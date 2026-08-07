Little Debbie delivery truck driver charged with selling the snacks at flea markets



Stewart Snacks LLC is a delivery company that caters to supplying retailers with various snack goods, including the classic American brand, Little Debbie. Stewart delivery drivers are responsible for ordering, transporting, delivering, stocking, and servicing products to stores like Walmart, within a designated area of service. While stores pay invoices for the products ordered, delivery drivers earn a commission based on how many and/or the size of orders they sell. 39-year-old James Powell of West Virginia worked as one of these Stewart delivery drivers up until last year; ordering, transporting, delivering, and stocking Little Debbie delights across Washington County in Pennsylvania. As for the “servicing” part of his job, Powell had a unique interpretation of those duties: submitting forged and fraudulent invoices for deliveries not actually completed but for which he was paid commission, and then selling the stolen stock at flea markets. Police say Powell made $17,000 off of this crazy creme pie scheme before he was arrested last month. That’s a lot of dough for Little Debbies!

If you found a deal on Little Debbie snack cakes at a flea market in Pennsylvania last year, there’s a good chance the treats were stolen. Police in the Washington Police Department in Eastern Pennsylvania have charged a delivery driver with running a scheme that let him sell the Oatmeal Creme Pies, Cosmic Brownies, Star Crunches and Nutty Buddies himself while submitting false invoices saying the products had been delivered to retailers. All totaled, authorities say, the driver netted more than $17,000 before he was caught. James Powell, a former Stewart Snacks LLC delivery driver, was taken into custody in West Virginia in late July and extradited to Pennsylvania. He faces more than a dozen charges of forgery, theft by deception, theft by unlawful taking, deceptive or fraudulent business practices and tempering with records or identification. As of publication time, Powell has not entered a plea in this case, and none of the charges have been proven in court. As an employee of Ohio-based Stewart Snacks, Powell would order, transport, deliver, stock and service Little Debbie products throughout the Washington County area, which is located southwest of Pittsburgh, right along the West Virginia state line. Invoices would be submitted to stores, and drivers were paid based on how many snacks they sold in their assigned territory. Authorities say Powell submitted fraudulent invoices with forged signatures from stores including Walmart and Shop ‘n Save totaling more than $13,000 between July and September of last year, but he instead allegedly sold the snack cakes from his delivery vehicle at flea markets. Beyond the money Powell made from the sale of those confections, he also earned more than $3,700 in commissions, say police. Stewart Snacks has since reimbursed the companies for the allegedly fraudulent invoices. The company is now attempting to get the money back from Powell.

[From Moneywise News via Yahoo]

There are lessons of many ingredients to knead over here. For one, snack theft is NOT a low calorie or victimless crime — you can be extradited across state lines for it! (No really, think about the prison conversations: “What’re you in for?” “I stole and resold Little Debbie cakes at flea markets.”) Second, don’t f–k with Little Debbie, cause America’s Sweetheart ain’t playin! And it’s not hard to see why, as two of the four dessert delicacies stolen were signature products. The Oatmeal Creme Pie is the cookie sandwich that started it all in 1935, while Nutty Buddy Wafer Bars have been a staple since 1959. Of course Little Debbie can’t let a thief besmirch the honor and virtue of her founding treats! If she could, I bet that cute little straw-hatted illustration would leap off the packaging and smack Mr. Powell right across the face. I haven’t felt this battered up since the Great Italian KitKat Heist of this past spring! And I’d suggest Little Debbie take a page out of KitKat’s playbook and get multi-car security escorts for their delivery trucks, but what do you do when the goods need protection from the driver himself? When the crime is coming from inside the truck?? It sure is a crazy high-fructose world we live in…