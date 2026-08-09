James, the Earl of Wessex, is working as a Sandringham farmhand this summer

I don’t really have a read on Prince Edward and Sophie’s son James, the Earl of Wessex. James used to be Viscount Severn, but now he has the Wessex title because his parents were “elevated” to the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh. Anyway, the only things I know about this 18-year-old kid is that he’s very tall and he doesn’t seem to like being photographed. He seems to go out of his way to avoid most royal-family events, but we truly never hear anything about him. We always hear about his sister, Lady Louisa, who just graduated from St. Andrews. I have no idea if James is even planning on going to university! Well, about that. James apparently has a summer job. He’s working on the Sandringham estate as a farmhand.

King Charles has got a new farmhand on his estate — his 18-year-old nephew. James, Earl of Wessex, has a summer job helping out at Sandringham, Norfolk. Prince Edward and Sophie’s son has been spotted driving tractors to earn some money ahead of his A-level results next week. An estate worker said: “Everyone is so used to only seeing James smartly turned out with his family at functions at Christmas and Easter so I had to do a double take. He might be the King’s nephew but he is more than happy to get his hands dirty and muck in. Driving tractors around Sandringham is not an easy task and it can mean long hours. But it doesn’t matter how rich you are, learning a good work ethic at a young age can always help. The King is known for his ­fondness of the countryside and he couldn’t be prouder knowing the younger royals share his love.” James was eighth in line to the throne when born. He was elevated from Viscount Severn to take his dad’s Earl of Wessex title when Edward became the Duke of Edinburgh in 2023.

[From The Sun]

Two things – I still remember the way the British media mocked Prince Harry and Meghan because apparently the very *idea* of a royal choosing to work a real job was something hilariously unhinged to them. Like, one of the papers even printed a cartoon of Harry working at a fast food joint, that’s how they truly see “working for a living.” As for the king’s nephew working as a farmhand, it’s totally fine and keeping with the grand British tradition of “posh people working certain jobs as a gag.” Posh people see it as a rite of passage, and they’ll fondly reminisce about that summer they worked as a personal assistant or deckhand or sous chef, which happened before they went to Cambridge and inherited their trust fund.

By the way, Hello Mag seems to indicate that we’ll probably get some announcements about James’ future in the next week. As soon as his A-levels come in, they’ll probably announce his university choice or whether he’s taking a gap year. This whole story is Sophie’s PR management, incidentally. She’s pushing her son out there, hyping him up as “normal” right before they announce his university choice or whatever. Sophie did the same when Louisa was this age.