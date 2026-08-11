NYC sanitation workers sifted through huge pile of trash to find two lost rings



I was last-night-years-old when I learned that August 10 is National Spoil Your Dog Day (or as my pup My Guy calls it: every day). Had I not been so ignorant, I would have given the totally legitimate holiday a shoutout in my post yesterday about the kind waste management worker in Texas who adopted his dog Hopper after finding the abandoned floof in a trash can. So Monday was for spoiling our dogs, as if we needed the reminder. But the theme of the week is turning out to be celebrating waste management workers for the variety of heroic deeds they perform. And thank dog, this time the story doesn’t involve a living critter in need of rescue. Instead, one Brooklynite discovered, to their horror, that they’d accidentally disposed of two heirloom rings that had been in the family for generations. Honestly, #RelatableMishap. So this citizen called the NYC Sanitation Department, who swiftly dispatched two workers to go hunting in a 20,000-pound pile of trash for the missing valuables. And they found the rings — in just 10 minutes!

Two New York City sanitation workers went above and beyond to help one Brooklyn resident. After the resident realized they’d accidentally thrown out two heirloom rings in the garbage, they desperately reached out to the Sanitation Department to see if anything could be done. In a post on their Facebook page on Aug. 7, the Sanitation Department detailed the moment, saying two of their employees managed to track down the specific truck that visited the resident’s home and confine their search to one massive pile of garbage. “It isn’t exactly a needle in a haystack, but some accidentally discarded rings were dug up!” the Facebook post reads. “With a dumped out truck and a little bit of luck, the rings were found. We love a success story!” The Today show covered the discovery, sharing that the workers sifted through 20,000 lbs. of garbage to find the lost treasures. Despite sharing photos of the mountain of trash, the Sanitation Department said the workers found the rings in just 10 minutes. According to Today, the rings that were recovered included a gold and diamond promise ring and a four-generation platinum and diamond engagement ring. PEOPLE has reached out to the N.Y. Sanitation Department for additional details. Commenters praised the sanitation workers in the comments section of the post. “My tax dollars better go towards a bonus for these guys,” one N.Y. resident wrote. “That’s crazy! Miracle workers. Literally,” another commenter wrote.

[From People]

I still can’t get over the fact that it only took the sanitation workers 10 minutes to find the rings in that heaping pile of detritus. It’s taken me longer to find glasses that were sitting on the top of my head!! That was some real Bilbo picking out the Arkenstone from mountains of gold stealthy maneuvering there! And speaking of precious rings, obviously they need a good cleaning/disinfecting after their unexpected journey, but even so they look like stunners. I’m a big fan of vintage jewelry; the beautiful craftsmanship, plus the history they carry. I have all my grandparents’ wedding bands that I wear sometimes as pendants on a necklace. I also have my father’s baby ring (engraved with his initials!) that I wear on its own chain. Like the person from this story, I too would be panicked if I realized I had accidentally tossed one of these sentimental gems. Now I’m happy to know that my sanitation department is there for me. As a fellow NYC resident, I especially liked this comment to the Facebook post: “NYC is the biggest littlest city ever…if that makes sense.” Oh yeah, it does.