Jobson: ‘It’s not fair’ that Prince William will have to solve the ‘Harry problem’

One of the “summer storylines” in royal gossip this year is “Prince William is seething about King Charles meeting with the Sussex family.” When the Sussexes’ Highgrove meeting happened a month ago, I was actually surprised by the lack of wall-to-wall fury from William’s camp. But I think we can safely say that this was a more slow-burning rage-tantrum from William, especially after the Duchess of Sussex posted the Instagram Carousel Which Brought Down The Monarchy. Don’t forget about the reports that Prince Harry will visit the UK in September (as he’s done for the past four years) and that King Charles has allegedly offered him a place to stay at Buckingham Palace. Many royal commentators are still huffing and puffing about all of this and treating it like it’s the biggest threat to William’s future reign. Speaking of, Robert Jobson has some thoughts:
Prince William is set to be left with a major Prince Harry-shaped problem when he becomes king, warned royal expert Robert Jobson. Appearing on Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered, the commentator explained that when William takes the throne he is going to be left to deal with his younger brother, who branded him his “arch-nemesis”.
Jobson fumed on the YouTube programme: “Whatever happens here, it’s going to be short-lived, because Harry has described William as his arch-nemesis. Well, William at some stage in the future, with the King living with cancer, is going to be in charge of the purse strings. He’s going to be in charge of the whole train set.
“He’s not going to have his brother – who annihilated his wife, really, and called him his arch-nemesis and breached every trust he could possibly do with his brother – he’s just not going to… they’re on different paths.
“And it’s a path, I think, more like the late Queen Elizabeth, of looking after the institution rather than worrying about the personal issues and personalities of individual members of the Royal Family.”
Jobson continued: “Charles will be leaving William with a problem. I’m not comparing Harry with what Andrew did, but I’m saying he’s going to leave him with a problem like the Queen left Andrew to Charles. A huge problem.
“And I don’t think that’s fair to William. I think they should be focused on what’s right going forward. The whole thing with Harry is that he’s a bit of a chancer, to say the least. He wants to make sure that he can keep earning money – I suspect there has to have been a conversation about who’s paying the bill for the legal calamity. But this is a guy that keeps doing this. He lives in Montecito and he dips in and dips out. He’s actually only seen his father three times, but he rails against everything we stand for in this country.”
[From The Daily Express]
“I suspect there has to have been a conversation about who’s paying the bill for the legal calamity…” I’ve seen this weird talking point come up frequently in the past month, as if Harry would ask his father for money for Harry’s Daily Mail lawsuit? That’s not a real story. That’s a convenient fantasy variation of “we need to make it sound like Harry is broke and begging his father for money.” Harry has plenty of money. Meghan has plenty of money. Enough.
As for the Willy of it all, I have some sad news for the royalists: the only reason why William is interested in his future scooter-king reign is because of Harry. That’s the only thing keeping him engaged in future-planning whatsoever, the idea that once he’s king, he’ll be able to “do something” about Harry or punish Harry in some way. Whining about how unfair it is that Charles is leaving “the Harry problem” to William is hilarious, but William has been singularly devoted to “solving” the Harry problem for years now.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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The Prince of Wales during a visit to the Common Room at Eagle House, which functions as a ‘Public Living Room’ and youth club, during his visit to Hastings, East Sussex, to highlight the town’s fishing community and the vital work of local youth-led and community-driven organisations. Hastings commons takes derelict and difficult buildings around Hastings into community ownership, transforming them into social spaces, homes and workspaces for the benefit of the community.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Hastings, United Kingdom
When: 09 Jul 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
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Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales, visits Langstane Housing Association in Aberdeen, Scotland, on 30 June 2026.,Image: 1113591481, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: ANDY BUCHANAN/Avalon
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Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales plays a round of “crazy golf” during a visit to the Hastings Adventure Miniature Golf in Hastings, south-east England on July 9, 2026.,Image: 1115505735, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: CARLOS JASSO/Avalon
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The Prince of Wales meets young people and volunteers in the Common Room at Eagle House, which functions as a ‘Public Living Room’ and youth club, during his visit to Hastings, East Sussex, to highlight the town’s fishing community and the vital work of local youth-led and community-driven organisations. Hastings commons takes derelict and difficult buildings around Hastings into community ownership, transforming them into social spaces, homes and workspaces for the benefit of the community. Picture date: Thursday July 9, 2026.,Image: 1115558130, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Gareth Fuller/Avalon
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The Prince and Princess of Wales take part in the DMMI Royal Charity Polo Cup 2026 at Guards Polo Club
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jul 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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British royals William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales with children Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George attend the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Whilst atteding, Their Royal Highnesses will also meet Team Wales athletes and their families, as well as spending time with those supported by SportsAid, of which The Princess is Patron. This will include the next generation of national competitors being supported through their Team England Futures project. The Princess became the Patron of SportsAid in 2013 and has met many young athletes helped by the charity, as well as Olympians and Paralympians who were previously supported by the organization, at training days, performance workshops and fundraising events. Their Team England Futures project will see talented young athletes and aspiring support staff given the opportunity to attend the Glasgow Games and take a first-hand look behind-the-scenes to prepare them to deliver medal-winning performances as Team England, Team GB or ParalympicsGB debutants at future games.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte
Where: Glasgow, United Kingdom
When: 01 Aug 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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British royals William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales with children Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George attend the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Whilst atteding, Their Royal Highnesses will also meet Team Wales athletes and their families, as well as spending time with those supported by SportsAid, of which The Princess is Patron. This will include the next generation of national competitors being supported through their Team England Futures project. The Princess became the Patron of SportsAid in 2013 and has met many young athletes helped by the charity, as well as Olympians and Paralympians who were previously supported by the organization, at training days, performance workshops and fundraising events. Their Team England Futures project will see talented young athletes and aspiring support staff given the opportunity to attend the Glasgow Games and take a first-hand look behind-the-scenes to prepare them to deliver medal-winning performances as Team England, Team GB or ParalympicsGB debutants at future games.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh
Where: Glasgow, United Kingdom
When: 01 Aug 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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British royals William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales with children Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George attend the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Whilst atteding, Their Royal Highnesses will also meet Team Wales athletes and their families, as well as spending time with those supported by SportsAid, of which The Princess is Patron. This will include the next generation of national competitors being supported through their Team England Futures project. The Princess became the Patron of SportsAid in 2013 and has met many young athletes helped by the charity, as well as Olympians and Paralympians who were previously supported by the organization, at training days, performance workshops and fundraising events. Their Team England Futures project will see talented young athletes and aspiring support staff given the opportunity to attend the Glasgow Games and take a first-hand look behind-the-scenes to prepare them to deliver medal-winning performances as Team England, Team GB or ParalympicsGB debutants at future games.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh
Where: Glasgow, United Kingdom
When: 01 Aug 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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Royals leaving the Hydro Arena after attending the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince George
Where: Glasgow, United Kingdom
When: 01 Aug 2026
Credit: Michael McGurk/Mail on Sunday/PA Images/INSTARimages
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The problem is not Harry, it is William’s temper and the British media.
This story is completely nonsensical. What is the problem to solve? What will William do to solve it?
Willnot will not work MORE, that’s for damn sure. Perhaps he will get lie on a couch with a cool cloth over his eyes, and a peon standing by with a pitcher of hair o’ the dog.
Apologies, I intended this to be separate comment
The way they constantly conflate Andrew and Harry as if their actions/situations are even remotely the same, as if Andrew isn’t a literal child r*pist, makes me mad every time.
sunniside up
Temperament too, but above all, a single brain cell.
100% the problem is Willy and his immaturity and anger management issues he is an abusive narcissistic man who can’t regulate himself and desperately needs to move on from his interference with his brothers life and family.. Willy has turned himself into a man who lacks integrity and character and the only thing he has any long term focus on is his incandescent rage at a brother who wants to just live his life and keep his family safe.
“I’m not comparing Harry to what Andrew did but I totally am and what Harry did was way worse!”
As far as Kate goes, if you don’t want to be annihilated because you’re an abusive racist, don’t be an abusive racist.
William holding the purse strings in the future affects Harry and Meghan not at all, and that’s where the rage comes from.
I don’t see Harry returning to the UK when William is king (maybe super stealthy visit and that’s it)
Meghan said Keen was a “good person.” Keen could have gone to the media and denied the crying story but chose not to.
Keen should have denied the good person part too lol. But apparently Harry “annihilated” Kate in Spare, which I didn’t see. But the fragile white princess must be seen as nothing less than perfect so the black princess can be “less than”
Harry told the truth. And had evidence about Kate’s behavior in the run up to the wedding (the text messages from Keen), going on about giving the bridal attendants new outfits and stalling about going to the dressmaker who would fix up Charlotte’s dress so it would fit well. Keen was caught being rude to Meghan a few times–even glaring at her at a Church service. The evidence is there that Keen is not “saintly” and a “victim.”
You’d think Kate would have been grateful that she’d gotten off that easy. “Good person” my ass
Kate had 2 1/2 years before the Oprah interview to correct the crygate story. She sure had time to edit the Tatler Kate the great story but she did nothing to correct the crygate lie.
So that’s on her. Besides Harry didn’t even say that much about Kate in the book. He only provided a few stories showing her to be cold, snobbish and unfriendly. People drew their own conclusions from the anecdotes.
I can’t figure out where he annihilated her besides calling her out for the BM dress tears story – and Meghan was as polite as can be about that (her focus was clearly on correcting the lie, not badmouthing Kate) – I mean overall I think the tidbits about her from H&M paint her as cold, stuck up, unwelcoming……but is that annihilating?
It did blow up her image that they had tried to present for years which is that Kate was a nice person. Harry didn’t draw any conclusions but the anecdotes carry great credibility coming from him directly. She can’t even give a squeeze of lip gloss without having a fit. That’s a minor detail but it does say a lot about her. Basic kindness isn’t something Kate does.
Annihilate is a strong word, I agree. But I do believe Harry’s portrayal of Kate in Spare did the most damage to the image she had presented prior to the book.
William was already getting negative coverage… although the story of him assaulting Harry is actually a more severe story.
I do think that it blew up her image in some ways, but I also think a lot of people glossed over the Kate stories in favor of the ones about William or Charles. And while she came off as cold, I dont think he really painted her as an awful person. Just a cold one who he was never really close to (maybe that’s the annihilating part?? That harry blew up the narrative that Kate was the sister he never had??)
I wonder if there is a reason there is such focus on what he said about her – to distract from what he said about William, or to try to hurt Kate’s image even more. Because even if I’m a Kate fan, if I hear Jobson say this, I’m going to think wow what did Harry say!?!!!? and go look it up. and then I will remember the Easter presents thing and the lip gloss thing etc.
Could it be by saying there were two royal racists–or was that Oprah. And in any case, the royal racists’ identity didn’t come from Harry or Meghan, it came from Piers Morgan.
I think it had to do with all those photos of Kate looking at Harry with doe eyes, before Meghan. She wanted his attention on her.
Jobson still mentions Andrew in an article about Harry even though he “says he’s not comparing them.” Scooter sounds like a toddler yelling It’s Not Fair, and behaving like a brat. Charles will be leaving the UK with a problem, his lazy heir Scooter. So I guess Jobson is shocked that Scooter is called “arch nemesis” even though Scoot had a surprise attack on Harry, and constantly goes on about it not being “fair” that Harry and Meghan and the children met with Charles. Jobson needs to keep quiet. Keen in front of cameras took a threatening step towards Meghan, of course that is ignored.
Scooter is the problem not Harry. I can actually visualize Scooter yelling about Charles and the Sussexes meeting. It’s Not Fair!!!!
Oh please, Scooter would walk with Andrew to Church services along with Kate and the children. The Keens knew about Andrew. Scooter acting self righteous about Andrew now is a joke. Keen caused the problems by being cold to Meghan and making her unwelcome from the get go, yet Jobson makes her a “victim.” Such a farce.
Harry doesn’t rail against everything I stand for. I think he represents the UK much better than his idle brother and SIL.
He’s a man of courage, ambition, and empathy, and is madly in love with his wife. How Scooter envies him!
William’s problem is that Charles and Harry are both alive.
You nailed it concisely, @Eurydice
Bingo.
Also that he doesn’t have free reign to publicly execute them, or secretly order their klllings, or at a minimum clap them in irons for the rest of their lives.
Jobson was shamed by an Australian correspondent on her show with his nonsensical reaction and acceptance by the Australian public to the Sussexes visit. He is a bloviating tool who like many of those so called journalist will not be missed by the house of Windsor when his time comes. Cannot imagine thinking I am more important than the monarch itself which is where jobson is currently. As if his opinion matters. All can see William’s problem is himself. His lack of work ethic, his lack of charisma, his jealousy of his brother. All William will be able to do is make it difficult for Prince Harry to safely move around the UK.
The sad part is that pre Meghan, Jobbo was doing things like pointing out how William was protected by the media and Harry was not.
Even recently he told Camilla Tominey that the media is underselling William’s temper by a lot.
But someone must have contacted him to go back to attacking the scapegoats.
On the money front, reports say Harry and his co-plaintiffs purchased insurance to offset any financial damages from the case. Plus she shares the costs with several other well heeled plaintiffs. Plus I suspect he tucked away the multi million damages he collected from his prior wins to fund this case. Too bad these tab reporters have no interest in pursuing an accurate narrative. As for Jonson, you know your career has hit bottom when you are doing interviews with desperate Schofield.
The money in the lawsuit is a bit more complicated though I’m sure Harry will be fine.
The Court ordered joint and several liability for the common causes. Since the theory of the case is built on a common cause, most of the costs will be joint and several. Joint and several means that ANL can go after any claimant it wants for all of their costs, even if the Court chooses to apportion a certain amount to each claimant.
So whether Harry ends up on the hook for none, a small portion, or the vast majority of costs is actually up to the Daily Mail at this point.
They could try to go after the Max Moseley estate and the Hacked Off campaign in part. But Harry would be a tempting target because he’s the highest profile and the most outspoken. He’s the one who’s really stuck in their craw.
A lot will depend on how much they want money and how much they want revenge. Harry has insurance that tops out at £2.7 million. Collectively the plaintiffs have insurance of £16.2 million. About half of the total the publishers want. That leaves about £18 million. Split six ways they could definitely get paid in full. Hitting Harry for the full amount makes it not so likely. And I don’t know if settling with all for the full insurance benefit means you can just go after one for the rest or once you go jointly you need to stay that way or what. And what the judge ultimately rules regarding the costs. I guess we’ll see the next set of moves brings as those hearings continues.
https://archive.is/20260729185746/https://www.telegraph.co.uk/royal-family/2026/07/29/daily-mail-demands-10m-over-prince-harry-privacy-defeat/
In case anyone wants to look up what all joint and several liability means
https://associationofcostslawyers.co.uk/costs-lawyer-journal/court-makes-early-decision-in-high-profile-claim-that-claimants-will-be-jointly-liable-for-common-costs/
Oh, Jobbo. He’s such a toadie!
“William at some stage in the future, with the King living with cancer, is going to be in charge of the purse strings.” Will he? Cuz if the king is still alive, just living with cancer, I think he’s made it pretty clear that abdication ain’t gonna happen and if his lazy heir wants to wear a crown he can borrow Kate’s foil coronation headpiece.
Plus, why would William holding the purse mean anything for Harry? He works, he has a house that he and Meghan paid for, and he doesn’t rely on the royals for handouts. Yet another example of the left behinds failing to see that the way they operate isn’t how Harry operates.
Looks like Harry isn’t the only one who “wants to make sure he can keep earning money.” What’s Jobson doing now? Not a lot if he’s doing stuff like this. Haven’t followed him closely, but used to have a somewhat positive impression of him – maybe from his days commenting alongside Omid on GMA? Was that him? In any event, what’ s the huge problem with Harry that he’s going on about – there’s a lot of whining here, but he’s really just confirming Harry said some things Will didn’t like, and Will is determined to make him pay. As if we didn’t already know that. And he will make him pay! Because Will, will control the purse strings! Which affects Harry not-at-all. That really pisses them all off, doesn’t it.
What problem? The problem of not doing his job for him? If Harry legitimately hates William and Kate, how is that a problem for the monarchy?? Then he drops on the bit about the ANL case, because he realizes there’s not actual problem he can name that isn’t, Harry won’t be William’s scapegoat and enable good PR for him.
At this point, the problem is that Harry exists. Harry doesn’t need William for anything and, short of hiring a hitman, there’s nothing William can do to prevent Harry from living the life he wants to live.
I think it especially infuriates William. Money was one of only two things William had over Harry, the other being more homes. He’s been salivating for years over the prospect of lording the cash over Harry. I really believe his lack of control over Harry’s money flow is driving his hatred.
I know the Sussexes are doing well, but doesn’t William still have/control far more money in any given year than they do? And he has Harry beat on the “multiple homes” front, too, so I really think that Harry’s freedom and privacy are what truly eat away at William. And the fact that he’s living a lifestyle that Diana once pondered (with his beautiful wife who Harry is actually in love with).
@lorelei Sure, if we’re just talking numbers, the Windsors have access to a far larger fortune than the Sussexes, not to mention the palaces and all the loot they’ve accumulated over the centuries. I don’t think that’s even a question. What is both strange and revealing about this article is the assumption that William will be able to use the “power of the royal purse” to punish and control his brother. Setting aside the fact that Charles is literally going to clutch those purse strings so long as he breathes, it shows us that the Windsors (and their hagiographers) have learned nothing about Harry over the past decade.
No matter how much wealth and influence he has, William won’t ever control Harry’s job, house, or patronages. He can’t threaten Harry with the loss of a grace and favour home, or take away his funding or titles if he doesn’t agree to do William’s drudge work. They lost those particular bargaining chips with their “brilliant” negotiating at the Sandringham summit.
William reminds me more and more of Bezos, thinking that if he just throws vast sums of money around, he can buy respect and taste and maybe then everyone will like and admire him. He and Kate spent years scraping and bowing and begging for a slice of the sovereign grant, obsessing over gifts and never being satisfied with their home because someone else’s was bigger, so he probably thinks it’s universal.
William gets about 20 million a year from the Duchy of Cornwall. I have no idea what H&M’s income looks like, I’d be surprised if they’re bringing in 20 million year after year but rich people make their money work for them so between investments and the like – I honestly have no clue. But of course they work for their money and William does not.
But I think the idea of controlling the purse strings goes back to William’s obsession with control and being able to one up Harry. I think he is genuinely salivating at the idea of holding the purse strings FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY, not just Harry. I think Harry being out of his reach financially is one of his many issues with him. He WANTS to use money to control him – that was always the plan – and he can’t.
He wants Harry to be jealous of him and bitter and angry over William’s life and what he walked away from. That’s why Meghan’s IG carousel almost brought down the monarchy. It showed how much Harry (and Meghan as well)* does NOT need the monarchy to be happy.
Well said, @Becks1. The money is the tool, the POWER is the point. With Harry beyond his financial reach, William is powerless – and enraged about it.
Sorry I couldn’ t even follow that train of thought. And these people are losing over an event that hasn’t even happened yet (Invictus) and angry a father may see his son in September?
“ William at some stage in the future, with the King living with cancer, is going to be in charge of the purse strings”
He wants to imply Charles has been doling (sp?) out money and William will tighten up those strings?
And a Harry shaped hole? There’s nothing Willie can do to Harry except to continue trying to ruin him in the press. So, status quo.
They’re two separate people living in two separate countries.
All that said, Charles reconciling with Harry will make Willie look bad when he’s “rejecting” Harry after Charles passes, William will look vindictive and petty. If Charles had “held firm”, William would have appeared to simply be holding the line.
William has nothing to stand on and he’s afraid he looks bad in the public eye. That’s what this dance has been about. He wants to convince people that Harry is awful, he hopes it will make himself look better in the public eye
They really couldn’t make it more obvious that they know William isn’t fit for the job and that Harry was always expected to do the lion’s share for him. A “Harry shaped hole” indeed. Right under the crown.
With William’s egotistical obsession about family money, especially with the personal wealth that he will inherit plus the Duchy money that he will have control over, I wonder if his concern is more about getting a guarantee from Charles that Harry and his two children will be COMPLETELY disinherited, so not to deprive him of one penny of what he feels is rightfully (mine, Harold!!) rather than what is Charles’s to rightfully will in money, sentimental objects (like favorite broken pens), nominal gifts for his grandchildren. William is so reportedly completely unpleasant and abusive to his father, and Charles is a cranky so and so, that Charles might leave something to Harry and his two children, not because of sentimentality, but to totally tick off William from his grave.
if i was Charles, i would give the money to Harry since he has a proven track record of being able to generate and make money
“he rails against everything we stand for in this country.”
Really? What is that “everything,” pray tell? Because Harry has never railed against the monarchy per se. And, anyway, is that all Britain stands for?
The problem with rob and all these other tabloids and rota rats is that they help create the monster that is Willy so none of them will be honest and say the monster needs to be put away for serious help . Abusing your brother in his own house and then telling him not to tell anyone is nothing short of disgusting deplorable, thug behavior. The media should stop trying to cover up and make excuses for Willy and kitty bad ways and call them out. This is why abuse victims Seldom come forward because when they do, people like Robert jobson tells them to be quiet and go take the abuse because at least you have a roof over your head or some other disgusting thing.
William caused the “problem” in the first place. You reap what you sow.
Oh, for Christ’s sake. Doesn’t this moron know that William is incapable of solving any problem? He just relies on rage, laziness and physical attacks–his trinity of problem-solving tools. If he had real power, he’d probably start wars, as our moron does in office. Sorry, world.
Jobbo does know and a few months ago he was telling Camilla tominey that William’s temper is severely underplayed. So he probably got a call and was told to flip his comments.
“…but he rails against everything we stand for in this country.” What are those? Racism? Classism? Stochastic terrorism? Petty lying? Jealousy? Meanness? Xenophobia? Anti-Americanism? Misogyny? Colonialism? Snobbery? Mastery of “snubbing?”
Say it again for the latecomers.💯
There has been an absolute meltdown in UK over the past two weeks over Jason Arday and his fitness to be a Cambridge University professor. One day, all too soon, we are going to get William as King for maybe 50 years and his only qualification is being the eldest son of the monarch. Will has enjoyed the best education money could buy and he should have supplemented this with sustained effort in acquiring relevant work experience and gaining language skills. Unfortunately he has no intellectual curiosity, no appreciation of culture, religion, literature or interest in other people. He’s stupid, stubborn and vindictive, controlling, lazy and luxury loving. He’s been a failure as a diplomat at home and abroad. He wants to be king to punish the Sussexes and have all the RF money and to be in control of all his UK based relatives. The Firm, RR and BM have lied , gaslighted and covered up his deficiencies for decades. All the outrage being directed at Jason Arday what about William being inadequate for his current role which accords him a life of luxury, no proper scrutiny and he can’t be sacked?! But please do continue to write nonsense articles like this to deflect from the expensive money pit that is William as the ineffective problematic heir!!
100%
KC and PW created “the Harry problem”. Harry had and still has no power over the royal family. King and W are in charge. PW has all the money in the world, more than H has. H had to settle, he wanted to be a working royal but wasn’t allowed to be. PW won, so he needs to stfu. And PW doesn’t care about the institution, only about himself.
I think harry won. Scooter is obsessed with harry and he needs to get over this through counseling
what exactly is the harry problem and what can William do about it? Harry doesn’t live in the uk and isn’t funded by the taxpayer or the monarch now so what does Charles & later William controlling the purse strings matter? It’s almost as if they the BRF does control relatives with money which is what Harry has said but I thought they claim recollections may vary on his every claim?
From that clip when Jobson was melting down over Harry’s Australian trip it seems like Harry continuing to do charity work especially in what royals regard as their turf, is the problem. Well how about William tries upping his game like Harry said he had to with Meghan. It’s pathetic that there’s never a suggestion that William & Kate actually work harder instead of just continuing to denigrate Harry and Meghan or blocking their security so they don’t overshadow.
I sort of read this to mean by “solving” William means “utterly destroying/rendering invisible”. If Charles is holding back some of Williams more dangerous ideas, this is scary, tbh.
Agreed @Jes horrible to contemplate what the vengeful and violent Will has in mind for Harry if he came within striking distance given as King, Will can not be prosecuted for any crime including murder, in the UK. As King he will be above the law and that is troubling given his lack of self control.
@LadyDigby, @Jes, Agreed. William is angling to try to hurt the Sussexes exactly this way. Thank God for the Oprah interview.
Would the general populace really stand up for a king who murdered his younger brother? It’s the 21st century, surely the law applies to everyone by now?
🎯
Is all this Sturm und Drang meant to stop Charles from opening Invictus next year? Because it seems like such pathetically small potatoes. Oh noooo, the Sussexes met with Charles at Highgrove for an hour. Oh noooo, Harry will stay at Buckingham Palace in September.
What really gets under Willy’s skin is the very live possibility that Charles will open Invictus next year. And that will bring even more attention to Harry and Invictus. And it will cement Harry’s standing as the founder of a really worthwhile charity, a charity that’s so much more impactful than flying Heidi “what’s Invictus?” Klum into Willy’s Earthflop.
I’d counter that there is no “Harry problem”– only a “William problem.” It’s taken some pretty heavy propaganda every day for centuries for the United Kingdom to meekly accept the chains of tyranny (and pick-pocketing them every day).
Here’s an idea, stop trying to make Harry a problem. Problem solved.
It’s totally fair that William will end up with “the Harry problem” because he basically created it, with help from his Stepford wife.
Is Jobson putting words in Harry’s mouth? When did Harry call William his arch-nemesis?
Also: WTF is he going on about?
As the reigning monarch of the United Kingdom, King Charles III is immune from criminal and civil prosecution, known as crown immunity or sovereign immunity, even if he killed someone. This is a long-standing constitutional convention that the monarch can do no wrong. This means that the King cannot be arrested, charged, or tried for any criminal offence or put under a civil investigation.
However, crown immunity only applies to the King in his office as the monarch. If he is removed from his office as the monarch, he can then be prosecuted like any other citizen. Although there is no way for the King to be impeached, Parliament has the power to remove a sitting monarch. In fact, this happened three times in the past, such as the deposition of James II and VII of England, Ireland and Scotland in the Glorious Revolution of 1688, and the abdication of King Edward VIII in 1936 who wished to marry an American divorcee against the advice of the government and the Church of England.
If King Charles refused to abdicate peacefully after committing a crime, Parliament as the supreme legislative body of the country could in theory vote to dethrone him and make Prince William the next King. At this point, King Charles III would no longer enjoy crown immunity and could be prosecuted and arrested like an ordinary citizen.
However, the prosecution and arrest of King Charles might end in civil war if his supporters and Household Guards saw this as a political persecution. If he wanted to resolve the issue peacefully, he could go into exile. But in either way, there would be a constitutional crisis of epic proportions, so King Charles III has to carefully ensure that activities in his personal capacity are carried out in strict accordance with the law. Therefore, it is highly unlikely that he would ever commit a crime as he takes his role as a figurehead very seriously and is known for his impeccable sense of duty and propriety.