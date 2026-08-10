Harry Potter actress Jessie Cave made more on Only Fans in a year than in her acting career



British actress Jessie Cave, 39, is best known for playing Lavender Brownin the Harry Potter movies. Her IMDB is full of acting credits. In fact she’s worked steadily since Harry Potter wrapped and had a long stint on the ITV sitcom Buffering from 2021 to 2023. Like many working actors, Jessie lives hand to mouth. She has four children with her partner, Alfie Brown, and told The Times of London that she didn’t know how they were going to make ends meet before she joined OnlyFans. Jessie has very long hair that goes past her waist and she offers niche content related to that. She called the money life-saving and said she made $20,000 in just one day! Here’s more, from Page Six (the Times article is paywalled):

“I’ve earned more, easily, than my entire acting career within one year,” Cave, 39, told the Times in a recent interview. [Cave] — who joined the platform last year — told the outlet that in one day, she made £15,000, which equates to just over $20,000. The actress admitted that she charges subscribers $6 a month, but takes in more for “paid-for messages” on the platform — and that in the past year, the cash has “saved” her. “I thought I’d make five grand, be on it for a few months and it would buy me time to work out what we’re going to do,” she told the outlet. “But it’s now been over a year and a half and it’s genuinely saved our lives.” Cave further divulged that she had arrived at “a point of complete desperation” amid a dearth of audition opportunities. The actress said what people think of as normal jobs don’t make sense for her — but she and longtime partner Alfie Brown, with whom she shares four children, needed additional income. “I couldn’t go and, say, work in a supermarket because I can’t afford the childcare, and also I don’t want people shouting ‘Harry Potter’ spells at me as I work at Tesco,” she explained. “I could retrain but I can’t afford to do a degree,” she added. “I had a breakdown and I thought, that’s it with acting, I give up. But also we have no money.” Cave divulged to the news outlet that she sometimes dresses as Lavender Brown for fans and does “hair content” for fetishists — but noted that she’s always fully clothed.

[From Page Six]

I learned a lot about OnlyFans from the excellent show Margo’s Got Money Troubles, with Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer and Nick Offerman, on Apple TV+. People are sleeping on this show, and I hope it gets more views ahead of the second season. It’s about a college dropout single mom who joins OnlyFans to survive and raise her infant son. Margo is an excellent writer and loves aliens, so she leans into that and gets a modicum of success along with the drawbacks and stigma. (That’s vague enough not to be a spoiler.) Unlike the show, I’ve heard that it’s really tough to break into OnlyFans now, and that the people who have success typically bring in followers from other platforms, or are already somewhat famous, like Jessie. There’s no shame in it whether you’re clothed or not. We’ve heard of other actresses like Morgan Fairchild and Shannon Elizabeth joining. How messed up and sad is it that working steadily on television and movies isn’t enough to earn a living, though? They typically don’t get residuals either.