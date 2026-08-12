Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez split from her longtime fiance & decided to freeze her eggs

A few days ago, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announced that she was starting the process of freezing her eggs. AOC is 36 years old, and there has been a lot of commentary about all of it. Commentary about “why did she wait until now to freeze her eggs” and “if she wants kids, why didn’t she have them before now.” Well, about that. AOC had been with the same guy, Riley Roberts, since they were undergrads at Boston University. They’ve been together since they were 20/21, basically. They got engaged in 2021. But they never married and they never had kids. So after they broke up AOC decided to freeze her eggs.

There’s a reason Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez isn’t mentioning her fiancé Riley Roberts when she talks about freezing her eggs … TMZ has confirmed they broke up. AOC and Riley actually split roughly two years ago, and called off their engagement, according to Puck’s Chief Washington Correspondent Leigh Ann Caldwell … who was first to report the couple’s demise. Multiple sources on Capitol Hill tell TMZ, it’s felt like ages since the pair were seen together publicly. That’s not hyperbole … Riley and AOC were last photographed at 2021’s Met Gala. About a year later, in May 2022, the congresswoman confirmed she and RR were engaged. While we’ve confirmed they’re dunzo, we can’t say for certain when the break-up went down. As you know … AOC is freezing her eggs and documenting her journey, which she described as “very daunting”. She made zero mention of Riley during her first video about the process. We reached out to AOC’s rep and they had no comment.

[From TMZ]

Do we actually believe that they broke up two years ago and we’re only finding out now? I do not. That’s because there are a lot of eyes on AOC, both good and bad. While she’s always done a great job of not putting her relationship out in the public sphere, I feel like we definitely would have heard about a split before now. It’s more than possible that they’ve spent the past two years in a bad place as a couple, but I just think the actual split happened somewhat recently. I hope she finds someone hot and political. Like, someone make a clone of Jon Ossoff (the real Ossoff is married to his doctor wife).

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