Mirror: Duchess Meghan didn’t sit with Martha Stewart, nor did she speak about the UK

As we discussed, Martha Stewart covers this week’s People Magazine and she gave a funny interview. This week, I learned that other people are not charmed by Martha. Well, I am. I think she’s a hoot, truly one of one. I also think it’s funny that she’s getting so much attention for revealing some royal gossip. Martha announced, within the People interview: “I had dinner with Meghan Markle the other night. We were both guests at a dinner party in California. And she had just gotten back from the palace. I didn’t talk to her really more than to say a couple words, but I know she was talking about it.” She was not asked any follow-up questions about the dinner, and the question leading into that reveal was just a basic “do you still go out to parties” kind of thing. She could not WAIT to spill some tea. Why isn’t that funny to everyone else? Well, the British tabloids have been screaming, crying and throwing up over Martha and Meghan. Omerta! Meghan boasted about her royal connection!! How dare she! Well, someone clapped back!!

Meghan Markle was “talking about” her trip to the UK to see the King at a dinner party, TV host Martha Stewart had claimed. Speaking to PEOPLE magazine, Stewart, 85, said: “I had dinner with Meghan Markle the other night. We were both guests at a dinner party in California. And she had just gotten back from the palace. I didn’t talk to her really more than to say a couple words, but I know she was talking about it.” An insider told the Mirror that Meghan and Stewart did not sit together at the dinner and claimed the Duchess did not speak about the UK visit. They added: “Meghan was asked by someone else about her European vacation and said it was nice and that was the extent of it. I think she must have been confused but [they] are fans of good old Martha.”

[From The Daily Mirror]

Yeah, this is both fine and unnecessary. Martha didn’t claim to have super-insider knowledge of Meghan’s conversations, and Team Sussex has every right to clarify (for the British tabloids) that Meghan was not gossiping about her husband’s family. God, I wish! I wish Meghan was telling everyone that the left-behinds are desperate hags. But she’s not like that and she probably doesn’t even believe that.

Update: Now People Magazine has a separate denial, LMAO!!! People Magazine spoke to “a source who hosted the event,” i.e. the dinner party which featured Martha Stewart and the Duchess of Sussex as guests. The source/hostess said: “I sat next to Meghan at the dinner party, and this account of what happened is simply untrue. Meghan didn’t talk about her European vacation other than to say the family had a great time. Meghan has always been a fan of Martha’s and enjoyed getting to meet her briefly at the dinner.” Meghan is making sure that no one believes she was talking about her husband’s horrid family at a dinner party.

Meanwhile, Meghan took part in a new Buzzfeed Tasty video alongside three of the Girl Scouts featured in Cookie Queens. They’re talking about cookies and jam and trying to create a new cookie flavor.