Martha Stewart dyed her hair ‘rose gold’ with celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton



Martha Stewart has been one glorious gossipy birthday bitch this Leo Szn! People Mag put her on their cover — posing with a chicken, how very Ewan McGregor of her — to mark the occasion of her 85th bday on August 3. In return, Martha casually dished out a juicy soundbite for the interview that most definitely probably has a distant relationship to the truth: she claimed that Duchess Meghan talked all about being at “the palace” while at a dinner party both ladies attended. In essence, Martha gifted her Leo sister with headlines for Meg’s spox to clear up. It’s the kind of behavior (Martha’s) that would cause me undue agita from someone I actually know, but that I cannot wait to see Cate Blanchett bring to life in a biopic coming soon. Martha is the IDGAF character who’s annoying in real life but endlessly entertaining from the audience, one humble sassy girl’s opinion.

Well, I’m guessing Martha wanted to keep riding the recent streak of notoriety while simultaneously conveying a vibe of how unbothered she is by the mess she created, and she called in celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton to help her thread that needle. On Sunday, Martha and Chris co-posted pics and video on Instagram that highlight Martha’s new (temporary) look: rose gold hair!

Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton helped with the unveiling, sharing two snaps on the social media platform of himself posing alongside Stewart and her freshly dyed locks. He captioned the post, “Rose gold … It’s a good thing 🌹✨” Appleton, 43, also shared a video on Instagram, showing Stewart mouthing to audio of Meryl Streep’s character, Miranda Priestly, from The Devil Wears Prada. “Pull yourself together, we have work to do, and by we, I mean you,” Stewart mouthed to Appleton in the clip, still with her blonde locks. Appleton then put his hand over the camera before debuting Stewart’s pink ‘do, while Madonna’s “Vogue” played in the background. The hairstylist captioned the video, “Welcome to the rose gold era 🌹✨,” adding the formula he used for Stewart’s latest look, as well as tagging celebrity makeup artist Nicole Daisy Toye, who did the TV personality’s makeup. According to Schwarzkopf, Stewart’s pink toned hair was achieved using a temporary rose gold gloss. “To create the transformation, Chris first added highlights using Schwarzkopf Professional BLONDME Premium Lightener 9+ with 20 Volume Developer to create a bright, even canvas,” the haircare brand said in a news release. “He then applied an all-over gloss using Schwarzkopf Professional IGORA VIBRANCE 9.5-19 + 0.5-5, blended with 0-00 Clear to soften the color and create the sheer, glossy rose gold finish.” Appleton said he’d done “a little” hair transformation for Stewart back in January after trying out the mocha mousse hair trend color, he posted on Instagram at the time. She then returned to her lighter shade. Stewart’s latest look comes after she turned 85 years old on Aug. 3. “Eighty-five is just a number,” she told PEOPLE of her milestone age in her recent cover story. “That’s all I consider it.” The businesswoman has made sure to take care of herself through the years, telling PEOPLE, “I have good genes. My mom looked great at 95. We eat well. We don’t drink very much. We don’t smoke. We eat healthy food. We exercise daily.”

[From People]

I love it! I honestly can’t tell how “rose gold” is different from “millennial pink” as a hair color (at least not going off of the muted lighting in these Instagram snaps), but who cares! Sure, Martha is a natural as a blonde ice queen, but the hint of pink brings out a warmth in her cheeks. Oh, what hair & makeup can do! If I had a stinking pile of money, I would absolutely indulge in fun hair colors. I’ve waxed poetic before about my dream of being a natural redhead; aside from genuinely feeling that’s who I’m meant to be, a lot of the yearning is simply prompted by the cost of the upkeep! I remember a hairdresser telling me when I was younger that something about the chemical makeup (cosmetics pun!) of red dyes make them wash out faster. But holy haircare Batman, the things I could do if I had Martha’s beauty allowance…

PS — Martha does a terrible job lip-syncing to Meryl Streep’s dialogue, it’s hilarious!