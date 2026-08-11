Times: If Prince Harry loves bagpipes so much, then why isn’t he in Balmoral?!

The Duchess of Sussex has been pretty active on social media this summer. There was the Instagram Carousel Which Brought Down A Monarchy. There were the Instagram Stories on her birthday last week, which the British media obsessed over for days (they even made a chart of her kitchen). And then, over the weekend, Prince Harry and Meghan were in Victoria, Canada for David Foster’s foundation gala, and Meghan once again posted photos and videos on her Instagram and IG Stories. In one video, Meghan and Harry were walking past a group of bagpipers behind-the-scenes and Meghan giggles and announces “my husband loves bag pipes!” As you can imagine, the British media cannot be normal about it. The Times’ Shane Watson wrote a whole-ass column called: “Meghan says ‘Harry loves bagpipes’ – so why isn’t he at Balmoral?”

You may have seen the latest post on the Sussexes’ Instagram is a video of Harry and Meghan arriving at a charity do in British Columbia and passing through a passage lined with pipers in bonnets and kilts. The pipers aren’t playing — that’s part of the entertainment to come — just standing in a receiving line, and there’s nothing remarkable about the scene other than that the duke and duchess have taken the trouble to put it online and it features a giggling Meghan remarking that “my husband loves bagpipes!” She says this as if it’s a bit of a naughty secret, so everyone laughs and then Harry joins in: “So where are mine?” he jokes, referring to the pipes. “Pipes and drums, to be clear.”

Hmm. Once again we, the Sussex-watching public, are left scratching our heads and wondering… Why? Why is Harry in British Columbia chatting up a local pipes and drums band when he could be — when he would have been — at this very moment in the heart of bagpipe country immersed in the real thing from morning to night?

What’s he doing fannying about listening to an average band play Ashokan Farewell (guaranteed) and Mull of Kintyre (probably), in between a charity auction, a conjuror and a comedian, or whatever, when he might have woken to the sound of pipes this morning, listened to massed pipes and drums at the Braemar Games, sipped a cocktail on the terrace with a piper piping on the ramparts, and had a piper piping outside his bathroom while he got ready for dinner?

It’s August, when the King and Queen are hosting at Balmoral, and while it may not be everyone’s cup of tea (Cherie Blair famously struggled; The Crown led us to believe that Margaret Thatcher brought the wrong footwear) if you love pipes and your father owns an estate in the heart of piping country with access to the best pipers money can buy (the King loves bagpipes too) then now is your moment. You definitely don’t want to miss it. It only comes around once a year, and it was Harry himself who so tactlessly said: “I don’t know how much longer my father has.”

You do wonder sometimes if it’s us imagining that Harry is cast adrift in the US, a fish out of water with a tank full of banter and no one to share it with but the husband of the woman who makes jewellery that Meghan has shown an interest in promoting. Could it be that we’re projecting and there’s really not much Harry misses about the UK, especially in summer, other than maybe summer pudding and fishing on the Dee and sweet black and tans and billiard fives and Highland Games? But just when we’re coming round to thinking Harry might be sort of OK in California, we get a glimpse of something that looks a lot like buried homesickness.