King Charles invited Prince Andrew to stay at Balmoral after the family leaves

When Princess Eugenie gave birth to her third child last week, Buckingham Palace confirmed it officially, issuing a statement about King Charles and Camilla’s “delight” over the news. The same thing happened with Eugenie’s pregnancy announcement, which also came via a BP press release. Many people noted that whatever Prince Andrew has on his brother, it’s significant enough that Charles goes out of his way to extend generosity to Andrew’s daughters. Let’s say it plainly: Charles is nicer to his nieces than his own sons, and there’s probably a kompromat/blackmail reason for that. Well, speaking of, Charles has allegedly extended an invitation to Balmoral to Andrew. The same Andrew who was arrested in February and is still being thoroughly investigated for years of crimes and sleazy, degenerate behavior.
King Charles is set to extend what royal sources have exclusively told RadarOnline.com is an “olive branch” to his younger brother, the former Prince Andrew, by offering him the chance to spend time at Balmoral after the monarch’s annual summer stay ends. It’s a move said to reflect concern over the ex-Duke of York’s wellbeing despite his continued exile from public royal life.
Andrew, 66, is said to have been given the option of visiting the royal family’s Scottish estate once King Charles, 77, has departed, with Andrew’s princess daughters Beatrice and Eugenie already expected to attend the royals’ traditional Balmoral gathering.
While Andrew remains largely absent from official royal events following the fallout from his links to the late convicted s-x offender Jeffrey Epstein, sources said the King is mindful of his brother’s mental health and believes time in the Scottish Highlands could provide a welcome respite away from public attention.
A palace aide claimed: “His Majesty is under no illusions about everything the Duke of York has been through in recent years, or the personal impact the ongoing controversy and isolation have had on him. The King’s view is that offering Andrew the chance to spend some quiet time at Balmoral, once the main family gathering has ended, is simply an act of compassion between brothers.”
“It should not be interpreted as any form of rehabilitation or a signal that Andrew is returning to public life. The idea is to allow him to get away from Windsor, enjoy the Scottish countryside, play a little golf, clear his head and spend time in complete privacy, away from the relentless public attention that has surrounded him for so long. It is being seen as something of an olive branch to Andrew, as Charles is well aware how frozen out of the family he feels.”
But rather than staying in Balmoral Castle itself, Andrew could instead be accommodated at nearby Craigowan Lodge, a property on the estate which has long been used by members of the royal family. The lodge also carries personal significance for the former duke. He previously stayed there with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, 66, and their daughters after the late Prince Philip excluded Ferguson from staying in the main house following the couple’s separation.
Another source said the arrangement would allow Andrew to enjoy the estate discreetly while respecting the sensitivities surrounding his position within the family.
They explained, “Craigowan Lodge has always provided a level of privacy that simply isn’t possible in the main house, making it the obvious choice if Andrew decides to go. He would be able to spend time outdoors, walk the estate, play a few rounds of golf and enjoy the peace of the Highlands without attracting the kind of attention he inevitably receives elsewhere. The invitation has been extended in good faith, but there is no guarantee he will take it up. At this stage, no decision has been made, and it remains entirely Andrew’s choice whether he feels comfortable accepting the King’s offer.”
I totally believe this. I think Charles has let Andrew know that Andrew is welcome to come to Scotland and stay in one of the lodges, or maybe even the big house. This is obviously another horrible look from this family, but I’d also like to point out a funny twist on this whole issue: Andrew is one of the few family members who actually loves Balmoral and loves spending time in Scotland. Most of the family, including Charles and Camilla, just go to Balmoral out of a sense of duty, because QEII loved it there. These days, most of the family just put in their appearances for a week at most, then spend the rest of their summers elsewhere. Andrew actually wants to spend two months in Scotland, golfing and hunting and grilling. But yeah, all of this “won’t someone think of poor Andrew’s mental health” stuff leaves me cold. They’re not actually concerned – that excuse is a cover for “Andrew has enough information squirreled away to bring down the whole family.”
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So much for Charles “punishing” Andrew. He’ll slowly be worked back into doing appearances imo. Now it’s “poor” Andrew spin. How about the real victims then?
Awww, isn’t this sweet? An act of compassion from Charles who had none for his younger son and that son’s family!
So Charles wants Andrew to “enjoy the Scottish countryside, play a little golf, clear his head”? Andrew should be in prison with his pal Ghislaine.
He got “arrested” released the same day, and the supposed “investigation” and possible “charges” may never happen. I think this will intensify the protests against the royals.
What Andrew has gone through? Nope. Miss me. And what’s this “away from Windsor??” Doesn’t he live in Norfolk?
I am forever glad Harry and Meghan escaped this, even with all the horrid media aftermath and security concerns that continue because of it. May they ever remain peaceful under a tree and away from all….this.
Oh for heaven’s sake. Next we’ll have the stories of Andrew and Harry at Balmoral, listening to bagpipes together. What a ridiculous soap opera.
Seeing the difference between how Charles treats Andrew, a credibly accused pedo, versus how he treats his son, who has done nothing criminal is nauseating. And the press coverage around this supposed visit in particular is disturbing. The entire BRF, from the top down, are absolute moral cowards.
Contrasting treatment of Harry and Andrew is wild!!!
Charles shrugs off requests from Harry that he needs full security for himself, his wife and their children. But rolls out the welcome mat for “poor” Andrew and he is “suffering.” Andrew also gets full security and is paid for by Charles.. What a horrible family the royals are.
Is Fergie going to come back now too?
Charles loves Balmoral too. He doesn’t go because of Liz.
True, he does. He has a whole spooky castle of his own in Scotland, a inherited gift from the queen mother. He stays their often, by himself as well. Camilla is the one who doesn’t like it much up their in the North.
Sooo, Charles told Harry there was room for him at the inn/‘massive palace bc he was too late in accepting the invite meanwhile Andrew has carte blanche to visit Balmoral? Got it.
If this is true, I’m not surprised. Charles still sees Andrew as part of the family.
So much care and concern for his pedophile brother’s wellbeing and mental health, yet so devoid of concern and compassion for his younger son and his family. Charles is showing his dithering, spineless ass again.
So, we should expect a scathing article from Sarah Vine or one of her ilk about what a terrible mistake Charles is making by extending this “olive branch” to the “suffering” Pedophile Formerly Known As Prince Andrew, after all HE’S been through, right? Right??
The whole lot of them make me sick at this point.
@Hariet (up), in fact, Charles has four! Scottish residences where he can stay at, when we is in that country:
1) Balmoral Castle: (plus the whole 50 acres estate with many properties/castles, mansions, cottages, etc. and Windsors’ owned agricultural businesses, and agricultural land let out to tenants, on the estate), inherited from his mother QE2 upon her death;
2) Castle of Mey: inherited from his grandmother, the queen mother, upon her death in 2002;
3) Birkhall, his private home on the Balmoral estate for tenth of years, where he prefers to stay at, when he is in Scotland during the year;
4) Palace of Holyroodhouse: he became the owner upon the death of his mother.
All this is, and more of Charles’ private properties/residences else were in England and abroad, will be inherited by William, by British royal and aristocratic inheritance law/practice.
Still Charles, with all these places to call his home, and his billion pound private wealth, never felt the need to buy or gifted his youngest son Prince Harry one single house of his own, not even upon marriage.
Not that Charles gifted William a home either – after marriage, his mother QE2 gifted William four properties (three from the Crown Estates) and a helicopter, during her lifetime. And he grabbed his latest, with an extra 150 acres forest land – Forest Lodge – in Windsor Great Park.
Great dad, great inheritance/succession laws in the UK.
Holyroodhouse isn’t privately owned by the monarch. It’s held in trust, like Windsor and BP.
Of course amw is welcome the brf always welcomes and gravitates to rapists, human traffickers, necrophiliacs and pedophiles are all protected by the and media but somehow being an accomplished, intelligent and a stunningly gorgeous biracial American is a sin and deserves a decade long hate campaign that has been so vile they actually printed an article on how they want her publicly humiliated with the masses throwing excrement at her for having the audacity to survive.. I’m sure Peggy has his own list of friends with the same crimes being covered up just like chuck and Andy have we just don’t know all the names yet.
They say affected by his close contact with Epstein. WHAT ABOUT WHAT HE DID! That’s why he’s banished. He should be in jail. Is there anyway this can be stopped?