Chrissy Metz decided to try a GLP-1: ‘I realized food noise was really a thing’

Last year, Serena Williams revealed that she started taking a GLP-1 soon after giving birth to her second daughter. Not only that, but Serena became a celebrity ambassador for Ro, and her husband invested in the company and he’s on the board. There was significant backlash to Serena’s big announcement. Some of the backlash was thoughtful and more about the ethics of a celebrity ambassador for a weight-loss shot. Much of the backlash was just… thin white women gatekeeping thinness and patronizingly telling Serena that she just should have worked harder and/or accepted her larger body. All of which to say, I really don’t know what celebrities should say about their GLP usage at this point, and I’m certain they’ll get backlash no matter what. So, Chrissy Metz has just announced that she’s trying a GLP-1 – she’s now on Ro, the same brand used by Serena. Chrissy spoke about all of this with People Magazine.

Chrissy Metz is opening up about finally trying a GLP-1. The actress, known for her roles in This Is Us and The Hunting Wives, who is working in partnership with Ro, says that after years of trying diets that didn’t work, “I just wanted to take care of myself.”

“I’m not getting any younger,” Metz, 45, tells PEOPLE. “I’m in perimenopause, and there were obesity issues within my family and with my father, and I felt like I’ve tried so many modalities, whether it was diets or therapy, and none of it really worked for me.”

Metz admits she was skeptical about GLP-1s for years, assuming they wouldn’t work for her or would give her horrible side effects, but so far, she’s been having a positive experience.

“It’s been great!” she says. “I’ve enjoyed the benefits that I didn’t think that would come, because I was very skeptical. I was like, ‘I’m not taking this medication. I don’t wanna do this. It’s not gonna work for me.’ You know, all the things. But when I realized food noise was really a thing, that consumed a lot of my head space, I was like, ‘Oh.’ ”

She continues, “It’s so nice not to be obsessing about what I’m going to have every minute, even as I’m still consuming the meal. I just vilified food for so long because I was taught that it was bad, and you shouldn’t eat this or that. And it’s been helping me be more mobile and have less joint pain and inflammation, and run around onstage [Metz is currently in Broadway’s & Juliet], and just do things that would have been much more difficult several pounds and inches ago.”

While Metz prefers to be an “open book” and honest about her GLP-1 experience, she knows people are going to have thoughts.

“Listen, when it comes to me, everybody is judgy,” she says with a laugh. “It doesn’t matter what I do. Before, people were like ‘Why isn’t she on a GLP-1?’ and now they’re going to know I’m on it and be like, ‘Why is she on a GLP-1?’ ”

She says she learned to tune out her critics years ago. “It doesn’t matter, because like I always say, they’re not in my life. They’re not in my doctor’s notes. They’re not in the hereditary issues my family has. My life is my life, and I have to do what’s best for me, and that includes not listening to the comments and just talking to people who are positive and kind. I can’t engage with something that doesn’t make me feel good.”

Metz says she’s also been loving working with Ro, the direct-to-patient digital health company that provides GLP-1s. “It was the perfect partnership because yes, I’m an actress but I’m also a very normal girl,” she says of enjoying the ease of the app. “The fact that the medication comes to your door was very exciting for me, and the care team and doctors really check in with you. Like, you know how hard it is to get a doctor on the phone! Just being able to talk to your provider and have open conversations about any side effects is so nice. Because people are scared to try something new, or they really, really want it to work, and there are just a lot of questions. But you have to do what’s best for you.”