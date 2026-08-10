Vigar: Maybe Prince Harry’s ‘half-in’ idea wasn’t so bad and we’ll see it in the future

In early 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex proposed a “half-in” working arrangement as part of their exit deal with the Windsors. To be exact, Harry and Meghan put their ideas in writing in January, then the Windsors waited until Meghan left the country before agreeing to meet with Harry alone. Then the Windsors pulled a fast one (the broken printer) and forced the “hard exit” on Harry alone, without Meghan’s input or consent. And yet, at one point, there were half-in variations on the negotiation table. Harry and Meghan even offered the palace partial control over their schedules in exchange for security. I still think that the Sussexes’ proposal should have been considered more carefully, especially since we’ve seen the Windsors throw a nearly seven-year-long tantrum over the exit terms they themselves dictated, terms which have never stopped blowing up in the Windsors’ faces. Well, the ol’ half-in solution is being discussed yet again:
One royal author believes Prince Harry’s controversial “half-in, half-out” proposal may still have a future within the monarchy. Simon Vigar, author of “The Four Wives of Windsor,” told Fox News Digital that while Buckingham Palace quickly rejected the proposal in 2020, he believes a similar model is ultimately inevitable.
“Harry did think that there was a hybrid version that they could do,” said Vigar. “And I think in years to come, there will be a hybrid version. I think he’s right. There has to be a hybrid version of this where people don’t get accused of cashing in but can support their cousins or their brother or whatever.”
“[The Sussexes] thought they could have a hybrid role of having a business life and a private life, while also spending a few months in the U.K. supporting the queen,” he shared. “Harry believed that was an option, which was whipped away from him.”
Royal broadcaster Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital he believes the palace made a mistake by not considering the option.
“The half-in, half-out approach advocated by Harry and Meghan is the modern-day method of how royal families should operate,” he said. “The late queen was extremely badly advised not to accept the formula laid out by Harry as he attempted to protect Meghan from the ravages of sustained attacks.”
[From Fox News]
“And I think in years to come, there will be a hybrid version…” We don’t have to wait – the hybrid version already exists with the York princesses, the Tindalls, Prince Michael of Kent and various minor royals who earn private income yet still attend royal events and even have some royal patronages. At some point, the royalists will just have to admit that the hard-exit deal wasn’t about the Windsors not being able to comprehend a hybrid model, it was about punishing Harry and Meghan specifically. It was about trying to create the conditions in which Harry would divorce Meghan and come crawling back to the UK. It was about William throwing a tantrum over Harry prioritizing his wife. And most of all, it was about bad management from the Windsors and their courtiers, all of whom are still baffled by Harry and Meghan’s ability to thrive far away from all of them.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
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09-03-2020 Commonwealth day Celebrations Westminster Abbey 2020
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London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Canada House in London as they return to their Royal duties.
Pictured: Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry
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** RIGHTS: NO WEB ** London, UNITED KINGDOM – Meghan, Duchess of Sussex accompanied by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends The Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London, England.
Pictured: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
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London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Harry Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle Duchess of Sussex at the annual Endeavour Fund Awards held at Mansion House in London. Harry and Meghan will celebrate the achievements of wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women who have taken part in remarkable sporting and adventure challenges over the last year.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
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London, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend The Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London.
Pictured: Prince Harry – Duke of Sussex – Meghan Markle Duchess of Sussex
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London, UNITED KINGDOM – Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall.
Pictured: Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex – Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
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London, UNITED KINGDOM – Members of the royal family and politicians are pictured arriving at Westminster Abbey for the Commonwealth Day Service.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
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London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reunited with Prince William and Kate Middleton for the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday
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London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Harry And Meghan Markle (the Duke and Duchess of Sussex) Attended Their Last Official Event As Working Royals
The couple joined the Queen and other family members at the annual Commonwealth Day service in Westminster Abbey,
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Montecito, CA – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrate the 3-year anniversary of their marriage that took place on 19 May 2018 at Windsor Castle in London. Now they moved to the USA with their son Archie Mountbatten, where they are also expecting their second child, which makes Archie a big brother.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle
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09-03-2020
Commonwealth Day Celebrations
Westminster Abbey 2020
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The Duke and duchess of Sussex arrive at Westminster abbey for the commonwealth day ceremony.
Interesting to see them admit this and also to see Pelham Turner’s description of why Harry wanted it in the first place. But former BBC Royal reporter Peter Hunt has been saying this from minute 1. The focus on breaking and punishing Harry and Meghan kept the Palaces from truly studying a model for what to do with louis and Charlotte and future non heirs.
With Scooter as the next monarch, no way will they go back.
Precisely! They act like when Prinvce Harry was asked if he would go back, he said NO! Not maybe, not if, NO!!! Can you imagine them asking Peggy for crumbs??? GROSS
No sane person would return especially with the 🛴 king and his incandescent rage and violent tendencies.
There was an excellent reason that the BRF rejected the half-in, half-out scenario: you can’t have a couple that’s only half in outperforming the headliners, the heir and his wife, who are supposed to be the main attraction.
Bullseye.
Yes!!
Buyers remorse.
For all this talk about Harry being stupid, there was no one amongst the senior royals smart enough to realise that half in would mean they still had control of Harry and Meghan. They all believed that Harry would chose to stay or if did leave that he would be back in a year.
I mean, that’s the thing. They were so fixated on punishing them and trying to break them that they didn’t realize long-term control was an option. They wanted to banish them but didn’t realize the “Duke of Windsor” treatment only worked because 1) money and 2) there’s no way they could earn money and live on their own.
The Duke of Windsor was not banished. He would return to Great Britain (and he had full security) and visit with his mother. The Duke of Windsor did have money. And The Duke of Windsor was a king who abdicated. Harry never became King.
This is why I roll my eyes whenever they describe the BRF as a business that has top tier advisors and runs like a well oiled machine. They really want to compare it to a Fortune 100 company, while making own goals like rejecting Harry and Meghans proposal.
You have the most popular members offering to work for free, give you some control over their schedules, and only ask to be protected while on the clock. Even after all the horrible things that were done to them, and you say no because some staff doesn’t like them and family jealousy.
Of course the half in model will have to be considered in the immediate future. Most of the working Royals will be dead in 20 years. Are they expecting Will and Kate to have five more kids? George to have 10?
10 years. It’s coming faster than they think.
Excellent summary Kaiser!
Jealousy, hubris and underestimating Harry and Meghan nearly 7 years ago has left the institution playing catch up ever since.
They had a charismatic senior royal couple, both eager to work but the system cannot take advantage of that because it HAS to promote the heir; it’s unbelievable to think it actively sabotaged their standing with leaks, in a PR war because Harry and Meghan were too good at the job. Absolutely bonkers.
I think the half-in/out plan was rejected because Harry and Meghan were top tier. It’s fine for low tier and non-working Royals. But the Royals probably thought it made them look bad for such a high profile couple to want to leave.
It works fine for the monarchies in Sweden, The Netherlands and Denmark. All eyes are on the senior royals, the spares have jobs and show up for major events. They have patronages, and get paid for the time they spend working for the Palace (Sofia of Sweden gets a salary, has an office, she is officially an employee, while her husband has his own company.) They all are expected to have a career, make their own money, get help when needed (Joachim of Denmark is a failed businessman, so they found him a charity position). They are free to live their lives, not one is abused as a whipping boy/girl to prop the heir up. Only William apparently is unable to do his job without the help of his brother.
Willem Alexander is a good king, has a very accomplished (and chic) Queen at his side, the daughters get a good education, and only the crown princess is expected to work for the crown. His brother, Prince Constantijn, studied Business Economics and has a very successful career. He only shows up at national holidays, anniversaries or other major events. That’s, for me, the Gold Standard for Spares.
For the life of me I can’t understand why Harry is supposed to be so crucial for William’s reign. All the others do very well without a sibling doing their work, or to be used as a shield against unfavorable press.
I believe that the Firm has long been aware of William’s problematic behavior and shortcomings. They KNOW that William is wholly incapable of doing the job. Harry was meant to do Worthless King Willy’s work, while also being a distraction and scapegoat for William’s insufficiencies. The plan was always to use Harry to shield William from the widespread public discovery of William’s inadequacies and incompetence.
There has definitely always been something about William that had the Firm looking to Harry to prop up his reign and support him. I think the press narrative about harry “abandoning” William is meant to make Harry look bad, but it also reveals a lot about william, because we don’t hear this about any other royal, in the UK or out of it. We dont hear that charles can’t function now that Andrew has been sidelined.
The upcoming spares should be aware of what happened to their uncle and make a decision with all the information. I dont think the half in would have worked for Harry and Meghan because they would have had the power to sabotage all their endeavours, look what they tried to do with suits making them run the scripts by them first and making changes. so all out worked better for them.
Harry and Meghan proposed several half in/half out measures all of which currently existed within the monarchy. These measures would have ultimately hurt them but since they were suffering so much within the institution less pain seemed ideal to them. Fortunately the same people inflicting the pain thought the worst thing they could do was kick Harry and Meghan out.
The fullness of time has shown that freeing the Sussexes was a gift to the Sussexes. That’s the only reason why they constantly talk about Harry and Meghan coming back. They long for the days when they had a dozen ways to inflict misery on them. In the end Chuck and Willy’s jealousy and dysfunction only ended up hurting themselves and the institution.
Great summary
The rota rats want Princess Lili and Prince Archie back in their clutches sooo bad. It sticks in their craw that they have no access to them, they haven’t a clue what the Sussex youngsters even look like. It must be frustrating that the media has no say. They’re desperate to get their clicks back.
If only Duchess Meghan was on Salty Isle and completely at their mercy. If only Prince Harry would come crawling back to The Other Brother, they could all have their vacation homes and luxury apartments. But alas!
If the rats could reverse the Sussex Exit, they would have done so in a heartbeat. Hindsight is always 20/20.
I love that picture up top. The family ignoring H&M (although Edward would later talk with them too); Harry worried about Meghan and irritated with his family; and Meghan, looking gorgeous, serene, and unbothered. The smile of a woman who doesn’t have to see these arrogant lunatics again unless she chooses to.
I’m with you, when it comes to the photo above. I know there was a lot of drama going on, and it is very obvious that something bad had happened. I mean, it was very clear on all their faces, which showed a variety of emotions, including sadness, anger, and frustration. Meghan, however, wore this beatific smile on her face, as if she could almost see a future without that family and was already tasting freedom.
He’s not coming back, all this faux planning and breathless announcements. We can SMELL your regret., deal with it, it’s not changing.
That header picture still makes me sad for Meghan and the vile treatment she had to endure at the hands of those rancid people. The Willy and waity and ford fiesta and all the rest of those soulless creatures who treated Meghan and Harry but especially Meghan like she was nothing. F them all
Yet again it has to be said: They did this to themselves.
The left-behinds lost the chance to remain relevant. And the rota lost the charismatic couple who was more fun to cover. But they did this to themselves.
And because William is so petulant and jealous, there’s no way the Sussexes could work part-time for the monarchy now.
Thank goodness this didn’t work out — because Harry and Meghan now are totally free.
I think the Queen realized it was dumb after the fact which is why she made sure they came to the Jubilee. Charles was too dumb to not make sure that Harry and Meghan both were at the coronation. To not make it very clear that’s his son, his daughter in law, and grandkids. I do think that based on all of the articles, it’s really obvious that Charles and Harry have reconciled either because Charles is sick of William, or does miss Harry and realize that if he keeps pushing him away, he will stay away. That BP mess really messed things up.
I honestly think she thought it was dumb at the time. If she had been younger/healthier, things might have played out differently (especially if she still had her earlier staff around her still). With the Jubilee, I think she (in addition to actually wanting them there), was trying to show C&W what they should be doing for years to come but, like you said, too stupid and angry and dumb to do it.
To think that the lack of a bedroom is what will end the MBW dynasty makes me laugh.
The big problem has always been the William one and his total failure to be adequate as heir. Since 2020 he has really been stumbling, raging and crumbling. Not a source of hope for any sort of continuity monarch let alone an inspirational, transformative leader for modern times that the Firm need to survive and he can live for 45 more years! No good crying over spilt milk here over Harry and Meghan. They are NOT riding to the rescue. They are stuck with Will and Kate who are already half in half out or more accurately taking all the goodies and returning very little in the way of service.
Some examples of half in-half out in the British royal family are typically where a commoner married a princess. Anthony Armstrong Jones worked as a photographer during his marriage to Princess Margaret. Sir Angus Ogilvy was employed in various businesses during his marriage to Princess Alexandra. Sir Timothy Lawrence worked in the royal navy during the early years of his marriage to Princess Anne. The men accompanied their wives on occasions such as a state banquet.
Or conversely, they all could be REQUIRED to work and earn their keep. The Royalty stuff is just a cosplaying hobby.