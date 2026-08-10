Shuter: ‘Discussions are underway’ about an apology from the Sussexes to the Windsors

Believe it or not, I actually think that Rob Shuter has some “royal sources,” I just don’t think that those sources are in Camp Sussex. Like so many of the big, juicy exclusives about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the sourcing is straight from the left-behinds and their minions. These stories are less about “what Prince Harry and Meghan are actually going to do” and more about “this is what the Windsors want to be true.” Wishful-thinking royal reporting is the bulk of what we’re seeing these days and it’s just as pitiful as it sounds. Well, Shuter’s latest is that “sources” tell him that Harry and Meghan are preparing to issue a public apology to the Windsors. As I said, pitiful.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be preparing for their most significant royal reset yet. Multiple sources tell Naughty But Nice that behind the scenes, serious discussions are underway about whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should issue a carefully crafted public apology as part of their effort to rebuild trust with King Charles—and, ultimately, the Royal Family.
“This isn’t about Harry and Meghan admitting they were wrong about everything,” one insider tells Naughty But Nice. “It’s about acknowledging that the past five years have caused enormous pain. The debate now is over what an apology should say—and, just as importantly, what it shouldn’t.”
According to sources, advisers believe the recent Highgrove meeting with the King created a rare opportunity for reconciliation. But they also recognize that repairing years of public damage will require more than private conversations.
“Everyone agrees trust has to be rebuilt,” says another source. “The challenge is finding language that gives the King the respect he wants without forcing Harry and Meghan to walk back every interview, documentary, or page of Spare.”
Insiders say several drafts of a possible statement have already been discussed, focusing on regret for the breakdown of family relationships rather than revisiting specific allegations made over the years.
“An apology doesn’t have to be a surrender,” a palace source tells Naughty But Nice. “It’s an acknowledgment that this family feud went too far. Charles wants peace—but he also wants respect. This could be the first real step toward both.”
Whether those private talks become a public statement remains to be seen. But after years of accusations, interviews, documentaries, and memoirs, the next chapter of the royal saga could begin with two simple words: “We’re sorry.”
[From Rob Shuter’s Substack]
“Serious discussions are underway…” Where? Because it sounds like these discussions are happening solely between Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace. This has been Prince William’s thing for years as well, even more so than King Charles’s desire: William wants/demands an apology from Harry and Meghan. An apology for what, you might ask. Well, William has a whole-ass list. William wants Harry to apologize for: marrying Meghan, refusing to divorce Meghan, leaving the UK with Meghan, refusing to come groveling back to the UK without Meghan, sitting beside Meghan during the Oprah interview, calling William “trapped,” being more charismatic than William, refusing to stop doing anything resembling “royal work,” writing Spare, and on and on. As I said, it’s a really long list. Maybe Harry can just cut to the chase and tell his brother to eat a bag of [redacted].
Now, I’m sure that Charles also wants an apology. But Charles is in a tough position, because he keeps meeting with Harry without Harry ever having to apologize or weaken his stance significantly. Like, Charles was reportedly furious about Harry’s BBC interview last year, but then what did Charles do? He met with Harry like five months later, meaning Harry’s interview worked. Charles was clearly furious that the Sussexes went to Australia AND Althorp, so what did Charles do? He met with the whole family, all without an apology. (Charles is a terrible negotiator, in addition to being a terrible manager.)
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
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Prince William, Prince Harry and King Charles III
The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, Service, Westminster Abbey, London, UK – 19 Sep 2022,Image: 724167805, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock / Avalon
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The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex meeting members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture date: Saturday September 10, 2022.,Image: 721656879, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex meeting members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture date: Saturday September 10, 2022.,Image: 721656891, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
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WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721657222, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
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LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, King Charles III, Mr Peter Phillips, Anne, Princess Royal walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.,Image: 722674714, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jeff J Mitchell / Avalon
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LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: King Charles III, Anne, Princess Royal, Camilla, Queen Consort, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Edward, Duke of Kent and Prince Michael of Kent pay their respects inside the Palace of Westminster for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.,Image: 722674734, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: David Ramos / Avalon
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LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex seen inside the Palace of Westminster during the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.,Image: 722677301, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Christopher Furlong / Avalon
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The coffin carrying Queen Elizabeth II rests in Westminster Hall for the lying-in-state.
William, Prince of Wales, Kate, Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan.
14/09/2022.,Image: 722719941, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Linda Nylind / Avalon
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King Charles III, the Queen Consort in front of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London.,Image: 724154193, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Gareth Fuller / Avalon
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Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Catherine Princess of Wales, Camilla Queen Consort
The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, Service, Westminster Abbey, London, UK – 19 Sep 2022,Image: 724168053, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock / Avalon
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Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is driven down The Mall after the funeral for HM Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in London, United Kingdom. 19 September 2022.,Image: 724176085, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Tom Jenkins for The Guardian / P / Avalon
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Prince Harry, King Charles III, Camilla Queen Consort, and Princess Anne
The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, Gun Carriage Procession, Wellington Roundabout, London, UK – 19 Sep 2022,Image: 724224245, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock / Avalon
Apologize for what. Harry and meghan deserve respect and an apology. He evicted them from uk home and allowed scooter to drive out his brother and sister in law
This is more of that “Every accusation is a confession” that happens with narcissists and abusers. There have been discussions for years about how Harry was demanding they apologize to Meghan and now, when meetings are happening, Harry and Meghan need to apologize.
If that was actually proposed, I hope Meghan, in her clearest, most beautifully gentle voice replied “That is not fucking happening. Ever.”
I hope they all hold their breath waiting for that apology! H&M have NOTHING to apologize for. They do not have to apologize for just living and being their best selves. The BaRF and the media all need interventions. When the bubble they live in finally implodes I’ll be surprised if all of England doesn’t become a black hole.
Is keen going to be peacemaker
And years of scooter trying to break up harry and meghan. Keen taking threatening step towards meghan scooters surprise attack on harry and going on about removal titles
Some stories are so funny.
Meghan was not going to let their children met the Windsors without her being present.
Who gives up freedom, to go back into a den of evildoers.
Shouldn’t it be the other way round
What would they be apologizing for? The Royal Family are not the victims here. Harry and Meghan’s interviews and the book were in response to what the Royal Family did and said to them.
I’m surprised this guy still has a Substack. Hasn’t 2 or 3 of his scoops, been debunked this summer? It’s one thing to peddle in lies, it’s another to have “exclusives ” that get proven wrong consistently. Says a lot about him and the people who subscribe.
In any case this is just their wish casting for what would make them happiest. For Charles it would be for the hardworking charismatic prince to come back and give the monarchy that needed boost. And to provide a convenient person to deal with his rage monster heir.
For the heir it would be for his competition to have lost and to be back under his control. Where he can make him live out weekly humiliation rituals with no support while he takes credit for his hard work. And his wife can be disrespectful to his wife in person, because something something hierarchy.
Gee, I wonder why Harry and Meghan aren’t rushing back to apologize? This sounds so much better than what they are doing now. I mean gosh, what were they even doing last week?
Apologize for what? Not allowing the leftovers and its minions to continue to control them until they actually died from some crazed racist royalist or by suicide? The Sussex’s are the only ones imo that don’t owe anyone any form of apology whatsoever.
I will believe this when I actually hear Harry or Meghan apologize for being mistreated by Harry’s birth family. Otherwise this is more nonsense for clicks.
Iirc, Harry was the one who first said he wanted an apology and accountability from his family. Was it in the Oprah or during another interview? Anyways Harry saying that made people in the RF big mad and they’ve been copy-keening him ever since and have turned it around for them being the ones that are demanding and need the apology. technically they could even lie and say they received an apology from the Sussexes whether it’s true or not. Just to save face.
Has Charles and/or Camilla apologized to Harry or Meghan?
Even bat-face Camilla laughing and mimicking Meghan holding her stomach?
I don’t understand how Harry and Meghan can meet with them without that.
That said, I wonder if Charles removing the Wasp was part of that.
I also think Charles meeting Harry helped boost Charles’s popularity
Sure. Let the Sussexes apologize to the Windsors for the terrible sin of telling SOME of the truths about them in public.
Right after the Windsors apologize to the Sussexes for TEN YEARS worth of a palace-instigated, palace-approved campaign of outright stochastic terrorism.
(I know I keep using that phrase, but I’ve had it up to my neck with them and I’m going to tell the damn truth about what they have done and allowed.)
Side Note: I have to shake my head in wonder every time I see that photo of Harry walking in a morning coat, surrounded by all his smaller relatives in their stolen-valor uniforms. It really does look like Good King Harry escorted by his general staff! 😊
And Harry the only one wearing earned medals.
I love that picture of Harry. The Firm will never live that down. The law of unanticipated consequences, or, be careful what you wish for. They wanted to humiliate Harry by not permitting him to wear his uniform. Instead, he looks like he’s surrounded by his own personal honor guard. Oops!
Look, some deluded people will believe this is a thing. It’s hilarious, clearly.
Classic DARVO techniques being used here. When I read the headline for this article I literally laughed out loud.
These people take everything Harry does and try to use it as in indicator that he’s longing to come back under their thumb.
Let them hold their breath waiting for this so called apology they’re imagining.
The point of these stories is to continuously put it in the public consciousness that Harry and Meghan are the ones who owe the apology. Notice how nobody ever mentions the possibility of a two-way apology? It’s all one-sided and for anyone on the periphery who gets their thoughts from headlines alone, this is the takeaway.
That’s it, it’s just propaganda.
Narcissists always want apologies from those they abuse.
Yup. It’s always “Look what you made me do!”
Tyler hit it spot-on. These are abuser tactics.
The “royal family” abused Meghan (and still are abusing her to this day) and they have abused and are abusing Harry too.
Classic DARVO.
As a piece of news, this really isn’t worth the digital ink. Nobody in the Sussex camp is talking to this fool, and they don’t need to apologize for anything.
As a piece of gossip, though, it’s quite unintentionally revealing about the Windsors, isn’t it? Because it seems to show that they understand they have messed up royally (ha) and something should be done to repair the hurt and damage caused to their brand/family. But what? You can just imagine these doofuses, who have never taken responsibility or accountability for anything, looking around, stumped. Who could be to blame? Surely, they aren’t the baddies! Then, rather than examining their own racism, misogyny, and cruelty (because that seems uncomfortable), Charles ( I assume) remembers the Sussexes asking for an apology! Well, why not turn it right back around – they hurt the king’s feelings, after all, and made him feel powerless. That’s why the word “respect” is important to this, as in “finding language that gives the King the respect he wants”. What a leader! It’s not really about repairing the monarchy, after all, but about reasserting Charles’ power.
What I’m most interested in is how the rest of the rota and William will react to these overtures. Because from the anti-Sussex, hardliner camp, this appears weak. I expect William has sent some furious texts from his vacation that he will never forgive Harold and this shows why he should be king.
But if your job is to sell newspapers? You desperately want access to the Sussexes.
If anything, the apology should be our classic non apology: I’m sorry you felt hurt because you’re a racist and now everyone knows.
Title – EXCLUSIVE: PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE CONSIDERING PUBLIC APOLOGY TO KING CHARLES
1st paragraph – “Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be preparing for their most significant royal reset yet. Multiple sources tell Naughty But Nice that behind the scenes, serious discussions are underway about whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should issue a carefully crafted public apology as part of their effort to rebuild trust with King Charles—and, ultimately, the Royal Family.”
The title of his article is not jIving with the first paragraph. People discussing wether H&M shoudl apologize doesn’t mean that H&M are considering apologizing. I feel like these reporters write & post empty articles just for derangers to write abusive comments about H&M.
Trust and respect are very coded for culture. You can establish both trust and respect across cultures but it takes a conscious effort and that effort requires you to examine your own assumptions and your own choices and to be aware of your own biases. And everyone has to resist the temptation to throw attitude at each other. But to reduce it to facts -… what do Meghan and Harry have to apologise for having done??? I mean. If you wanted a court-mediated mandated family therapy session, you’d never be asked to apologise to someone else because your embrace of self-respect and conviction made them “feel bad” …that’s just wishy washy and feeble. Mediators are brilliant at getting people to ask themselves questions that should be the starting point. Why do you feel bad? Is it because your image has taken a dent? But was your image cultivated with good faith and was your faith betrayed? Or was your image a screen behind which you hid whilst casting aspersions on others, who had to then set the record straight? ….this is the problem with chasing brownie points and chasing approval. You’re always acting with an agenda. It’s never sincere. So when someone tells the truth, that’s it. Game over.
oh I’m sure there are “discussions” about Harry and Meghan apologizing, and how they should apologize before they are “welcomed back to the royal fold” and all of that.
But the Sussexes aren’t the ones having those discussions. I mean look, they went from the Oprah interview to the docuseries to Spare. They were telling their story with their whole chests. They’re not apologizing for jack.
This is part of William’s fever dream of harry crawling back to him begging forgiveness.
“I’m sorry you are racist and a bad parent” is about the only apology he will get.
When is Charles going to apologize for dissing his parents to David Dimbleby?
Or for making Diana’s life a misery?
And will William insist that Harry also apologize for keeping his beard for his wedding?
And while we’re on the subject of apologies, maybe Charles can apologize on behalf of the monarchy for its long and terrible history of colonialization, murder and plunder.
Bwahahahaha!!! No, they’re not.
Things the Sussexes should apologise for, if at all — in no particular order:
• not giving in after years of being exposed to misogynoir and being mistreated by the RF and BM
• exposing the lies and thinly veiled hatred originating from the RF and BM
• being truly, happily in love and not afraid of showing it
• raising their kids the way they want to
• being imaginative, creative, hard-working, independent, successful
• breathing
Fck that shit. In their wet dreams.
Sure. That “apology” is sitting in a drawer right next to the Sussex divorce contingency plan.
Alongside the “Meghan is a bully” documentation.
Yes, the palace wants something from the Sussexes and are willing to craft a statement that would be true but the Sussexes would not admit fault. “It’s a shame there’s been discord.”
The palace knows how bad the Sussexes happiness makes the other royals look and how bad the Sussexes were treated. They see Meghan and Harry’s smiles as a message, “We are so much better off without you and we don’t need you at all.” This makes the lives of the left behind look sad and lackluster. An apology would allow the palace to share in the Sussexes glamour and claim ownership of their success
It’s funny this article is almost clear the Sussexes aren’t at “fault” but somehow things they did (told the truth defended themselves against pies, managed their own public relations, and SUCCEEDED), all this honesty caused stress- though only because the truth ( or part of it) was embarrassing to the Windsors.
I worry Harry might be a pushover that’s willing to let his father save face… but after nearly dying in Canada or “coming to heel)?and Charles basically planning it, I hope Sussexes never do anything, even accepting an apology. It’s been criminal
I’m not even sure Charles wants an apology at this point. Too many feelings. H protected his family, shared his personal recollections – and Charles took his security and stole his house. “I’m sorry I had a problem with you saying your grandson might be too black.” Charles would prefer to ignore things, I think.
I’m sure Camilla and W, however, would love to see H grovel. W especially. I’m sure it’s his biggest fantasy. “Come back (just H), apologize for living your life with a gorgeous woman and adorable kids, and now do all the things I don’t want to do and I’ll take all the credit.”
These people are absolutely absurd. “We can’t have caused all the problems we have and falling approval ratings; therefore, let’s blame Harry again! That’ll work.”
Dear Harry and Meghan, please allow me to speak for you and give wank and chuck the apology that they truly deserve/ KISS MY BLACK AZZZZ
🎯
So Harry is going to apologize because William assaulted him? And Meghan is going to apologize because the tabloids printed lies about her? And Archie is going to apologize because the tabloids depicted him as a monkey when he was an infant? And the whole Sussex family will apologize because Charles cut off their security while also leaking their location, putting the families lives at risk?
As long as we’re living in opposite world, maybe Harry should apologize for Andrew raping teenaged girls, and for William throwing things at and cheating on Kate?
This is beyond hilarious and obviously not true.
Reverse psychology/opposite day is clearly the permanent position that can be spotted in all the palaces’ briefed stories regarding H&M. Wanting to be cordial with the royal family is not the same as offering an apology. Charles might be the one “looking for a way out”, though.
If we remember correctly, Harry was the one who first asked for accountability and an apology from his family/the firm, for what they did to them and his family, back in 2021/2022. Five years on, and no such thing has happened. I think that it’s clear to everyone that William was/is the head-bully in all of this/the smeering – for years now, he’s been paying for a million pound smeer campagne against his brother and SIL. His consiance is not clear, the permanement engry state he is in might be to cover that.
If Harry somehow has moved from his apology/accountability stance, Meghan surely hasn’t. I do believe that she still wants an apology for what they KP (Knauf, Jones, the Fly, etc., and Willy & Kitty) and BP (The Wasp/the Bee, and Charles & Camilla) did to her, and are still doing to her 10 years on, to unalive her, to smeer her character, her good name, her mental health and her business/brand. This is still happening daily with about a hundred articles across many papers/mags/digital platforms, podcasts, TV shows, documentaries, books/biographies etc- the loudest through the tabloids/RRs/R-commentators, and paid PR companies, through which bots/bot farms and trolls online are recruited to do the online damage in real-time, within minutes, daily.
If all of the above is not going to stop, or lessened, what use has it to put any efforts to reconcile with the left-behind royals.
*conscience
What the hell would H&M need to publicly apologize for when the BRF stood idly by and seemingly encouraged courtiers and the BM to engage in a near-decades-long smear campaign against them? The level of derangement needs a vaccine….
They’re raising the level of public expectation, so that when the thing doesn’t happen, the public can feel cheated and they can bash the Sussexes for reneging on a deal. It’s what they did with the “Sandringham Agreement”. Rinse, repeat.
William wants Harry to apologize for having been born.
Plot twist! Charles wants Harry back so he can kill Scooter and place Harry on the throne!!! I know, I know, there are rules, but rules are made to be broken.
They have nothing to apologize about
Actually, I think there may be some truth in this. But like most of the stories claiming the Sussexes marital woes. I think it’s quite the opposite. Charles is likely pushing for the Windsors to do a reset and make some form of statement about the importance of healing and togetherness….and for private apology to Meghan.
That’s why William is angrier and icier than normal.
Charles is thinking about his legacy and wants to make amends ahead of his inevitable “exit”.
I also don’t doubt that in his own dysfunctional way he does love his son, is proud of all he’s achieved….both in and outside the Royal fold…and secretly admires his determination and balls of steel.
No way in hell should Harry and Meghan apologise for anything they have said or written. It’s always the same. The headlines state this upcoming apology as a given, actually in process. Then comes the tell tale watering down. Discussions are underway about WHETHER Harry and Meghan should apologise. Then “This isn’t about Harry and Meghan admitting they were wrong about everything,”
They just want the Sussexes to publicly say they’re sorry so that the powers that be can interpret it as Harry and Meghan grovelling to the RF and the entire UK. Hell no!
Let me write it for them: We are sorry that you were embarrassed by the airing of your racist, classis, and xenophobic beliefs.
“I Meghan apologize for fleeing Britain to protect my mental health from the onslaught of the British media. I apologize for not enduring the racism I experienced at the hands of the Royal family and institution. I apologize for not suitably bearing the insults hurled at me by palace staff, the media and wider public such as “degree wife, Me-MeAgain, gold digger, social climber, that American, protocol breaker, bully, trash, narcissist.” I further apologize for being good at my role while a working member of the royal family, I should have dimmed my light to 30% to let Kate and William shine, though I suspect it would have to be zero for that to happen. Finally, I am sorry that instead of accepting the blame for making Kate cry, I told the world the truth: it was all a lie that no one corrected, she made me cry instead.”
We need a ‘Like’ button on here!