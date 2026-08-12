Mirror: Princess Kate was the ‘catalyst’ for Earthshot & she’ll go to India this year

99% of the time, the British media is consumed with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, complaining about what Prince Harry and Meghan have done in the past, what they’re doing currently, and what they plan to do in the future. Like, there’s already been about two dozen huffy tantrums over Harry’s likely September visit to the UK (and how Prince William feels about it, because of course). The forecasted movements of the Sussexes are very important to the British media: they plan the bulk of their storylines and commentary around when and where they believe H&M will be out and about.

Well, this fixation is rarely extended to the Prince and Princess of Wales. Once in a blue moon, we might hear something vague about “Prince William and Kate plan to go somewhere,” but it hasn’t gone anywhere in YEARS. The Keens were supposed to come to North America for the World Cup – they did not. There were rumors about a trip to Australia. The rumors went nowhere. W&K continue to hide away and take multiple vacations every season and no one says a word, positive or negative. Well, that’s what makes this Mirror piece special. They’re trying to hype the idea that Kate will join William in India for the Earthshot BS later this year. Kate has not done anything Earthshot-related in four years. Her retirement from “being keen about Earthshot” predates her 2024 health issues. But now we’re supposed to believe that Kate is eager to go to India to support Earthshot. Not only that, but we’re supposed to believe that Kate was the linchpin for Earthshot! Oh, brother.

While Prince William has long been vocal about his concern for the environment and, via his pioneering Earthshot initiative, is striving to find solutions, we’re told his wife of 15 years Kate is just as committed to the cause — and is set to join her husband in India for the 2026 Earthshot Prize ceremony in November. “The secret to the Prince and Princess of Wales’ marriage is support for one another throughout their roles as working royals and as parents to their three young children,” said royal editor Russell Myers. “Everything they do is in tandem and this includes Catherine being the catalyst for William launching the Earthshot Prize, when he doubted it could become the global success it has.”

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Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond said while William may be better known for his work highlighting environmental issues, both he and Kate are on the same page where this mission is concerned. “They are completely aligned in their love of nature and their belief in the climate crisis facing the world,” she explained. “It’s not just that she feels she should support her husband. The natural world, the fresh air we hope to keep on breathing and the delicate balance of preserving our planet are just as key to Catherine as they are to William. And that’s one of the many reasons why they make such a great team.”

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Just as Kate backs William in his environmental endeavours, the prince has also been fully on board with his wife’s quest to highlight the importance of young children’s learning and development, which Russell said has “made huge strides” over the past couple of years. Jennie added: “We’ve seen William supporting Catherine with her early years work, happily taking a back seat, but being there to show his belief in her campaign. And she does the same for William. They are partners and far more equal partners than many future kings and queens before them.” “This mutual support manifests in discussing not only the big ideas, but also the finer details of the projects they are actively pursuing,” Myers said. “What many people aren’t aware of is how invested Catherine has always been, not only in her role and the effect she can have as the Princess of Wales and as a future queen, but also in the monarchy’s future direction. This is why she has been integral in shaping the causes they have both aligned themselves with.” Kate’s backing of William’s interests will be even more evident this November, when she is due to accompany her husband to the 2026 Earthshot Prize ceremony in Mumbai, India. The couple are also likely to spend time in Delhi at the request of the UK government. The tour will mark Kate’s first joint official overseas trip with William since her 2024 cancer diagnosis and subsequent chemotherapy treatment. “Following her successful return to international duties this year, which included her visit to Reggio Emilia in Italy for her early years research, Catherine is very much looking forward to attending the Earthshot Awards in India alongside her husband,” said Russell. “The fact that she’s planning to go to India is such a huge milestone, not only for her, but for the couple together. It will be almost four years since they travelled to Boston together to attend the Earthshot Awards, and even longer since they took on their major royal tour of the Caribbean, which was fraught with controversy. This is a chance of renewal for both of them and when they are together on the international stage, there is no doubt they have a far bigger impact. The royal family — and indeed the country — has been missing that, and the way they are prepared to take on this trip at a time of immense diplomatic sensitivity, bodes extremely well for the future.”

[From The Daily Mirror]

Oh, William is going to be enraged that Kate is trying to take equal credit for Earthshot. “Earthshot is MINE, just like Africa” he wept. As for the projected India trip – William is definitely going, I just don’t know if I believe Kate will actually go through with it. I mean, they did make ol’ Wiglet hustle her ass to Italy because the Sussexes’ Australia trip was so successful. That’s sort of the reason why I doubt Kate will join her husband in India though – I think Italy was the one “ask” for 2026 and Kate won’t go anywhere else (for work) this year. Of course, she’ll probably take a few ski trips though.

Also, this stuff is so funny: “They are partners and far more equal partners than many future kings and queens before them.” They only began adopting this “equal partner” branding when Prince Harry showed that it’s possible to be a prince and treat your wife with love, respect and dignity. Before that, William and Kate’s whole deal used to be “Kate is too fragile to be an equal partner, but she looks after the children, like a perfect subservient Edwardian lady.” They presented it like that was smart royal branding too, until everyone was like “ew, that’s weird.”