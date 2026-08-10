Princess Anne has a personal fortune ‘worth between £15 and £20 million’??

Princess Anne is a Leo. I always forget that! Her 76th birthday is coming up on August 15th, and I’m sure we’ll see some birthday keenery in the British papers. Alongside positive birthday stories, the Mail decided to publish a somewhat shady accounting of Anne’s money. I didn’t even know she had any money? While she was given Gatcombe Park outright – her mother bought it for her – it’s not like Anne has ever worked a real job for a salary. All she’s ever done is work for the Firm. How has she accumulated an eight-figure estate?
She has long been known as the ‘hardest working royal’ – and now, experts say it may well have earned her a small fortune. Set to turn 76 next Saturday, the late Queen Elizabeth’s only daughter, after 57 years of service, could be worth between £15 and £20 million, a royal author has claimed. Speaking to the Daily Mail, writer Norman Baker explained that she is not only dedicated to her duties – but is also notoriously frugal.
‘Notwithstanding her advanced years, she regularly tops the poll as the royal who carries out the most public engagements, putting younger royals like Prince William to shame,’ he said. ‘This year alone, she has visited South Korea and Thailand to strengthen diplomatic ties, attended the Commonwealth Games in Edinburgh, and undertaken trips to destinations as varied as Milan, Northern Ireland, and Jersey.In 2025, she notched up 478 engagements, and over her lifetime has passed the 11,000 mark. She believes in duty, and quietly gets on with her work, showing no signs of stopping.’
‘She has also over the years quietly put together a small fortune, and is thought today to be worth between £15 and £20 million. It helps that she is notoriously frugal. A satirical piece in Private Eye in 2021 has her giving gems of advice such as “a piece of Ryvita makes a perfectly acceptable starter. If you prefer something more fancy, you’re welcome to a bit of marge”.’
Norman, who penned And What Do You Do? What The Royal Family Don’t Want You to Know, the hard-hitting 2019 analysis of royal finances, said that Anne’s wealth is made up of four main elements.
‘First and foremost is her house, Gatcombe Park, given to her and her then husband Mark Phillips by the late Queen in 1976,’ he explained. ‘This Grade II listed building dates from the 1770s, and is actually only six miles from Charles’s beloved Highgrove House. The house boasts nine bedrooms, four reception rooms, a library, a billiard room, and a conservatory. It is thought to be worth upwards of £6 million today, though any house with a royal connection can expect to add a premium to the selling price.’
‘Besides the house, Anne has amassed over the years an impressive and expensive collection of jewellery, as indeed all female royals do. The collection, which includes a pearl necklace worth £1 million and a dazzling collection of tiaras, is estimated to be worth a further £5 million in total.’
‘Thirdly, she has her inherited wealth, benefiting from trusts established for her, most notably by the late Queen Mother. The royals take great care to ensure wealth is passed down the generations with the minimum possible amount of tax paid.’
‘Lastly, she receives from Charles, and before him his mother, a generous allowance to reflect the work she does. By the turn of the century, this was already £225,000 a year, and of course the cost of expenses such as travel are met on top of this.’
Genuinely, I would love to know how royal trusts are structured and who has received what money from various other royals. Norman Baker always makes it sound like the Queen Mum left a vast estate which is still paying out significantly to her grandkids and great-grandkids. I don’t know if I believe that. I do believe that Prince Philip left a significant estate and he probably left money (perhaps via trusts) to his children and grandchildren. But really, Baker makes it sound like Anne has been pocketing Sovereign Grant money for years and that’s how she amassed a fortune. Can they do that?? I’m really asking. Anyway, my guess is that Anne owns her estate and some jewelry and maybe she’s made some arrangements for trust funds for her kids and grandkids. But out of all of the left-behinds, Anne truly seems the least concerned about money in general.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Buckingham Palace’s Twitter, Cover Images.
Doesn’t Anne rent out part of her estate for some horse things?
Yeah, some sort of annual eventing. Also, what I wonder is, if TQ gave her & her (first) husband a house, did he have to sign something in the divorce settlement relinquishing his half?
It probably was given to Anne alone…But Phillips did continue to live and work on the estate for decades after the divorce.
Real nice grift!
Wasn’t she also doing horse breeding until a few years ago?
Well, we know she’s not spending money on clothes, and I don’t know that she has a big staff either. And I’m sure she rents out her estate for horse trials, and I wouldn’t be surprised if there are other buildings on the property that she rents out, other than to her children.
Too bad Charles couldn’t pay Harry much. Harry’s owed even from his childhood appearances
I believe that number must be deliberately, grossly underestimating her personal net worth. There’s no way it’s that low unless you are counting just cash on hand (liquid assets). Spouse and I are ordinary people (now in our 50s-60s) who both worked 20+ years in ordinary office jobs (govt, not hedge funds), and spouse inherited shares in three ordinary single-family homes from his parents; with our savings and being generally “frugal” (just like Anne!) people, our joint net worth is about half that quoted number of Princess Anne’s. While we are fortunate compared to the average Americans, GTFO with that nonsense number, royals.
15-20 million? As government employees? Dang, I guess I was doing it wrong.
Half.
Still impressive, Alo! Wish I had met you before I retired, I could have picked your brain for some tips.
Pretty sure that’s vastly underestimating the amount of jewelry the Arab kingdoms have given to Anne, all of which is her private property. Also yes they can pocket money from the Sovereign Grant if the amount each member is allocated isn’t used up on expenses. Finally no way is Andrew receiving funding from the Duchy of Lancaster and Anne isn’t
by that accounting most of her money is in assets, and where did she get the money to buy all that jewellry i’m sure she has something coming in from her olympics related activities which is not royal related. I dont understand why the left behinds are bitter about Harry out in Cali working for a living with a real chance to make money. it seems apart from Edward and sophie the others have connections to generate cash. after all willie got an influx of 8+mill for his charity
The royals are gifted jewelry when they travel, also when they get married. Those gorgeous diamond & sapphires Diana had, the suite? Gifted by the then-Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. They don’t buy their own jewelry. They don’t really pay for everything & now it seems they just pocket the rest of what they’re given by the monarch which comes from the taxpayers. Wowzers, I bet trump is jealous of this setup.
Gatcombe Horse Trial for 40 years with Mark Phillips until they said it didn’t make financial sense anymore. The royal family would provide security. Wonder how much she made from that?
And if I said I bet she sure as hell does care about money but she’s just not obvious about it. What then?
She’s not obvious about it b/c she’s satisfied with her arrangement.
She may have lived her life as the lowest in the official pecking order of the Queen’s children but in reality she was closest to Charles and now she’s on top.
I have no idea what her personal wealth actually is but the phrasing “could be worth between £15 and £20 million, a royal author has claimed” suggests that the author of this article doesn’t either and has simply made up a figure to generate clicks.
I think that figure is likely understated and frankly even if you doubled it, she’d still be underpaid. She’s the only one who takes the job seriously and doesn’t let her ego get in the way.
Please, please, please give me a “job” that entails opening community centers, showing up at sporting events, visiting museums, and traveling to Milan, Jersey and Northern Ireland.
None of the royals, Anne included, does any real work that merits payouts from the public coffers.
She’s likely gotten wealthy from the investment of money from her parents and grandmother — money they didn’t deserve, either.
Inheritances, duh.
If she received even a couple million dollars in trust from her mother, it could easily have reached $15 million by now. It’s been something like 50 years of compounded interest. She doesn’t have to live on the income so it’s just sitting there compounding, as she has her living expenses covered through her work with the crown. I would, frankly, expect it to be a lot more.
I would hope so. An average programmer would have several million by her age, and she’s had inheritance from Queen mum, Philip, and QEII. At least she performs her duties diligently, still.
When a crappy, middle class house can cost 1/2 a million pounds or higher, 15-20 million pounds is not a lot of money, considering she’s a royal. Look at her living room. The chair is missing the bottom cushion. The couch has non-matching bottom cushions, because the others are ripped or missing. I’ve seen other photos of this room. It looks junky. I bet the house needs major repairs.
This sounds very trumpian: ‘She has long been known as the ‘hardest working royal’ – and now, experts say it may well have earned her a small fortune.’ Making money off your public position? That is wrong, wrong, wrong.
I agree – there’s no way that she is worth so little – although I definitely wouldn’t mind being worth half of that
During her marriage, she also bought a neighboring estate which is Aston Farm, where Zara now lives and where Mark Phillips lived until he moved primarily to the US where he was essentially head of the equestrian team for years. The Guardian report on royals’ finances estimated Anne received about 22 million dollars, about 16.6 million pounds, in taxpayer funds from about 1971 – 2022. That’s how her children were brought up, it’s how her and her family’s expenses were paid for, etc. You can save a lot of money if you have essentially any other income and all your expenses are taken care of.
I am always surprised at the aged condition of aristocrat sofas.
Elizabeth’s parents are the Queen Mum and King George the 5th, who was a grandson of Queen Victoria.
Queen Victoria died with a personal fortune equivalent to a billion dollars in today’s world.
This was passed her heirs; so the Queen Mum and George inherited a chunk of change.
QEII’s parents were Lady Elizabeth Bowles-Lyon and King George VI, great-grandson of Queen Victoria.
And HE (georgeVI) had to pay Edward VII (Duke of Windsor…) for Balmoral because that was private. Though I can’t remember about the other “private” properties like Sandringham…
Given the financial malfeasance of this entire family and system, I laugh that they would attribute to her that paltry sum.
Who is going to believe that The Queen didn’t set up trust funds for all her children (except Charles, who would inherit the Duchy of Cornwall income. Harry is going to get the short end of the stick because Charles appears to have made no provision for his child who is not the heir. This story about the Queen Mum leaving all her grandchildren a trust fund keeps circulating, and apparently it includes her great grand-children which would be Harry’s generation. Yet Harry has said that he hasn’t inherited anything, unless of course they don’t inherit until they are fifty or some such. It seems that George VII didn’t really didn’t seem to leave provisions for Margaret, although as long as her sister and mother were alive, she would be taken care of. Elizabeth was known to be frugal, but she appears to have done the right thing for her kith and kin financially. Harry seems to be the only guy who married a woman with her own money and her own success. Peter’s wife also I think had a career before her marriage. That leaves William with the least impressive woman who did not have her own money or it seems any sort of career.
Easy to be frugal when all your living expenses are paid by someone else.
That’s a whole lot of assets for Zara & Peter to have to pay estate taxes on it. I bet almost all of her property will be sold off just like Princess Margaret’s things after she died (RIP the mighty Poltimore tiara!).
No, she will have spent the last few years putting the bulk of her property and other assets into trusts so that her children would not have to pay any inheritance tax when she dies.
Fancypants, I thought there would or will be specially crafted laws for Zara and Peter to pay no taxes on their inheritance.
That figure is absurd. Gatcombe Park has 730 acres (that we know of), plus a grade II neoclassical mansion (plus outbuildings and equestrian facilities and several farm houses) in a prime cotswold location. The estate alone is worth £25-£35 million. Yes she has jewelry, but nothing particularly special (unless she has a bunch of grand stuff she just hasn’t worn). There are 2 tiaras, a couple notable broaches, and 3 or 4 necklaces. Without the royal connection they are probably worth £1.5M; with it, at auction one might expect £4-£5m. Lets also assume she’s got £5-£10m in the bank from inheritances, plus money that she has made breeding and training horses (an Olympic level sport horse can easily cost £1.5m). So by my estimates she is worth something north of £40M.
Remember the Red Boxes? A treasure trove of insider information, which a monarch could use to advise her offspring in making investments.
But, really, £12M is chump change for a royal princess. Chances are: if they want us thinking about Anne’s “fortune”, there’s a much bigger pile somewhere they don’t want us thinking about.