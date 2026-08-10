Vigar: Maybe Prince Harry’s ‘half-in’ idea wasn’t so bad and we’ll see it in the future

In early 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex proposed a “half-in” working arrangement as part of their exit deal with the Windsors. To be exact, Harry and Meghan put their ideas in writing in January, then the Windsors waited until Meghan left the country before agreeing to meet with Harry alone. Then the Windsors pulled a fast one (the broken printer) and forced the “hard exit” on Harry alone, without Meghan’s input or consent. And yet, at one point, there were half-in variations on the negotiation table. Harry and Meghan even offered the palace partial control over their schedules in exchange for security. I still think that the Sussexes’ proposal should have been considered more carefully, especially since we’ve seen the Windsors throw a nearly seven-year-long tantrum over the exit terms they themselves dictated, terms which have never stopped blowing up in the Windsors’ faces. Well, the ol’ half-in solution is being discussed yet again:

One royal author believes Prince Harry’s controversial “half-in, half-out” proposal may still have a future within the monarchy. Simon Vigar, author of “The Four Wives of Windsor,” told Fox News Digital that while Buckingham Palace quickly rejected the proposal in 2020, he believes a similar model is ultimately inevitable. “Harry did think that there was a hybrid version that they could do,” said Vigar. “And I think in years to come, there will be a hybrid version. I think he’s right. There has to be a hybrid version of this where people don’t get accused of cashing in but can support their cousins or their brother or whatever.” “[The Sussexes] thought they could have a hybrid role of having a business life and a private life, while also spending a few months in the U.K. supporting the queen,” he shared. “Harry believed that was an option, which was whipped away from him.” Royal broadcaster Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital he believes the palace made a mistake by not considering the option. “The half-in, half-out approach advocated by Harry and Meghan is the modern-day method of how royal families should operate,” he said. “The late queen was extremely badly advised not to accept the formula laid out by Harry as he attempted to protect Meghan from the ravages of sustained attacks.”

[From Fox News]

“And I think in years to come, there will be a hybrid version…” We don’t have to wait – the hybrid version already exists with the York princesses, the Tindalls, Prince Michael of Kent and various minor royals who earn private income yet still attend royal events and even have some royal patronages. At some point, the royalists will just have to admit that the hard-exit deal wasn’t about the Windsors not being able to comprehend a hybrid model, it was about punishing Harry and Meghan specifically. It was about trying to create the conditions in which Harry would divorce Meghan and come crawling back to the UK. It was about William throwing a tantrum over Harry prioritizing his wife. And most of all, it was about bad management from the Windsors and their courtiers, all of whom are still baffled by Harry and Meghan’s ability to thrive far away from all of them.