Taylor Farms recalls products with jalapeno over potential salmonella contamination



True story: my great-grandparents were named Sam and Ella. As rotten precocious kids, my mother and her four siblings privately nicknamed their grandparents as a singular unit, salmonella. I offer up that little (and still true) anecdote as a bit of levity before diving into the unwanted news that we have a (potential) salmonella outbreak on our hands. We’re not even out of the woods on the cyclospora mess yet! And just like that outbreak was linked to contaminated iceberg lettuce from Taylor Farms (FDA retraction be damned), so too is Taylor taking center stage here as well. The company is recalling — voluntarily, they very much want you to know — over a dozen of their prepared food products containing jalapeño peppers. And the hits just keep coming…

Taylor Farms on Sunday said it was recalling more than a dozen prepared food items containing jalapeños, including salsas and guacamole, from retailers over concerns about potential salmonella contamination. The California-based supplier said it had voluntarily recalled products containing jalapeño peppers tied to a recall by Coast Citrus Distributors and was “no longer” sourcing peppers from a farmer in Sinaloa, Mexico, that supplied Coast Citrus while it seeks alternative suppliers. The recall comes as U.S. health authorities investigate a Salmonella outbreak linked to jalapeño peppers imported from Mexico that earlier this week had sickened 345 people across 27 states and led to 36 hospitalizations. Restaurant chains including Chipotle Mexican Grill and QDOBA received the affected peppers and have since stopped using them, while Coast Citrus recalled the remaining product and notified customers. Taylor Farms is unaware of any reported illnesses linked to the voluntarily recalled items, the statement added. Salmonella infections can cause diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps and can be particularly severe in young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems. The recall comes amid heightened scrutiny of food safety in the restaurant industry following an outbreak of the parasitic disease cyclosporiasis linked to iceberg lettuce served at Taco Bell restaurants, and renewed attention on Chipotle’s past foodborne illness outbreaks.

[From HuffPost]

So iceberg lettuce, parsley & cilantro, and now jalapeños are all temporarily out of commission (from Taylor Farms, at the least). Rachel Carson wrote Silent Spring, now here we are in Saladless Summer. But it’s not just the salad of it all. My conspiracy theory mind can’t help but note that the restaurant chains most affected by these recalls and outbreaks — Taco Bell, Chipotle, QDOBA — are all Mexican. Or, more accurately, “Mexican.” Is this whole sordid, sickly affair biological karma for bastardizing/cheapening the beauty that is authentic Mexican cuisine?? No no no, stop that crazy talk, Kismet! Everyone knows these germs have been allowed to spread thanks to the parasitic administration dismantling our health agencies on one end and then catastrophically mismanaging them at the other end. (So still karma.) Stay safe y’all! And you can view Taylor Farm’s list of recalled jalapeño products here.

PS — Circling back to my mother, I was dining out with her last week and she ordered one of her favorites, a BLT. That specifically said it was made with iceberg lettuce. I asked her if she really wanted to take that chance. She did. Stay tuned…