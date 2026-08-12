Mail: Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston were fully ‘back into each other’s orbit’ circa 2020

In the year of our lord Beyonce 2026, we’re getting Uncool Bermuda Triangle gossip. OGs remember the wild early years of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s relationship, which began soon after Brad’s separation from Jennifer Aniston. As Pitt and Aniston’s divorce was quietly settled in 2005, Brad’s romance with Angelina heated up. For years afterwards, the three were connected in a toxic gossip cycle with Aniston cast as the wronged woman/good girl, Jolie as the villainess/homewrecker and Brad as… the guy missing a sensitivity chip or something. Honestly, Brad always got by without much criticism. Then the 2016 plane incident happened and Jolie filed for divorce. Suddenly, Brad’s cracked-out team of crisis managers couldn’t wait to use Jennifer Aniston to improve Brad’s image. The peak of this “maybe Brad and Jen will get back together” delusion was when they were photographed together at the 2020 SAG Awards. Well, the Daily Mail Remembers…
For a few glorious minutes in January 2020, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt had the internet convinced Hollywood’s most famous breakup might have staged an improbable comeback. The former golden couple – who divorced in 2005 after seven years together amid rumors Pitt had moved on with his Mr & Mrs Smith co-star Angelina Jolie – hadn’t been photographed together in more than a decade when they reunited backstage at the SAG Awards.
There was the warm hug. The megawatt smiles. And then Pitt reached for Aniston’s hand as she walked away, providing just enough fuel for hopeless romantics to start dreaming up a sequel. By then, Pitt, 62, was years past his contentious 2016 split from Jolie, while Aniston, 57, had neatly filed away her 2018 divorce from actor Justin Theroux.
Now, the Daily Mail can reveal that, shortly after the reunion, the pair began quietly slipping back into each other’s orbit. One source said that, during their SAG reunion, ‘they both had new numbers, so they swapped and said they’d be in touch. Brad was the first one to text,’ while a second insider shared that Pitt soon started popping up on The Morning Show set at least once a week for a ‘standing lunch date’ in Aniston’s trailer.
Indeed, Aniston’s The Morning Show location proved to be something of a reunion hotspot. Our second insider close to the Apple TV series said Pitt’s visits became a regular part of the show’s second season, giving the former husband and wife plenty of opportunities to reconnect away from prying eyes.
‘During season 2 of The Morning Show, Brad was coming to set and having lunch with Jen in her trailer. He would arrive and get dropped directly at her trailer for a private lunch just the two of them and then he would leave once filming for Jen resumed,’ the source explained. ‘Brad would come to set at least once a week. Some crew knew but had no idea who or how many. It was a standing lunch date and he stuck to it.’
And apparently, the studio lot wasn’t the only place where the former couple was catching up.
‘During this time, he was also hanging out with her at her house,’ said our first source, who also backed up those private rendezvous, adding: ‘Jen and Brad got together a number of times. Mainly at her house. They couldn’t be seen out in public together.’
…That, of course, was before Pitt fell for jewelry executive Ines de Ramon, 33, with the pair sparking dating rumors in late 2022 before moving in together and making their red-carpet debut together at the Venice Film Festival in 2024. And, according to our first source, Pitt was candid with his old pal about his new love: ‘Brad told Jen after a few months of dating her he knew it was the real thing. Jen was happy for him.’
But the new relationship apparently changed the dynamic between the former spouses.
‘They both decided not to hang out anymore,’ the insider added.
Aniston, meanwhile, eventually found a new romance of her own with hypnotherapist and wellness expert Jim Curtis, 50. The pair first sparked romance rumors in mid-2025 before going Instagram official later that year, marking Aniston’s first public relationship since her 2018 divorce from Theroux. Still, Pitt and Aniston haven’t disappeared completely from each other’s lives.
‘They still text from time to time but that’s where their relationship stands. She likes that they’ve made peace,’ our first source said.
My hot take of the past decade of Brad & Jen Nostalgia Gossip is that Brad absolutely used Jen when his image imploded due to the plane and Jolie’s divorce petition. Like, I remember what happened and how quickly his people started pushing Aniston storylines and angles. It became even more ridiculous when Jennifer’s faux-marriage to Justin Theroux ended in early 2018 – suddenly, “everyone” wondered if Brad and Jen would reunite. I also remember wondering why the hell Aniston was playing along with it and helping Brad repair his image by using her name. But yeah… it truly sounds like Brad’s crisis management is still churning through heritage-gossip storylines because no one gives a sh-t about Brad’s current beck-and-call-girl Ines de Ramon.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Pitt’s PR really are desperate. Matt Hiltzik cashing in his deals with the Daily Mail. The moment Pitt gets any negativity the Jen/Brad/Angelina triangle, Brad so happy with Ines, Brad alienated from kids by Angelina stories pop up.
Yep this is giving desperado. Begging people to care about Brad with Jennifer Aniston and not his recent interview about drinking again.
I think it’s pretty obvious Brad used the moment with Jen as a convenient publicity diversion. He seemed to hold onto her hand just long enough to make sure the cameras got their shot, and, predictably, the whole “Brad and Jen” narrative took off again. I wouldn’t be surprised if they spent some time together afterward, but I also think Jen had evolved enough by then to see him, and the situation, for exactly what it was.
I like to believe she’s simply in a very different place now: happy, grounded, and hopefully with someone who feels healthy and safe. Meanwhile, Brad still seems to be playing some of the same old games. At this point, I imagine she sees the shenanigans for what they are and just can’t be bothered anymore.
My hot take is that Jen still had feelings for Brad. Sounds like he used her and dumped her for a younger woman.
He had already done that once, not only moving on with a younger woman but also a younger woman who already had one child and another she was in the process of adopting when Jen says she had been going through fertility treatments that ultimately did not work out. Brad was papped at the beach with Angelina, Maddox and Zahara at the start of their relationship. And they also did that photo shoot where there were playing 50s and 60s couples with their passel of kids.
I don’t think Jen was ever in danger of getting back with him. She likely was willing to spend time with him, as friends, because he was going through it AND it served her purposes. (Also, how delicious to get to observe your asshole ex at his rock bottom after he’s been publicly dumped by the woman he left you for. Chef’s kiss).
The fertility treatments were with Justin Theroux not Brad Pitt
Didn’t they also do some play together when COVID was going on and then again wasn’t he at a dinner at her house?
This has been an open Hollywood secret for YEARS.
I follow Ana Khouri on Instagram. And a lot of Aniston pals like Andrea Bendelwald, David Spade & Courtney Cox still like Pitt thirst traps.
Aniston dispatched her stylists Nina & Clare Hallworth, to help Pitt for a few magazine covers and press tours.
Plus Aniston BFF, Jason Bateman, sucks up to Pitt constantly on his Sirus podcast.
Pitt’s still firmly in that orbit.
I doubt she wanted to go there and remarry him
I think aniston knew that he was an ass and she must have been relieved that he did not target her. So she played along.
He has used every woman he ever dated.
This is spiteful, but I hope Brad looks at himself when he was really beautiful (as in the top picture with Aniston) and it pains him that his one asset is gone. Maybe that’s why he drinks (with discipline, of course).
Ugh, I remember the heady days of the Pitt Aniston marriage. I never thought he was beautiful and he always came across as pompous and insufferable. I quit reading interviews of him because he seemed such an egoist. Then he dumped Aniston to run after Jolie which tracked. He’s all about himself. Narcissist. He is the same as he ever was. No PR rep can fix that. Ick!