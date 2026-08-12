Brad Pitt feels he can drink as long as he has ‘a level of discipline & self-awareness’

The silence of Brad Pitt-commentary is deafening this week. Monday, Pitt’s Esquire cover profile came out, and the biggest headline (for me and most outlets) was his admission that he was “off the wagon” and he’s been off the wagon for years. Pitt offered the Esquire interviewer a glass of wine, and the guy asked if Brad just keeps wine on hand for guests, and Brad said: “No, I got—I was sober for seven years. And then I got back off the wagon…In a more restrained manner. I got overconfident a couple times, went, Yep, nope, not good for me. Not in big quantities… Yeah [I can have a glass of wine].. Well . . . I can have a few. But I can’t have a lot. I have to be professional about it.” The alcoholic bargaining in those statements probably triggered a lot of people to attend an AA meeting this week. Salon was one of the few outlets which dared to publish a piece about how Pitt needs more scrutiny, not less.

Just personally speaking, if it were alleged in court documents that I abused my family in an alcohol-fueled tirade that culminated in my children seeing me pour a drink all over their mother’s head, I would not be so cavalier about parting with my very public sobriety. But I’m not Brad Pitt, and no one is doing sycophantic cover stories on me in Esquire. In the recently published profile, Pitt admitted to getting “back off the wagon,” but “in a more restrained manner,” admitting he can have a few glasses of wine. If he overindulges, he risks losing a morning to a hangover, and thus, the beautiful morning views outside his luxurious Los Angeles home. The piece continues to fawn over Pitt and his generous hospitality, with some observations on his legacy and a quote from Pitt calling AI “an interesting experiment” — which he interrupts to admire the hawks outside his window, a fluffy moment of color kept in the profile. In a sane world, Pitt would be challenged more, asked about his ongoing legal battles with Angelina Jolie, his children dropping the last name “Pitt,” the substance abuse — even a question about Pitt not having a good film role since before the pandemic would do. But we live in a world where sanity is swapped for starry-eyed adulation, where celebrity culture often mirrors the blind devotion for MAGA politicians. Fame absolves stars like Pitt in the way popular politics protects men like Max Miller, who also faces a slew of credible abuse allegations. As long as they stay the course, maintain manhood and weaponize nostalgia, the public will forget and the challenges will stop coming. When a brooding Pitt admits he’s had trouble with “family stuff,” the writer lets the sentiment disintegrate. “We’ll leave it at that,” Pitt concludes.

[From Salon]

All of that was written by a man, and thank god. Thank god *some* dudes are like… “wait, Brad Pitt has been off the wagon for years? I guess that’s why his kids want nothing to do with him.” A-plus for mentioning the very important detail about how Pitt’s abuse of his wife and children was absolutely fueled by alcohol as well. Meanwhile, I’m pretty sure that Pitt’s crisis management team has been doing everything they can to suppress this ^^ kind of commentary about Brad’s insobriety. True to form, they jumped over to Page Six to try to massage the news about Brad’s drinking:

After seven years of sobriety, Brad Pitt feels like he’s able to drink responsibly and knows when to stop. “This is a very personal decision that’s unique to Brad and his own circumstances,” a source exclusively told Page Six, adding that he’s had “a lot of time to reflect” on his relationship with alcohol. Over time, his life changed and he reached a point where he felt comfortable making a different choice,” the insider explained. “For him, that means moderation and being very conscious of his limits. He knows what those limits are and understands that drinking in moderation requires a level of discipline and self-awareness.” The source added that Pitt’s decision “doesn’t take away from the years he spent sober or what he learned during that time.” “This is simply the decision he feels is right for him at this point in his life, and he’s committed to being responsible about it.” A rep for Pitt did not immediately respond to Page Six’s requests for comment.

[From Page Six]

This reminds of Demi Lovato’s brief and unpopular “California sober” announcement, which Lovato later took back because the idea/sentiment was so horrifying and harmful for people who put in the work to stay sober, one day at a time. Basically, there’s no legitimate 12-step program which emphasizes “understanding limits” while still drinking or using drugs. The real “discipline” is not having the first drink, rather than emphasizing that you don’t need the fourth drink.