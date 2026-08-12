Will Duchess Meghan join her husband in the UK for his annual September visit?

As soon as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left the UK in July, royal reporters were talking about the likelihood of Prince Harry’s annual September visit. Since 2022, Harry has made a point of visiting the UK every September. He schedules events for WellChild, Scotty’s Little Soldiers, Invictus and many other charities/patronages back-to-back for a week-long visit. While there’s always commentary about “why didn’t Meghan join her husband,” most people see that Harry is just trying to get some work done and go back to Montecito. Meghan made it almost four full years without stepping foot on British soil, but then she agreed to go Althorp, Highgrove and Scotland with Harry and their children in July. Does this mean that Meghan is now open to joining Harry on his September visits? Well…

For many people, the prospect of visiting the in-laws stirs more dread than delight, particularly when you’re sleeping in the spare room under their roof. But when the in-laws in question are King Charles and Queen Camilla and the spare room is one of Buckingham Palace’s 240 chambers, you might think it would be viewed a little more favourably. Apparently not, when it comes to Meghan Markle, who has reportedly told her husband she’d rather just stay at home.

Prince Harry is heading back to the UK this September for a string of high-profile charity appearances – and there’s even a royal bed waiting for him. King Charles has reportedly offered his younger son a room at his London residence, extending the invitation to Meghan, 45, as well. Insiders say, however, that the Duchess is less than enthusiastic about the prospect. The differing views are said to have sparked tension at home, with Harry keen to keep building bridges with both his father and the British public.

A source tells us, “Harry is working overtime to change her mind and it’s becoming quite the saga as they continue to butt heads over differing priorities. Harry really wants her there with him when he goes in September, he feels like it’s crucial they build on the momentum from the last visit and having her there by his side will send the message loud and clear that they’re both being welcomed back. If the public sees them both staying together at Buckingham Palace it will go a long way to proving Meghan has got the King’s stamp of approval too and he’s convinced that will give her popularity in the UK a huge boost.”

And Meghan’s popularity really could do with a bolster. Ever since the couple let rip at the royal family in TV documentaries, interviews and Harry’s autobiography Spare, King Charles’ loyal subjects have remained resolutely unimpressed. And a YouGov poll published last week showed that Meghan’s popularity has hit a new low, proving that public opinion has worsened rather than thawed over time.

But Meghan, it seems, is far more interested in her popularity and money-making power in America than in the UK. The source says, “Meghan keeps bringing the conversation back to reality. She’s got businesses to run, projects to launch and money to make. As she sees it, that money isn’t going to magically appear if she’s spending all her time in Britain.”

“Harry knows it’s very draining, there are so many rules, and so many eyes judging her every move, so he gets why she is digging in her heels, but at the same time he’s been working himself silly trying to make this happen and now they are getting this chance that not too long ago seemed too much to even hope for, and he feels she ought to see the big picture and make it her number one priority. He stood very strong on her behalf and demanded plenty of concessions from the Palace and the royal team, and they’ve been very generous so in his view she ought to be gracious and reward that show of good faith by showing up and standing by his side.”

We hear the constant questions over Meghan’s absences are uncomfortable for Harry.

“He must be dreading going over there on his own and, once again, having everybody asking him, ‘Where’s Meghan?’ It doesn’t feel like it’s too much to ask her to come stand by his side, even if it’s not something she wants, as his wife you would hope that she’d be willing to do it for his sake.”

[From HeatWorld]

The palace has “been very generous so in his view she ought to be gracious and reward that show of good faith…” Good faith like publicly rescinding the offer to stay at Buckingham Palace last month? Good faith like pausing the risk assessment and refusing to give the family any security for the trip? Speaking of, I still believe that so many of those last-minute snafus were entirely about Meghan, and the palace was attempting to keep Meghan out of the country. I also believe that if there were serious talks about Meghan joining Harry in September, the offer for Buckingham Palace accommodation would once again be rescinded. They do NOT want Meghan on royal property and they do NOT want her in the UK.

Besides all of that, I think Meghan wants to stay home because of the timing – it’s the beginning of the school year, and Lili is starting kindergarten. Of course Meghan doesn’t want to leave for a week and fly thousands of miles just to be publicly snubbed by the most rotten colonizers in the world.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.

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27 Responses to “Will Duchess Meghan join her husband in the UK for his annual September visit?”

  1. Graphinya Heather says:
    August 12, 2026 at 9:43 am

    Harry, who has said on numerous occasions that without proper security, he doesn’t feel safe bringing his wife and children to Britain, is thinking no such thing. He is not butting heads with Meghan about the security and safety of their family. There is a reason why he didn’t accept BP for his family, the single exit and the loads of staff watching their every breath. This is all so stupid I can’t even laugh.

    Reply
  2. Dee(2) says:
    August 12, 2026 at 9:56 am

    They are very weird about recognizing that they have lives out of the spotlight. Common sense would tell them they wouldn’t want both parents away at the beginning of the school year. In their mind the entire Sussex family should be available for performance back in the UK on demand.

    No concern about disrupting the kids schedule just so they can sit in a house while their parents are out all day, because they aren’t doing public appearances with them. They can give up that fantasy, even if they came to the UK.

    And the entire ” she should support him” stuff is silly and gives away that the press is bitter they didn’t get any Meghan in the UK shots. She was willing to support in public in July. She still came. It’s your monarch and his staff who showed their entire asses and prevented that. She has never come in September and he’s been clear without adequate protection you won’t see her in public there because he’s not willing to ask her to risk her life.

    Reply
    • tamra says:
      August 12, 2026 at 10:12 am

      And if she did come they would say she was a lousy mother for leaving her children! They will never get another pic of her, without security!

      Reply
  3. Beverley says:
    August 12, 2026 at 9:56 am

    Meghan needs Charles’ stamp of approval like she needs a hole in her head!

    Reply
  4. Lauren says:
    August 12, 2026 at 10:01 am

    Charles hasn’t offered a room at his London residence he offered a room at the palace no one wants to live in. Hopefully H won’t accept the offer regardless of if M is with him, which I doubt.

    Reply
  5. Just Me says:
    August 12, 2026 at 10:03 am

    Good Grief! Doesn’t anyone think of the school run!

    Reply
  6. Yvette says:
    August 12, 2026 at 10:05 am

    Meghan accompanied Harry to the UK in 2022 for joint charity visits and Dusseldorf IG business. They were there at Frogmore when Queen Elizabeth passed, so it’s been three years since Meghan hasn’t gone to the UK in September with Harry, not four.

    Wouldn’t Charles’s London residence be Clarence House? If Charles wanted to extend Harry and Meghan a warm invitation he’d have them stay there.

    Reply
    • Magdalena says:
      August 12, 2026 at 1:35 pm

      Ahmmm: basic maths? 2022 – 2026 is *four* years, not three. 🙂

      I hope that Harry blanks the BP offer and continues to spend his time at Althorp with his real relations.

      The entire article was dreamt up in the tiny mind of the writer.

      What the heck is “HeatWorld” and why is this publication(?) writing about the royals, especially H+M? Yet another way the broadsheets launder their fictitious narratives? There has been a recent uptick in such reports, with UK papers then repeating the fiction but giving themselves cover by writing “sources say”. In this case, it will be “reports the prestigious news org Heatworld”. 😀

      Reply
      • Pebbles says:
        August 12, 2026 at 2:30 pm

        I have noticed this too. Heatworld, radaronline, closer magazine, ok magazine. Just ridiculous small media that literally nobody is telling thoughts that Harry or Meghan might be having.

        But these small uncredible outlets gossip gets intentionally fed to bloggers like Sykes, Rob Shuter, Kinsey and other derangers on substack and YouTube then the desperate online British media from express, mirror and daily mail regurgitate it like it’s fact

  7. Tessa says:
    August 12, 2026 at 10:06 am

    How does the writer know that Meghan told Harry “repeatedly” she’d rather stay at home. She did go with Harry and they brought their kids to see Charles. And she’s gone there to accompany him to other events.

    Reply
  8. Tessa says:
    August 12, 2026 at 10:07 am

    How does the writer know that Meghan told Harry “repeatedly” she’d rather stay at home. She did go with Harry and they brought their kids to see Charles. And she’s gone there to accompany him to other events. No way will Harry or Harry and Meghan stay at Buckingham Palace.

    Reply
  9. Shiela Kerr says:
    August 12, 2026 at 10:25 am

    Those gutter rats create the narrative then step aside as if everyone believes it is true. They have zero clues as to what is going on in the Sussexes home. Pure nonsense to create a narrative to disparage Meghan

    Reply
  10. QuiteContrary says:
    August 12, 2026 at 10:28 am

    These folks don’t have a clue about the discussions that go on between Harry and Meghan. And neither do I. Because Harry and Meghan aren’t talking about private family matters to the press.

    This is all made-up nonsense.

    Reply
  11. Eurydice says:
    August 12, 2026 at 10:29 am

    “Reportedly” only means they reported it, not that she said it.

    Reply
  12. What? says:
    August 12, 2026 at 10:43 am

    The “major problem” is not Meghan—it is the institution’s inability to understand that she is no longer subject to its rules.

    Reply
  13. Ken says:
    August 12, 2026 at 10:49 am

    Are we meant to believe that Harry is now gossiping about Meghan and about the conversations they have in private? That’s what we are supposed to believe now?! that he is briefing the press mmmmmh… okay?

    Reply
  14. ChillinginDC says:
    August 12, 2026 at 11:53 am

    This is so laughably dishonest I have to just ignore it. They are acting like it was Meghan who said we’re not going back to the UK though she was just there?! They just want pictures of her and are trying to act like she’s not supporting Harry if she’s not there to be harassed or be put in danger. Whatever to these people.

    Reply
  15. Pebbles says:
    August 12, 2026 at 12:25 pm

    lol this is all media lies and bait because they so badly want Meghan over there. They want pictures and more chances of stories and gossip.

    Meghan has done an amazing thing not going there except staying airside for 4 yrs. Accepting a stay in the palace is just self sabotage at this point. Grifters like Sarah vine, Eden, platell, Celia Walden etc are ALL looking for their next ‘Meghan’s a bully!’ story from some desperate courtier or palace staff.

    Their articles are increasingly desperate, the royal books with anecdotes have been washed rinsed and reprinted a thousand times to boredom.

    Reply
  16. Amy Bee says:
    August 12, 2026 at 1:15 pm

    One visit to the UK and the British press is clamouring for Meghan return in September. A lot of this piece seems made up to me, especially that the part about Harry believing that the Palace has been generous to them and Meghan should be gracious in return. The children go back to school in September so I’m sure Harry is in agreement that Meghan doesn’t go with him.

    Reply
  17. Just a Guy says:
    August 12, 2026 at 1:24 pm

    The rota rats just make stuff up because they have no access to the Sussexes. Oh, by the way, I believe Meghan and the kids were at Althorp for the whole week with the Spencers. Not just a couple of days. And that picture of Meghan with Mama Mia by the pool, that was in Montecito with Charles Spencer and his new wife.

    Reply
  18. Mel says:
    August 12, 2026 at 1:33 pm

    Since Meghan and Harry make a point not to deal with the ROTA, up to and including making sure that they are NOT allowed to participate in any of their press events, they know nothing. They just continue to make up stuff because they have nothing to report, the ones they pay for give them nothing. Harry would be mad to stay at any palace and if I were Meghan, I would never and my kids would never. All they’ll do is make up stories and spy on them. NOPE!

    Reply
  19. paintybox says:
    August 12, 2026 at 2:11 pm

    Why don’t they just go ahead and get some finger puppets and hold little puppet shows, for gods sake? All this fantasy nonsense about what Harry or Meghan thought, felt, said or did – it’s play-acting.

    Reply
  20. bisynaptic says:
    August 13, 2026 at 11:41 am

    Anti-fan fiction, designed to cause chaos. But to whose benefit, Charles?

    Reply

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