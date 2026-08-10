Anne Hathaway wore jeans & a Prabal Gurung top to ‘The End of Oak Street’ premiere

Anne Hathaway announced her (surprise) third pregnancy a few months ago, and later described it as a “buzzer-beater” pregnancy, given her age (she’s 43). During the Odyssey’s promotion, I thought Anne looked cute as hell – her current stylist is Erin Walsh, and it’s clear that Walsh and Hathaway worked with several designers to create some flattering and pretty maternity looks, for the premieres especially.

Well, the Odyssey isn’t the only film she has to promote while knocked up. Anne’s promo tour has begun for The End of Oak Street, a sci-fi film in which a modern family’s neighborhood is suddenly invaded by prehistoric creatures. Not to be confused with The Last House, where a family is sealed in their home after a mysterious disaster. While those are not the same premises, they really have similar vibes, right? I actually got confused so I had to look all of this up.

In any case, Anne stepped out at last night’s LA premiere in an interesting ensemble. Anne wore a Prabal Gurung halter top with a train, paired with jeans. I genuinely wonder if this was what the original premiere look was supposed to be. The jeans are screaming “the Gurung bottom didn’t fit so Anne just wore an old pair of jeans.” Anyway, it’s fine? I judge maternity-wear differently because I know how difficult it is for pregnant ladies to find stuff that fits their changing bodies. Anne has looked great throughout her pregnancy too – the added weight to her face makes her look ten years younger.

PS… Ewan McGregor needs to regrow some facial hair! All of his rizz was in his facial hair!!