James Haven, Angelina Jolie’s brother, has come out as gay at the age of 53

James Haven is Angelina Jolie’s older brother. They were very close growing up and close into their 20s and 30s. But I heard rumors that their sibling bond deteriorated a bit when James became a born-again Christian circa 2009, and at the same time, reconciled with their father Jon Voight. James lived that born-again life for years but I have no idea if he’s still like that. In 2024, he married a woman, Romi Imbelli, and Angelina did NOT go to the wedding. James and Romi separated soon after and it appears as if the marriage was annulled. Well, this week, at the age of 53, James Haven is finally living his truth. He came out as gay as he sat beside his ex-wife.
James Haven has come out as gay. Haven — son of Jon Voight and the late Marcheline Bertrand and older brother of Angelina Jolie — shared his truth via Romi Imbelli’s Instagram on Thursday, Aug. 6.
“I, James Haven, begin a new chapter of my life,” the former actor, 53, said to camera in a post that showed footage and photos of himself and Imbelli, 44.
“After many years of healing from childhood trauma,” he continued, “I am now free to live the life that I believe I was always meant to live. One of hope, one of peace and one of love. So as my story unfolds, I want you all to know that I do it with an open heart, with nothing but love for myself and for all of you.”
Haven concluded, “Thank you for allowing me to be what I was meant to be.”
Imbelli and Haven tied the knot on Aug. 12, 2024. Although Imbelli announced to PEOPLE the following March that their marriage had been annulled, court filings indicated that The Real L Word star filed the paperwork 15 days after the wedding.
Haven appeared via livestream on Imbelli’s Substack, Breathe Mija, as part of the unveiling of what she called on Instagram its final chapter. “I’m gay,” confirmed Haven in conversation with his friend.
“As gay as gay can be,” quipped Imbelli with a laugh. “I’m a lot of things,” responded a smiling Haven. “I’m trying to keep my humility right now.”
His mother Bertrand, added Imbelli, “referred to him as ‘pony boy.’ ” Haven said that he “did not realize [it] was a gay term for a young gay man.”
[From People]
LMAO, not mama Marcheline clocking his tea at a young age. I assume Angelina clocked it too, which may explain her absence at his wedding to a woman. As for all of this… it explains why he and many other confused people seek answers in church, and why religious fervor is often a cover for people not living authentically. I’m glad he’s finally living his truth.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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June 13, 2007:Ê James Haven attending the premiere of “A Mighty Heart” held in New York City.
Credit: Dara Kushner/INFphoto.comÊ Ref.: infusny-05/42
Featuring: James Haven
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 13 Jun 2007
Credit: Dara Kushner/INFphoto.com
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James Haven
at the 9th Annual Kat Kramer’s Movies That Change The World, James Bridges Theater, UCLA, Los Angeles, CA 06-03-17,Image: 513111116, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS- Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: Martin Sloan/Avalon/Avalon
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119821,James Haven attending the World Premiere Of Disney’s ‘Maleficent’ at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. Los Angeles, California – Wednesday May 28, 2014.,Image: 533754548, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: Joe Sutter, PacificCoastNews/Avalon/Avalon
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JON VOIGHT WITH DAUGHTER ANGELINA JOLIE AND SON JAMES HAVEN AT THE NEW YORK PREMIERE OF ‘THE BONE COLLECTOR’, ZIEGFELD THEATRE. 28/10/99 -UNE/,Image: 547349661, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Photoshot – sales@photoshot.com London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Florida: +1 239 689 1883 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: Nick Elgar/Avalon/Avalon
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WESTWOOD – AUGUST 10: James Haven at Invisible Children Fourth Estate’s Founders Party on August 10 2013 in Westwood, California.
(Photo by Martin Sloan),Image: 547793375, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fees Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Photoshot – sales@photoshot.com London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Florida: +1 239 689 1883 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: Martin Sloan/Avalon/Avalon
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ANGELINA JOLIE WITH HER BROTHER JAMES HAVEN VOIGHT AT THE WORLDWIDE ORPHANS FOUNDATION’S FIRST BENEFIT GALA HELD AT THE CAPITALE VENETIAN BALLROOM. NEW YORK CITY. 24 OCTOBER 2005. PICTURES DENNIS VAN TINE,Image: 548700301, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Photoshot – sales@photoshot.com London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Florida: +1 239 689 1883 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: Dennis Van Tine/Avalon/Avalon
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Jon Voight and James Haven at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Salt held at the Grauman’s Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on July 19, 2010. Hollywood, California, USA, North America,Image: 945778063, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Lumeimages/ImageBROKER/Avalon
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December 5, 2011: James Haven and Ashley Reign attending the NY premiere of Angelina Jolie’s directorial debut of ‘In the Land of Blood and Honey’ in New York City.
Mandatory Credit:Roger Wong/INFphoto.com Ref.: infusny-146
Featuring: James Haven, Ashley Reign
Where: New York City, New York, United States
When: 05 Dec 2011
Credit: Roger Wong/INFphoto.com
….which we’ve always known lol. I wonder if it was his toxic father that prevented him from being honest with himself. Regardless, I’m really happy for him that he finally gets to be his authentic self.
I admit I’ve never thought much about him at all beyond being the brother AJ once made out with at an awards show, but this also doesn’t surprise me and I suspect that toxic father is very much the childhood trauma he’s referring to. All of that aligns with seeking answers in the church and trying to force a traditional marriage. It sounds like the woman he was married to is very supportive, though. Perhaps they are good friends and she knew all along.
I kind of feel like maybe Angelina knew along too? Maybe that’s why she didn’t attend the wedding…maybe she felt like her mere presence would be validating/encouraging his denial.
Made out with???? I’m always flabbergasted when it’s referred to in these terms. They kissed. On the lips. Mouths closed. I know this isn’t the way most adults express love to family but it wasn’t sexual or romantic.
My reaction to this story is definitely surprise as I always assumed he was. I’m more surprised to hear that he married a woman. I hope he has peace in his life now that he’s openly acknowledging who he is.
Same!!!
Me, too.
Exactly! I remember the drama that happened when he and Angelina kissed on the lips and the media freaked out–I was like “y’all, and his sister are ‘SISTERS'”….like me and my sisters. LOL!
@Fredi, love your comment. To me, back then, they weren’t making out. It was a point. I’ll always laugh at the spurious comments about that moment. Still laugh when one of my sister’s went out for a night. We had some drunken slobs hitting on us. They kept sending us drinks and we kept refusing them.
They came up to us complaining about us refusing their drinks. We said, ‘We’re sorry, we aren’t interested in you. And, I gave my sister a kiss.”. The drunken slobs left saying things. Sister said, “Thank God you made them go away.”. We laugh about it to this day and that was almost 30 years ago.
Happy for James! Not shocked. At all. Always thought. I will side eye the Pony Boy commenent. Don’t believe that Marcheline made that implication. Agree with others on the definition of the character. Outsiders is a great movie.
Good for him, I guess. I hope Angelina’s absence at her brothers wedding had nothing to do with her suspecting him to be gay, by the way. That would be very harsh. No one can force you to come out before you’re ready.
I tend to think it was probably because of his extreme religious beliefs. And wasn’t his dad there, too? I’m pretty sure she wouldn’t have shunned him just for being gay.
I….. I have never known he *wasn’t* gay.
I assumed, because, well, he is.
Obv I don’t know him. But publicly, I always just assumed he was gay.
Am I the only one???
I’m thrilled for him that he has lifted that awful weight of closeted life off himself.
Hope he is happy.
Whew, religion really does horrific things to people.
I’ve known since he kissed AJ on the lips at that awards show.
That always screamed “gay older brother” to me and not “incestuous siblings.” (I used to have a gay stepbrother.)
But yeah, I figured he came out of the closet a long time ago! But I’ve never read up in his personal life or anything.
I did not realize he wasn’t out already
Anybody know what he does for a living?
I thought we already knew this. Did I miss something? I even thought he had come out a long time ago (not that I can remember an announcement or anything)? He didn’t???
Why did I think he came out decades ago? I’ve always thought he was, and what’s surprising is his just coming out now. Hoping he can finally live the good life now that he’s accepted his true self and not hiding anymore.
I thought he was out already. Anyway good luck to him.
Am I crazy because I never knew he was not out of the closet…
I was actually more shocked that he wasn’t out already. I didn’t remember that he’d married a woman lol. But good for him. Glad that he feels secure enough now to live his truth.
Amazingly some of us are the last to know!
Ok..?… Somehow I missed the news he got married to a woman. I always thought it was common knowledge that he was gay, never realized that he wasn’t “out”..
Welcome outside, James Haven!
I, like everyone else, thought he was already out. It’s never too late to be your most honest and authentic self.
I saw the video last night he even had a hard time admitting to it. I kinda think some gay men try to convince themselves they are bisexual. Marry/date women then have to face facts and admit they are gay. Everybody has their own path and has to come to terms with it in their own way.
Happy he is able to live his truth now. Also had no idea he was married to a woman also.
Moms always know. However, I find it hard to believe that their mom would call him a term for a certain kind of gay man either to his face or behind his back. That’s just not something a loving mom does who wants to be supportive of her son, especially if she is comfortable with his sexuality. I could be wrong, but is this a derogatory term? I’ve never heard it before, and I have had plenty of gay friends my entire life…and I go back to being in middle school in the 80’s, when my gay bff was scared to death of the rest of school knowing he was gay.
I think “Ponyboy” might be a reference to a character in the novel “The Outsiders” by S.E. Hinton, 1967. Ponyboy Curtis was a protagonist who was a sensitive, intelligent, somewhat shy teenager belonging to a greaser gang. He was called Ponyboy because of his youthful appearance. He was seen as more delicate than the gangs rougher members. So calling him Ponyboy would be a way of acknowledging his thoughtful nature and how he is often misunderstood.
Considering his age and when the book was written, I think his mother was more likely referencing this unique character.
yeah I am not buying she was calling him a slur. I also can’t find any reference that it is a gay man. Other than BDSM community but that would make no sense or may be a more current label.
I also think its from the Outsiders. Ponyboy was a sensitive soul. She sensed that in James. My bestie and me always say to each other ‘Stay gold, Ponyboy. Stay gold’ it’s our thing and has nothing to do with being gay men. Since we are neither gay or men. It’s about staying innocent to the harshness of the world. Derived from a Robert Frost poem that nothing can stay gold.
This hits me so hard because he and I are the same age. I can’t imagine not feeling like you can not be your authentic self for 50 years. I am glad he’s free now. I hope he relishes his authentic life
Shocked, shocked.
The article says he married a woman in 2024. That’s not that long ago….
So odd about this news is that I always thought he was out. Things like a Mandela Effect!