Meta: Mark Zuckerberg wasn’t aboard when his yacht ignored a skiff’s distress call

Mark Zuckerberg thinks he’s smarter than everyone else, which means he lies easily and blatantly. Big “who gonna check me, boo” energy. As we heard, Zuckerberg’s $300 million yacht, Launchpad, has been sailing around the Alaskan waters. Some reports even said that Zuckerberg and his family have been on Launchpad and in the Alaskan waters for much of the summer. Last week, Launchpad ignored a distress call from a nearby skiff. Launchpad actually ignored the call and came to a stop while a cruise ship sailed past to aid the skiff. Now the Meta team is putting it out there that Zuckerberg wasn’t even on Launchpad at the time, and his crew didn’t even hear the distress call. Riiight.

The crew of a yacht owned by Mark Zuckerberg did not hear a radio call for a maritime assist from a small skiff that ran out of fuel off the coast of Alaska, and by the time it did, another nearby ship had already rendered assistance, a spokesperson for the Meta CEO said. The Alaska Beacon news outlet reported that the skiff had issued a call for assistance through the US Coast Guard last week and a nearby small cruise ship, the Wilderness Legacy, towed it into nearby Farragut Bay in south-east Alaska and refueled it. Although it was closer, Zuckerberg’s yacht, called Launchpad, had not responded to the call. The Alaska Beacon further reported that the spokesperson told them via email on Sunday that the yacht Launchpad did not initially hear the call for assistance. “Mark and his family were not on board at the time of the incident. As the Coast Guard noted, the boat was not in distress, and by the time the crew reviewed the Coast Guard contact on a different radio channel from the one they were operating on, the assist was already underway. We’re grateful all parties are safe,” the email to said. A passenger on the cruise ship had previously described on social media how the vessel he was on went to the skiff’s assistance, while claiming that the authorities had radioed Zuckerberg’s yacht and they “repeatedly refused to respond”.

[From The Guardian]

Personally, I think fines should be handed out for this kind of thing across the board – fines for the yacht’s owner and fines for the captain and maybe even the crew. I don’t even believe that Zuckerberg and his family were not on the yacht, but sure, it’s possible that someone rented Launchpad. It happens. Even billionaires allow other rich people to spend exorbitant amounts to rent their yachts for a few weeks. But even beyond the Zuckerberg of it all, it sounds like a major screwup from the crew and the captain of the yacht. FINE THEM! Fine all of them!