James, the Earl of Wessex, is working as a Sandringham farmhand this summer

I don’t really have a read on Prince Edward and Sophie’s son James, the Earl of Wessex. James used to be Viscount Severn, but now he has the Wessex title because his parents were “elevated” to the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh. Anyway, the only things I know about this 18-year-old kid is that he’s very tall and he doesn’t seem to like being photographed. He seems to go out of his way to avoid most royal-family events, but we truly never hear anything about him. We always hear about his sister, Lady Louisa, who just graduated from St. Andrews. I have no idea if James is even planning on going to university! Well, about that. James apparently has a summer job. He’s working on the Sandringham estate as a farmhand.
King Charles has got a new farmhand on his estate — his 18-year-old nephew. James, Earl of Wessex, has a summer job helping out at Sandringham, Norfolk.
Prince Edward and Sophie’s son has been spotted driving tractors to earn some money ahead of his A-level results next week.
An estate worker said: “Everyone is so used to only seeing James smartly turned out with his family at functions at Christmas and Easter so I had to do a double take. He might be the King’s nephew but he is more than happy to get his hands dirty and muck in. Driving tractors around Sandringham is not an easy task and it can mean long hours. But it doesn’t matter how rich you are, learning a good work ethic at a young age can always help. The King is known for his fondness of the countryside and he couldn’t be prouder knowing the younger royals share his love.”
James was eighth in line to the throne when born. He was elevated from Viscount Severn to take his dad’s Earl of Wessex title when Edward became the Duke of Edinburgh in 2023.
Two things – I still remember the way the British media mocked Prince Harry and Meghan because apparently the very *idea* of a royal choosing to work a real job was something hilariously unhinged to them. Like, one of the papers even printed a cartoon of Harry working at a fast food joint, that’s how they truly see “working for a living.” As for the king’s nephew working as a farmhand, it’s totally fine and keeping with the grand British tradition of “posh people working certain jobs as a gag.” Posh people see it as a rite of passage, and they’ll fondly reminisce about that summer they worked as a personal assistant or deckhand or sous chef, which happened before they went to Cambridge and inherited their trust fund.
By the way, Hello Mag seems to indicate that we’ll probably get some announcements about James’ future in the next week. As soon as his A-levels come in, they’ll probably announce his university choice or whether he’s taking a gap year. This whole story is Sophie’s PR management, incidentally. She’s pushing her son out there, hyping him up as “normal” right before they announce his university choice or whatever. Sophie did the same when Louisa was this age.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
I’ve always wondered why Archie wasn’t given a courtesy title at birth. Rather than Master Archie he should have been the Earl of Dumbarton.
James looks so much like Edward.
I’ve always thought the Dumbarton title was a troll of H&M by whichever courtiers were in charge of recommending titles for Harry. It literally has the word “Dumb” in it, which is not a compliment to anyone, but is also something Harry has wrongly been labeled by the palace machine and its media handlers/henchmen. Between that, the conspiracy against the Sussexes, and just kids teasing in school, it’s been unusable from jump. It had to have been a conversation and a conscious decision by H&M not to use it for Archie.
Earl of Dumbarton is not a title invented by courtiers. It is the first of two subsidiary titles of the Duke of Sussex. The Duke of Sussex is one of the unassigned historic dukedoms which were available to Harry. His position in the line of succession meant that an historic dukedom was appropriate and there were not many to choose from. All dukedoms have subsidiary titles.
When Princess Margaret married Anthony Armstrong-Jones he was offered a new earldom and invited to choose the place name. He chose Snowden because he liked that part of Wales and its mountain. His subsidiary title was Viscount Linley and this title was held by his son. His daughter was Lady Sarah Armstrong-Jones.
Dumbarton is a nice part of Scotland and I doubt many Brits would think huh huh, DUMB, when it’s mentioned. Not everyone is Beavis and Butthead.
I think he DID have that title at birth – Earl of Dumbarton (and has it now) but they just choose not to use it.
Shitty 1995 wannabe Friends haircut
@Becks1
You are correct. Archie could have “used” the Earl of Dumbarton from birth but his parents preferred he be known as Master Archie. At the age of 18 Archie can “use” the Earl of Dumbarton title no matter what the preference of his parents may be.
We were also told they “chose” not to have him made a prince by Elizabeth issuing another letters patent, which was a lie. Unless I missed a quote from H and M, I don’t believe this.
Currently, Archie is the heir to his father’s Earl of Dumbarton title. He can’t have it at the same time his father has it. That’s not how hereditary titles work.
Archie could use the earldom now. James used his father’s subsidiary title of Viscount Severn from birth. The Earl of Snowden’s son used the subsidiary title of Viscount Linley from birth. Diana’s brother used Earl Spencer’s subsidiary title of Viscount Althorp from birth. It’s a matter of choice but it is more usual for the heir to use a subsidiary title than not.
@Adviour2U
Archie cannot “hold” but he can “use” the title “Earl of Dumbarton” as a courtesy.
On Wikipedia, see Marquess of Blandford as an example of the use of a “courtesy” title for an heir.
Tell that to the Earl of St. Andrews.
I hope he ages better than Edward.
I know it’s a real title, it just sounds terrible (to me, and maybe Beavis and Butthead). Archie was compared to a chimp at birth, the update to his and Lilibet’s princely titles took ages, I don’t the the tabloids are above stupid wordplay headlines, or the derangers for that matter.
I did google and saw that the first Earl of Dumbarton was a military hero, so perhaps the title had good intentions behind it.
I still don’t like it, and I’m glad Archie doesn’t use it (yet).
Yeah, they have form for it. Duchess of Pork, anyone?
I do remember reading once that Harry and Meghan chose not to use Earl of Dumbarton for Archie as it would just be too easy for the press to call him dumb
It’s because they’re called by their highest title. Archie is a prince (as is Harry) so protocol dictates he not be called an Earl (just like Harry should really be called prince, not Duke).
James uses Ed’s peerage titles because James is not a prince, per Elizabeth’s decree, so the peerage titles ARE his highest title.
But in the end, all these titles sound ridiculous to my American ears. Duke, Prince, etc., is what you name a German Shepherd.
He seems to want to avoid the spotlight but as the unfortunate only single male high-ranking royal I can thinking of of dating age, photogs and reporters will stalk him once he goes to college.
He will have police protection until he completes his education.
If his father can continue to support it.
The press was saying that Harry and Meghan couldn’t get good jobs, not that working was bad. Presenting Harry working at a fast food joint was the press’s way to say ge had no skills and was incapable. They probably presented Meghan as going back to acting which is tawdry to them. Part of why actresses are considered tawdry is because they often simulate sex acts and historically in England were paid mistresses and such in addition to acting
I say good on him. No matter the task, working a farm isn’t easy and being outdoors has many health benefits. The royals are the ultimate snobs when it comes having a job, but QEII and Charles respected those who tended the farms and horses.
It is a good summer job, I just wish for his sake it had been presented as such. They called it ‘helping out’ & ‘earning some money’. Most of us get summer jobs as kids because we have to, we need that money. And not just ‘some’ but preferably full-time for the whole summer, maybe push back our first week of school for that extra income (I used to get so irritated when the first week of class meant merely being handed a syllabus & book list; I gave up a week’s income for that?!).
I can name at least two married-in actrices into the Windsor family history before Meghan, one contemporary one. They only deemed her acting career less than, because she was very successful, visible and black. They wanted to diminish her accomplishments (be 50% less, you know).
By the way, Harry’s girlfriend before Meghan, Cressida Bonas, was/is an actress too. They didn’t have any problems with her. I fact the tabloids were rooting for Harry to marry her (her mother is an aristo’s daughter, but she married commoner men).
Exactly. Cressida was in some teeny tiny fringe play and the upper classes acted like she’d won an Oscar. Meghan could have been a neuroscientist and they’d act like that was trashy.
I’m always skeptical when the press talks about these people “working”.
I have a habit of laughing when I see that word used in reference to any of the leftovers including the children. Is he truly punching the clock for a 40 hour week or just playing with life size tonka trucks when he’s bored?
They framed it as ‘helping out’, either because they don’t believe these posh kids/royal kids really work in the summer or because they don’t actually know what his job is or what working on a farm really entails.
@Tuesday, James resembles Edward when very young, but I hope he ages much, much better than his father. To me, James is the best looking of the royals.
Isn’t his sister Lady Louise rather than Louisa?
He’s a good looking young man. So was Edward. Then at some point those Windsor genes kicked in and sucked the life out of them.
You are correct — Lady Louise
He’s a titled aristocrat and ultimately the family will need to find a place for him – they are probably angling to train him to be the main estate manager of the royal households with an absurd salary, and it’s a way to give him free housing. Just speculation, but I have a feeling that’s the direction of travel. They don’t want him and his sister going in the direction the York sisters did with their private employment, but they also still need to live the way they are used to living. The Queen used to be savvy about this – giving everyone housing of some kind to maintain their status.
He’s also a boy & they have very sexist notions about what suitable work is for men & women.
Currently rereading Pride and Prejudice where their entire social circle scorns anyone who works for living. Like it’s an actual insult to say someone has a “profession” and by that they mean doctor/lawyer/clergy.
American aristocracy has plenty to answer for but disrespecting hard work isn’t one of them.
Farmhand is a wonderful experience, especially if one is meant to run an estate someday. Lizzie was a mechanic and knew how to get her hands dirty. That should be mandatory for all royals.
There are no aristocrats in America. Only people with lots of money who think this makes them better than others when it just makes them a-holes with deep pockets. Money doesn’t buy class it can only buy privilege of a sort or fame if that’s your thing. And if snobbery makes you an American aristocrat then I know plenty of working people making middle class money who are “aristocrats”. We fought a whole ass
War against the idea of royalty and aristocracy thank you.
What you mean is we don’t have *titled* aristocrats. We most certainly have generational wealth in the US. We have never had a class war or even an election in support of wage equality in the U.S.
There are plenty of titled aristocrats living in America. E.g. Prince Joachim of Denmark and his three sons who are all Counts of Montepazat and his daughter who is Countess of Montepazat. Princess Lilibet is a US citizen by birth as well as being a British royal by birth. The fact that the US has no inherent titles doesn’t mean that no titled people live there.
LOL! There’s no winning this one. One person mad cuz I used the word aristocrats to refer to rich people, so I clarified and now someone else is demanding we recognize titled aristocracy in America.
I just wanted to talk about Jane Austen. 🤣
A distinction without much difference.
I get ya, @Mightymolly! These were two too literal interpretations!
When I think “American aristrocrats,” I think Astor, Rockefeller, Vanderbilt, Carnegie (once). The ones who have historic buildings named after them, who back in the day would through THE season and charity balls. So your Guilded age industrialists, colonial first families, I’d even include Kennedys in this as a recent dynastic addition. Old generational wealth with social ties.
And also, America has claim to The Aristocats.
Louise and James are legally Prince and Princess from birth. They are the late Queen’s youngest grandchildren. It was decided that they would be known by the titles applicable to the children of an Earl rather than Prince and Princess because they were not expected to to join the group of official working royals who represent the monarch. In theory they could each decide to use their Princess/Prince titles since they have reached adult age.
Andrew’s daughters were known as Princess from birth and it was clear that Andrew and Sarah expected them to join the group of official working royals in due course, but Charles, the then Prince of Wales, was making it known that he wanted to reduce the number of royals with official duties. Andrew and Sarah were totally opposed to this and Beatrice and Eugenie were pushed into public view far more than Louise and James.
Harry and Meghan knew their children would become Prince and Princess when their grandfather became King and the strong likelihood was that this would happen during their early childhood. Also, the first of Harry’s subsidiary titles, Earl of Dumbarton, could invite mockery and given their situation and the attitudes of the UK press it was wiser to wait. An important point about inherited titles that isn’t always fully understood, is that inherited titles are property as much as inherited land, houses and money. Archie is his father’s heir and it is his legal right to inherit his father’s dukedom . After World War 1 some of the heirs of those who had British titles removed under the 1917 Deprivation of Titles Act successfully applied for the restitution of the titles for themselves.
Andrew has no heir. It is perhaps that fact which has allowed for the public performance of removing his titles without the necessity of an Act of Parliament. There had been an earlier attempt in Parliament to introduce legislation to remove Andrew’s titles. The attempt had failed. To avoid reintroduction of the proposed legislation, which would have involved all newly released information and allegations of criminal acts, Andrew was persuaded to agree to the public performance of Charles purporting to remove his dukedom and HRH status. All of this was before his arrest on criminal charges relating to his time as a UK trade envoy. Perhaps he was under the impression that no legal action would be taken. Perhaps Charles had that impression too. Andrew was clearly very shocked by his arrest.
Thank you for this info! If H & M had a second son, would he have a title or just be “Prince”?
The second son , and any subsequent sons of a British Duke would have the title of Lord . This is a ‘courtesy’ title like the ‘Lady’ title for daughters of dukes and earls. A dukedom or earldom is a piece of property to which the heir has a legal right.
The arrangement with Edward is that on his death the title Duke of Edinburgh will revert to the Crown and will not be inherited by James. James will remain Earl of Wessex and the subsidiary title of Viscount Severn will be available for his first born son. The subsidiary titles for the Duke of Edinburgh are Earl of Merioneth and Baron Greenwich. The fact that James is Earl of Wessex and not Earl of Merioneth shows the acceptance of this arrangement.
If Harry and Meghan had a third child they would be Prince/Princess
Prince Louis as a second son would be in the same position as Prince Harry.
Not this again. For the nth time, Louise and James were never royal because Elizabeth said in writing before they were even born, that they would not be royal.
It doesn’t matter what a prior monarch said, it only matters what Elizabeth said, because a current monarch can overrule a prior one on courtesy titles. It’s why Edward and Sophie kiss William’s @ss — they know Charles will not make their kids royal, so they’re hoping it will happen when William becomes king.
And Elizabeth said nothing about them “choosing” to be royal when they turn 18. That only came from Sophie, trying to promote her own kids — but it’s not up to her, as courtesy titles are entirely under the control of the monarch. Again, their best hope is to wait until William is king, then have William over-rule Elizabeth.
😉 My same thought whenever I see a comment starting with ‘well, legally….’ or ‘well, technically….’ Not this again!
The late Queen did not say that Edward’s children were not royal. I’ve found the original statement which was issued at the time of Edward’s marriage. It can be found on the Royal Forums. The statement confirms that Edward will be the Earl of Wessex with the subsidiary title of Viscount Severn , also that he will eventually succeed to the Duke of Edinburgh title. In addition it confirms an agreement that any children born to Edward and Sophie will not be given the style His or Her Royal Highness but will use the titles of the children of an Earl.
This does not read like a legal order . There was no legal process involved. It has been widely discussed and challenged from the time Louise and James were born and a general view has been that the agreement made between the Queen and the parents would end when the children became adults. No such agreement was made about Andrew’s daughters but the Queen made it clear when they were still at school that they would not be part of the official working royals. As adults they were asked not to use their HRH status in any employment or business ventures. The same request was made of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent but they always used HRH in their commercial activities.
@anotherlilly – and others on this thread. James and Louise are royal as is Zara for example. They have royal blood. The title issue could have changed at 18 where each could have chosen to use the Prince/ss titles but as far as we know both have chosen not to. Zara as daughter of a daughter was not entitled to the Princess title – whether that has changed now given that the first born will inherit the throne whether it be boy or girl, I don’t know. The Dof E title is absolutely not hereditary. If you remember if took Charlie about 50 seconds to appoint Willi as PoW but the Dof E title seemed to linger in the ether. Eventually it was granted to Ed but on the clear understanding that it is to be returned to the Royal family ( whatever the heck that means!) on Ed’s death – it is a way of stopping the next generations of having royal dukedoms as they get further and further from the throne. The issue of Archie and the DoS title will be interesting but I will – hopefully- be long dead before Harry so I will never know.
@anotherlily — the HRH title is what designates a person as royal, or not. If Ed’s kids were not styled as HRH, then by definition they are not royal. That is what Elizabeth decreed in writing. A courtesy title is just that, given/taken away by courtesy, not as a legal proceeding.
And I did read the actual written decree from Elizabeth — there is NOTHING about the kids choosing when they turned 18; that has been said by Sophie and only Sophie, not Elizabeth (or Charles). Until a current monarch overrules Elizabeth, those kids aren’t royals.
I also wanted to add that Diana is a good example of what happens when you are not styled HRH. Upon her divorce from Charles, Diane was allowed to use “Princess of Wales” as her title — but she was NOT allowed to use HRH. That meant she was no longer royal, despite the Princess of Wales title. So when Diana died, Elizabeth said her funeral was a private affair, not a royal one.
So when Elizabeth said Ed’s kids would not be styled as HRH, that had the effect or removing them from royal status.
His hairdo is 10 years overdue. The boy needs a haircut asap.
Hard agree with that kid needing a haircut, for years now.
He will probably grow out of it when he leaves university, as one of my sons did.
He uses his hair to hide his face especially around his eyes.. truthfully if it makes him comfortable I say keep it, hair is an easy fix and not something I ever dictated to my kids.. sadly I love long(er) hair boys/young men and my kids like buzz cuts or very short styles.
Gentleman Farmer! I think a lot of the landed aristocrats (and he is one, no?) like to get their hands dirty a bit.
He’s a nice looking kid but he needs a haircut.
I never understood why Archie and Lili did not receive titles at birth …I know that the rule is that they were not (yet) grandchildren in the male line of the head of state, they were great-grandchildren. But ….so were George and Charlotte and Louis. They were all great-grandchildren in the male line of the sovereign. Treating them differently just seems… a bit shady. And then Meghan and Harry said — IIRC — in the Oprah interview, that they had been told that their children would never have titles, that, owing to the “slimming down” of the monarchy, only William’s children would. But that’s the funny thing about all these arbitrary rules. In a paradoxical way, the more arbitrary a rule is, the more you notice when it’s applied selectively. I guess at that point, it just looks like a pretext to move the goal posts. So a part of your mind says, wait a minute. Hang on. You have these silly made-up customs. But at least apply them in good faith.
They did have titles from birth. They had the titles arising from their father’s dukedom. They did not have Prince/princess titles until Charles became King. Under existing rules when George was born he was a Prince (as the heir to the heir’s heir) but any subsequent children born to William would not have been Prince or Princess until Charles took the throne. The Queen changed this for William’s children so that they all had princely titles. Otherwise Charlotte would have been Lady Charlotte and Louis would would have been Lord Louis. The Queen did not make this change for Harry’s children.
Already it looks like Edward and Sophie did a better job at raising an industrious son who isn’t afraid of an honest day’s work than Charles did. James better stop overshadowing the heir with his work ethic. William will make hell for him!
So the kid has a summer job. Please clap.
I did smile when I saw the pix. Kids and their haircuts!
He seems like a sweetie.
At a recent function someone made him walk in front of a tv camera. It seems he tried to get out of it but they shoo him on. It was cute. He had a smile/laugh on his face. I want to say it was easter but it couldve been whenever. I know it was this last year.
I have notice more pushing james out. I actually agree with it. He is young yet old enough to know himself. He may as well get some camera time before anyone cares about him. This is really a great time for all the minor royals to get a little camera time. Its cheap with charles. Williams price maybe 1 minutes of camera time for 300 hrs of royal service. Lol.
I would like to see the Tindalls and sophie winkleman step back and some others to step forward.
He’s a nice looking kid. I hope he lives a good life like Harry and remains good-looking. If he chooses the same path William did, one of his long-gone ancestors might snatch his good looks back, like many people believe Princess Diana (rightfully) did to William.
I also see him hiding beneath his hair. Maybe, hopefully, he’ll be another good one, like Harry.