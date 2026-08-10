Prince Harry: Big tech’s harm to children is ‘a choice, not some inevitable side effect’

Prince Harry has personally met with many of the American families who have sued the social media companies in recent years. Many of these families have lost children due to social media. That’s why Harry and Meghan founded the Lost Screen Memorial, which has been exhibited in New York and Geneva. It feels like Harry has been more involved with following the civil lawsuits though, and it’s clear that he’s been tracking all of the cases. Well, last week, a New Mexico court ordered Meta to pay over a half billion dollars in fines. Harry issued a statement about it.

Prince Harry is speaking out after a New Mexico court ordered Meta to pay an additional $567 million in fines over claims the company failed to adequately protect children on its social media platforms. The Duke of Sussex said the latest ruling marks a turning point in holding technology companies accountable for the impact their platforms have on young users in a statement shared with PEOPLE.

“For years we’ve argued that big tech’s harm to children was a choice, not some inevitable side effect. This is not an accident. It is not a glitch,” Harry, 41, said.

“What we’ve seen in the last 24 hours is what accountability looks like. This is what happens when the law finally catches up to decisions made in boardrooms, product meetings, and algorithm reviews — decisions that put social media engagement ahead of safety,” he continued.

“The bar has moved, and every platform still choosing engagement over safety should take notice. Change cannot wait another day,” he said.

The comments come one day after a New Mexico court ordered Meta to pay an additional $567 million, bringing the company’s total penalties in the case to $942 million after it was previously fined $375 million during the first phase of the proceedings in March, according to the ABC News.

New Mexico’s district attorney accused Meta of knowingly allowing its platforms to harm young users and enable child sexual exploitation. In his ruling, Judge Bryan Biedscheid characterized Meta as a “public nuisance” and said the company should be treated like pollution “that must be abated,” the BBC reported. In addition to the financial penalties, the court ordered Meta to implement new child safety measures and establish a fund intended to reduce future harms and help address the “wide-ranging impacts of the harm,” according to the outlet.

The BBC reported that about $420 million of the fines will fund “appropriate clinical or other behavioral health programs and professionals” to help treat harm already caused by the platforms. The court also ordered new safety requirements, including monthly limits on teen use of Instagram and Facebook, restrictions on notifications and measures preventing adults from contacting users under 18 whom they do not know, according to The Times. Meta must also report on its progress implementing the changes twice each year.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, a Meta spokesperson said, “We disagree with the ruling and will appeal. We work hard to keep people safe on our platforms and have been transparent about the challenges of identifying and removing bad actors and harmful content.”

“We remain confident in our record of protecting teens online and will continue to defend ourselves against claims that misrepresent the facts,” the spokesperson added.