.

[From The Hollywood Reporter]

It would not surprise me if Graham knew there were plans for HBO Max’s documentary when ET asked her about Drink Coffee, Talk Fast. There’s no word yet on whether Bledel will participate, but I’d be surprised if she didn’t. I hope we hear from as many original cast members as possible (RIP Edward Herrmann), including those who aren’t in DCTF, like Scott Patterson, Melissa McCarthy, Milo Ventimiglia, and Liza Weil.

I love the original series, so I’m interested in watching both documentaries and seeing their perspectives. HBO Max’s doc is going to tell the story that The Powers That Be want told. It also has exclusive rights to all footage, the license to the theme song, and more. DCTF, which raised just under $300,000 on Kickstarter, will tell a less officially sanctioned version and we’ll hopefully get some dirt. While neither doc has a release date yet, I’d bet money that the HBO one coincides with Graham and Sherman-Palladino’s book. DCTF’s Kickstarter has a summer 2026 release goal. I wonder if Warner Bros. has been giving them trouble with licensing, especially now that there’s an official documentary.

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