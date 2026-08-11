Jobson: ‘It’s not fair’ that Prince William will have to solve the ‘Harry problem’

One of the “summer storylines” in royal gossip this year is “Prince William is seething about King Charles meeting with the Sussex family.” When the Sussexes’ Highgrove meeting happened a month ago, I was actually surprised by the lack of wall-to-wall fury from William’s camp. But I think we can safely say that this was a more slow-burning rage-tantrum from William, especially after the Duchess of Sussex posted the Instagram Carousel Which Brought Down The Monarchy. Don’t forget about the reports that Prince Harry will visit the UK in September (as he’s done for the past four years) and that King Charles has allegedly offered him a place to stay at Buckingham Palace. Many royal commentators are still huffing and puffing about all of this and treating it like it’s the biggest threat to William’s future reign. Speaking of, Robert Jobson has some thoughts:

Prince William is set to be left with a major Prince Harry-shaped problem when he becomes king, warned royal expert Robert Jobson. Appearing on Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered, the commentator explained that when William takes the throne he is going to be left to deal with his younger brother, who branded him his “arch-nemesis”. Jobson fumed on the YouTube programme: “Whatever happens here, it’s going to be short-lived, because Harry has described William as his arch-nemesis. Well, William at some stage in the future, with the King living with cancer, is going to be in charge of the purse strings. He’s going to be in charge of the whole train set. “He’s not going to have his brother – who annihilated his wife, really, and called him his arch-nemesis and breached every trust he could possibly do with his brother – he’s just not going to… they’re on different paths. “And it’s a path, I think, more like the late Queen Elizabeth, of looking after the institution rather than worrying about the personal issues and personalities of individual members of the Royal Family.” Jobson continued: “Charles will be leaving William with a problem. I’m not comparing Harry with what Andrew did, but I’m saying he’s going to leave him with a problem like the Queen left Andrew to Charles. A huge problem. “And I don’t think that’s fair to William. I think they should be focused on what’s right going forward. The whole thing with Harry is that he’s a bit of a chancer, to say the least. He wants to make sure that he can keep earning money – I suspect there has to have been a conversation about who’s paying the bill for the legal calamity. But this is a guy that keeps doing this. He lives in Montecito and he dips in and dips out. He’s actually only seen his father three times, but he rails against everything we stand for in this country.”

[From The Daily Express]

“I suspect there has to have been a conversation about who’s paying the bill for the legal calamity…” I’ve seen this weird talking point come up frequently in the past month, as if Harry would ask his father for money for Harry’s Daily Mail lawsuit? That’s not a real story. That’s a convenient fantasy variation of “we need to make it sound like Harry is broke and begging his father for money.” Harry has plenty of money. Meghan has plenty of money. Enough.

As for the Willy of it all, I have some sad news for the royalists: the only reason why William is interested in his future scooter-king reign is because of Harry. That’s the only thing keeping him engaged in future-planning whatsoever, the idea that once he’s king, he’ll be able to “do something” about Harry or punish Harry in some way. Whining about how unfair it is that Charles is leaving “the Harry problem” to William is hilarious, but William has been singularly devoted to “solving” the Harry problem for years now.