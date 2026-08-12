Mail: Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston were fully ‘back into each other’s orbit’ circa 2020

In the year of our lord Beyonce 2026, we’re getting Uncool Bermuda Triangle gossip. OGs remember the wild early years of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s relationship, which began soon after Brad’s separation from Jennifer Aniston. As Pitt and Aniston’s divorce was quietly settled in 2005, Brad’s romance with Angelina heated up. For years afterwards, the three were connected in a toxic gossip cycle with Aniston cast as the wronged woman/good girl, Jolie as the villainess/homewrecker and Brad as… the guy missing a sensitivity chip or something. Honestly, Brad always got by without much criticism. Then the 2016 plane incident happened and Jolie filed for divorce. Suddenly, Brad’s cracked-out team of crisis managers couldn’t wait to use Jennifer Aniston to improve Brad’s image. The peak of this “maybe Brad and Jen will get back together” delusion was when they were photographed together at the 2020 SAG Awards. Well, the Daily Mail Remembers…

For a few glorious minutes in January 2020, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt had the internet convinced Hollywood’s most famous breakup might have staged an improbable comeback. The former golden couple – who divorced in 2005 after seven years together amid rumors Pitt had moved on with his Mr & Mrs Smith co-star Angelina Jolie – hadn’t been photographed together in more than a decade when they reunited backstage at the SAG Awards.

There was the warm hug. The megawatt smiles. And then Pitt reached for Aniston’s hand as she walked away, providing just enough fuel for hopeless romantics to start dreaming up a sequel. By then, Pitt, 62, was years past his contentious 2016 split from Jolie, while Aniston, 57, had neatly filed away her 2018 divorce from actor Justin Theroux.

Now, the Daily Mail can reveal that, shortly after the reunion, the pair began quietly slipping back into each other’s orbit. One source said that, during their SAG reunion, ‘they both had new numbers, so they swapped and said they’d be in touch. Brad was the first one to text,’ while a second insider shared that Pitt soon started popping up on The Morning Show set at least once a week for a ‘standing lunch date’ in Aniston’s trailer.

Indeed, Aniston’s The Morning Show location proved to be something of a reunion hotspot. Our second insider close to the Apple TV series said Pitt’s visits became a regular part of the show’s second season, giving the former husband and wife plenty of opportunities to reconnect away from prying eyes.

‘During season 2 of The Morning Show, Brad was coming to set and having lunch with Jen in her trailer. He would arrive and get dropped directly at her trailer for a private lunch just the two of them and then he would leave once filming for Jen resumed,’ the source explained. ‘Brad would come to set at least once a week. Some crew knew but had no idea who or how many. It was a standing lunch date and he stuck to it.’

And apparently, the studio lot wasn’t the only place where the former couple was catching up.

‘During this time, he was also hanging out with her at her house,’ said our first source, who also backed up those private rendezvous, adding: ‘Jen and Brad got together a number of times. Mainly at her house. They couldn’t be seen out in public together.’

…That, of course, was before Pitt fell for jewelry executive Ines de Ramon, 33, with the pair sparking dating rumors in late 2022 before moving in together and making their red-carpet debut together at the Venice Film Festival in 2024. And, according to our first source, Pitt was candid with his old pal about his new love: ‘Brad told Jen after a few months of dating her he knew it was the real thing. Jen was happy for him.’

But the new relationship apparently changed the dynamic between the former spouses.

‘They both decided not to hang out anymore,’ the insider added.

Aniston, meanwhile, eventually found a new romance of her own with hypnotherapist and wellness expert Jim Curtis, 50. The pair first sparked romance rumors in mid-2025 before going Instagram official later that year, marking Aniston’s first public relationship since her 2018 divorce from Theroux. Still, Pitt and Aniston haven’t disappeared completely from each other’s lives.

‘They still text from time to time but that’s where their relationship stands. She likes that they’ve made peace,’ our first source said.