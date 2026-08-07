Mel C explained why Victoria Beckham was the only Spice Girl to miss her wedding

Mel C aka Sporty Spice and Australian model Chris Dingwall were married at a friend’s lakeside property on July 18 in Cumbria, England. Mel and Chris met on Raya and have been together for three years. Mel has publicly praised him as being a “beautiful” addition to her 17-year-old daughter Scarlett’s life.
In true Spice Girl fashion, the newlyweds actually had two weddings. Their first one was a legal ceremony in Australia while their second celebration was in Cumbria with their friends. Three Spice Girls were in attendance: Emma Bunton, Mel B, and Geri Halliwell-Horner (who wore white). During a recent interview with Sydney’s KIIS 1065, Mel shared more details about her big day(s), including Victoria’s absence and the big way in which she was still represented. From Entertainment Weekly:
When someone asked point blank why Posh Spice wasn’t at her wedding, Mel C admitted that Beckham had an obligation with her husband, David Beckham, for the FIFA World Cup final where Spain defeated Argentina.
“So, Victoria was very disappointed to not be there. She was with David in New York, and it was the football final—the World Cup. And yeah, she tried to get out of it. She isn’t the biggest football fan. She won’t mind telling you it.”
“But the family were there and David had commitments being an ambassador for FIFA,” added Mel C.
However, the longtime friends communicated throughout the day. “But of course, she made my gorgeous dress, and she was messaging me on the day. I actually saw her when I was in Ibiza. So we had a little catch up. So yeah, we were giving her updates and sending pictures.”
The “she isn’t the biggest football fan” quote cracks me up because I’ve seen the pictures of Victoria at the World Cup. It’s pretty obvious she would have preferred to be at Mel’s wedding or literally anywhere else.
Mel’s “something borrowed” was her wedding dress, a VB design out of Victoria’s own closet. Mel told British Vogue that while she wore Victoria’s original Lace Cami Dress to her Sydney ceremony, Posh helped her personalize the slip dress for her England celebration by adding vintage lace and dyeing it to the “perfect shade.” When I first saw Mel’s wedding pictures, before I knew the gown’s backstory, I immediately clocked it as a Victoria-esque dress. It’s very late ’90s/early 2000s. I’m not a huge fan of that dress style, but she looked beautiful and happy. For her reception, Mel embraced her inner Sporty Spice and wore a bespoke bridal Adidas tracksuit. It looked very comfortable.
Photos credit: Justin Ng/Avalon, KAPBM/Backgrid, Ray Tang/Cover Images, Getty Images
That is a gorgeous man. Glad they are happy together.
Victoria is, without doubt, the classiest of the Spice Girls. She may have grown up in a middle class family, but her billions have set her apart, though not in a basic sense—she’s still a down to earth, middle class girl who’s living her rich life, and I love her.
Gerri did NOT wear white; she wore floral dress with a white background. I’m pi$$ed off at the effing BM for constantly bringing this up when it wasn’t even a THING.
This thing about wearing white at a wedding–do people still really care about that? Granted, I had a small wedding of forty people, but if another woman had worn white, I don’t think I’d even have noticed (you’re so busy on your wedding day), let alone cared. But I grant that I may be unusual because have a big traditional weddings was never something I wanted.
I don’t know i think its an American thing. I have been to plenty weddings and saw white dresses on guests. It never looked like a bridal dress but it was indeed white. Nobody cares in Europe. As if a colour of a dress could take away the attention of the bride. Sounds a bit immature. But again, a lot of rules for women again, but never for men.
It’s a funny thing to get worked up about. We’ve dropped so many traditional things from weddings. Nobody (or very few people!) say they’ll obey their husband. In most of the weddings I’ve been to, both the mom and dad walk the bride down the aisle, not just the dad. The bride doesn’t shroud herself in a veil on her way to the altar. Brides have male attendants, grooms have female.
Why does anyone care if a wedding guest wears white? In fact, I’ve been to a couple of weddings where the bride herself didn’t wear white. I just don’t see why it’s a thing anymore.
I didn’t wear white 40 years ago, my dress was a washed gold which was so much better on me. Its hardly a rule, just a convention.
However, wearing white to a wedding can take focus and be talked about years later because it’s white, not because it’s bridal. It’s a thing a passive aggressive person will do. Eg kate and Camilla both did it.
What a gorgeous couple. Mel C was always one of my favorite Spice Girls, and has made terrific solo music too, so I am glad to see her happy.
She is glowing and looks fantastic and isn’t he gorgeous?! Love seeing a bride in her 50’s. Congratulations to them.
Her husband is a smokeshow. I actually really love her dress but I love simple which is why I like a lot of VB designs.
I bet Mel C would have had her wedding at the world cup if she could have, she’s a huge football fan
The new hubby’s a hottie, but I simply could not change my name to “Dingwall.”
Beautiful couple.