Meta: Mark Zuckerberg wasn’t aboard when his yacht ignored a skiff’s distress call

Mark Zuckerberg thinks he’s smarter than everyone else, which means he lies easily and blatantly. Big “who gonna check me, boo” energy. As we heard, Zuckerberg’s $300 million yacht, Launchpad, has been sailing around the Alaskan waters. Some reports even said that Zuckerberg and his family have been on Launchpad and in the Alaskan waters for much of the summer. Last week, Launchpad ignored a distress call from a nearby skiff. Launchpad actually ignored the call and came to a stop while a cruise ship sailed past to aid the skiff. Now the Meta team is putting it out there that Zuckerberg wasn’t even on Launchpad at the time, and his crew didn’t even hear the distress call. Riiight.
The crew of a yacht owned by Mark Zuckerberg did not hear a radio call for a maritime assist from a small skiff that ran out of fuel off the coast of Alaska, and by the time it did, another nearby ship had already rendered assistance, a spokesperson for the Meta CEO said.
The Alaska Beacon news outlet reported that the skiff had issued a call for assistance through the US Coast Guard last week and a nearby small cruise ship, the Wilderness Legacy, towed it into nearby Farragut Bay in south-east Alaska and refueled it.
Although it was closer, Zuckerberg’s yacht, called Launchpad, had not responded to the call.
The Alaska Beacon further reported that the spokesperson told them via email on Sunday that the yacht Launchpad did not initially hear the call for assistance.
“Mark and his family were not on board at the time of the incident. As the Coast Guard noted, the boat was not in distress, and by the time the crew reviewed the Coast Guard contact on a different radio channel from the one they were operating on, the assist was already underway. We’re grateful all parties are safe,” the email to said.
A passenger on the cruise ship had previously described on social media how the vessel he was on went to the skiff’s assistance, while claiming that the authorities had radioed Zuckerberg’s yacht and they “repeatedly refused to respond”.
Personally, I think fines should be handed out for this kind of thing across the board – fines for the yacht’s owner and fines for the captain and maybe even the crew. I don’t even believe that Zuckerberg and his family were not on the yacht, but sure, it’s possible that someone rented Launchpad. It happens. Even billionaires allow other rich people to spend exorbitant amounts to rent their yachts for a few weeks. But even beyond the Zuckerberg of it all, it sounds like a major screwup from the crew and the captain of the yacht. FINE THEM! Fine all of them!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Agreed, fine all of them. If my car goes through a red light and it’s captured on police camera, I STILL get that ticket even if my kid or friend are driving the car. Hold people accountable no matter what is in their bank account!!!!
I agree, @Seraphina. It’s his yacht. He’s legally liable for whatever happens on it. People doing coke on the chaises longues on the foredeck? Just an example. Captain ignoring distress calls from smaller vessels? Crew hands harpooning endangered whales? If it happens on your boat, you are the legally liable adult.
I don’t think it works like that. If I rent a car, Avis etc, any ticket I get comes to me, if I go through a red light, I’m legally liable. So if for eg he rented his yacht out as plenty of these rich people do, should it not be the captain responsible for the charter?
I might be wrong, @Xawu, but I don’t think so. It’s like letting your kid drive your car whilst they carry insurance for it. You are still liable for any ticket issued to that car, because you own it. Technically, anyone renting a boat is just renting a room on that boat. Or the use of that boat. It still belongs to the owner. It’s still registered to him / her. Hence, he/she still remains legally liable. AFAIK.
Xawu is right, the captain is the responsible and liable person, as it has the absoulte authority on the boat.
Even if he (as is highly likely) was on the boat, it would’ve been the crew’s responsibility to respond to the distress call. So it really doesn’t matter where he was. It was his crew and the culture of his yacht to not GAF about the little people. This is completely on Zuck any way you frame it.
Mark wasn’t aboard and other untrue things like the algorithms on Meta telling you lies like you’re a bad parent if you don’t buy this product for your child, etc.
Reading Careless People by Sarah Wynn-Williams, former head of public policy at Meta. She really lifts the veil on *uckerberg and people like Sherly Sandberg and Joel Kaplan. These people are nasty narcissists – massive egos suffering from acute tiny dIck syndrome – all of ’em. No amount of wealth will satisfy these people. Wynn-Williams spins a great yarn. Meta has gone to great lengths to shut her down, but the Streisand effect is real. Highly recommend the book!
I totally believe he WAS on that yacht. It’s EXACTLY what Trump, Elon Musk, Erika Kirk, Vance, dead Mitch would have done–nothing to help anyone but themselves.
dying – 🤣 – “who gonna check me, boo” energy” – 10,000%!!!!