Mel C explained why Victoria Beckham was the only Spice Girl to miss her wedding



Mel C aka Sporty Spice and Australian model Chris Dingwall were married at a friend’s lakeside property on July 18 in Cumbria, England. Mel and Chris met on Raya and have been together for three years. Mel has publicly praised him as being a “beautiful” addition to her 17-year-old daughter Scarlett’s life.

In true Spice Girl fashion, the newlyweds actually had two weddings. Their first one was a legal ceremony in Australia while their second celebration was in Cumbria with their friends. Three Spice Girls were in attendance: Emma Bunton, Mel B, and Geri Halliwell-Horner (who wore white). During a recent interview with Sydney’s KIIS 1065, Mel shared more details about her big day(s), including Victoria’s absence and the big way in which she was still represented. From Entertainment Weekly:

When someone asked point blank why Posh Spice wasn’t at her wedding, Mel C admitted that Beckham had an obligation with her husband, David Beckham, for the FIFA World Cup final where Spain defeated Argentina. “So, Victoria was very disappointed to not be there. She was with David in New York, and it was the football final—the World Cup. And yeah, she tried to get out of it. She isn’t the biggest football fan. She won’t mind telling you it.” “But the family were there and David had commitments being an ambassador for FIFA,” added Mel C. However, the longtime friends communicated throughout the day. “But of course, she made my gorgeous dress, and she was messaging me on the day. I actually saw her when I was in Ibiza. So we had a little catch up. So yeah, we were giving her updates and sending pictures.”

[From Entertainment Weekly]

The “she isn’t the biggest football fan” quote cracks me up because I’ve seen the pictures of Victoria at the World Cup. It’s pretty obvious she would have preferred to be at Mel’s wedding or literally anywhere else.

Mel’s “something borrowed” was her wedding dress, a VB design out of Victoria’s own closet. Mel told British Vogue that while she wore Victoria’s original Lace Cami Dress to her Sydney ceremony, Posh helped her personalize the slip dress for her England celebration by adding vintage lace and dyeing it to the “perfect shade.” When I first saw Mel’s wedding pictures, before I knew the gown’s backstory, I immediately clocked it as a Victoria-esque dress. It’s very late ’90s/early 2000s. I’m not a huge fan of that dress style, but she looked beautiful and happy. For her reception, Mel embraced her inner Sporty Spice and wore a bespoke bridal Adidas tracksuit. It looked very comfortable.

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