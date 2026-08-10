Anne Hathaway wore jeans & a Prabal Gurung top to ‘The End of Oak Street’ premiere

Anne Hathaway announced her (surprise) third pregnancy a few months ago, and later described it as a “buzzer-beater” pregnancy, given her age (she’s 43). During the Odyssey’s promotion, I thought Anne looked cute as hell – her current stylist is Erin Walsh, and it’s clear that Walsh and Hathaway worked with several designers to create some flattering and pretty maternity looks, for the premieres especially.
Well, the Odyssey isn’t the only film she has to promote while knocked up. Anne’s promo tour has begun for The End of Oak Street, a sci-fi film in which a modern family’s neighborhood is suddenly invaded by prehistoric creatures. Not to be confused with The Last House, where a family is sealed in their home after a mysterious disaster. While those are not the same premises, they really have similar vibes, right? I actually got confused so I had to look all of this up.
In any case, Anne stepped out at last night’s LA premiere in an interesting ensemble. Anne wore a Prabal Gurung halter top with a train, paired with jeans. I genuinely wonder if this was what the original premiere look was supposed to be. The jeans are screaming “the Gurung bottom didn’t fit so Anne just wore an old pair of jeans.” Anyway, it’s fine? I judge maternity-wear differently because I know how difficult it is for pregnant ladies to find stuff that fits their changing bodies. Anne has looked great throughout her pregnancy too – the added weight to her face makes her look ten years younger.
PS… Ewan McGregor needs to regrow some facial hair! All of his rizz was in his facial hair!!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
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BURBANK, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – AUGUST 09: Anne Hathaway wearing custom Atelier Prabal Gurung, styled by Erin Walsh arrives at the World Premiere Of Warner Bros.’ ‘The End Of Oak Street’ held at Warner Bros. Studios on August 9, 2026 in Burbank, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1122017610, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Anne Hathaway , Credit line: Image Press Agency/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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BURBANK, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – AUGUST 09: Anne Hathaway wearing custom Atelier Prabal Gurung, styled by Erin Walsh and Ewan McGregor arrive at the World Premiere Of Warner Bros.’ ‘The End Of Oak Street’ held at Warner Bros. Studios on August 9, 2026 in Burbank, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1122017530, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Anne Hathaway, Ewan McGregor , Credit line: Image Press Agency/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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BURBANK, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – AUGUST 09: Anne Hathaway wearing custom Atelier Prabal Gurung, styled by Erin Walsh arrives at the World Premiere Of Warner Bros.’ ‘The End Of Oak Street’ held at Warner Bros. Studios on August 9, 2026 in Burbank, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1122017643, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Anne Hathaway , Credit line: Image Press Agency/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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BURBANK, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – AUGUST 09: Anne Hathaway wearing custom Atelier Prabal Gurung, styled by Erin Walsh arrives at the World Premiere Of Warner Bros.’ ‘The End Of Oak Street’ held at Warner Bros. Studios on August 9, 2026 in Burbank, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1122017767, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Anne Hathaway , Credit line: Image Press Agency/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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BURBANK, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – AUGUST 09: Anne Hathaway wearing custom Atelier Prabal Gurung, styled by Erin Walsh arrives at the World Premiere Of Warner Bros.’ ‘The End Of Oak Street’ held at Warner Bros. Studios on August 9, 2026 in Burbank, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1122017790, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Anne Hathaway , Credit line: Image Press Agency/Image Press Agency/Avalon
Anne’s lipstick being the exact same shade of red as the peekaboo lining is supreme. The jeans are fine. Her little baby belly peeking out is adorable.
Right? That lip shade is on point!
Just fabulous!
The jeans look extra comfy, something I would wear. Not the top, to much hanging off the back. Looking forward to seeing this movie.
I had the opposite thought. I love the top and the train. A matching pencil skirt or cigarette (is that what they’re called?) pants, with a sliver of belly, would have been perfect.
AH looks so much younger with this. baby weight! All of her fashion has been stunning this year. She is such a trooper to be pregnant and opening so many movies this year too. Must be exhausting! I cannot wait to see. this movie too. Something original and interesting finally.
I love it! The top is super cool and her styling here is perfection.
I had no idea bright red and light blue were such complimentary colors, I need to find a way to add this color combo to my wardrobe
The carousel on her Instagram shows the concept art by the stylist, and the jeans were always the intent. Kind of a high formal/casual mix. The jeans are more fitted in the concept, though, so that might have changed because her pregnancy made it too uncomfortable.
She really does have that “glow,” though. Great makeup execution there.
I don’t need to/want to see the bottom of her baby bump and top of her pubis. The jeans look like they’re falling off.
Hideous look and also, Rihanna can maybe pull it off but Anne, no.
I cannot remember a celeb outfit I hate as much as this. Even if she weren’t pregnant, hideous.
The promotion for this film has been lovely. Anne and Ewan are fantastic and it takes me back to the promotion of yore, when it was just promotion and interviews and the co stars actually like and talk to one another before the interviews start.
Let’s bring those back. Not everything has to be a over zealous promotion.
Ugh. No.
RiRi she ain’t
Harriet, hard agree. Rih Rih can get away with it. Not Anne.