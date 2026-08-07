James Haven, Angelina Jolie’s brother, has come out as gay at the age of 53

James Haven is Angelina Jolie’s older brother. They were very close growing up and close into their 20s and 30s. But I heard rumors that their sibling bond deteriorated a bit when James became a born-again Christian circa 2009, and at the same time, reconciled with their father Jon Voight. James lived that born-again life for years but I have no idea if he’s still like that. In 2024, he married a woman, Romi Imbelli, and Angelina did NOT go to the wedding. James and Romi separated soon after and it appears as if the marriage was annulled. Well, this week, at the age of 53, James Haven is finally living his truth. He came out as gay as he sat beside his ex-wife.

James Haven has come out as gay. Haven — son of Jon Voight and the late Marcheline Bertrand and older brother of Angelina Jolie — shared his truth via Romi Imbelli’s Instagram on Thursday, Aug. 6.

“I, James Haven, begin a new chapter of my life,” the former actor, 53, said to camera in a post that showed footage and photos of himself and Imbelli, 44.

“After many years of healing from childhood trauma,” he continued, “I am now free to live the life that I believe I was always meant to live. One of hope, one of peace and one of love. So as my story unfolds, I want you all to know that I do it with an open heart, with nothing but love for myself and for all of you.”

Haven concluded, “Thank you for allowing me to be what I was meant to be.”

Imbelli and Haven tied the knot on Aug. 12, 2024. Although Imbelli announced to PEOPLE the following March that their marriage had been annulled, court filings indicated that The Real L Word star filed the paperwork 15 days after the wedding.

Haven appeared via livestream on Imbelli’s Substack, Breathe Mija, as part of the unveiling of what she called on Instagram its final chapter. “I’m gay,” confirmed Haven in conversation with his friend.

“As gay as gay can be,” quipped Imbelli with a laugh. “I’m a lot of things,” responded a smiling Haven. “I’m trying to keep my humility right now.”

His mother Bertrand, added Imbelli, “referred to him as ‘pony boy.’ ” Haven said that he “did not realize [it] was a gay term for a young gay man.”