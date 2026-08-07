Mirror: Duchess Meghan didn’t sit with Martha Stewart, nor did she speak about the UK

As we discussed, Martha Stewart covers this week’s People Magazine and she gave a funny interview. This week, I learned that other people are not charmed by Martha. Well, I am. I think she’s a hoot, truly one of one. I also think it’s funny that she’s getting so much attention for revealing some royal gossip. Martha announced, within the People interview: “I had dinner with Meghan Markle the other night. We were both guests at a dinner party in California. And she had just gotten back from the palace. I didn’t talk to her really more than to say a couple words, but I know she was talking about it.” She was not asked any follow-up questions about the dinner, and the question leading into that reveal was just a basic “do you still go out to parties” kind of thing. She could not WAIT to spill some tea. Why isn’t that funny to everyone else? Well, the British tabloids have been screaming, crying and throwing up over Martha and Meghan. Omerta! Meghan boasted about her royal connection!! How dare she! Well, someone clapped back!!
Meghan Markle was “talking about” her trip to the UK to see the King at a dinner party, TV host Martha Stewart had claimed.
Speaking to PEOPLE magazine, Stewart, 85, said: “I had dinner with Meghan Markle the other night. We were both guests at a dinner party in California. And she had just gotten back from the palace. I didn’t talk to her really more than to say a couple words, but I know she was talking about it.”
An insider told the Mirror that Meghan and Stewart did not sit together at the dinner and claimed the Duchess did not speak about the UK visit.
They added: “Meghan was asked by someone else about her European vacation and said it was nice and that was the extent of it. I think she must have been confused but [they] are fans of good old Martha.”
Yeah, this is both fine and unnecessary. Martha didn’t claim to have super-insider knowledge of Meghan’s conversations, and Team Sussex has every right to clarify (for the British tabloids) that Meghan was not gossiping about her husband’s family. God, I wish! I wish Meghan was telling everyone that the left-behinds are desperate hags. But she’s not like that and she probably doesn’t even believe that.
Update: Now People Magazine has a separate denial, LMAO!!! People Magazine spoke to “a source who hosted the event,” i.e. the dinner party which featured Martha Stewart and the Duchess of Sussex as guests. The source/hostess said: “I sat next to Meghan at the dinner party, and this account of what happened is simply untrue. Meghan didn’t talk about her European vacation other than to say the family had a great time. Meghan has always been a fan of Martha’s and enjoyed getting to meet her briefly at the dinner.” Meghan is making sure that no one believes she was talking about her husband’s horrid family at a dinner party.
The Duchess of Sussex, alongside staff members, serves lunch to a resident during a visit to McAuley Community Services for Women, a women’s homeless and family violence shelter in Footscray, in Melbourne, Victoria, on day one of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Footscray, Australia
When: 14 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Martha Stewart at Jillian Lopez Hosts The Grand Opening Of “The Bedford By Martha Stewart” At Paris Las Vegas
Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino
Las Vegas, Nv
August 12, 2022,Image: 713847576, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Martha Stewart, Credit line: Arlene Richie / JPI Studios / Avalon
NEW YORK, NY- MARCH 6: Martha Stewart at the 10th Annual Hudson River Park Friends Playground Committee Luncheon on March 6, 2026 at Tribeca Rooftop in New York City. Copyright: xMediaPunchx,Image: 1080567693, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no , Credit line: IMAGO/mpi099/Avalon
The Duchess of Sussex takes part a therapy session in the Kelpie garden with adolescent patients during a visit to the Royal Children’s Hospital Melbourne, Victoria, on day one of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Melbourne, Australia
When: 14 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Duchess of Sussex serves lunch to a resident during a visit to McAuley Community Services for Women, a women’s homeless and family violence shelter in Footscray, in Melbourne, Victoria, on day one of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Footscray, Australia
When: 14 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Duchess of Sussex takes part in a model making activity with veterans and their families at the Australian National Veterans Arts Museum (Anvam) in Southbank, Melbourne, Victoria, on day one of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Melbourne, Australia
When: 14 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Duchess of Sussex meets young advocates during a visit to Batyr, a mental health engagement programme, at Swinburne University of Technology in Hawthorn, Melbourne, Victoria, on day three of the royal trip to Australia
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Melbourne, Australia
When: 16 Apr 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Duchess of Sussex during a visit to Batyr, a mental health engagement programme, at Swinburne University of Technology in Hawthorn, Melbourne, Victoria, on day three of the royal trip to Australia
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Melbourne, Australia
When: 16 Apr 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Martha is a sh*t-stirrer. I don’t find her to be much of a hoot and her comments about Meghan were not kind.
,💯💯💯💯
Also 100%. Martha is a rabidly old bitchy queen bitch. Period!
And it’s not the first time she’s been backhanded about Meghan, either. She’s definitely spoken on her journey into the lifestyle sphere more than once, and it wasn’t flattering.
I will say that Martha is an overall hater. She’s done the same thing to several other lifestyle brand women, such as when Gwenyth Paltrow finally clapped back on her. She’s NOT nice. She’s the same one who’s said she takes a shower and put on makeup before she goes to the gym because men are there, and that when her friends die, she’ll go after their husbands.
I like her because she’s a shady Leo, but the Meghan pile ons have gotten beyond stale.
Martha has always been a shit-stirrer who doesn’t hesitate to name-drop and even undermine and snark on other women for the sole purpose of drawing attention to herself. I have to acknowledge that she’s smart and accomplished, but it stops there. I don’t find her at all amusing or entertaining, and I’ve intentionally never spent a cent on anything with her name on it.
That wasn’t a spokesman response though?
Yeah I wonder if this response by the mirror is the real shit stirrer in this situation b/c after a clap back like this Martha might not want to work with Meghan in the future and they’re in the same industry…
Why would Meghan ever want to work with Martha? She’ll just run to the press!
Well she knows that now!
But before, a Martha collab would have been a huge legitimizing get for Meghan in their industry.
I 100% think this is a British tabloid person sh*t stirring. It looks like it’s helpfully pushing back for Meghan whilst actually stirring the pot and kind of firing shots perhaps hoping Martha will respond for more drama or that it will cause issues for Meghan in the industry. Plus check the byline – Team Sussex’ briefings to the mirror have tended to be through Emma Mackenzie.
The tell is the part of “dear old Martha”. It’s setting up the All about Eve type cat fight which tabloids love & they were denied a lifestyle entrepreneur cat fight last year when Gwyneth’s video shut down beef stories. I could see Meghan’s team denying she was indiscreet but not really adding a “she’s just old and confused”. And as blunt as their uk spokesperson can be I can’t see him or sunshine sachs being like “bless her confused old self” about Martha Stewart.
So I don’t think this is team Sussex and I doubt a Californian party insider would speak to a uk tabloid to push back on Martha’s comments- it would likely be via a US media source. This to me is all a uk tabloid writer.
@ABritGuest The Mirror is a tabloid. NO-ONE on the Sussexes’ team is briefing anyone at the Mirror, regardless of what this Emma Mackenzie person has claimed. Heavens above, Harry sued the Mirror Group not so long ago. And they named the organisations they would no longer even acknowledge, unless in court. Pretty certain the Mirror was one of them.
@Julia: Meghan DOESN’T want to work with Martha. She knows exactly what she is
I think the People source is legitimately someone (probably the host) who was irritated that Meghan was being slammed by the international press b/c of the source’s party and source’s other guest. If it’s a longstanding friend of Meghan, they’ve seen this play out over and over and they’re sick of it, not to mention it’s weird to talk about a private dinner party to the press. I think there’s also a source from Meghan’s team in this (killing MS with kindness).
The last sentence “I think she must have been confused but they are fans of good, old Martha”, omg is *chef’s kiss*. “Good, old Martha” will be playing in my head all day!
Yeah, idk if I think this is really from team Sussex but omg I love it. Yesterday, my comment started with “ohhhhh Martha” and so to now hear “good old Martha” in this context is taking me out. It’s hilarious.
Yeah, I don’t really know or care who said it, I just love the pettiness of it!
Good old Martha is 85. She has what my late mother and her funny cousin used to call “Cinderella”. It’s hard to explain but you know it when you see it.
I 100 percent don’t believe that anyone “speaking for Meghan” would say it like that. I think this is just some fake mess.
Ouch, ouch, ouch. Definitely not from team Sussex, but still hilarious. Like attendees are competing over who got to sit closer to Meghan and overhear her conversation.
Yes! That “good old Martha” is total ‘bless her heart’ energy.
Martha definitely got put in the ‘good ole aunty’ seat, lol. You know the one we have to invite even though she’s a pain, because she’s ‘family’?
“Good old Martha,”. Definitely said by a Brit trying to sound like an American to throw off the scent.
Which is probably why Good Old Martha seems to have so much in common with Billy’s godmother Lady Susan Hussey. Remember her? The one they supposedly assigned to “help” Meghan when she joined the family, only to have “Lady” Hussey show her true colors to the world when she later race baited a charity worker at an event at BP?
Being in their 80s is no excuse for treating certain people like they aren’t fully human. Racist biddies need to wake the F up to themselves.
Okay that video of those girls creating a new cookie and then pitching it as berrylicios badge cookies is really freaking cute.
I’m totally ready to buy some!!
These young girls are so bright, engaging and entrepreneurial. They seem like such joys. I’m so impressed.
I have totally fallen in love with their sweet personalities. They are all their authentic selves and already have strong personalities. It’s adorable and makes me happy for their futures.
That was a delight!
Question: how many cookies do I need to eat to earn a badge?
Totally warmed my heart and lifted me up after a not so great day. Will have to revisit. I’m so impressed with their confidence. Wish I had it at their age.
Martha’s probably a deranger. They can’t do anything without bringing Meghan up. As I said yesterday, it’s clear thar Martha’s follows Meghan’s every move. I suspect Meghan doesn’t talk about the Royal Family if she can help it. They tried to push her to suicide.
Martha seems preoccupied with Meghan and is rather territorial about the food space she thinks she is queen of. I didn’t mind her gossiping about what Meghan might have said. I did mind though when she said it doesn’t follow when an actress becomes a food guru. I mean Paul Newman had a range of sauces, Tom Selleck had avocado farms to name a couple from her generation. The list of celebrities who own food brands is a long one.
And let’s not forget that Martha herself went from attending college and majoring in chemistry to graduating with a history degree, to doing some modeling, to being a stockbroker, to catering to the “lifestyle” space. I think that Celebchai.com had a really good write-up about Martha’s unconventional segue into the food industry. Whenever Martha Steward comments on Meghan and food, there’s always an element of gatekeeping in her remarks.
I don’t think it is Meghan specifically. Martha is mean to anyone in the lifestyle space. She was dismissive of Goop as well as several others.
She is pretty famously petty.
Martha is still running her own empire to focus on what anyone else is doing. And because she didn’t say anymore than what she said, it’s best to leave it at name dropping. Also, from People to the Mirror, this isn’t exactly top journalism! Looking forward to seeing the doc.
@Ommia you can use just as many words to say something nice about someone as you do to say something mean, especially about someone who hasn’t done or said a damn thing to or about you. In fact you can use even fewer words like ‘I wish her the best’. Sure, Aunty Martha is an empire builder but she’s also a bitch.
There is this very important aspects about people and it has to do with their genuine kindness and honesty. It was already obvious to me that Martha wasn’t being honest, and in my view kind, when she lied about what Meghan was talking about. Meghan is an actual royal who has been in that space and in those homes to know that Highgrove isn’t a palace. So the very fact that Martha name dropped that Meghan was there, wasn’t the issue. The issue is that she intentionally lied and said that a woman she didn’t have a real interaction with was talking about a “palace” knowing that it would draw more attention than just that they were at the same place. It was a dinner party where there were likely at least a dozen other people were there, yet she chose to only mention the one person she doesn’t know and had no real interaction with. As I said yesterday, it seems very intentional for attention and then to add the lie about her talking about a “palace” was beyond petty and unnecessary.
It’s weird to me that the Express would run a clarification that makes Meghan look good? But whatever. This is a nothing burger. Martha probably heard something like “well we just got back….”
And that was it.
I want to know whose party this was and who else was there lol.
Yes, why do we not know this? Whose party, who attended, what was the menu, what did Meghan WEAR? I’m starting to lose faith in the tabloids’ detective capabilities.
Exactly. These are the questions I want answered. The clothes, the drinks, the menu. If they weren’t sitting by each other then who were they sitting next to. That’s the type of gossip I want.
Those are more important questions. Who, what, where and………….?
Technically, it wasn’t the Express, it was the Mirror. The paper that Harry WON a lawsuit against and whose opposing counsel (at the time) was the judge in the recent DM trial.
No Sussex source has been chatting with the Mirror or anyone else.
I don’t think people were amused by her gossip comments simply because it added to the unnecessary pile on. So, people don’t find it harmless gossip. Plus, Martha has form for being shady about Meghan, so if this was just a one-off people probably would have dismissed it as her being a gossipy old lady. But since this is the not the first time she’s been shady it looks different.
In any case I doubt this is actually from the Sussex team at all. A lot of times I think that this is just the other Royal reporters saying what they actually think, or platforming social media responses and criticism, without exposing themselves and trying to attribute to the Sussexes. The overall response to her comments weren’t giggles, it was eye rolls and you could have said nothing at all. They often try to pretend that Harry and Meghan were the ones that said something, framing it as a ” TAKEDOWN!!” instead of the general response from the public being that, because they can’t have that happen.
Maybe it came from the host of the party that Meg and Martha both attended as they might have felt responsible for Martha’s gaffe.
I was wondering that as well, @Gemini.
That’s my thought as well. I definitely don’t believe it’s from the Sussexes because it doesn’t sound like anything they would say and they definitely wouldn’t have issued their response to a UK tabloid, especially when the initial article was in People magazine. The Sussexes would have contacted People magazine to correct the obvious lie, because Meghan wouldn’t have referred to Highgrove as a palace.
The video of the Girl Scouts was wonderful.
This whole thing has driven me to finally place an order with As Ever, (Aside: I never bought anything on purpose from Martha.) Looking forward to trying the strawberry spread. Splurged on flower sprinkles and a tossed in jar of my least favorite spread – orange marmalade, which my husband loves. I’m looking forward to the taste testing!
Ooohh, enjoy!
@AMY T I was never a fan of orange marmalade until I had Meghan’s. It’s delicious. I can’t keep it in the house. My family teases me incessantly for my love of things Meghan, but then they DEVOUR all the spreads very quickly every time I order them. The raspberry spread is beautiful. It has a certain balance of sweetness to tartness that just makes you want more. Now I have to try the blackberry.
My family is the same, especially for the marmalade, lol. I ordered a gift set that came with the honey and my daughter, who sniffs at anything ‘royal family’ devoured it and even saved the jar it came in.
Oh, now I’m going to taste it. I thought I hated marmalade until I fell across a jar of Brin’s grapefruit-rosemary marmalade – THAT stuff is amazing. I hope I like Meghan’s even half as much!
I once bought a set of her sheets. They were trash and pilled immediately.
I’m assuming you’re talking about Martha Stewart and not Meghan.
That’s funny because I just bought two jams from her for the first time as well. Can’t wait to see them at my doorstep. And I also ordered the marmalade because I have good memories of eating buttered toast with marmalade in a bed and breakfast in the UK.
The video was so sweet.
I think Martha was basically name dropping Meghan so as to get publicity for whatever she was marketing! Lately I only hear about Martha when she mentions Meghan (its not the first time).
Martha also was being sinister. She knew exactly what she was doing letting the innuendo that Meghan was discussing her King visit. She knew the tabloids would pick it up. Very mean girl behavior from Martha.
👏👏👏
I said it yesterday and I will keep saying it. Poor old Martha is still bitter that Meghan has mentioned in interviews that she makes Ina roast chicken and not Martha. And Martha thinking she is the kitchen and homemakimg queen can’t get over it or forgive it because she thinks only she knows how to cook and entertain and that she and she Alone deserve all credit and praise for the home making space . Also like Dee said this isn’t the first time Martha has been less than gracious in her response about Meghan. So I don’t think she is a hoot or just being whatever. I think she is a rude old bag who thinks she and she alone owns the home making space. It’s sad and pathetic especially from a woman so darn grown
She is the type of person who is hungry for success and money, regardless of how many bodies she leaves in her wake. There is no dignity, decency, or scruples here. With people like that, you keep your drawers locked if you don’t want to hear someone else claiming your project as their own.
Stewart first tried her hand at modeling and married life, eventually ending up in the stock market, where she speculated with such conviction in her own cunning and sense of impunity that she ultimately landed behind bars.
She only found real success in the culinary world—partly because the timing was right. Yet, as we can see, she still won’t tolerate any other popular figure appearing on the scene in that field—which is pathetic—and the way she tries to disparage the competition is exceptionally nasty and certainly won’t do her any favors.
Well, she won’t be around much much longer. You’ve had your career, Martha. Others will too.
Doubt this was a Sussex person clarifying this. Seems more logical for this to be the host trying to take heat off Meghan for so something she did not say. Never been a fan of Steward. Never thought of her as being funny.
The two versions don’t really contradict each other. I really hope this non-event doesn’t drag on.
I’m with Kaiser on this: I find Martha to be amusing. Martha is always going to Martha and that means name-dropping to get attention.
And that cookie video is just pure joy. Meghan is so great at interacting with people, kids included. Imagine her as a Girl Scout leader — best crafts and snacks ever.
Yes this is how I feel too. I’ve always found Martha hilarious and this is just more of her being her. I watched her documentary and this is just how she talks. I definitely remember her being shadier to Gwyneth during goops beginnings than she has to Meghan. I’m not saying she wasn’t being a little shady, but I don’t think it’s extra towards M. I think fans of M fixating on this too much and giving it a lot of air is probably not what Meghan wants, but obviously none of us knows for sure.
That said, the cookie video is so cute! So nice and the girls were so sweet and encouraging with each other, and you could really tell Meghan was helping everyone feel comfortable on camera. Very sweet and their cookie was so creative!
I’m not so sure. She met Chuck and Camilla in NYC. God knows what kind of conversation she had with them. There’s no way she doesn’t know about the decade long abuse of Meghan from the British media (and maga media here).
That Girl Scout video is priceless! Those girls exemplified the scout values of friendship and supporting each other. So bright, and creative and enthusiastic. They deserved their own story, not lumped in with old Martha! I would love to see their documentary, but unfortunately it is playing only in the US. Hope eventually it will stream somewhere.
Meanwhile back at the ranch….
😂😂😂
Martha is a hater. I will hate to grow up and be a bitter old bag like her. she’s supposed to look at people like Meghan as her daughter even a granddaughter what is wrong with her? Not a supporter of women
Martha Stewart is a whole a** mean girl. She sucks.
Martha is (moving) in Charles’s PR/attacking camp, I think.
She was photographed at Charles’ gala party in New York, lusting all over him (and gave highly flattering interviews about him afterwards), when he went to the Orangeman’s States Visit earlier this year (Google it, the pics are embarrassing. She must have gotten some fantasies- good old Martha, lol). Either she has since been recruited by BP to help tank Meghan’s brand/name in the US (because that’s what’s they’ve been doing in the past years), or she is fishing to be that person for the monarchy. As some commented here, Martha knows everything about Meghan (and the troubles she and Harry have with the royals).
And as I mentioned in a post yesterday, Meghan has a Daytime Emmy nomination for her Netflix lifestyle show – Martha got a nomination last year in the same category, but didn’t get the Emmy. So why not throw shade at a woman, who is “constantly competing” in her orbits?
Tbh, I do think Martha being friendly with Charles to the point of calling him Chuck is something to think about here. But the dinner host went to People and officially shut down what Martha said. Amazing. Bc I do think this would have been used by the BM and possible even the palace. As in leak something over the wknd about the highgtove meeting with the kids and then claim it came from Meghan at the dinner party. So I’m loving that this was shut down fast. And there was no catty good old Martha comment. Which never felt like something team Sussex would say. They don’t move so obviously petty like that. But the BM sure does.
That video gave me happy memories of my time spent in Girl Scouts. I’m looking forward to seeing the film.
Also, people should look into the Radical Monarchs – they are a girl troupe that specializes in cultivating leadership in little girls who are Black, Latina and Indigenous through community engagement and projects. They have a documentary about them, available online.
I love how many efforts there are to support development and leadership in girls and young women. You really see the effects in the Cookie Queens.
Thanks for mentioning the Radical Monarchs. I had never heard of them. I checked out their website. So glad there are alternatives for young women of color who may not feel welcome in white spaces/organizations.
Martha is slipping into irrelevancy. So she’s paying the Sussex Tax. What better way to get some attention?
I don’t find Martha charming at all – she thinks she invented/owns the lifestyle/food space and acts like anyone else who enters the space is beneath her. Her words about Meghan were nasty to be sure.
I am going to see Cookie Queens with a bunch of girl scouts and I can’t wait!
Same here. I can appreciate her accomplishments, but always sensed a bit of a nasty streak. The fact that a few here are trying to excuse her comments about Meghan is symbolic of a bigger issue but not sure Celebitchy is the place for that discussion.
@Sid
Totally agree with you that those here and elsewhere who are trying to excuse Martha’s comments about M are either blind to the subtext or not ready to acknowledge that it exists.
Martha sees Meghan excelling in a space that Martha fought hard to dominate from the mid-80s to the time she went to jail and must be having flashbacks to Ms B. Smith’s excellence in that same space.:
“Barbara Elaine “B” Smith (1949–2020) was one of America’s leading lifestyle authorities, restaurateurs, and home entertaining experts. Although she was frequently compared with Martha Stewart, she built a distinct brand that blended elegant entertaining, Southern-inspired cuisine, fashion, and hospitality from an African American perspective.”
I think this whole Martha Stewart thing is just to create news where there really isn’t much to say. They were at the same dinner party but didn’t really speak beyond introductions and Martha heard someone ask her about her vacation. It shows however that Stewart was paying attention to the Sussexes trip and that Highgrove visit. Meghan has her close friends and confidants to talk about her private life with. Dinner party conversations with people you just meet isn’t the place to divulge something like that.
Well Martha IS friends with Snoop who is willing to hang with Trump if he makes money …
She’s had her fame for a long time and hangs on to her image ruthlessly as we can readily see…
I’ve never seen her as an especially nice person. I am sure she enjoys saying whatever gets her some limelight.
Prior to their falling out in 2006, Martha Stewart and Donald Trump were friends, who were a part of the same social circle in New York. They go way back. Trump is 80, Martha is 85, Snoop is 54. Trump and Martha became buddies at a time when Snoop was barely out of high school. And while some of the company he keeps – including Martha and Trump – may be questionable, it stands to reason her long time association with Trump is considerably more of an indictment against her than the association she has with Snoop.
IIRC there was some production, media machine overlap between MS and DT back in the day … wasn’t there a Martha spin off of The Apprentice, with her playing the Trump big boss role? They go way back. They both know how to play the press, look out for themselves, and will not hesitate to trash someone if they get some advantage out of it, even if the advantage is just joy at snuffing out someone else’s joy/contentment. It’s like there’s little to no internal spark … their energy, satisfaction only comes into existence in relation to other people, the outside world … who’s praising them, who has something they want, who they can tear down, etc. She’s a survivor, determined and tireless, buy not joyful or generous.
While I give her some credit for building her lifestyle/kitchen maven brand, and it had some good content, I remember tuning into one of her Martha at home shows and realizing she was (or had become as she got successful) an absolutely horrible person, sucking up the ideas, energy, time, lives of those around her and happier sniping and boasting than enjoying things. The partnership with Snoop seemed playful, funny, til I realized that he too is deep down a self-serving jerk who cultivates an image for $$$ and ego, no matter the harm, cost to others.
Martha attended the same party as Meghan, and parlayed that into the cover of People Magazine! If I had been to a party with Meghan, I would have told everyone that I knew, too. The CBs would have been the first to know!
Please note that Martha was a big doner to the Democrats, and the Republicans put her in jail for it. I have been more sympathetic to her since then. The Bush Cheney administration was no picnic.
Also, Gwyneth sunk so low in her feud with Martha that I became even more sympathetic to Martha.
Still Team Meghan!
Martha’s comments are snidely witty, inviting interest while coyly saying very little. Not an excuse, but a reframing our own modern privilege: Martha’s NOT a girl’s girl, but to build her empire when she did, she really didn’t have the space to be one. She may have come from privilege, but she was supposed to marry money (which she did) and then quietly give up her career to take a supporting role for her husband (spoilers: she did not). Other women weren’t peers so much as competition in a very limited space. Martha may not a model of what many of us would like to emulate today, but powerful career women can be both powerful and feminine now because of women like her; women who steamrolled their way to the top. Some of these brass-bound baddies mentored the next generation …Martha didn’t, and she never figured out how to befriend women in her own space at the top, but she still burned a path – she just never invited anyone else to follow.
The first clue that Martha’s comment was entire bunkum was saying that Megan had just gotten back from “the palace.” What palace? The media made sure the entire world knew that the Sussex family was refused a stay at Buckingham palace.