The worst time to shop at Walmart is from 10am to 2pm on Saturdays

As someone who avoids crowds post-2020, I try to shop either first thing in the morning or later at night. I’ve tried delivery services and picking up pre-selected groceries, but that can get expensive and they often screw up my orders. I prefer in-person shopping at stores that are well-organized and have wide aisles like Food Lion. Kroger stores are often cluttered and confusing. Walmart has wide aisles but they constantly move products around trying to get you to impulse buy. (I know the produce is “better” at Kroger. It’s not worth the extreme trade-off for me.) On the rare occasions I shop at Walmart when it’s busy, I’ll leave my cart at the end of the aisle and walk to get my items. Sometimes I forget where I left the cart, but I digress. Apparently, as many of us have found out personally, the busiest and therefore “worst” time to shop at Walmart or another big grocery store is on Saturdays from 10am to 2pm. From Chowhound:
Despite the rise of grocery delivery services, most of us — 74%, in fact, per Drive Research — are still hitting up physical grocery stores to stock the refrigerator and pantry. Walmart is currently the largest grocery retailer in America, and more than 255 million of us are spending at least some of our grocery dollars at the chain each week. With such a large customer base, it makes sense that store gets crowded from time to time, but smart shopping strategies can help you make the most efficient, convenient, and pleasant grocery trip possible.
It turns out when you shop at Walmart is just as important as other grocery shopping hacks. Avoiding Walmart on its busiest day of the week — typically Saturday — can seriously cut down on the time you spend there. If you have to go grocery shopping on a Saturday, considering the time you hit up the store can make a difference. The most popular time for grocery shopping in America is Saturdays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., so try for an early morning, late afternoon, or early evening grocery trip if you have to pick up groceries on the weekend. If you can swing it, visit on Tuesdays or Wednesdays, the least busy times to shop at Walmart. Mornings also tend to be less busy than afternoons.
[From Chowhound via AOL]
Pre-pandemic, Walmarts in the US were open 24 hours with very few exceptions. Most Walmarts are now open from 6am to 11pm, with some moving to 1am in test markets. At 6am on Saturdays my local Walmart is empty except for me and the Instacart shoppers. So there are options if you’re looking for convenience on the weekends. I’m sure you could also shop at about 10pm on Friday or Saturday if you’re an evening person. Chowhound says the best days to shop are on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, but since I typically cook on the weekends those days don’t work for me. That must be why they’re the easiest days to shop.
Photos credit Natalia S and Erik Mclean on Pexels, Caique Morais on Unsplash
I used to go at 6 am, it’s the best!!!
I’m now addicted to pick up at 7am at one of the Walmarts. And I roll up at exactly 7am.
I don’t believe there’s a charge for pick up, but I do cash tip the kid who loads the groceries into my trunk, $20. (I’m an over tipper- what, it makes someone’s work day a smidge better)
Then I hit the neighborhood grocery store, Breaux mart, for produce, meat, milk, and specialty vegetarian foods for the nice man I live with.
Back home before 9am, pack in pajamas watching scooby doo cartoons like it’s the late 70s.
Honestly the pick up is worth it to me because picking up heavy cat litter and bottled water is annoying.
And absolutely worth paying a cash tip (I consider it a laziness tax on myself)
I have free Walmart+ (which includes free order pick-ups) through my phone service. Walmart has a monopoly here and is at least 25% cheaper than the grocery store chains in the area. Aldi is a haul from here and I do not go there unless I have a planned trip because the savings don’t cover my travel expenses in this economy. I do a weekly pick-up order of essentials (buy cheese/produce/deli items at locally owned businesses and do not buy ultra processed/packaged food at all) at Walmart every week or so. I avoid Walmart if I can Friday thru Monday. Many common, essential items, like flour, bread, cream and butter, are out of stock all weekend at the local Walmarts. I would say our local Walmarts are busiest after school on Fridays and Saturday/Sunday after noon (no 10 am for the hard knock life locals) through the evening. I don’t think item shortages (or the extent of the contamination issues) are getting proper national coverage. To walk into the local Walmarts on a Saturday/Sunday is to be reminded of the shortages during the pandemic. Is Walmart deliberately running out of common items to force people to make another trip/use the app later? Is Republikkkans incompetence and greed causing shortages? Probably both.
Shopping habits interesting. TBF I think that’s the same in the UK too. Most people will either do a quick shop after work or if they still do a weekly shop it’s going to be a Saturday (I was brought up on the weekly shop), or maybe a Sunday around those same times.
I became a weekday after dinner or a Sunday evening shopper, I could never be bothered with crowds and fighting to reach produce. Now that I live in France lunchtime between 12 & 2 is the perfect time as most folk are at lunch and supermarkets are quiet apart from holidaymakers or some immigrants like myself.
I miss pre pandemic 24 hr Walmart so much. I shopped anytime from Midnight to 3am.. just me and night crew stocking and some random tweakers..those were the days
You know, it’s interesting. I remember the days of night crews re-stocking. Now every store I go to has people stocking during the day. I find it weird but I’m happy people don’t have to work a crappy night schedule. It can get crowded in our already-crowded stores, though. I’ve been noticing this for about the last five years or so.
I never stopped doing pick up at Stop and Shop. Yes it is inconvenient when things are out of stock, but we manage. I started in 2020 and just never stopped. I was going through chemo, radiation and surgeries for a few of those years. The thing that does annoy me is the store does not allow tipping! I was tipping anyway and then found out they turned in their tips to customer service or they could get fired!
I know Wal-Mart is the only option for a lot of people but those who have other options should use them whenever possible.
Wal-Mart is one of those corporations owned by billionaires that does not pay their employees adequately so they have a bunch of workers on assistance. We (the people) are subsidizing their pay because they refuse to pay a living wage.
When we eat the rich, the Waltons need to be one of the entrées.
The worst time to shop at Walmart is ANY TIME. Their in-store experience leaves everything to be desired. I’d say that 95% of my purchases with them are done through delivery using the Walmart plus service. I dread any time I must actually go in the store to find something.
And I’m not showing my receipt at the door. I’m just not doing that.
Costco does that, I find it annoying & insulting. Plus it just clogs the exits.
Anybody who’s taken more than one business class understands the highest percentage of retail shrinkage comes from in-house. Showing receipt at the Costco exit is an internal check – which should be more insulting to employees than shoppers, but truth is truth. I love Costco early hour shopping for executive members – so glad they brought that back. But during height of the pandemic they also let me in early as an oldster.
My local Walmart opens at 8 am & getting there at that time ANYDAY has made for a joyful experience filled with stock aisles…no people & a BANGING 80s soundtrack ✨️
I shop my grocery store on Saturday evenings around 7:30 PM on my way home from my parents.
I shop my Walmart from 8am to 10am. They turn off the PA system between those hours every day of the week. So peaceful without the music and team announcements. Bliss!!
Now can someone tell me when’s the best time to go to costco? I hate that place so much, it’s the worst shopping experience ever, but every once in a while, I need to restock.
The best time for Costco is weekday mornings.
I haven’t shopped at WalMart in years.