Shuter: ‘Discussions are underway’ about an apology from the Sussexes to the Windsors

Believe it or not, I actually think that Rob Shuter has some “royal sources,” I just don’t think that those sources are in Camp Sussex. Like so many of the big, juicy exclusives about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the sourcing is straight from the left-behinds and their minions. These stories are less about “what Prince Harry and Meghan are actually going to do” and more about “this is what the Windsors want to be true.” Wishful-thinking royal reporting is the bulk of what we’re seeing these days and it’s just as pitiful as it sounds. Well, Shuter’s latest is that “sources” tell him that Harry and Meghan are preparing to issue a public apology to the Windsors. As I said, pitiful.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be preparing for their most significant royal reset yet. Multiple sources tell Naughty But Nice that behind the scenes, serious discussions are underway about whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should issue a carefully crafted public apology as part of their effort to rebuild trust with King Charles—and, ultimately, the Royal Family. “This isn’t about Harry and Meghan admitting they were wrong about everything,” one insider tells Naughty But Nice. “It’s about acknowledging that the past five years have caused enormous pain. The debate now is over what an apology should say—and, just as importantly, what it shouldn’t.” According to sources, advisers believe the recent Highgrove meeting with the King created a rare opportunity for reconciliation. But they also recognize that repairing years of public damage will require more than private conversations. “Everyone agrees trust has to be rebuilt,” says another source. “The challenge is finding language that gives the King the respect he wants without forcing Harry and Meghan to walk back every interview, documentary, or page of Spare.” Insiders say several drafts of a possible statement have already been discussed, focusing on regret for the breakdown of family relationships rather than revisiting specific allegations made over the years. “An apology doesn’t have to be a surrender,” a palace source tells Naughty But Nice. “It’s an acknowledgment that this family feud went too far. Charles wants peace—but he also wants respect. This could be the first real step toward both.” Whether those private talks become a public statement remains to be seen. But after years of accusations, interviews, documentaries, and memoirs, the next chapter of the royal saga could begin with two simple words: “We’re sorry.”

[From Rob Shuter’s Substack]

“Serious discussions are underway…” Where? Because it sounds like these discussions are happening solely between Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace. This has been Prince William’s thing for years as well, even more so than King Charles’s desire: William wants/demands an apology from Harry and Meghan. An apology for what, you might ask. Well, William has a whole-ass list. William wants Harry to apologize for: marrying Meghan, refusing to divorce Meghan, leaving the UK with Meghan, refusing to come groveling back to the UK without Meghan, sitting beside Meghan during the Oprah interview, calling William “trapped,” being more charismatic than William, refusing to stop doing anything resembling “royal work,” writing Spare, and on and on. As I said, it’s a really long list. Maybe Harry can just cut to the chase and tell his brother to eat a bag of [redacted].

Now, I’m sure that Charles also wants an apology. But Charles is in a tough position, because he keeps meeting with Harry without Harry ever having to apologize or weaken his stance significantly. Like, Charles was reportedly furious about Harry’s BBC interview last year, but then what did Charles do? He met with Harry like five months later, meaning Harry’s interview worked. Charles was clearly furious that the Sussexes went to Australia AND Althorp, so what did Charles do? He met with the whole family, all without an apology. (Charles is a terrible negotiator, in addition to being a terrible manager.)