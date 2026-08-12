Brad Pitt feels he can drink as long as he has ‘a level of discipline & self-awareness’

The silence of Brad Pitt-commentary is deafening this week. Monday, Pitt’s Esquire cover profile came out, and the biggest headline (for me and most outlets) was his admission that he was “off the wagon” and he’s been off the wagon for years. Pitt offered the Esquire interviewer a glass of wine, and the guy asked if Brad just keeps wine on hand for guests, and Brad said: “No, I got—I was sober for seven years. And then I got back off the wagon…In a more restrained manner. I got overconfident a couple times, went, Yep, nope, not good for me. Not in big quantities… Yeah [I can have a glass of wine].. Well . . . I can have a few. But I can’t have a lot. I have to be professional about it.” The alcoholic bargaining in those statements probably triggered a lot of people to attend an AA meeting this week. Salon was one of the few outlets which dared to publish a piece about how Pitt needs more scrutiny, not less.
Just personally speaking, if it were alleged in court documents that I abused my family in an alcohol-fueled tirade that culminated in my children seeing me pour a drink all over their mother’s head, I would not be so cavalier about parting with my very public sobriety. But I’m not Brad Pitt, and no one is doing sycophantic cover stories on me in Esquire.
In the recently published profile, Pitt admitted to getting “back off the wagon,” but “in a more restrained manner,” admitting he can have a few glasses of wine. If he overindulges, he risks losing a morning to a hangover, and thus, the beautiful morning views outside his luxurious Los Angeles home. The piece continues to fawn over Pitt and his generous hospitality, with some observations on his legacy and a quote from Pitt calling AI “an interesting experiment” — which he interrupts to admire the hawks outside his window, a fluffy moment of color kept in the profile.
In a sane world, Pitt would be challenged more, asked about his ongoing legal battles with Angelina Jolie, his children dropping the last name “Pitt,” the substance abuse — even a question about Pitt not having a good film role since before the pandemic would do.
But we live in a world where sanity is swapped for starry-eyed adulation, where celebrity culture often mirrors the blind devotion for MAGA politicians. Fame absolves stars like Pitt in the way popular politics protects men like Max Miller, who also faces a slew of credible abuse allegations. As long as they stay the course, maintain manhood and weaponize nostalgia, the public will forget and the challenges will stop coming. When a brooding Pitt admits he’s had trouble with “family stuff,” the writer lets the sentiment disintegrate. “We’ll leave it at that,” Pitt concludes.
All of that was written by a man, and thank god. Thank god *some* dudes are like… “wait, Brad Pitt has been off the wagon for years? I guess that’s why his kids want nothing to do with him.” A-plus for mentioning the very important detail about how Pitt’s abuse of his wife and children was absolutely fueled by alcohol as well. Meanwhile, I’m pretty sure that Pitt’s crisis management team has been doing everything they can to suppress this ^^ kind of commentary about Brad’s insobriety. True to form, they jumped over to Page Six to try to massage the news about Brad’s drinking:
After seven years of sobriety, Brad Pitt feels like he’s able to drink responsibly and knows when to stop.
“This is a very personal decision that’s unique to Brad and his own circumstances,” a source exclusively told Page Six, adding that he’s had “a lot of time to reflect” on his relationship with alcohol. Over time, his life changed and he reached a point where he felt comfortable making a different choice,” the insider explained. “For him, that means moderation and being very conscious of his limits. He knows what those limits are and understands that drinking in moderation requires a level of discipline and self-awareness.”
The source added that Pitt’s decision “doesn’t take away from the years he spent sober or what he learned during that time.”
“This is simply the decision he feels is right for him at this point in his life, and he’s committed to being responsible about it.”
A rep for Pitt did not immediately respond to Page Six’s requests for comment.
This reminds of Demi Lovato’s brief and unpopular “California sober” announcement, which Lovato later took back because the idea/sentiment was so horrifying and harmful for people who put in the work to stay sober, one day at a time. Basically, there’s no legitimate 12-step program which emphasizes “understanding limits” while still drinking or using drugs. The real “discipline” is not having the first drink, rather than emphasizing that you don’t need the fourth drink.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
Here’s a hard truth about alcoholism — ***there are no circumstances UNIQUE to you.*** It has nothing to do with your circumstances, and your circumstances do not justify drinking.
Also, if discipline were all it took, AA wouldn’t exist. Millions of people have tried to apply discipline to the problem. It’s not about that. I’m not sure he “learned” much during the time he was sober.
Exactly.
I don’t think he was ever sober. Remember during the pandemc 2020, he was taken to hospital on an ambulance for health reasons? There were online murmurs that he relapsed hard and got discovered by his friends, thus his hospital visit.
Agreed.. I don’t believe he was ever sober.
Tried to find some ink on that and nothing turned up?
Or finding information on what really happened on the plane. There were snippets everywhere, but not now. He must pay large to have all this removed or scrubbed from the net.
So so many people know an addict. Nearly everyone will recognize the lies he is telling himself. For most people this will invoke pity and disgust for Brad and sympathy for Angelina and the kids. People will be much more likely to listen to the kids story as true and not as parent alienation watching this man think he can stop drinking at an appropriate drunkenness
Yep. The only alienation is Brad alienating himself from his kids.
Yep – my brother is doing the same thing Pitt is doing. He nearly killed himself with his drinking a few years ago, finally sobered up, but just had a beer at a family wedding. When I told him I was worried he had a long story about how it’s “different this time” and he can stop after one or two drinks. We all know where this is heading but it’s amazing at how addicts can deceive themselves.
All the addicts say that they have control and it’s never true.
He must have been off the wagon for a while, but we must assume he got sober at a certain point, which I do not believe.
Coming from a family that alcoholism is passed on generationally I’ve heard all the excuses and then some.. I would think all your children removing your name from theirs and legally erasing you from their lives would be enough of a rock bottom to realize just what drinking has cost you but everyone has their own bottom and some never stop making excuses.. I have a very low tolerance for excuses even from those I love dearly. This article just disgust me even more where Brad is concerned.
It’s very weird that this comes out after all the kids have dropped his name, that it was mentioned that there might be a book being written by his kids and that the kids have not signed any nda’s so can say whatever they want.
This is Brad shtting in his pants, prepping for sht to hit the fan and preparing his fans to the sht. His strategy to his kids’ possible next move, announcing beforehand what they could and outing him as a fckin liar and a fake to the world
Agreed. I know he was seen drinking at Taylor’s wedding but that was successfully buried by his pr until this interview. They spent years building this sobriety narrative to now admit the last three years (at least) was a lie. I think they are scared the kids are going to speak if needed at the name drop hearing and they know his drinking is getting worst.
I dont even think he was ever truly sober. The therapy was just for show
I don’t think that he was ever sober either.
I’m willing to believe he went dry for awhile. Being dry is different from getting sober. Sobriety is work. Getting dry just means you stopped drinking for awhile, and aren’t doing any of the heavy lifting sobriety requires.
He’s been reminding me more and more of someone, or a type of man, I just couldn’t put my finger on who.
The pics in this post rang a bell and I’ve finally got it … it’s the guys I know in their 40’s 50’s and 60’s who used to be the cool good looking ones who drank a lot, aged beyond their years and suddenly switch to getting around on bicycles instead of driving … because they got hit with DUI charges and lost their licenses.
Ugh, such a bad loser path to walk down Pitt. This isn’t the making you look cool or all that, no matter what the fawning suck ups tell you. And the teen, adult children avoiding you? Yeah that tracks with the guys I know.
Is that what’s going on with the purple jumpsuit? He’s a Florida retiree with all the characteristics you just described?
Page Six pitt ‘source’ is his publicist Matt Hiltzik. He covered up the abuse for his clients Epstein/Weinstein/Trump,etc.
Hiltzik known for
Smear campaign of victims,
Hired Bots,
Deals with misogynist media outlets TMZ, Page Six, Daily Mail, etc,
Plant negative stories.
The Nathan sisters Melissa/Sara started at his company.
Journalists have confirmed they’ve had to quash any pro Jolie news for Pitt’s team.
Thank you for this.
How gross and completely not shocking.
I am reminded of when Gwyneth Paltrow said that Ben Affleck was his own worst enemy. Jennifer Garner said pretty much the same thing. This applies here too, I bet.
I don’t think neither Gwyneth Paltrow nor Jennifer Garner meant the same thing as applied here re Ben Affleck. I think they meant that Ben was a complicated guy which I take as romance related and was saying that he had hesitations, couldn’t make a decision, liked back and forth (Paltrow famously described that relationship as drawn-out and tortured). Not at all applicable here to Brad Pitt. He isn’t a complicated guy. As Jennifer Aniston once succinctly summised of him: he lacked a sensitive chip on his shoulder. I don’t think Pitt has empathy or conscientiousness. If he does, he wouldn’t have dragged his ex-wife using court system for the past 10 years, or continued to attack her by using proxies and anonymous sources on various tabloids. And he wouldn’t have had continued dragging his first ex-wife in the perpetual triangle situationship through numerous tabloids during his marriage to and longterm arrangement with Angelina Jolie, especially when they had problems during 2009/2010/2011. I mean one just needs to check out the archived articles on this website in those years. There are articles about Brad crying and running off to Jennifer Aniston for comfort. No wonder that woman never moved on. She was never allowed to move on. It was all Pitt’s doing for his own selfish needs.
Affleck is an addict. It affects everything he touches. That is what I meant.
@Kathgal, But you are using the wrong examples to make your case here. You can simply say that Ben Affleck is similar here that he affects everything he touches just like Pitt does. When you use what Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Garner have said as the supporting evidence, your case is weakened.
Not really making ‘a case’ for anything, why you so stressed about my ‘case’ being ‘weakened’? Pitt is a loser, we both agree.
I like it to be precise.
I think saying that Ben Affleck is “complicated” is giving him waaaaay too much credit.
The similarity between the two is fairly obvious. They are both alcoholics. Period.
GP also said Affleck’s dream girl was a stripper with a beer in each hand. The ‘tortured’ artist who just needs the ‘right’ woman to ‘save’ him is a really old trope and it’s BS. Here’s the thing, addicts really aren’t that complicated—they may be talented artists or not—but they are always addicts and if there’s going to be any saving, they have to do it themselves.
@Eliza, Ben is miles better than him. He is much braver. When he hit his bottom, he made the alcoholic recovery movie The Way Back in 2018 as an artistic way to tackle his inner demons head on. Obviously we don’t know the guy’s personal life, but from the outside look of it, it seems that effort is still paying dividends to his sobriety journey.
Brad never confronted his addiction and rage problems. All he did in those years was making some Oscar baity movies and making some alluring magazine covers (that 2017 GQ cover). In a nutshell, he chose to save his career first, instead of saving his family, what left of it, even taking short-cut by bribing the personal judge.
@ELX, you are misreading the original saying. Paltrow never said he was a tortured artist. She simply said that that relationship was drawn-out and tortured. Totally different things.
What are you talking about North. Ben had a very public relapse and Garner had to take his butt to rehab. He was drinking with his ex Lindsay all the time and it even came out at the time he was just like Pitt. I am going to just drink this and that and be good to stop after that. That’s not how alcoholism works.
@ChillinginDC, you need to consider the timeline. He began to make The Way Back after he had been taken to the rehab centre in the summer in 2018. The Way Back started its principal photographing in Oct 2018. That film was supposed to make its premiere in late 2019 due to his outstanding performance, but due to studio intrigue inside WB, management decided to push the film’s release to March 2020, and it got lost in the pandemic lockdown.
As for his very public relapse in 2018, I think it was complicated, considering for a guy who had been followed by the paparazzi his entire movie star career, he didn’t know he would be caught when he was taking delivery of the alcohol in broad daylight?
I’ve been following his tabloid reporting for a very long time. There were some tabloid activity from his anonymous source before his public relapse regarding the divorce. All I am going to say is that I agree with some earlier posts’ commentators on this website about him: he can be very passive aggressive and do whatever it takes to get what he wants, even if it means he harms himself.
@ North, Stating Ben is simply “complicated” and in a different classification is not precise, nor fully accurate. (As proven, as witnessed and now verbally confirmed by Pitt himself and his “source.”)
@ Kathgal, Agreed. Spot on.
@North — Sorry, but making a movie about a “sobriety journey” when 90 days out of rehab is not “brave.” It’s attention-seeking. That is the period when a recovering person should lay low, re-group, take a breath, and move very slowly. In fact, he didn’t even quit drinking in 2018.
Also, and I say this only so people will know how alcoholism works, it makes absolutely no difference whether he had paparazzi following him, whether it was daytime/nighttime, etc. — so there is nothing “complicated” about those factors at all. You either decide to drink, or you decide to stay sober. Yes, it IS that black and white.
Seems like it wasn’t very difficult to find pics of him looking drunk.
Good for the kids for changing their names. That speaks volumes. Angela doesn’t have to say anything.
He’s just out there proving that he’s not improved at all.
As a recovering alcoholic that kind of talk scares the life out of me
Congratulations on your sobriety. It takes so much work and strength. I too would be terrified if my sober loved ones started talking this way.
I’m still scratching my head at BP being so public about this. Bc why? Someone at Lainey theorized he has an alcohol brand to promote. miraval? Maybe? I just don’t think it’s landing the way BP and his team imagined. He’s been untouchable for so long that this must be a shock. And even now, it’s still not that much criticism or not as much as it could be.
Someone had a theory on Reddit yesterday: he was so used to drinking that he forgot he was supposed to be sober when he handed a drink to the interviewer. The interviewer then put him on the spot, and our boy, the famously slow guy, panicked and ran his mouth.
Oh god , the way I could see that. But the interviewer was sycophantic enough that I’m sure Brad’s team could have asked him to make that off the record.
Nah, I think he doesn’t want to pretend anymore. There are numerous pictures of him, from the past ten years, where he is hiding his drinks behind his back in public situations and I think he just want to drink in public and not be questioned about it. There is no doubt in my mind that privately he was never sober.
The interviewer gave him a big out though – oh this is for guests? Some alcoholics do keep wine or something in their house for guests, some do not. and pitt was just like “oh no this is mine.”
I feel like I know a lot of alcoholics, and some of those don’t drink at all. but there are some who have convinced themselves that “vodka was the problem” so now they drink a lot of beer. Or something along those lines. And I can see Pitt being one of those people. My MIL was sober for years and then started drinking again because she could “control herself” and the thing was – she could until she couldn’t and there was an incident (which is actually all i know.) Being an alcoholic doesnt mean you’re raging drunk all the time, so maybe Pitt thinks because he’s not abusing his current girlfriend it means he doesn’t have a problem.
But the problem is always still there.
The problem for Pitt’s PR folks is that you can’t get something off the record after the fact … even sycophantic reporters know that’s a no-go. You have to ask to go off the record before spilling.
Hate to say it but I’ll say it – the ick factor with him is starting to approach the Mickey Rourke level. 🤮
He stopped drinking? When? Or he took drugs instead. He looks buzzed, high, or drunk in every picture.
He is delusional if he thinks as an alcoholic he can drink if he is “disciplined” about it.
That is exactly what alcoholism is. Delusion that we can drink like normal people.
And know we are killing ourselves and ruining life for our loved ones.
Discipline and self-awareness mean you do not drink if you are an alcoholic. He’s lost the plot in more ways than one. Stop harassing your ex-wife.
This is what I want to see…stop harassing Angelina and stop weaponizing your (now) adult children! Enough with the “parental alienation” crap…
Here’s a thought with the Miraval suit. Discovery has been unfurling over years now. I have lost track, because of all the world-on-fire stuff that is going on. But still, thinking like a lawyer, (retired!) ,this retroactive confession definitely goes to Pitt’s credibility, or lack thereof. There’s a very good chance that he could have lied already, in a declaration, for example.
Pitt is a client from hell, and I am enjoying watching karma come for his lawyers, too!
Depositions up and coming. Seems to me that Pitt will not be able to withstand any kind of testimony under oath. The person who is tough and truly disciplined is Angelina, partially because it comes from her unwavering love and respect for her children.
I actually did go to an AA meeting Monday afternoon after I read Brad’s bargaining statements. Us drunks often say we need to hear stories like this in order to stay sober. We want these people to get better and at the same time it is a needed reminder that we never want to go back there. It’s so awful. Relapses go even harder than the original drinking career, because it’s a progressive disease. I hope he finds his way back.
He is fully living in ‘don’t even know I am lying’ land.
I don’t believe he ever considered himself an alcoholic. He went to AA because it was court ordered to get visitation from children. I think he always thought that he can control his drinking, except for a times that he couldn’t which was just a part that he had to work on.
Hear hear!
S:
My mom and stepdad were alcoholics who never found their way.
My mom was sober for about a year after an intervention and inpatient rehab, then she started drinking again, according to my enabler stepdad.
I was home for Xmas, and I asked her after my stepdad told me, and she lied to my face. “No, I’m not drinking again”…
Soon after, she had a massive hemorrhagic stroke (age 64). She died with 18 hours.
I was 25. Losing her was one of the most horrific events of my life. It changed everything.
You know this-recovery is never just about you. It’s about how your actions impact the people you love/the people who love you.
Good for you, keeping to the path…applause and much love to you…
It’s why Al anon can be so vital for people whether they remain with the addict or not.
I’m sorry for what you went through. My parents both entered AA when I was 12. My dad was sober and did prison work and sponsored people until he died. My mom is still sober 43 years, and dozens of sponsees, later.
You must be so proud of your parents!
Me, I’m in my early sixties now, and I’m doing okay…I’m in therapy, and I no longer drink by choice.
Among other things, alcohol is a neurotoxin, and I want to stay sharp in my head well into my nineties, dammit!!! Also, for my twenty-something sons, who I try to set a decent example for. They are mindful about drinking, and that’s a good thing to be in your twenties!
@S I wish you continued success on your road to beat the addiction! Keep going!
Been there.
Maybe he’s confusing being a disciplined drinking alcoholic with being a high-functioning alcoholic. I’ve never heard of disciplined drinking alcoholics. That sounds like complete nonsense. Now imagine a heroin addict who tells us he only uses a little and that’s okay because he sticks to a schedule (controls the amount and frequency of use), so he doesn’t need therapy or anything else. How is that supposed to work? To me, Brad is still a drunk; he just doesn’t (yet) wander the streets in piss-soaked pants, staggering and passing out on someone’s lawn. Somehow, he still manages to work, but he’s still a drunk.
It’s amazing how little some men are motivated by relationships with their kids. My dad was also a heavy drinker. His behavior absolutely changed when he drank. He frequently said/did things that embarrassed my mom, and he also hit me. One time in particular he really lost control and beat me repeatedly/slammed my head into a cabinet. You would think that might have caused him to stop drinking or at least cut back, but no. When I was in HS my brothers and I actually confronted him about his drinking and he blew us off. We kept at it and he finally decided to give up drinking for Lent (with exceptions for his birthday and St Patrick’s). He didn’t actually make it through but agreed that he felt better with less drinking, but…he was quickly back to drinking as much as before.
The thing that finally motivated him to change was his doctor telling him his cholesterol was too high. He didn’t want to take statins so he cut way back on drinking and made some other changes. So beating your kid and embarrassing your wife (repeatedly) are acceptable consequences of drinking but statins are not, in his book.
My sympathies to you; that’s brutal. I think your last line is horrifying yet true with a lot of alcoholics. Awful.
Men.
I’m so sorry.
As I wrote before, I’ve never gotten the appeal of Brad Pitt. He’s always struck me as a smart-alecky ahole.
What continues to annoy me is the pass he’s gotten from Hollywood even after his abusiveness came to light.
Yup, I’m one of those triggered AA folks. This man is delusional. BUT, alcoholism is insanity, so no surprises that he says he can just have a few, when the truth is, no alcoholic can.
One drink is too many and 100 is not enough.
I think the movie Brad and Angelina did “By the Sea” was probably close to their real relationship
Him being the alcoholic and her being traumatized by what was happening in her life
That movie obviously has autobiographical elements in it. It is only years later in 2025 when some new development relating to Jolie on a tabloid story and some careful reading of archived articles (Gwyneth Paltrow, and two other people that are directly implicated) on this website back in 2015 and 2016, that really make sense of that movie.
Jolie tried to tackle her inner demons by making that film, but it looks like she failed. It also explains why she dragged her feet to marry Brad Pitt until the moment Pitt manipulated their children to guilty her into marrying him in 2014. It also probably explains Pitt’s rage issue.
All I am gonna say is that Angelina Jolie is complicated. Yes, she has her humanitarian works, but deep down, she probably was still her messy-self like she had been in her 20s. Actually the whole Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie-Jennifer Aniston-and someone else was a mess. She went along Pitt’s PR train until she found out it was too late and she couldn’t turn around. As for Brad Pitt, he was messy too. When he learned back in Jan 2004 that Jolie was attached to star in Mr and Mrs Smith, he went back to that part that he had previously walked away from, even though he was still married to Jennifer Aniston. He had planned to ditch Jen even as earlier as then. Because he wanted to win against someone else he was fighting.
NorthxNW, I was incredibly messy in my 20s, some of which I have no recollection of. To say Angelina was still the same as she was in her 20s is offensive. I was 29 when I birthed my boy, and that changed me, my 30s and ever after. When she became a mom, she, too, changed her MO. So how dare you determine we don’t change from our 20s to our 30s, 40s, 50s, and on.
Now my boy, in his 40s, is in the throes of his own alcoholism. I can but love him dearly and weep.
But you, you made me angry with your assertions “Yes, she has her humanitarian works, but deep down, she probably was still her messy-self like she had been in her 20s.”.
That’s just rude.
Gail, that is not rude. I’m only making an observation based on some deep research on this website and other websites and make connections.
We shouldn’t idolise movie stars. They are humans, just like us, and some have deep flaws.
You are not her. You met your right person. But for her, I suspect Pitt never was the love of her life. I think in 2010 she actually wanted to leave him if you check archived articles on this website alone, but she stayed for the sake of her children, because based on his anonymous sources in tabloids at the time, he made some subtle threat that he would take children away from her if she left him.
Also remember that dress she wore in the 2012 Oscar night? This site didn’t make a big deal and simply glossed over, but Lainey Liu from Lainey Gossip made a commentary. It’s worth reading. I think Lainey knew something and hinted it, considering she had been writing blind items for a long time. Angie wanted to leave Pitt for a long long time, but Pitt always had the upper hand in their relationship. Even on this website, it was reported that just a week before the plane incident, she rented a house in her own name, then the plane incident happened, she saw an opening and ran away.
Hi Gail, also I’m sorry for you and your boy’s struggle. I can’t imagine how painful it is to you and to him. May I recommend you and your son to watch Ben Affleck’s alcoholic recovery/basketball film he made The Way Back. He seemed to pull himself together after he made that movie as well as some other personal work he did in 2018/2019. The movie is cathartic even to me who isn’t an alcoholic. It also has a beautiful soundtrack (YouTube has the whole set). The other movie I would also recommend is Ben’s younger brother’s movie Manchester by the Sea. It is a sad movie, but somehow it also gives me cathartic feelings. I think it’s probably because there are scenes that can make people cry which release somethings deep inside one’s heart.
I’m shocked at how bold he was, offering the interviewer a drink, when there was no reason to. So he must have been drinking already before the interview started, or he was eager to drink. He should have sold the rest of the vineyard & stopped with the lawsuits. I’m disappointed he’s drinking again. This is a timely reminder to me to stay on course with my sobriety.
Does anyone seriously believe that Brad Pitt engaged with 12 Steps or went to AA?
The crap he has put Angelina through is near psychotic!! And I for one feel certain she hasn’t revealed 10% of it.
Nothing is more degrading than an alcoholic bragging about his alcholic behaviour and has zero regret nor sympathy towards his children and their mother who suffred the consequences of Brad pitts alcoholism. Shame on the media to continue giving this abuser a pass again and again
Lets see how Brad Pitt PR will spin this consideration he said his 30 years younger girlfriend was the best most inspirational woman in his life whose made his soooooo happy and looks after his health and well-being, she’s a nutritionist 😂 we still saw no evidence of her actually being a jewellery designer. His PR said she’s good influence, so let’s see how hard the spin will be during his promotion tours
It’s very obvious he’s never had full AA treatments let alone 12 steps of AA, His own friends said he had relapses several times throughout the years , he’s been seen drinking at parties, and he’s been filmed at Taylor Swifts wedding drinking, just as he was drinking in NYC with Bradley Cooper on his date nights with their younger girlfriends.
He’s lied to Jack Shepherd about sobriety, his Hollywood friends covered up, whilst he played victim and legally abused his children and their mother
Imagine how six children must have felt for last 10.yrars seeing a farher who abused them due to alcoholism, fought them over a winnery , carried on drinking , no remorse, no regret, playing a victim and shifting the blame upon them doing defamatory smear campaigns against victims
He doesn’t want to stop because then he’ll have to face and DEAL with all the damage he’s done. Too emotionally stunted for that.
NIH: ‘Alcohol use disorder (AUD) is a medical condition characterized by an impaired ability to stop or control alcohol use despite adverse social, occupational, or health consequences’. The comments treat it like a moral failing. If that is your view, that’s your choice, but I think you need to be aware that that is the stance you are taking. I’m no fan of Pitt and don’t know much about his behaviour. Addiction is certainly not a ‘get out of jail free’ card. But I don’t know of any evidence or even suggestion that Ben Affleck was abusive to his wife or kids. He seems to be a much more present dad than Pitt is, and maintains a seemingly cordial co-parenting arrangement with Jen Garner.
Substance abuse disorder of any kind has a moral dimension, because it’s a disorder of behavior.
Also. after you are sober and drink again; THAT is a choice.To keep on drinking.
Addiction is tricky because it certainly controls us, but any addict who has ever gotten clean will point out that it happened because they made a choice.
I know someone who has the gene that makes it so hard to stop once he’s started drinking. And yet after he binges for a week, he does indeed decide he’s going to stop, he’s done. And he does. So….the element of choice is very much present and that’s where therapy can do its work. The moral dimension naturally comes into play when choice causes harm.
If a ‘disorder of behavior’ is a moral failing, that suggests overeating, bulimia and anorexia are moral failings too. I don’t think you’d get much support for that view.
I always know when I’m listening to an alcoholic spout his BS when he frames the problem as one of just drinking. Like “I drank too much.” Like the issue is my drinking. If I can just get on top of my drinking, just learn how to stop two drinks earlier, everything will be okay.
Nooooo, that’s not how addiction works. The real problem is all the emotional issues within (and from what he’s said about his highs and lows, that could include bipolar disorder or certainly clinical depression), prompting him to drink to escape. So long as you’re sitting around white-knuckling sobriety or explaining away your drinking as a “mistake,” or “going too far” or “not being disciplined enough” or “not keeping it professional” and talking about how you’ve learned to “drink responsibly,” you’re basically waving a sign saying “I’ve never dealt with a single one of my underlying issues.” You’re still making it about the alcohol and not about YOU.
Normal people don’t plan out how many drinks they are allowed. They have a drink or two and stop.
If ever there is a question that Brad Pitt was a real drunk, he answered it so clearly. His actions are so loud we can barely hear his words.