Angelina Jolie is ‘not surprised’ by Brad Pitt’s insobriety, ‘she tried to warn people’

Brad Pitt revealed, in his Esquire cover story, that he is no longer sober and he hasn’t been sober for three years, by his count. By my count, his sobriety possibly lasted for a few years and then he fell off the wagon during the pandemic. As I said in my coverage, Pitt’s admissions are vindication for Angelina Jolie and her kids. Instead of “poor Brad, he’s done everything he can to make it up to his children,” we’re seeing exactly why Angelina left and why the kids want nothing to do with him. So far, there hasn’t been any official reaction from Angelina or the kids, all of whom are legal adults now. But Rob Shuter has an “exclusive.”

Angelina Jolie is not exactly reaching for the phone to check on Brad Pitt after the actor revealed he is drinking again following seven years of sobriety. According to a source close to Jolie, the news came as no surprise. In fact, Jolie has long believed that sobriety did not necessarily mean the underlying problems had disappeared. “Angelina is not surprised. She tried to warn people. She knew this was always a possibility,” a source tells Naughty But Nice. Pitt revealed Monday that he had “got back off the wagon,” although he insists he now drinks in moderation and knows he cannot have too much. That explanation has done little to change Jolie’s opinion. “She doesn’t believe Brad has fundamentally changed. She believes Brad is who Brad is, and no amount of sobriety or reinvention changes that,” the source tells Naughty But Nice. Pitt stopped drinking after his 2016 split from Jolie, following the infamous private-plane incident that became a major turning point in their marriage. Jolie later made serious allegations about Pitt’s behavior during the flight and involving their children, allegations Pitt has disputed. The couple finally settled their divorce in 2024 after eight years of legal battles. Now, according to the source, Jolie has no desire to revisit any of it. “Angelina’s attitude is simple: ‘I told you so.’ She doesn’t believe him, and she doesn’t want to get dragged back into his drama,” the source tells Naughty But Nice. For Jolie, the past is the past — and Brad’s latest chapter is his problem, not hers.

[From Rob Shuter’s Substack]

I know many believe that Shuter doesn’t have insider sources anywhere, and maybe that’s true, but I believe that Jolie probably feels like this. She absolutely tried to warn people, especially in the past five years. Immediately after filing for divorce, she didn’t fight back against Brad and his crisis management as much as she should have, but she’s gotten better about that. Jolie and her lawyers have responded publicly to Brad’s abusive behavior. Not just the 2016 plane stuff, but the ongoing Miraval lawsuit and all of the ways in which Brad has tried to financially abuse her. Not to mention that the entire reason why she wanted out of Miraval is because it’s literally a winery, and she wanted no part of enabling Pitt’s alcoholism in any way. I also think that Jolie knew that Pitt’s sobriety was half-assed at best, and that she needed to keep her kids far away from someone incapable of working a program consistently. I hope this is a wake-up call for Hollywood but it won’t be. Brad is made of teflon for some reason.