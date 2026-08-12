Will Duchess Meghan join her husband in the UK for his annual September visit?

As soon as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left the UK in July, royal reporters were talking about the likelihood of Prince Harry’s annual September visit. Since 2022, Harry has made a point of visiting the UK every September. He schedules events for WellChild, Scotty’s Little Soldiers, Invictus and many other charities/patronages back-to-back for a week-long visit. While there’s always commentary about “why didn’t Meghan join her husband,” most people see that Harry is just trying to get some work done and go back to Montecito. Meghan made it almost four full years without stepping foot on British soil, but then she agreed to go Althorp, Highgrove and Scotland with Harry and their children in July. Does this mean that Meghan is now open to joining Harry on his September visits? Well…

For many people, the prospect of visiting the in-laws stirs more dread than delight, particularly when you’re sleeping in the spare room under their roof. But when the in-laws in question are King Charles and Queen Camilla and the spare room is one of Buckingham Palace’s 240 chambers, you might think it would be viewed a little more favourably. Apparently not, when it comes to Meghan Markle, who has reportedly told her husband she’d rather just stay at home.

Prince Harry is heading back to the UK this September for a string of high-profile charity appearances – and there’s even a royal bed waiting for him. King Charles has reportedly offered his younger son a room at his London residence, extending the invitation to Meghan, 45, as well. Insiders say, however, that the Duchess is less than enthusiastic about the prospect. The differing views are said to have sparked tension at home, with Harry keen to keep building bridges with both his father and the British public.

A source tells us, “Harry is working overtime to change her mind and it’s becoming quite the saga as they continue to butt heads over differing priorities. Harry really wants her there with him when he goes in September, he feels like it’s crucial they build on the momentum from the last visit and having her there by his side will send the message loud and clear that they’re both being welcomed back. If the public sees them both staying together at Buckingham Palace it will go a long way to proving Meghan has got the King’s stamp of approval too and he’s convinced that will give her popularity in the UK a huge boost.”

And Meghan’s popularity really could do with a bolster. Ever since the couple let rip at the royal family in TV documentaries, interviews and Harry’s autobiography Spare, King Charles’ loyal subjects have remained resolutely unimpressed. And a YouGov poll published last week showed that Meghan’s popularity has hit a new low, proving that public opinion has worsened rather than thawed over time.

But Meghan, it seems, is far more interested in her popularity and money-making power in America than in the UK. The source says, “Meghan keeps bringing the conversation back to reality. She’s got businesses to run, projects to launch and money to make. As she sees it, that money isn’t going to magically appear if she’s spending all her time in Britain.”

“Harry knows it’s very draining, there are so many rules, and so many eyes judging her every move, so he gets why she is digging in her heels, but at the same time he’s been working himself silly trying to make this happen and now they are getting this chance that not too long ago seemed too much to even hope for, and he feels she ought to see the big picture and make it her number one priority. He stood very strong on her behalf and demanded plenty of concessions from the Palace and the royal team, and they’ve been very generous so in his view she ought to be gracious and reward that show of good faith by showing up and standing by his side.”

We hear the constant questions over Meghan’s absences are uncomfortable for Harry.

“He must be dreading going over there on his own and, once again, having everybody asking him, ‘Where’s Meghan?’ It doesn’t feel like it’s too much to ask her to come stand by his side, even if it’s not something she wants, as his wife you would hope that she’d be willing to do it for his sake.”