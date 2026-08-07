The worst time to shop at Walmart is from 10am to 2pm on Saturdays



As someone who avoids crowds post-2020, I try to shop either first thing in the morning or later at night. I’ve tried delivery services and picking up pre-selected groceries, but that can get expensive and they often screw up my orders. I prefer in-person shopping at stores that are well-organized and have wide aisles like Food Lion. Kroger stores are often cluttered and confusing. Walmart has wide aisles but they constantly move products around trying to get you to impulse buy. (I know the produce is “better” at Kroger. It’s not worth the extreme trade-off for me.) On the rare occasions I shop at Walmart when it’s busy, I’ll leave my cart at the end of the aisle and walk to get my items. Sometimes I forget where I left the cart, but I digress. Apparently, as many of us have found out personally, the busiest and therefore “worst” time to shop at Walmart or another big grocery store is on Saturdays from 10am to 2pm. From Chowhound:

Despite the rise of grocery delivery services, most of us — 74%, in fact, per Drive Research — are still hitting up physical grocery stores to stock the refrigerator and pantry. Walmart is currently the largest grocery retailer in America, and more than 255 million of us are spending at least some of our grocery dollars at the chain each week. With such a large customer base, it makes sense that store gets crowded from time to time, but smart shopping strategies can help you make the most efficient, convenient, and pleasant grocery trip possible. It turns out when you shop at Walmart is just as important as other grocery shopping hacks. Avoiding Walmart on its busiest day of the week — typically Saturday — can seriously cut down on the time you spend there. If you have to go grocery shopping on a Saturday, considering the time you hit up the store can make a difference. The most popular time for grocery shopping in America is Saturdays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., so try for an early morning, late afternoon, or early evening grocery trip if you have to pick up groceries on the weekend. If you can swing it, visit on Tuesdays or Wednesdays, the least busy times to shop at Walmart. Mornings also tend to be less busy than afternoons.

[From Chowhound via AOL]

Pre-pandemic, Walmarts in the US were open 24 hours with very few exceptions. Most Walmarts are now open from 6am to 11pm, with some moving to 1am in test markets. At 6am on Saturdays my local Walmart is empty except for me and the Instacart shoppers. So there are options if you’re looking for convenience on the weekends. I’m sure you could also shop at about 10pm on Friday or Saturday if you’re an evening person. Chowhound says the best days to shop are on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, but since I typically cook on the weekends those days don’t work for me. That must be why they’re the easiest days to shop.