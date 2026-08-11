Times: If Prince Harry loves bagpipes so much, then why isn’t he in Balmoral?!

The Duchess of Sussex has been pretty active on social media this summer. There was the Instagram Carousel Which Brought Down A Monarchy. There were the Instagram Stories on her birthday last week, which the British media obsessed over for days (they even made a chart of her kitchen). And then, over the weekend, Prince Harry and Meghan were in Victoria, Canada for David Foster’s foundation gala, and Meghan once again posted photos and videos on her Instagram and IG Stories. In one video, Meghan and Harry were walking past a group of bagpipers behind-the-scenes and Meghan giggles and announces “my husband loves bag pipes!” As you can imagine, the British media cannot be normal about it. The Times’ Shane Watson wrote a whole-ass column called: “Meghan says ‘Harry loves bagpipes’ – so why isn’t he at Balmoral?”
You may have seen the latest post on the Sussexes’ Instagram is a video of Harry and Meghan arriving at a charity do in British Columbia and passing through a passage lined with pipers in bonnets and kilts. The pipers aren’t playing — that’s part of the entertainment to come — just standing in a receiving line, and there’s nothing remarkable about the scene other than that the duke and duchess have taken the trouble to put it online and it features a giggling Meghan remarking that “my husband loves bagpipes!” She says this as if it’s a bit of a naughty secret, so everyone laughs and then Harry joins in: “So where are mine?” he jokes, referring to the pipes. “Pipes and drums, to be clear.”
Hmm. Once again we, the Sussex-watching public, are left scratching our heads and wondering… Why? Why is Harry in British Columbia chatting up a local pipes and drums band when he could be — when he would have been — at this very moment in the heart of bagpipe country immersed in the real thing from morning to night?
What’s he doing fannying about listening to an average band play Ashokan Farewell (guaranteed) and Mull of Kintyre (probably), in between a charity auction, a conjuror and a comedian, or whatever, when he might have woken to the sound of pipes this morning, listened to massed pipes and drums at the Braemar Games, sipped a cocktail on the terrace with a piper piping on the ramparts, and had a piper piping outside his bathroom while he got ready for dinner?
It’s August, when the King and Queen are hosting at Balmoral, and while it may not be everyone’s cup of tea (Cherie Blair famously struggled; The Crown led us to believe that Margaret Thatcher brought the wrong footwear) if you love pipes and your father owns an estate in the heart of piping country with access to the best pipers money can buy (the King loves bagpipes too) then now is your moment. You definitely don’t want to miss it. It only comes around once a year, and it was Harry himself who so tactlessly said: “I don’t know how much longer my father has.”
You do wonder sometimes if it’s us imagining that Harry is cast adrift in the US, a fish out of water with a tank full of banter and no one to share it with but the husband of the woman who makes jewellery that Meghan has shown an interest in promoting. Could it be that we’re projecting and there’s really not much Harry misses about the UK, especially in summer, other than maybe summer pudding and fishing on the Dee and sweet black and tans and billiard fives and Highland Games? But just when we’re coming round to thinking Harry might be sort of OK in California, we get a glimpse of something that looks a lot like buried homesickness.
Watson keeps going, suggesting that Meghan is the one who furiously demanded that Harry never step foot in Balmoral, conveniently forgetting two vital pieces of information: King Charles banned Meghan from Balmoral just minutes after QEII’s 2022 death, and Charles has never invited the Sussex family to Balmoral during his reign. “Why isn’t Harry in Balmoral?!?” Because he was never invited, and his family was not invited. That’s it. It’s not some big conspiracy in which Harry is “trapped” in Montecito and he just stares out onto the Pacific, dreaming of bagpipes. Personally, I think the past month of hysteria over Meghan’s IG posts is cover for the British media’s annoyance that the Sussexes have traveled more this year than any of the left-behind royals.
Meghan gets excited for Prince Harry on date: 'My husband loves bag pipes' #princeharry #royals #duchessofsussex #bagpipes #royalfamily pic.twitter.com/5h0lOvflv5
— The Independent (@Independent) August 10, 2026
Photos courtesy of Meghan’s Instagram and IG Stories, and Getty Images.
She didn’t say he was OBSESSED with bagpipes! Good Lord, this is one of the most bizarre articles ever.
Bagpipes are not exclusive to balmoral
Indeed. The champion Simon Fraser University Pipe Band (also BC-based) would like a word. “The real thing” indeed. Grrr.
And the writer was pretty was pretty dismissive towards the local pipe band.
All articles from these royal journalists are bizarre! And all with in a space of days.. Sarah Vine, Tom Sykes..etc Either regurgitating old stories or creating new ones from air!!
It made me laugh.. I like bagpipes also but I certainly don’t have to be in Scotland to listen and enjoy them. I actually spent a week in Scotland and didn’t here a single bagpipe the entire time I was there traveling around.. People are insane.
The Times.
I mean it has (in my lifetime) always leaned conservative, royalist, etc. but this is embarrassing. So much for journalism.
That’s what I thought too! I missed that it was the Times at first and assumed it was just some DM tabloid nonsense. but no. the times is writing about how harry should go to balmoral because he likes bagpipes.
I think its clear that Harry has no particular love for Balmoral and that he associates it with his mother’s death (hasn’t he said as much?) You can enjoy Scotland without going to balmoral (as H&M did this summer.)
Besides why would they want to go and be relegated to the smallest rooms etc? You know that’s what would happen.
And finally – charles has made a point of not inviting him.
I read it, came to comment, then scrolled back up to double check because I was doubting myself.
They always handily forget that Harry has very valid reasons for not wanting to go there not least of which is them both being made unwelcome.
It’s more of the emperors new clothes, much like Christmas at Sandringham we are told ad nauseam this is the height of amazingness and the ultimate privilege with nothing to back it up (and Sandringham Christmas always sounded outright awful).
You guys have to remember that many of the so-called “serious” reporters who now work for the so-called broadsheets (which are pretty much like the tabloids since years back, just like the BBC) used to work for the tabloids. It’s no wonder we get crap like this being passed off as “news”. Murdoch and co and the people who run the Telegraph and The Independent (now part of the Mail Group?) seem to realise that people are openly laughing at “tabloid” stories about the Sussexes and have decided to shift many of their idiotic narratives to the broadsheets instead. They are hoping that people will say “It’s in a serious newspaper, not a tabloid, so it MUST be true.” Just like people say “It’s the BBC, so they wouldn’t publish smears – while the BBC is actually publishing smears”. The BBC announced a few years ago that it would no longer run a program force-feeding its audience commentary about the front page articles of tabloids. They must have stopped it for a second before they restarted it, and many of the panelists are the same lying journalists from the very tabloids they claimed to not want to be platforming.
Yes, I know that.
It doesnt make it less embarrassing for the Times and I think we should continue to point that out.
This idiot just went and insulted all Canadians as if there aren’t any good bagpipe players over here. He should attend the Highland Games in Fergus Ontario and try to say this to their faces.
All because of a ridiculous obsession with the British royals.
(Do we even need to get into why there are a ton of Canadians with Scottish ancestry? )
I’m one of those with Scottish ancestry.
Harry was not tactless. Amazing how these writers ignore all of scooters when I am king talk and wanting to be king soon
Gosh, I don’t know, maybe because he can enjoy the bagpipes more without all the tedious formal bullshit and family drama Balmoral would entail? This is an asinine take even by RR standards.
Parades often feature bagpipes. And they are found in the USA
Lol, what is this headline? It’s hilarious watching these people vacillate between regret and bitterness. Because this article seems to ask why are you enjoying things elsewhere? Why are you at a charity event raising money, when you could be drinking by a river? Also, whats with minimizing David Foster and Katharine McPhee? And why crap on the talents of those musicians? You have no idea how good they are. They always take shots at other people just for being around H&M.
I don’t get why they keep trying to pretend that someone who is always meeting with charities, making appearances and giving speeches is actually doing nothing. I think it’s a fair point about them being more visible than the heir. Since the beginning of this year you’ve seen H&M in five countries outside of the US doing charitable work. You would have to go back years to match that with the Wales’. Who I suppose are off being ” proper, effective” royals now that are totally worth the price of admission.
Truly, Dee. The bitterness is palpable! When they wrote “Could it be that we’re projecting and there’s really not much Harry misses about the UK…” I laughed out loud. YES.
Balmoral was where Harry found out his mother had been killed. I can’t imagine he loves being there, bagpipes or no. And the writer didn’t have to insult the bagpipers in the video, good grief.
Now, thanks to his father, it is also where his wife was shunned and he was forced to see his deceased grandmother alone because his family publicly tried to humiliate him and his wife.
If I recall my English colonial history, they tried very hard to ban traditional Scottish clothing and instruments like the bagpipes. So to pretend that they are now some symbol of the monarchy is pretty ridiculous and dare I say desperate, like an ex trying to remind you of the good times you used to have together. “Don’t you miss summer pudding, fishing, black and tans, billiard fives and Highland Games? You can only find those things at Balmoral, it’s not like Scottish people emigrated far and wide, spreading their culture throughout Canada and the US.”
It’s not like a pretty big fairground right near me in New York doesn’t hold Highland Games every year, like plenty of other places do. They’re so ethnocentric (egocentric?) that they forget Harry and Meghan are living in the USA, where a whole lot of people purposefully came to so they could get away from places like the UK lol.
Harry and Meghan can attend a Highland Game, then go to a Polish festival and get some damn good golumpki. Take a breath and head over to a Caribbean fest…..you get my drift.
Pipes are considered weapons of war. Yes, really, which is why women are not supposed to play them.
Bah, I learned to play the pipes. Nobody mentioned that sexist tripe in MY presence.
Perhaps in GB there is more sexism?
Balmoral was started by Victoria playing Scottish cosplay to have people forget just how much German was in her background.
Actually Albert bought Balmoral as a gift to Victoria. They both loved the Highlands.
As for Harry he said it was heaven on earth so I don’t know why people keep harping on Diana’s death. Surely Harry’s word can be trusted regarding how he feels about Balmoral.
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What to say?
I know you do get to the point where you give up ! They are so stupid there is no point even worrying about it.
Even this site, on several occasions, seek to minimize H&M’s agency. Good lord! Has it not occured to you that perhaps, all these many years after leaving Shithole Cuntry, they CHOOSE not to visit balmoral, not because they ” hvnt been invited,” but bcos they do not wish to visit.
Well, they can’t go without an invitation I guess. I fully believe they don’t even care about the invitation. There is no pining for all the drama that would come with Balmoral or the “protocol” involved just to hear some bagpipes lol.
right, its more that its a nonissue without an invitation, and also more about how the press frames it. They frame it like Harry is refusing to travel to Balmoral and refusing to see his father on his summer vacation while conveniently forgetting that charles doesn’t seem to want him there.
@Kingston: Harry and Meghan have to be invited to stay any at royal residence including Balmoral. The same applies to the rest of the family. They can’t just fly up to Balmoral for a visit. Remember to see his grandmother he had to make an appointment.
I know they cant just turn up. But they also could ASK to visit. They hvnt.
H&M told you they hvnt asked to visit Balmoral? Are H&M in the room with you now?
I know a terrific bag pipe player in an awesome ensemble in Upstate New York area. He’s of Polish descent and has never been to Scotland. The pipes don’t belong exclusively to Balmoral. My eyes rolled so hard I should count it as exercise
And Balmoral isn’t the only place in Scotland where you can hear bagpipes, certainly not in August. The Royal Military Tattoo opened in Edinburgh last Friday and runs to the end of the month. Coincidentally, it takes place at a castle, and it’s been around a few years. Not only that, not all the performers are in the military, or even from Scotland. Imagine that.
Thank you for the laugh. I’m going to borrow that one.
This is just weird. Not only does Harry have to be invited to Balmoral but when he was working royal he barely went there. He spent most of his summers in Botswana. Summer was his chance to escape the UK. But the writer got one thing right there’s a lot of projection going on in the media when it comes to Harry and Meghan.
And it’s not like you can just stroll into Balmoral whenever you want to hear bagpipes and have a cocktail. Plus, the whole idea reeks of Tartan Tour entitlement.
Omg, it’s like The Times has been eating recalled lettuce. Bagpipes outside their bathroom would have muffled this sound.
I see (heard) what you did there. You win the internet today.
😀 😀 😀
Something is seriously wrong with the UK press. It’s not just that they’re mean and nasty to the Sussexes, it that they somehow think this behavior is making Harry want to come back there and live. Combine that with his crazy, mean family and it’s a wonder he even is willing to comeback for Invictus. God bless him for his dedication to the causes he believes in because it would not be me. Zoom was invented for a reason.
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All day!
“You do wonder sometimes if it’s us imagining that Harry is cast adrift in the US, a fish out of water … Could it be that we’re projecting and there’s really not much Harry misses about the UK, especially in summer?”
You’re so close to getting it, bro.
“Could it be that we’re projecting” yes it is exactly that.
Do they think no one else can play bagpipes except at Balmoral? This is crazy.
Personally, I’ve always believed Harry hates Balmoral because it’s intrinsically tied to the traumatic memory of learning his mother had died. Even when he lived in the UK he seemed to do everything he could to get out of summers at Balmoral.
Princess Meghan and Prince Harry are so cute and dorky together! It’s so nice to see them enthusiastically engaging with people, they’re never stiff or bored.
It’s a big part of their public charm, because they’re as happy to see people they encounter as those people are to see them.
I too love a pipe & drum corp. The music is viscerally thrilling. The first time I ever heard a corp live, it was at a big local Highland Games.
We live in a rainforest, even in summer it rains here and turf fields can get soft. So a crowd had gathered on bleachers to see the locally famous Pipe & Drum Corp play, when a loudspeaker announcement was made that the field was too soft for the corp to march, and the performance was canceled.
There was a lot of disappointed murmuring from the crowd, and we were getting up to go— when here they came anyway!
Marching out in full regalia, playing their hearts out. It was an incredible sight and sound.
Now my mom & I are Jewish. Neither of us knew much about Scottish culture, but we were there with my husband, who greatly loves his Scottish ancestry.
So when my husband turned around to check my reaction as the Corp was playing, he found both me and my mom with tears rolling down our cheeks. The music — and the gallantry — was just that effective in raising emotions (which of course is what it’s designed to do.)
Husband was astonished at our reaction. He kept asking why we were crying, why did it mean so much? He’d had a hard childhood, and it really meant something to him that these two women who were almost the only family he has left would value something unfamiliar to them, that’s so important to him.
Even now, more than 25 years later, that day comes up in conversation occasionally. My husband is a sweet man with a huge heart. I’m very lucky.
I think Meghan would say (has said?) exactly the same about Harry.
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Dear writers for The Times
Siller cannae buy bagpipes. They’re in our blood.
Love, Scotland
So, they don’t think realize that bagpipes can be anywhere? Bagpipes are only in Balmoral? Their idiocy is exhausting.
How quickly (and conveniently) they’ve forgotten how Charles refused to allow Meghan to accompany Harry to Balmoral to pay their respects to the deceased queen, saying Meghan isn’t family. Why should Harry actually want to be somewhere his wife isn’t welcome? Make it make sense.
I love Spanish guitar but that doesn’t mean I want to live in a guitar factory in Spain. Good grief with these people!