When Princess Eugenie gave birth to her third child last week, Buckingham Palace confirmed it officially, issuing a statement about King Charles and Camilla’s “delight” over the news. The same thing happened with Eugenie’s pregnancy announcement, which also came via a BP press release. Many people noted that whatever Prince Andrew has on his brother, it’s significant enough that Charles goes out of his way to extend generosity to Andrew’s daughters. Let’s say it plainly: Charles is nicer to his nieces than his own sons, and there’s probably a kompromat/blackmail reason for that. Well, speaking of, Charles has allegedly extended an invitation to Balmoral to Andrew. The same Andrew who was arrested in February and is still being thoroughly investigated for years of crimes and sleazy, degenerate behavior.

King Charles is set to extend what royal sources have exclusively told RadarOnline.com is an “olive branch” to his younger brother, the former Prince Andrew, by offering him the chance to spend time at Balmoral after the monarch’s annual summer stay ends. It’s a move said to reflect concern over the ex-Duke of York’s wellbeing despite his continued exile from public royal life.

Andrew, 66, is said to have been given the option of visiting the royal family’s Scottish estate once King Charles, 77, has departed, with Andrew’s princess daughters Beatrice and Eugenie already expected to attend the royals’ traditional Balmoral gathering.

While Andrew remains largely absent from official royal events following the fallout from his links to the late convicted s-x offender Jeffrey Epstein, sources said the King is mindful of his brother’s mental health and believes time in the Scottish Highlands could provide a welcome respite away from public attention.

A palace aide claimed: “His Majesty is under no illusions about everything the Duke of York has been through in recent years, or the personal impact the ongoing controversy and isolation have had on him. The King’s view is that offering Andrew the chance to spend some quiet time at Balmoral, once the main family gathering has ended, is simply an act of compassion between brothers.”

“It should not be interpreted as any form of rehabilitation or a signal that Andrew is returning to public life. The idea is to allow him to get away from Windsor, enjoy the Scottish countryside, play a little golf, clear his head and spend time in complete privacy, away from the relentless public attention that has surrounded him for so long. It is being seen as something of an olive branch to Andrew, as Charles is well aware how frozen out of the family he feels.”

But rather than staying in Balmoral Castle itself, Andrew could instead be accommodated at nearby Craigowan Lodge, a property on the estate which has long been used by members of the royal family. The lodge also carries personal significance for the former duke. He previously stayed there with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, 66, and their daughters after the late Prince Philip excluded Ferguson from staying in the main house following the couple’s separation.

Another source said the arrangement would allow Andrew to enjoy the estate discreetly while respecting the sensitivities surrounding his position within the family.

They explained, “Craigowan Lodge has always provided a level of privacy that simply isn’t possible in the main house, making it the obvious choice if Andrew decides to go. He would be able to spend time outdoors, walk the estate, play a few rounds of golf and enjoy the peace of the Highlands without attracting the kind of attention he inevitably receives elsewhere. The invitation has been extended in good faith, but there is no guarantee he will take it up. At this stage, no decision has been made, and it remains entirely Andrew’s choice whether he feels comfortable accepting the King’s offer.”