Brad Pitt: ‘I was sober for seven years. And then I got back off the wagon’

Brad Pitt covers the September issue of Esquire, mostly to promote The Adventures of Cliff Booth. That’s the pseudo-sequel to Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, with a focus on the Cliff character, played by Brad. Tarantino wrote the story but David Fincher directed it. It looks weird and I try to skip most of Brad’s films these days, so who knows. Anyway, the point of this Esquire piece is not merely to promote Pitt’s upcoming projects, it’s about Brad’s decade-long dance of trying to play the victim for what he did to Angelina Jolie and their children. All of the kids are legal adults now, and four of them have dropped “Pitt” from their names legally (or in the process of doing so). In my opinion, Brad is clearly worried about what happens if and when the kids start talking. Which explains some of what he says in this piece. Some highlights:
He wishes he was in his 50s: “God, I want my fifties back. I would do more. Your fifties are just—man, anything that’s on your mind, go. Go attack it. Go attack it now.”
He’s no longer sober: “No, I got—I was sober for seven years. And then I got back off the wagon.” Little laugh. He raises his famous opposing-diacritic eyebrows and holds a finger up: “In a more restrained manner. I got overconfident a couple times, went, Yep, nope, not good for me. Not in big quantities… Yeah [I can have a glass of wine].. Well . . . I can have a few. But I can’t have a lot. I have to be professional about it.”
On grief: “I think grief is probably the most leveling of all emotions…That’s an understatement, even. Loss is certainly the most profound thing a human can endure. And the loneliness that can ensue is the greatest torture.”
His parents: He tells me that since his mother died last year, his dad . . . “let’s just say it’s better to be the one who goes first.” They talk regularly, he and his dad, and Pitt is on his way to Missouri next week for a visit. They will sit on the front porch in the evenings, watching the lightning bugs and listening to the cicadas, and they will talk about the woman who is no longer there. “But we’re country people. We don’t go in depth, you know what I mean? Every now and then it’ll just be one line that cuts to the core, and then we kind of skip on.”
His friend talking to him about “evening out” his emotions: “And she said, ‘Yeah, you could do that. You could go to an ashram and be more even.’ But, she goes, ‘I don’t know, I believe in the human experience, and the human experience means I’m here to feel it all. Feel it all. The extreme highs and the depths of the soul-crushing lows.’ And that freed me. I heard that and I went, I’m going to stop feeling like there’s something wrong with that.”
He was never suicidal: “Yeah. I was never suicidal in any way. It just was not my makeup. In fact, if I have any afflictions, it’s probably being a congenital optimist. Which has helped many times, and it’s also gotten me—I’ve walked foolishly head-on into a Mack truck because of my optimism. Or, as my forever-funny friend David Fincher will say, Yeah, you see the glass as half full, but it’s half full of urine. Anyway, I’ve never been suicidal except for one little period. And in that one little period, I just thought—I just couldn’t—just didn’t see a way out. The pain was so oppressive that—I wasn’t going to act on this, but I could feel—I could feel the cold steel of the bullet in my head, and it felt like relief. And I thought, Oh, okay, now I understand—I understand suicide, in the sense that it’s just relief. It’s just looking for relief from the pain. But I also think we have incredible survival instincts. And for me, that immediately kicked in, but it was just . . .Yeah. Like, listen: This sh-t ain’t easy. And you’re talking to a guy who won the lottery.”
On Angelina & the kids: Only Pitt, Jolie, and their children know exactly what’s going on between them all. Her allegations, his quiet, outside of whatever is said in rooms with lawyers and arbiters. But I ask him, less interested in the drama than in its consequences: When we talk about those moments, the ones when the pain was so oppressive that he could imagine feeling cold steel as relief, are we talking about them? “Kid stuff?” I ask. He leans forward on an elbow, takes half a breath, and looks across the table at me. “Family stuff,” he says. He nods, looking at me. I nod. “Family stuff,” I say. Something changes in the room, something molecular, for just a second. Crossed wires. A frame in black and white. “Family stuff,” he says. “We could leave it at that.”
I’m sure people will talk a lot about the conversation about the depths of his lows, and what sounds like undiagnosed clinical depression. But it sounds like that moment happened in the past decade… the same years he’s been bribing judges and suing Angelina over nothing and treating his kids like sh-t. You can have sympathy for him while still acknowledging that he’s an abusive jackass who is continuing his harassment of Jolie to this day and he can’t even summon any words in defense of his behavior on the record, in an interview.
Oh, and the sobriety thing is the least surprising news ever. Ten years ago, Brad reportedly did some sort of half-assed 12-step program to dry him out for a time. I think he legitimately got sober. But it didn’t stick, and that’s been clear for a while.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid. Cover courtesy of Esquire.
His unhappiness is a prison of his own making. I have zero sympathy. Especially considering that seeing his kids was contingent on his sobriety – its why he had supervised visitation for so long. As soon as the kids were of age he started drinking again. Which goes to show that he wasn’t serious about being sober or working on his issues.
Brad used to be so gorgeous, so luscious. Now he’s just eww. Ick. He finally has the face he earned.
He also has the face that heavy drinking will give you.
Yeah. This kind of trajectory won’t end well.
He sounds like he’s in high school. Seriously. He’s trying to be deep but comes off as mind-numbingly superficial. I feel like he’s preening in a Gucci jacket when he says he’s gonna “feel it all.” (We all do that, all the time, dude; but you’re so brave!) He pretends he’s a country person!?
Worst, he completely BLOWS OFF his relapse, when his alcoholism has had such serious repercussions for his family!?! If he thinks the problem is “big quantities,” then he has not delved even a millimeter into what alcoholism is about.
And Esquire — for shame. The title is “All Right Now,” after the guy admitted that he relapsed?! WTF?
I remember reading an interview of his from waaay back when he did Legends of the Fall and he sounds EXACTLY the same. Which is not a compliment. It’s giving arrested development and lack of maturity. To be in your 60s and still speaking like you did in your early 30s is wild. He has zero wisdom of self-reflection. He’s as deep as a puddle.
Seriously, he is straight up saying he’s in an active relapse right now, no big deal!
It’s good that there are no children hanging around his house…
All hype.
Just because he was a belligerent, physically abusive a hole when drunk doesn’t mean he’s an alcoholic. Maybe he is, maybe he isn’t. I think the way we assume everything is an addiction or blame it on that isn’t helpful. I think he’s abusive and uses alcohol/drugs as an excuse.
I had a friend, probably 20 years ago now, who enjoyed wine. At all the dinners we went to, or social things, she had a glass or two. And a year or two into knowing her I found out she’d gone to rehab and been sober for 4-5 years before she’d missed how good wine was, and started having an occasional glass. It freaked me out, but she explained she had needed rehab because she had out of control drinking instead of actual stress management and coping skills. And she’d built those and legitimately hadn’t had a problem since.
I do know people who fully are alcoholic, and one drink is too many and a million is never enough, and a friend’s husband died detoxing from his alcoholism, and he was in a facility.
Brad’s an abuser and can’t face the truth of that. Whatever happened in his country Republican family growing up, he can’t face that either. Maybe he abuses substances to the point they’re in control, maybe he uses them as an excuse for not controlling himself. He’s not interested in changing, growing or healing, he’s interested in himself.
It is clear that you don’t have a problem with alcohol/substances because your framing is very much from that perspective. I’m not saying that to insult you. I envy you.
Your friend probably did have only a glass or two in public. Behind the scenes, however, she likely had multiple drinks before she arrived and possibly continued to drink once she got home. Alcoholism is not social drinking. It is a compulsion that most often happens in private. The compulsion sits in evolutionarily primal parts of that brain that drive instinct, not in the reasoning parts of the brain where we do our thinking and reasoning. It does, however, degrade and warp the thinking parts of the brain required to fight it.
Your friend didn’t end up in rehab because she couldn’t handle stress. She ended up in rehab out of desperation over a compulsion she couldn’t fight on her own. From experience, I find it highly unlikely that she was telling you the truth about how developing coping skills ended that hard-wired compulsion.
Brad is clearly a POS with or without alcoholism. That doesn’t mean he isn’t also suffering from the disease.
@Lucy — Your friend might’ve had two glasses at dinner. But how soon after she woke up was she thinking about those two glasses? And how many did she have after dinner? These are things that only an alcoholic would know.
(Sorry, wrong spot for reply.)
Exactly. Ask me how I know.
Respectfully you don’t understand the disease of alcoholism.
Tale as old as time for an alcoholic to think they can have a few. It’s actually something discussed in an AA meeting every meeting.
If consuming alcohol lead to issues for you or others—specific problems that wouldn’t happen if alcohol wasn’t part of the picture—you have a problem with alcohol. Full stop.
One glass is too many and a hundred aren’t enough.
Alcoholism is a progressive disease. Don’t talk about things you don’t know anything about.
The most recent m*rder su*c*de in my extended family was a result of a lifelong struggle with alcoholism, a toxic relationship of 30+ years, and a drinking binge. I think I have some experience with what this looms like. I’m saying I don’t believe Brad is anything other than a narc who uses a disease as an excuse for his behavior.
With alcoholism (and likely any addiction, but my experience since childhood through adult hood and through my own choices, is with alcohol) there is a HUGE difference between being “dry” and being “sober”. Alateen teaches this, Alanon teaches this. Dry just means you’re not using. Sober means you are not using AND you’re doing the work that had you drinking in the first place. In other words, all the bad feelings one hides with drinking, all the bad behaviours one is trying to forget, everything has to be dealt with. Sobriety is doing the work. Being dry just means you’re not drinking. Sounds to me Brad went dry for 7 years (though probably not a solid 7 years, dryers tend to move in and out of dryness). Without the work, the dryness means nothing.
“Her allegations, his quiet” now that line from the esquire writer, that line just ticked me all the way off.
Yes, it’s absolutely infuriating. Way to minimize financial and legal abuse and completely buy into the abuser’s framework.
When I saw this morning that he’s covering ESQUIRE, still a men’s magazine in every way, my immediate reaction was, what could possibly go wrong?
A men’s magazine promoting a man, with nothing but softball questions asked and answered…infuriating indeed!
The fact that Brad shrugs off his lack of sobriety so easily tells me that whatever attempts he made at getting sober for the benefit of his children were pretty much cursory. If it were really seven years sober, would he kiss that effort goodbye with barely a shrug? The kids saw through him and chose to distance themselves…what they did was completely reasonable!
Perhaps this article will slow down the “parental alienation” train just a bit? Here’s hoping.
Don’t kick me but I agree with one thing. Your 50s are great. It’s early days for me but so far it’s the best decade yet.
Honestly that interview sounds as sycophantic as if genAI wrote it. What a joke. I hate it.
I also hate the stupid PR rehab movie that I was forced to see the trailer for coming up – the one where Brad Pitt whitewashes his image with the use of a very good service dog with PTSD. Brad Pitt sucks. The misogyny in our culture sucks.
Wait. The dog has PTSD?? I hadn’t heard thought of it like that – animals are just framed as “reactive” which equals bad bad bad. The reframing makes so much sense.
And if it’s too early and the coffee hasn’t hit yet ….. I still think it’s valid! 😆
He is still treated as Mr. Perfect movie star…while Angelina is raked over the coals daily …gee sounds like another woman who is hated for existing…
That’s disappointing he’s drinking again. Sounds like he’s gone overboard a few times already. I would start bargaining with myself also..oh just one glass of wine, I can handle it. Then I’m back to where I was before..simply drinking too much. I’m coming up to 5 years no alcohol. The past week tested me, but I knew that drinking would be opening up another can of worms & make everything 10 times worse & set me down a bad path. Instead I can wake up in the morning, confident, sober & ready for anything.
Good for you! Nothing beats waking up in the morning confident with no regrets.
I relapsed after ten extremely happy years sober. The thing I’ve learned about relapses is that they can take a while to build before you act on them. In my experience, it starts slow and picks up speed until the stars finally align to make “just once” seem reasonable and manageable.
I’m only telling you this because I wish I had understood what was happening myself. I’m guessing that, with five years under your belt, most times when you deal with stress, drinking doesn’t pop up in your brain as an option, but in the past week it did, possibly so strongly that you had to talk yourself out of it. What to watch out for is that becoming a pattern. For me, it popped up more and more over months to a year before I had my “just this time” event. A full-on relapse followed, although it took me a while to accept it for what it was.
Thank you, I really appreciate your insight & advice. Yes, it did pop up more than once over the past week, thinking about it, after quite a few weeks of handling some stressful events. I will be wary now. Also it’s summer and my husband likes to sit outside with a glass of wine. He usually drinks downstairs, away from me. I have sparkling water in the summer. But yes, I hear you, thank you for the heads up. I really appreciate it & wish you well also.
I completely agree with you both. As someone who has been sober for 17 years, there is always something to work on. Although I’ve been working on things for 17 years, I just recently started the shadow work needed to keep me strong and mentally healthy.
Me too. Sober. Good for you.
I’m really proud of you. Each one of you. Human to human. Good job doing hard things.
“Family stuff” is laughable and sad.
I don’t believe he was sober for 7 years.
Uh oh. His talk of “I can have a few drinks” is not good at all. As someone who has dealt with alcoholic family members with his take, no, he really should not. Alcoholism ripped apart his family and he is obviously someone who shouldn’t have one drop. Now I am starting to see why his kids also continue to not want anything to do with him.
It’s been obvious for some time that he’s been drinking again. He also sometimes acts like he’s on other substances. His girlfriend likes to drink and smoke marijuana, so even if he were sober before he got involved with her, he wouldn’t have stayed long because she clearly doesn’t care about Pitt being sober.
Maybe drunk Brad is the only one she knows?
Maybe. She would also have to refrain from drinking around him if she wanted him to stay sober. And that might be difficult for her to achieve.
If his sobriety is dependent on her being dry, is he sober?
Not that I expected Pitt to agree to anything less than full on hero worship, but I’m disappointed that this professional profile is so obviously media micromanaged. The writer never pushes, just accepts phrases like “evening out” emotions or “he wasn’t suicidal” and happily echoes the party line about Angelina and her children and their “allegations”, as if there weren’t a whole ass FBI file on it.
Still, despite Esquire’s framing, there’s actually quite a few red flags here in terms of what he admits and his obvious defensiveness. I think those who are happy to defend Pitt will see what they want to see, but I don’t know that this is going to bring back the adoration he seems to crave. It’s also interesting that he’s giving interviews at all – obviously someone on his team thought it was necessary.
It’s about promoting films and Brad himself, and they probably thought it would distract from various issues and win him a few new fans. Pure PR shit. And besides, brad likes to talk about himself.
Hello – your friendly neighborhood grateful recovering alcoholic, here: Being under the delusion of “I can just have a little bit,” I’ll be okay if I switch from hard liquor to wine” is very common in our disease. Addiction sucks, I hope he gets sober again. (I’ve seen interviews of him talking about being willing to try anything to get sober so yes he has believed at one point that he is an alcoholic.)
His ‘famous opposing-diacritic eyebrows’? Wut?
Yeah that’s not good. And honestly that’s why his kids want nothing to do with them. You got drunk and attacked their mother and some of them and God knows what happened before that plane incident, we know from Angelina it wasn’t the first time he put hands on her. So for him to act like he can just watch his drinking….no dude. And I honestly feel a smidgen sorry for him because it sounds like he realized that he just messed up his “family stuff” and he’s alone. If he had any sense he drop the lawsuits and try to be an actual good person for her kids and give them and his ex-wife a 100 percent apology and keep working on himself.
I doubt he is ever going to ‘forgive’ her. He will go to his grave cursing her for leaving him, and his drinking is going to speed things up.
Having married someone who barely drinks at all, I’ve become someone who barely drinks at all and I don’t miss it at all. I never drank to excess, the only thing I drank, really, was red wine at dinner, or the odd G&T, or champagne, but it was always a social thing, even when it was just two of us, until we became parents, then, your habits shift. Honnestly there is a massive upside to just not drinking, and I say that as someone who never really saw it as a problem, just a pastime. But this is something that you pick up on with people who *need* it as opposed to people who enjoy it: the notion that they’re *supposed* to handle it, or be able to handle it. And the powerlessness of not being able to handle it. And I wonder if that affects men more than women, the feeling that if you’re hooked, you’re just weak, and that’s why people describe it as a disease. I always thought the abstinence angle was a heroic brand of asceticism, but to a user, managing your fix might be seen as heroism. William Burroughs said addiction is the greatest discipline. But he was talking about heroin.
Alcoholism is not described as a disease. Alcoholism IS a disease.
I also doubt he was sober for 7 years. He seems to be really good at lying to himself and others
Also wtf is this pepto bismol trench coat he’s wearing?
I guess the questions is – sober from what?
I’ve seen people who do smoke every day and take gummies – not to sleep, not at hang out but as an active level they maintain during the day, which is clearly self medication – but don’t drink and they say they are sober. Or who only drink wine and say they are sober.
I don’t know the ins and outs of it. I’ve read articles saying that the AA approach to addiction is inherently flawed and broken but have heard from so many others that it’s saved their life. Ive seen other kinds of addition recovery promoted as being more wholistic and less narrow. But sometimes you need narrow and clearly defined limits and rules. Especially as you rebuild trust in yourself and your abilities.
Maybe it’s like SSRI’s. The right one can save your life. Other ones can help in specific but incomplete ways and on the rare occasion can make things worse.
But the best outcome comes from
doing work in many areas of your life while on an ssri. It helps ease the load you lift but doesn’t remove it entirely.
I don’t know. Just rambling.
I have no empathy for him, he ́s been using the court system to harass angelina after throwing her and the Kids under the bus to save his brand. He’s also has been using the media to tarnished and defamed. All my love and empathy is towards Angelina and the children, the only and real victims in all of this
Also the fact that he had the nerve to offer a drink to the interviewer like he’s not an alcoholic and that’s not a fucking big deal just show how little he cares about what he put his family through with his disease
He is a disease. Alcoholism is his cover.
Actually, we kind of DO know what happened on that plane.
This exactly. I identify as an alcoholic. At my lowest I got a DUI. I was in an abusive marriage that I was just beginning to see was abusive and I reacted horribly and with substance abuse. I have been asked, by people who genuinely care for me, if I can resume drinking again (almost 3 yrs sober) because it was “probably situational” and my response is always a firm no. I realize the medical community is shifting to “alcohol use disorder” and saying “abstinence isn’t always the end goal”, but for me abstinence is a small price to pay to repair my relationships and ensure I maintain trust and demonstrate my commitment to change. Having a sip or glass of anything is not worth the risk. I care far more about the people I love, my community, everyone’s safety, etc than I do about having a drink. And, in my opinion, that’s where you actually land mentally and emotionally after you’ve done the work to be sober instead of dry.
In her recovery Caroline Knapp used to tell herself, “If I’m not an alcoholic I don’t need a drink and if I am an alcoholic I shouldn’t have one” when she had those thoughts.
He reminds me of Jon Hamm and other alcoholics who thinks if they can drink in moderation they are fine. That’s just their alcoholic brains convincing them to imbibe. They are addicts in pretty packages.
And not for one second do I think he ever got off the weed. He seemed pretty clear the sobriety was alcohol related. For optics so people forget he beat his wife and kids on that plane drunk.
This interview is so maddeningly cringe. He doesn’t sound as deep or enlightened as he thinks he does. And as someone who separated from an alcoholic the same time Angie did, I recognize his “off the wagon” BS for what it is. And this? “Yeah. I was never suicidal in any way. …. Anyway, I’ve never been suicidal except for one little period.” I don’t know what the question was he was answering or how he thought that was going to be received, but this doublespeak is infuriating. He can fuck all the way off.
The way he communicates his thoughts seems to revolve around him not ever taking full accountability for anything. He skirts around accountability. He talks about it…in theory…He must be betting on residual goodwill from his heyday in the 1990s, early 2000s. Seems like nothing has ever forced him to truly grow. He’s handled by the press with kid gloves because he’s an extremely privileged man.
“I fell off the wagon (if I ever was actually on it) and now I’m making my usual excuses to try to look cool.” There I fixed the heading for this article.
Said it before and I’ll say it again: when you’re not an alcoholic, you can give it up forever. You can give it up easily. Alcohol has no bearing on your enjoyment of life. You don’t need it to socialize. You don’t need to drink in moderation. You simply don’t need to drink.
My alcoholic boyfriend said to me, “you have incredible discipline” (regarding my ability to not drink). I said no, I don’t. I just don’t have a problem with alcohol. I don’t notice if it’s missing, end of story.
Getting sober then returning to alcohol tells you everything you need to know.
In hindsight, he showed Jenn, Angelina and the whole world what he was made of and who he was, when he created the whole triangle. You dont just drop your wife for a younger model and immediately fall into being a dad and it all be ok. No shade to Angie, because a narcissist lures you in and traps you with the love bombing, and its hard to see anything else but the charmed life he was pitching her. Jennifer is probably counting her lucky stars because Angelina saved her from the abuse. The fact that Jennifer had such a time getting over her marriage screams trauma bond.
@JEANETTE I kind of hate the comments bringing Jennifer’s name cause she has nothing to do with that issue and I do believe that Being with Angelina and having those kids were the best things that happened to him in his life that he ruined with his own hands….His fault is that he didn’t leave Jennifer earlier because he was implying earlier before Angie entered the picture that Him and Jen are good friends but he doesn’t believe that they will stay together forever and they don’t wanna be caged with “forever things” that it’s like an experiment that if it didn’t work out, there would no be hard feelings and they disagreements on when to start their family and disagreements about their taste in architecture and furniture…His fault is that he stayed in a marriage which he said he spent smoking weed and not happy because he is not used to be alone and when he met Angie and after several months working, he started realizing the already previous truth he knows about him and Jen….HE LET ANGIE TAKE ALL THE BLAME FOR HIS JENNIFER BREAKUP WHICH HE ALREADY WANTED TO GET OUT OF BUT DIDN’T KNOW WHEN..
I agree with what you are saying but the only reason I bring it up is because if you are looking for a pattern of someone being a narcissit, that imo was the first sign we saw. On the part about him overstaying in his first marriage, not because hes not used to being alone, because a narcissist cant be alone, they always have someone waiting in the wings..they have to have constant ego supply.
I completely agree with you both. As someone who has been sober for 17 years, there is always something to work on. Although I’ve been working on things for 17 years, I just recently started the needed shadow work needed to keep me strong and mentally healthy.
I wish you well. Good luck on your journey.
I like your username
I have exactly one thought about this whole mess, and that is: good luck, Ines.
Ines is aware of what he’s like. But she has her eyes on the prize, and since she’s still clinging to him, it’s safe to assume she’s not bothered by it. She’s not an innocent victim, despite appearances. I’m willing to bet she’ll be with him until he dies. And then she’ll continue to reap the benefits of being his partner.