Mirror: Princess Kate was the ‘catalyst’ for Earthshot & she’ll go to India this year

99% of the time, the British media is consumed with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, complaining about what Prince Harry and Meghan have done in the past, what they’re doing currently, and what they plan to do in the future. Like, there’s already been about two dozen huffy tantrums over Harry’s likely September visit to the UK (and how Prince William feels about it, because of course). The forecasted movements of the Sussexes are very important to the British media: they plan the bulk of their storylines and commentary around when and where they believe H&M will be out and about.
Well, this fixation is rarely extended to the Prince and Princess of Wales. Once in a blue moon, we might hear something vague about “Prince William and Kate plan to go somewhere,” but it hasn’t gone anywhere in YEARS. The Keens were supposed to come to North America for the World Cup – they did not. There were rumors about a trip to Australia. The rumors went nowhere. W&K continue to hide away and take multiple vacations every season and no one says a word, positive or negative. Well, that’s what makes this Mirror piece special. They’re trying to hype the idea that Kate will join William in India for the Earthshot BS later this year. Kate has not done anything Earthshot-related in four years. Her retirement from “being keen about Earthshot” predates her 2024 health issues. But now we’re supposed to believe that Kate is eager to go to India to support Earthshot. Not only that, but we’re supposed to believe that Kate was the linchpin for Earthshot! Oh, brother.
While Prince William has long been vocal about his concern for the environment and, via his pioneering Earthshot initiative, is striving to find solutions, we’re told his wife of 15 years Kate is just as committed to the cause — and is set to join her husband in India for the 2026 Earthshot Prize ceremony in November.
“The secret to the Prince and Princess of Wales’ marriage is support for one another throughout their roles as working royals and as parents to their three young children,” said royal editor Russell Myers. “Everything they do is in tandem and this includes Catherine being the catalyst for William launching the Earthshot Prize, when he doubted it could become the global success it has.”
Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond said while William may be better known for his work highlighting environmental issues, both he and Kate are on the same page where this mission is concerned.
“They are completely aligned in their love of nature and their belief in the climate crisis facing the world,” she explained. “It’s not just that she feels she should support her husband. The natural world, the fresh air we hope to keep on breathing and the delicate balance of preserving our planet are just as key to Catherine as they are to William. And that’s one of the many reasons why they make such a great team.”
Just as Kate backs William in his environmental endeavours, the prince has also been fully on board with his wife’s quest to highlight the importance of young children’s learning and development, which Russell said has “made huge strides” over the past couple of years. Jennie added: “We’ve seen William supporting Catherine with her early years work, happily taking a back seat, but being there to show his belief in her campaign. And she does the same for William. They are partners and far more equal partners than many future kings and queens before them.”
“This mutual support manifests in discussing not only the big ideas, but also the finer details of the projects they are actively pursuing,” Myers said. “What many people aren’t aware of is how invested Catherine has always been, not only in her role and the effect she can have as the Princess of Wales and as a future queen, but also in the monarchy’s future direction. This is why she has been integral in shaping the causes they have both aligned themselves with.”
Kate’s backing of William’s interests will be even more evident this November, when she is due to accompany her husband to the 2026 Earthshot Prize ceremony in Mumbai, India. The couple are also likely to spend time in Delhi at the request of the UK government. The tour will mark Kate’s first joint official overseas trip with William since her 2024 cancer diagnosis and subsequent chemotherapy treatment.
“Following her successful return to international duties this year, which included her visit to Reggio Emilia in Italy for her early years research, Catherine is very much looking forward to attending the Earthshot Awards in India alongside her husband,” said Russell. “The fact that she’s planning to go to India is such a huge milestone, not only for her, but for the couple together. It will be almost four years since they travelled to Boston together to attend the Earthshot Awards, and even longer since they took on their major royal tour of the Caribbean, which was fraught with controversy. This is a chance of renewal for both of them and when they are together on the international stage, there is no doubt they have a far bigger impact. The royal family — and indeed the country — has been missing that, and the way they are prepared to take on this trip at a time of immense diplomatic sensitivity, bodes extremely well for the future.”
[From The Daily Mirror]
Oh, William is going to be enraged that Kate is trying to take equal credit for Earthshot. “Earthshot is MINE, just like Africa” he wept. As for the projected India trip – William is definitely going, I just don’t know if I believe Kate will actually go through with it. I mean, they did make ol’ Wiglet hustle her ass to Italy because the Sussexes’ Australia trip was so successful. That’s sort of the reason why I doubt Kate will join her husband in India though – I think Italy was the one “ask” for 2026 and Kate won’t go anywhere else (for work) this year. Of course, she’ll probably take a few ski trips though.
Also, this stuff is so funny: “They are partners and far more equal partners than many future kings and queens before them.” They only began adopting this “equal partner” branding when Prince Harry showed that it’s possible to be a prince and treat your wife with love, respect and dignity. Before that, William and Kate’s whole deal used to be “Kate is too fragile to be an equal partner, but she looks after the children, like a perfect subservient Edwardian lady.” They presented it like that was smart royal branding too, until everyone was like “ew, that’s weird.”
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Avalon Red.
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The Princess of Wales during her visit to “Salvador Allende” Scuola dell’infanzia in Reggio Emilia, to view education in nature, on the second day of her visit to Italy.
The visit to the area focuses on early childhood development and forms part of a high-level fact-finding mission to explore leading international approaches to supporting young children and those who care for them
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Reggio Emilia, Italy
When: 14 May 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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POOL PHOTOGRAPH by James Glossop for The Times shows The Princess of Wales visiting Leicester, where she met dancers from The Aakash Odedra Company and spent time on the city’s famous “Golden Mile”, with its sari, food and jewellery shops. The Princess spent the day celebrating the culture, community and heritage of the British Indian community in Leicester. Her Royal Highnesses’ visit comes the day after the Hindu festival of Holi; which celebrates spring, love, colour and new life.,Image: 1080343860, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: James Glossop/ The Times/Avalon
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13/05/2026. Reggio Emilia, Italy. The Princess of Wales during a visit to the Loris Malaguzzi International Centre, the principal hub for the promotion and teaching of the Reggio Emilia Approach. Her Royal Highness met educators and practitioners to learn more about the philosophy and principles that underpin this globally respected educational model. The Princess then took part in an immersive clay atelier workshop.,Image: 1098633512, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no , Credit line: Andrew Parsons/Kensington Palace/Avalon
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USA Rights Only, New Delhi, India -4/11/16-The Duchess of Cambridge’s hair blows in strong winds as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge lay a wreath at the India Gate, in New Delhi, India, to honour the soldiers from Indian regiments who served in World War I.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William
-PHOTO by: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images/Startraksphoto.com
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Startraks Photo
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Startraks Photo reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image. If you violate our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damages.The Duchess of Cambridge struggles to control her dress in strong winds as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge lay a wreath at the India Gate, in New Delhi, India, to honour the soldiers from Indian regiments who served in World War I.
Featuring: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William
Where: New Delhi, India, India
When: 11 Apr 2016
Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images/Startraksphoto.com
**USA Rights Only**
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USA Rights Only – Agra, India -4/16/2016 – – Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William at Taj Mahal.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William
-PHOTO by: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images/startraksphoto.com
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Editorial – Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.startraksphoto.com for licensing fee
Startraks Photo
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For licensing please call 212-414-9464 or email sales@startraksphoto.com
Image may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have.
Startraks Photo reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image. If you violate our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damages.
Featuring: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William
Where: Agra, India, India
When: 16 Apr 2016
Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images/startraksphoto.com
**USA Rights Only**
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The Prince of Wales, accompanied by the Princess of Wales, answers a telephone call from a customer while on a visit to celebrate Birmingham’s rich Asian culture at the Indian Streatery, an authentic, family run independent Indian restaurant based in the city centre.
Featuring: Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 20 Apr 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince of Wales with Heidi Klum, during his visit to meet local fishermen in Kalk Bay Harbour, Cape Town, to highlight the contributions of 2023 Earthshot Finalist Abalobi, on the last day of his visit to South Africa.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales with Heidi Klum
Where: Cape Town, South Africa
When: 07 Nov 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince of Wales during his visit to the Seaweed Innovator Showcase at Portside Tower, Cape Town, to meet seaweed businesses from the region to celebrate local innovation, learn about the diverse applications of seaweed in Africa and the potential for it to repair and regenerate the planet, on the last day of his visit to South Africa
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Cape Town, South Africa
When: 07 Nov 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince of Wales takes part in a game of volleyball with players from thee Levante Institute, a local beach volleyball school, at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, on day one of his visit to Brazil for the annual Earthshot Prize Awards
Featuring: Prince William
Where: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
When: 03 Nov 2025
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Princess of Wales in Italy on the second day of her visit, visiting Remida, the city’s ‘creative recycling centre’, where she met with local business leaders who support early childhood by
providing materials to use in pre-schools
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Reggio Emilia, Italy
When: 14 May 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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The Princess of Wales in Italy on the second day of her visit, visiting Remida, the city’s ‘creative recycling centre’, where she met with local business leaders who support early childhood by
providing materials to use in pre-schools
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Reggio Emilia, Italy
When: 14 May 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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The Princess of Wales during her visit to “Salvador Allende” Scuola dell’infanzia in Reggio Emilia, to view education in nature, on the second day of her visit to Italy.
The visit to the area focuses on early childhood development and forms part of a high-level fact-finding mission to explore leading international approaches to supporting young children and those who care for them
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Reggio Emilia, Italy
When: 14 May 2026
Credit: Cover Images
Well looks like Ma Middlebum has been busy peddling her fantasies.
Cue another nay cha video from keen. This could be a disaster if the two try to channel edwina and Louis mountbatten if they both visit India. Scooter wearing a uniform. Scooter may stop her from going abd give excuse about george at eton
They are not equal partners. If scoot wants out of the marriage that will be that.
I’m guessing that the whole ‘cancer’ thing was a ‘Scoot, we now have dirt on you. Bad dirt that would be… bad. You’ll stay married or else.’
But then, I’m incredibly cynical these days.
If he wants out, he’ll find a way. He is the next king. He’ll be protected. Middlebum clan has a lot of dirt too. So its not difficult to dig it all
There is a new facial scar first seen in 2024 that would suggest you are on to something.
I think this, too. I think William already attempted his solo launch when Kate went missing and it failed miserably. He has no rizz and he couldn’t stay sober. He was falling on his face when everybody started asking about Kate’s whereabouts. That turned into an international scandal. So either Kate did get cancer or somebody (Ma Mids would be my guess) came up with the idea, but either way, all that to say, William is never getting rid of her now.
William did something wrong to give Carole leverage to renegotiate in 2024. And it was far more than just an affair.
ABritGuest, With all due respect, I’d deny that she brings glamor. The two of them together equal one big zero. Facts, ma’am.
Oh believe me- Kate bringing glam is definitely not my words- it was Russell Myers
And agreed with poster below- Myers has been recruited and is deep in the sauce as a KP propagandist
Kate is a lot of things but I would never think to use the word glamorous to describe her.. my first thought about her going to India is that she plans to stay for one of Camilla’s spa holidays and get some work done and come back looking unnaturally refreshed..
They are never going to be equals, because when he wants her gone, she will be gone, and the people will embrace whatever new person he slots into her place. He is a royal and she is just occupying a position. They are both terrible, undeserving people, and no one at all is buying that they are partners in anything other than laziness.
Keen has no real expertise on early years she did not get a degree in it did not do serious research just made it about herself when she visited Italy.
She has no real expertise in anything, including her own life because she’s been stage managed by Pimp Mama CarolE her whole life
Honestly I think the only reason KP got her pretending to do the early years stuff is because her sister Pippa got a degree in early childhood education.
She’s cosplaying her sister’s accomplishments, because she has absolutely zero of her own.
I had no idea that was an early years research jaunt until I read that above. I thought it was just a keening trip. Or maybe my thought is correct and that’s just the writer’s attempt to turn the trip into something more than it was. I just don’t understand how they can be so bad at all of this. All of the money they have. The access to resources. It’s all so poorly done. I mean, is Carole running this? The woman who ran her business into the ground? 2024 was a disaster and they have never regained their footing. They send mixed messages through the press: “Willie is ready to rule. He’s going to be a modern king with a small r. He’s going to save the planet and end homelessness” “Kate is the queen of nature. And early years.” But then they take all the holidays off that their kids have and barely show up for the things they said they were for. This is their version of half in, half out but it’s more like 1/4 in, 3/4 out and the out is “on holiday”.
Keen just should increase her work numbers
shes too dumb to do this. she could literally demand an increase to her clothing budget make 3-5 small engagements per week or more! and say she needs an appropriate allowance. she wouldnt have to do anything hard but she prefers the good ole do nothing attitude of any accomplished grifter
Guess we’ll see. I lean towards no she will not go to India. But hey maybe? Bigger question will there be another Kate’s Christmas Carole thong now that Charles is doing his own.
I hope Kate is done with the Christmas Carol Show. Then Charlotte or Louis or George would be spared having to “play piano” and pose with Keen for a pre recorded session.
@Jais I know it’s a typo, but Kate’s Christmas Carol “thong” is the laugh I needed today! And now Charles has his own… 🤣
Me, too! And I read it too fast, I thought, oh, dear! Christmas Carole thong?!?! Carole Middleton has a Christmas thong?!??!! And now Charles has his own Christmas thong??!!!!?!?!?!? What is this world coming to?! 🤣
Well, she could use the Christmas Carol show as an excuse for not going to India – you know, weeks and weeks of preparation and all that. Or maybe Louis will need help with his math homework.
Does Louis board at school?
If not, someone will have to do the school run……..
She does have to decorate Westminster Abbey all by herself.
The carol concert is the thing to watch IMO. That’s going to be interesting.
As for India….isn’t that around the same time as Singapore when Kate couldn’t go because of George’s exams. Charlotte is about at that same point this year i think, does she not have those same exams??? How can she prepare without Kate by her side??
So yes I doubt Kate will go. It’s not impossible but its not a certainty in my opinion.
It’s funny how the press have to put out these comments about how K&W are such a team (hmm where did they get that from) when their public comments or behaviour don’t indicate that. William has in the past said that Earthshot is inspired by his kids. I guess that’s what the press like about the Wales- they can shape their narrative to whatever suits them that day.
I think the press want Kate to go to India as William on his own doesn’t get enough interest in Earthshot which the press aren’t even great supporters of and maybe struggle to sell to the public. I remember Myers begging William to take Kate to the Singapore Earthshot to help garner interest as she brings glam 😂. Maybe if we hear that Harry & Meghan are doing another trip this year- William may allow Kate to accompany him to India. That’s pretty much the only motivator for those two. Otherwise William likes to do his solo global statesman thing at Earthshot
It’s amazing to me how well Kate is able to hide her passion for things she’s supposed to be passionate about. In this, at least, she and William are perfectly suited.
Kudos to the Daily Mirror for that last paragraph, which essentially says, “It’s about time you two got off your asses and did some traveling for your nation. And don’t screw it up like you did with the Caribbean tour.”
I was surprised to see them acknowledge the disaster (aka ‘controversy’).
I dont think the Indians are waiting breathlessly for any racist and yes in India there is no respect for pretend royals ..theres plenty of royal houses there and people respect lineage and blood more than some upstart wannabe who mistreats those of colour and wears stolen jewellery she is not entitled to . The buck stopped with the Queen. Camilla slinks in and out with no fanfare for some natural rejuvenation programme . Nobody wants to see stupid Kate .Meghan and Harry would be the perfect fit because they dont strut like entitled peacocks among peasants and former enslaved colonies ..Meghan even looks like a very lovely Indian girl ..they stupidly threw away their biggest asset .
I remember the press pouring scorn on Harry’s comments that he and Meghan were a team. I remember them complaining that Meghan wore the pants in the relationship because Harry treated her as an equal partner and with respect. Now the press sees nothing wrong with this and are trying to mold William and Kate into Harry and Meghan’s image. Why the change in narrative?
She might. Just to take advantage of the spas that Camilla goes to for her refreshing,
That’s what i was thinking. Might be a good opportunity for some facial refreshment, disguised as a “work trip.”
She also needs some new wigs..her old ones are tattered and raggedy, and she can source for new hair pieces there.
Oh, was part of Kate’s negotiated new marital agreement with Willy, after she disappeared for 172 days, that she must be allowed to accompany him abroad on his vanity projects, but now Willy is backtracking, so she needs to remind him about the agreement with this briefed article? Let’s see how/if that comes through.
So Kate is controlling Bill and that is great???!!!!
No way can she control Scooter.
I wonder if Russell Myers feels any trepidation in putting out this slop, because he always seemed to me as someone who hadn’t FULLY drunk the Kool-Aid. I guess I was wrong.
Peg is not going to want her to join him on this trip.
And Waity has made “huge strides” with her early childhood initiative? Name one. Just one.
There probably is already an excuse for Keen not going: Possibly, she needs to go to a Parents meeting at Eton. And can’t miss it. Or possibly those school runs for the younger two.
Myers has suddenly been welcomed deep into the heart of William and Kate’s propaganda operation and is just happy to be there.
Omid in his recent podcast said that quite a few of these royal reporters don’t actually believe the slop they write, but do it because keeping the royals happy lets them keep their job.
Equally, where are all the accomplished projects which Earthshit has supported? Why have they not been promoted to the public on the UK Royal platform???
If Kate goes to India the trip will get more attention than if William goes alone. But you get the sense that Earthshot is William’s thing and I don’t think he wants to share the spotlight (as minimal as it would be if it’s just him). This is his big boy annual trip. It’s where he gets to feel like he is important and I just don’t see him putting up with Kate for days. Whatever their arrangement it would seem that long extended events together are not included. We shall see! If Harry and Meghan do another trip this fall then maybe he will be convinced to take his wife.
No, Earthshot—or whatever else—doesn’t gain anything from Kate’s presence, because she is an empty vessel who contributes absolutely nothing. The only benefit for the press is that they get to write about her frumpy, and more importantly, however, Kate and Carole would have a pretext to use the media. to churn out a slew of made-up, nonsensical stories about themselves—often embellished with fake, AI-generated “photos”—giving the tabloids plenty of material. Both Middleton women know that neither the Palace nor William will call them out; after all, not only is William constantly dissembling himself, but he also cares about maintaining public appearances—or at least tries to. Besides, when it comes to Earthshot, most of the articles will be about H&M anyway. 😀
I’m shocked Myers can breathe with Jason Knauf’s arm up his behind
😁
This is a classic Middleton move—an attempt to pressure or retaliate against William, who once again doesn’t want Kate at the Earthshot event.
Let me remind you that an identical situation played out around this time last year, before the Brazil trip. It was known all along that William was going alone; while there were occasional reports claiming Kate’s attendance depended on her health, everyone knew that was a ruse. Shortly before the event, “hot” stories suddenly appeared claiming Kate was going with William and was busy assembling her wardrobe—even mentioning specific designers for her evening gowns.
Of course, she didn’t go, yet there was absolutely no commentary on it—as if those earlier, sensational articles had never existed. Right after that hype about a joint trip, I wrote that it looked like an attempt to force William’s hand and present him with a *fait accompli* so he’d have to take Kate along. The silence that followed her non-appearance only confirmed it had been a manipulation by Middleton. Now we’re seeing the same thing, and the outcome will be similar. Earthshot is an event where William tries to pretend statesman and surround himself with a handful of paid celebrities; he doesn’t want to embarrass himself with a wife who is just as stupid as he is, and fending her off as she tries to grab his ass.
@Kasztanka
Excellent commentary & recall.
Media today is so filled with lazy uninspired and uninspiring practitioners while the attention span of media consumers gets smaller and smaller every day that they genuinely believe they can repackage old stories and none of the consumers will be any the wiser.
And this is particularly true of the british shitmedia.
Yep, yep, yep, both of your comments.
That first photo of Kate is really jarring to look at. You can really see how thin she’s gotten – her face looks gaunt.
There are a lot of of AI photos of Kate out there looking like a baby doll .
She never looked like that ,but she certainly looked pretty and healthier than she does now ,
Is the government wanting to use the India trip for EarthShot to force William to do some PR work on their behalf? Good luck to them with that. Even if they force William, there is no guarantee that he’ll do any kind of decent job, or avoid making himself look less than statesmanlike. If Kate showed up, what would she contribute except show up in an outfit the RR can write about, and end up being a distraction. Can either of them speak intelligently about the environment beyond massive generalities, like we must save the planet?
It’s always been my impression that Russel Meyers is one of the dumbest of royal reporters. He just seems to parrot whatever line he is fed. I wonder how some of the current royal reporters land their beat. Apparently Chris Ship used to be a political reporter, and Russel Meyers an “investigative reporter.” I put “investigative” in quotes because it was never clear what his original beat was. Anyway, do they land a royal beat because it’s some kind of cushy reward (you don’t seem to have to do much except write about whatever talking points the palaces hand out) or you’re a failure at whatever you were covering before? You would think that at the moment, it would be obvious that there be some objective analysis of the role of the monarchy in the current century. However, it seems to be impossible for them to be anything other than royal stenographers and gossip writers, and then only on royally approved gossip.
I was thinking that if William met with government ministers for anything that meant he himself wouldn’t have to pay for this Earthsh*t trip (or rather, it wouldn’t come out of the Earthsh*t treasury). With the BRF, if they can get the government to pay for anything, they will.
If she goes, I hope she wears another green (screen) dress. The last one gave us fun for days!
Bull, it was Jason Knauf’s bright idea and it’s not even original. It’s about as real as Early Years. All empty busy-work because Harry and Meghan do the real, meaningful work. In short, Earth Shot and Early Years are meant to make WanK look less like the lazy airheads they are.
Kate actually had a “return to international duties” did she? lol
Well, I think since Brexit, they can officially class Europe as ‘international’ again
It wasn’t even Jason inventing it. Bloomberg Philanthropies did all of it, including naming it and the JFK aspect of it, and just delivered it to William.
💯
You might recall that for a few years now—roughly since the time of Earthshot—stories have been circulating claiming that the Palace (optionally William) actually created Invictus and handed it to Harry just to give him something to do.
As is always the case with such narratives, you have to swap the names around. That story surfaced right when William “founded” Earthshot—or, to put it another way, was handed it. The truth is that Bloomberg conceived, named, and organized Earthshot; he provided the funding and then handed the whole thing over to William via his royal foundation.
William had to be given something to keep him from throwing a tantrum and to keep him occupied—to have one’s own Invictus. They probably forgave the blunders at the first event in 2021 because he was still learning the ropes. However, in 2022, out of a $7 million grant intended for prizes, he spent $6 million (or blew $7 million out of an $11 million budget)—partly on paying celebrities to attend—leaving nothing for the actual winners. Bloomberg took Earthshot back from William; William no longer handles the money directly—or is under strict supervision—and, generally speaking, Earthshot has reverted to Bloomberg. It is Bloomberg and his organization who manage the selection of candidates, review their work and projects, fund the prizes and the event, and connect winners with investors he sources himself. They left William with an empty shell—a mere figurehead role—just to keep him amused. William has neither a say nor any real significance there; I also fear he doesn’t have much of a grasp on the logistics of the whole undertaking—beyond the fact that he hands out awards “from himself” using other people’s money and begs the Arabs for funds so he has the means to bribe celebrities into showing up.
Unfortunately, the fact that William was allowed to pretend he had any real involvement with Earthshot means that Bloomberg’s own efforts go completely unpublicized—drawing attention to them would spill the beans, so to speak—which is a shame, because he deserves the credit. However, since he has his own connections within the Palace and a rapport with the King, he simply took back Earthshot from William’s foundation—the press wrote about it—while leaving him a few “toys” and turning a blind eye to the nonsense William spouts.
Oh, these ding dongs! Kate was the ‘…catalyst for William launching the Earthshot Prize, when he doubted it could become the global success it has.’
So he was aiming for ‘global success’ from the start? Rather than, you know, making a difference? And Kate speed up a reaction?! KATE?!?! That girl took ten whole years to bag her prince, six years to get her family order from QEII. These two would be outdone by sloths, I swear.
Kate was also the brains behind Heads Together.. whatever happened to that?
Not on your life!
Everything of value in that family was created by Harry. Harry conceived, developed, and organized a public awareness campaign promoting mental health through treatment, open discussion, broad education, and so on.
He registered the campaign project through the Royal Foundation—which he shared with William (and which Kate had also joined)—so William could claim it as “his.” That famous photo of Harry, William, and Kate wearing headbands was likely the first and only event Harry organized after launching the program where William and Kate immediately latched onto him to promote themselves. Naturally, the media wrote about the project as belonging to William, Kate (and, lastly), Harry. Whenever Harry worked behind the scenes with various organizations rather than in the public eye, William and Kate would lose interest. When he and Meghan left, the program stayed with the Royal Foundation; Harry had to abandon it, yet William and Kate showed no interest in it—aside from claiming credit for the idea and its founding. Once Harry left, the narrative shifted to “William and Kate created *Heads Together*,” while Harry was erased from the story; eventually, it turned out that *Heads Together* was Kate’s life’s work—that *she* had created and founded it and was actively running it. 🤣
The truth is, like all of William and Kate’s “initiatives,” this one now exists only on paper and serves merely for bragging rights; in reality—just as they have done their entire lives—William and Kate do absolutely NOTHING!
“They are partners and far more equal partners than many future kings and queens before them.”
— What?! LOL Someone didn’t edit this properly.